Guyana Goldfields' (GUYFF) CEO Scott Caldwell on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Guyana Goldfields Inc. (OTCPK:GUYFF) Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Jacqueline Wagenaar - VP, IR

Scott Caldwell - President & CEO

Paul Murphy - EVP and CFO

Analysts

Trevor Turnbull - Scotiabank

John Tumazos - John Tumazos Independent Research

Jacqueline Wagenaar

Thank you, Jodi. Thanks and welcome everyone to our second quarter 2017 financial and operating results conference call. On the line today is Scott Caldwell, President and CEO; and Paul Murphy, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, who will review results and following this will be available to answer any of your questions that you may have. Yesterday's press release is available for viewing on our Company's website at guygold.com under the Investors Tab.

Please note that certain statements made today by the management team may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied. For more information, I'll refer you to our detailed cautionary note within yesterday's press release. Please note that any dollar amounts mentioned on today's call are in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.

I will now turn the call over to Scott to review the results.

Scott Caldwell

Thank you, Jacqueline and thank you to everybody who is on the call for spending a few minutes with us this morning.

As you saw from the press release we did have a disappointing quarter and although through the various areas that cause that disappointing performance but I want to assure you it is behind us, it was a bad quarter for a variety of reasons we will discuss this morning but things are improving, you can see that July is trending in the right direction, more ounces and a much better recovery. So things are moving in the right direction and we are on track to meet the lower end of our guidance as we talk in the press release on production and of course cost will be at the higher end of the guidance.

So we'll go through that and when I talk a little bit about what happened to us in the quarter. So gold production we missed our target by about 10,000 ounces for the quarter and was due primarily to head grade by no feed grade. What happened to us as we created we built a stockpile in the latter part of 2015 and 2016. We built that stockpile and I had an assumed grade or a calculated grade based on ore control. We built it before, we had our drilling blast and practices in control.

So bottom line as long grown story but the grade at stockpile was quite bit less than what we thought it was. The stockpile was about 250,000 tons, it was about 50% of our mill feed over the course of the quarter and it was a lower grade. It was in the plan to feed it, it was some of what we thought with some of better grade material and obviously we diluted it and it didn’t have the ounces in it that we thought it would.

We had committed to that. The stockpile was in the plan and so we just didn't have any supplemental fee to go in for the quarter so we suffered through it but it's behind us. We know that it's gone.

On the recovery side, recovery being about 86.5% for the quarter, couple of percentage points below what we were predicting more like three percentage points below what we thought we would get. For a couple of reasons, one irreversible tail meaning the low head grade at 2.06 which was lower by about two-tenth and we thought it would be. So irreversible tales we just can't get all the gold and so that hit us.

But then we also had a couple of weeks during the quarter where we got some timber from the underground workings at Aleck Hill and importantly got into the circuit and it really just founded our recovery for two weeks the organics, the wood in the circuit preg-robbed or gold solutions.

So our recovery was in the low 80s for a period of time in the quarter until if you get that wood out of the system. Stockpiles gone, we're no longer mining Aleck Hill and the areas where that was underground workings. If we do encounter underground working, it immediately goes to stockpile. We don’t assume there is no timber in it.

So that material, those zones have been removed from our production plan on a go forward basis. So we think we have a conservative plan.

On the cost side higher mining costs. We had a high strip ratio for the first half of the year and of course with less ounces it looks very poor on a cost per ounce basis.

But the strip ratio declines, it's part of the mine plan, it goes from about 6 to 1 in this quarter's, this past quarter down to about 1.5 to 1 in the fourth quarter. So the strip ratio we are mining about half as many ways tons in the second half of the year that is the mine plan.

So we think we've got a very conservative forecast on a go-forward basis and we are quite comfortable that we’re going to hit the low-end of production i.e. around 160,000 ounces of gold and the high-end of our operating cost per ounce basis, so some issues there.

On the bright side great, health and safety performance. We’ve gone over a couple of years of our loss time accident, great environmental performance, government committed relations are sound. So things are going well in a lot of fronts and fortunately it didn’t go so well in the production and cost front, but we got it under control and things are moving in the right direction.

With that as an intro, I'll hand off to Paul and he can talk a little more about the actual financials.

Paul Murphy

Yes thanks Scott.

As everyone have seen we did burn through $10 million in cash in the quarter. Most of that is attributable to those 10,000 ounces that we came up short on production. We spent a little bit more money on capital than we anticipated, but in the last six months of the year, our capital spend is going to be very, very small in the $3 million to $4 million range.

Also as Scott said, the stripping ratio goes down in the third and fourth quarter. We remain well-capitalized, we hold that portfolio investment in SolGold which market value was $52 million at the end of the quarter, it’s increased just to $1 million or $0.02 then. So it’s staying fairly stable.

We’re enjoying working in a stable jurisdiction and we have some great exploration upside. Our gold is not sold forward. We sell it at prevailing market prices. The only thing we've hedged is 43 million liters of diesel through 2020 and at today's price those hedges are favorable at the end of June they actually underwater by about $1 million. But they would be favorable by a couple million today. Our best price on the hedges is in 2018 which is $0.41 for 18 million liters.

If you were to look at our production in July, we started to climb back, we experienced about 10,000 ounces a month through the quarter. We had 12,000 in July and we’re predicting better recoveries and better grade going forward. That takes our cash cost back down into the $510 million to $530 million range and that across the royalties but $90 on top of that.

So we start to again achieve our guidance and as we’ve highlighted in our MD&A we’re maintaining that guidance as we realize we’re going to come in closer to 160,000 ounces on the year then we will took 180,000 but our cash costs and our AISC and our GAAP costs then assuming we achieve those levels comes in within guidance.

I think I have to stop there and take any questions. The big driver in cost was lower production. We also spent about $3.5 million in the quarter above our budgeted costs and that was largely attributable to hiring drills and we did not have our logistics fleet in place at that time which we do now. In Guyana it's up and operating and we have our two new sand-brick drills operating as well. So that should take those costs out of Q3 and Q4.

Scott Caldwell

Thanks Paul. With that if there is any questions we’ll try and answer them.

Trevor Turnbull

Just wanted to ask, kind of what is the source of the ore then for the second half of the year. Obviously you're trying to get into the higher grade material at Rory's Knoll for much of it but is there a saprolite component as well for the second half?

Scott Caldwell

Yes it is Trevor. 5,600 tons a day of material comes out of Rory's Knoll the tonalite towards the pipe, so 5,600 tons a day and that feed begins we'll be end of that on a full-time basis, the second half of August so in two weeks.

The 900 tons a day is saprolite feed coming off of Aleck Hill. And as I mentioned in the lead in there, we have removed that material that we believe may have underground openings in it based upon historic workings, the maps and what we see happen above.

So we pulled out with accounting for the potential of any timber if you’d like of ground support lumber. So we pull that material out of the forecast. So 900 tons a day from Aleck Hill at slightly lower grade but it’s saprolite, so it’s a supplemental feed in the target rate on the plant is 6,500 tons a day and in the first quarter, we know we can do it, because we did 6,700 tons a day in Q1. So, it’s a very achievable number and we’re starting to get there in August.

Trevor Turnbull

And so, can you tell us what the combined head grade is for the second half? No feed grade?

Scott Caldwell

The total head grade for the second half would be, we’re looking at 2.5 grams to 2.7 grams. So, more or like what you are seeing in the second half and Rory's Knoll is about 3 grams and the Aleck Hill is something less.

Trevor Turnbull

The other question I had, just looking out a bit further into, I think it’s about 2019, 2020. The grade seems to come off a bit, just I guess due to natural sequencing of the pits. And as such it creates a bit of a dip in production. Is there anything you can kind of do or start doing to try and fill in that dip a bit?

Scott Caldwell

Yes, we’re looking at that right now with, obviously, always we do in our plan. We're very conscious of that, that grade dip. So we’re reworking the mine plan, we do that every year. So, we’ll have that, we revised life of mine plan out at the end of the year and it will try to account for. But it’s just a sequencing of the open pit mining. And just, here is the sequencing the open mine.

Trevor Turnbull

And then my last question I guess, we’ve talked about in the past, a number of not major exploration initiatives, but just small ones kind of proximal to the mine areas that would contribute, several months worth of production potentially for the mill and things that are on your side of the river, just close to the infrastructure?

Any closer to getting drills into those and kind of having a resource update with respect to those small easy to access ore bodies?

Scott Caldwell

We hope to get some resource shortly on very near mine material. Again it’s not big gains. We’re looking at some things that are immediately adjacent to Aleck Hill, Mad Kiss area. And then moving further away to - this would be what we call Greenfield exploration. So Sulphur Rose and Wynamu but the near mine stuff again it would be small gains, looking for open pit rock, preferably saprolite just because it’s highly profitable, you don’t have to go and blast it.

But so far we haven’t had that success we have hoped to. But we’re continuing to work on it and hopefully by the end of the year or early next year, we’ll have some results in the mine.

Trevor Turnbull

Sorry, just last follow-up on the throughput. You’re talking about kind of second half of August, should we pulling as much as 5,600 tons out of Rory's Knoll, kind of getting you the 6,500 tons through the mill.

July was a bit less than that, almost 10% less. Kind of what’s the difference in getting the throughput is it just lack of material but what’s going to bring the throughput up from say the July levels to where you want to be second half August?

Scott Caldwell

Yes, we had some downtime on the mill in July and so, we have some planned downtime and we don’t have any - we were doing liner changes, great changes in the mill in Q2 and in July. So we don’t have any more major liner changes in the SAG mill. So, when the SAG mill is down we are down, so you lose 12 hours here, 24 hours on that SAG mill. It will hit your throughput rate. But if we - June 6,700 tons a day in Q1, there is no reason why we can’t do it in Q3 and Q4.

Your next question comes from the line of John Tumazos of John Tumazos Independent Research. Your line is open.

John Tumazos

Scott, the market appears to react a little more to the second quarter than you’re making it out to be, so it’s going to last a while or maybe there's a $100 million off your market cap for less than a $10 million miss. Why not authorize a little share repurchase and buy some of the shares back at these prices?

Scott Caldwell

We just had a board meeting, and we did not talk about a share repurchase. But I think - it’s an interesting concept, John. We didn’t talk about it at the board meeting. I think if we ever realized and when we realized our gain on SolGold, that might be something we would talk about. But we still own the SolGold position. We haven’t decided what we’re going to do with it yet. So if we got that - there’s a windfall gain, maybe that’s when we’ll look at the buy back.

Right now we want to conserve our cash. We’ve got 65 million of thereabouts in the treasury, and get another solid quarter under our belt. But we’re hopeful that we’re going to be out talking to people talk, we’ll be at newer conference later in the week that people will realize that it is behind us.

And we realize people are [indiscernible]. They want us to prove to them that it is behind us and so things are moving in the right direction so far this quarter, and we think it’s going to be better and better as the year goes by.

John Tumazos

Scott, are there other areas where there’s timbers or junk in the rock from old mining that might mess up the mill?

Scott Caldwell

The areas that were mined, the answer is yes, in the sense that Aleck Hill was the major. They also did some mining at Mad Kiss. However, Mad Kiss, it’s about 72,000 ounces in the resource, but there is very, very limited mining at Mad Kiss.

It was primarily Aleck Hill. And today, we found that the old mining records are either level plans or fairly accurate. We haven’t had any major surprises but we learned the hard way that we're not going to - there’s an underground opening. We’re sending it to what we call the [indiscernible] team stockpile, idea to stock pile that we can access. And if we figure out how to get the timber out of it, we’ll process it.

So there’s no unknown areas. We always know there was never any underground mining. And the underground mining only took place in saprolite. So as soon as you get to the bedrock, they didn’t have a means to process the ore when it returned hard on them in the quarter.

Scott Caldwell

Well, thank you for spending a few minutes with us. We believe that this quarter is behind us. This episode with whether it would be timber or low grade stockpiles, we made a mistake. We’ve recognized our problems. Recovery is picking up. Health and safety continues to trend well. Costs are trending down primarily to the reduced stripping that’s in the plan. The capital programs are going well. We’re excited about the exploration programs both Brownfields and Greenfields as we get those drills turning.

We really think, as we said numerous times, we are in a district play, and we’re looking forward to getting some of those exploration results back, focus near mine, and it is open pitable preferably saprolite ore, and then we’ll move out to Sulphur Rose and later Wynamu.

So excited about what it brings and we realize that we’re going to have a couple of quarters here where people are going to be watching us closely, but we know the deposits is a one of a kind deposit, very high grade, very well performing deposit.

So, we think we’re going to have a good solid Q3 and Q4. But, anyway, it’s behind us, we’re going to drive on. Thank you so much for joining us for a few minutes today.

