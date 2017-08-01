Investors Should Have Visa Or Mastercard (Or Better, Both) In Their Portfolio

Over the last couple months, the market has climbed to, and stabilized, at an all-time high. As whenever the market reaches a stabilized period after a new record high, voices in the bearish camp grow louder and speak with more frequency. While investors should consider the arguments from both the bullish and bearish campers, there are two positions the pessimistic and optimistic investor should long: Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) and Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

A plethora of sources show two things critical to Mastercard and Visa: people are using less cash and cash is still involved in 85% of transactions are moving in their favor. Most investors think of Visa and Mastercard as mature companies and mature stocks; they both pay dividends. I see another side of these two transaction giants. The side is emerging market penetration and saturation. As the developing world transitions from cash transaction to digital transactions, Mastercard and Visa has both the capital and experience to capture that growth.

Investors know the advantages and rewards that wait for them in properly targeted growth stocks in developing economies. They also know the risks of backing the wrong horse in an emerging market. Mastercard and Visa offer a rare dichotomy of maturity and advantageous positioning to reap rewards from developing nations.

Though, there is a reasonable question to ask; is there any value left at Mastercard and Visa's all-time high share price ?

The short answer is yes; but you shouldn’t just listen to me, the economic indicators and math support longing these two powerhouses.

The first mathematical approach we can look at is pairs trading, which is basically a modeling approach where we use the closing adjusted price of Mastercard to compute a modeled price for Visa, and vice versa.

Pairs trading is a newer, more econometric leaning, evaluation tool for stocks. It uses linear regression to create a numeric system that generates a predictive price based solely on the price of a competitor in the same industry. The premise of this approach is that firms within the same sector should experience changes in similar order. There are certain supporters and detractors of this modeling; the detractors say it doesn’t take into consideration the intangibles of a company: leadership, market share, innovation, and etc. The supporters say that those intangibles are internalized in the price of the stock and don’t necessarily need to be directly factored in. I don’t belong to either camp; pairs trading is a useful tool, but is only one way to look at a stock’s price, and should be weighed with a myriad of other approaches…which is exactly what we’re doing here.

Without further ado, here’s the results of the model:

As you can see, the models mimis each other, except with some lag effects and sensitivity positioning, which is where its value is; those changes allow us to see the behavior of the share prices is a different lens. The modeling shows that currently, when compared to one another, neither is over or undervalued. This is why either Mastercard or Visa is a good pick to take advantage of the long term opportunities that we discussed earlier. There is no outright advantage, from this pricing model. This model reinforces that an investor cannot go wrong picking between these two.

Another, and more traditional, approach to looking at value is the 90 day moving average. It is a primitive, but tried and true, method. One of the advantages of using the 90 day moving average over the pairs trading model is how it shows bearish and bullish breaks of the average. The pairs trading model is too systematic to exposes these consensuses.

As the above chart shows, Mastercard and Visa have been in a bullish break of their 90 day moving average for the last 18 months. These similar breaches suggest not only investor confidence, but, coupled with the sheer length of time, real long-term growth. This coincides not just with the pairs trading model, but with the observed increase use of digital transactions.

More importantly volatility has been low and close between the two stocks. Mastercard saw a standard deviation of 1.262% over the last 5 years, in regards to their adjusted close price day over day change; Visa’s standard deviation over the same period and circumstances was 1.278%. With such low volatility, and almost no difference between the two companies, investors can’t really negotiate away the inherent risk in either company, and neither offers a significant advantage in terms of stability. The similarities between the pairs trading model, 90 moving average, and volatility show that there is a strong mathematical case for adding a long position in either Mastercard or Visa. As we see more and more digital transaction the value of these firms should increase.

All this information is retrospective, it is important, but it is merely the past performance. I’ve always been a big fan of trying to find macroeconomic data series on firms and industries, and using them to define demand.

While Mastercard and Visa are themselves not directly involved in the banking aspect of credit card transactions, it still offers a demand proxy. Currently, the Federal Reserve Economic Database (FRED) shows that Consumer Loans: Credit Cards and Other Revolving Plans, All Commercial Banks have grown 5.8% in the second quarter of this year, when compared to the second quarter of the year before. This growth has been consistent over the last seven quarters, with each quarter posting growth of over 5.5%. This mean people are swiping those cards more and more. In fact, people swiped those cards to a tune of $720 billion in the second quarter of 2017 alone; while all those were not Mastercard or Visa transactions, given their market share; it is safe to say that a fair amount was. This implicit growth indicator helps paint the strong case that Mastercard and Visa have future new demand in their industry.

Another indicator that helps frame the upside of a long in these two juggernauts is the historically low period of credit card delinquency that the U.S. consumer is currently in. A reduction in delinquency among credit card accounts means there is currently the capacity to consume more with credit cards. While greater capacity in an industry is usually a sign of a decrease in demand, this is not so with consumption. This is because of the economic phenomenon of marginal propensity of consumption; which is the amount of money a person will spend if you give them a dollar. As you can imagine, it changes by scenario; though we can generally assume it is some point between sixty and ninety cents per dollar. This means increased capacity is likely to drive increased use credit cards, which is, directly, demand for the services Mastercard and Visa provide.

Given the mathematical and economic data, investors looking for growth from a mature, dividend yielding, stock should include Mastercard or Visa in their portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.