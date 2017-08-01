Red Hat Acquires Permabit For Data Reduction Technologies

Although a small deal for Red Hat, it will help differentiate its storage offerings by making software-defined storage more efficient.

Red Hat has acquired the assets of Permabit for an undisclosed and non material amount.

Quick Take

IT software firm Red Hat (RHT) announced the acquisition of Permabit for an undisclosed amount.

Permabit has developed data reduction technologies such as data de-duplication and data compression.

While the deal is likely a small one, it nevertheless continues to build out Red Hat’s storage optimization options for Linux-based enterprise installations in hybrid and public cloud environments.

Target Company

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Permabit was founded in 2000 to improve the efficiency of data stored on electronic media in Linux-based systems.

Management is headed by CEO Tom Cook, who has been with the company since 2005 and was previously President of Curl Corporation.

Below is a brief overview video about Permabit’s technologies:

(Source: Permabit)

The company has developed two primary product lines:

Albireo SDK – a software development kit for data de-duplication

Albireo VDO – a virtual data optimizer for de-duplication, compression and thin provisioning

These product lines provide solutions for cloud managers, data center managers, ODMs, software defined storage vendors and storage OEMs.

In 2005, Baker Capital invested $12 million in Permabit at an undisclosed valuation.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither company disclosed the acquisition price or terms of the deal. Red Hat said the transaction ‘is expected to have no material impact’ on its second fiscal quarter guidance or for the year.

Although Red Hat filed an 8-K, it did not specify a price, and given that it was an ‘asset’ acquisition, which also apparently included 16 employees, I estimate is that the deal size was under $20 million.

As of Red Hat’s May 31, 2017 10-Q, the company had $1.64 billion in cash and short-term debt securities, so the deal for Permabit likely did not present any type of financial hardship to close.

The two companies had previously partnered with each other concerning Permabit’s VDO solution, which Red Hat offered as a feature for its Ceph Storage and Gluster Storage environments.

Red Hat is acquiring Permabit to bring further data reduction capabilities to its Enterprise Linux business line, more specifically its three platforms,

OpenStack Platform

OpenShift Container Platform

Red Hat Storage

As Red Hat stated in the deal announcement, the deal is all about increasing storage capacity through software,

As more enterprises move towards adopting the efficiencies offered by digital technologies like Linux containers and cloud computing, being able to run these services and store the resulting data requires new storage needs outside of what is offered by traditional storage technologies...Enterprise-class, open source solutions can help to address the storage challenges posed by these digitally transformative technologies by using software to increase the amount of storage available to applications without increasing the amount of physical storage.

While Permabit has been around for a long time, in technology years, Red Hat believes that its data reduction technologies will help give its customer base and edge in further reducing their storage costs.

So, the deal represents a step forward for Red Hat as it builds out its storage offerings for Linux-based enterprise clients.

I write about M&A deals, public company investments in technology startups, insider activity, and IPOs. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.