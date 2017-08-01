iRobot: The Momentum Will Carry On

iRobot (Nasdaq: IRBT), makers of the popular Roomba, has seen some explosive growth this year - too much for some who are calling for a bearish pullback. But there’s still room to grow on top of mounting sales and momentum on the Roomba and the collection of data from its machine learning. Its recent acquisition of Robopolis SAS also gives a positive outlook for going long IRBT. Let’s explore all three of these here.

Let’s talk on sales first (including competitors in the Roomba space). IRBT stock jumped 25% after second quarter sales last week and has steadied since then. Its current price (around $105 per share) is up 300% from post-Q2 2016. Revenue was up 45% from the same time last year. That’s an impressive streak buoyed by its main product.

In addition to being a now-becoming household name Roomba has seen tremendous sales lately, and has been touted as one of the champions of the manufactured Amazon (AMZN) Prime Day. The company announced it had doubled sales on Prime Day from 2016, and 4x from 2015.

To show just how dominant the eponymous Roomba is: iRobot’s Roomba’s have two of the top five spots on the list of top robot vacuums on a top Google search for the subject. Competitors like Samsung’s (OTC:SSNLF) Powerbot, despite positive press, have yet to topple the industry leader - evident by this Best Buy (BBY) listing a number of reviews (576 for Roomba, 84 for Powerbot. The other iRobot items on the list have 400 and 342 as well). And even if Roomba sees market share slip, there’s good reason to believe the robot vacuum leader is seeing an expansion in consumer interest (predictions are up to 15% growth through 2020). iRobot is poised to take a good chunk of that with the leading namesake product.

The second reason for iRobot still being undervalued is the data collection done by its household goods. This has caused quite a stir in the world as Roomba owners fear for their privacy (though data could easily be sold anonymously for good money). No one else has the access iRobot does to furniture stylings or room set-ups. Think about it: what other product has that kind of opportunity?

OK, but we saw that the Colin Angle, CEO of iRobot, came up and said the company would not be selling data - quelling consumer outrage. This was absolutely the right move as its profits from sales will outpace its data offerings right now. But a CEO’s word to the press is only as good as long as that CEO is in office. Said another way: if iRobot were to see a competitor closing in, it’s always a card to play - and one that could be played before any competitor could obtain that trove of inner household data. Think of what a company like Bed, Bath, and Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) could do with that household data.

But above that, the data is a failsafe for the company or, and especially or, a prime target for an acquisition. Who might want to buy a product that’s already assembled a large source of hard-to-find household data? How about Amazon? The e-commerce leader has made a good cut from selling Roomba, but is integrated only up to that point. If Roomba can continue to accumulate user data, it makes for a very appealing takeover target without compromising Angles's promise to not sell data.

Lastly, iRobot made an acquisition last week of its No. 1 European distributor. This comes after last year’s acquisition of a similar company in Japan. iRobot said that the European acquisition should bring in $25-$35 million in revenue per year (the price tag on the buyout was $141 million). This vertical integration allows for a price rollback for Roomba since it no longer needs to funnel through these channels. As one can see from the previous link on comparing robot vacuums, the “con” usually attributed to the Roomba is its price point. Bringing this down would allow an even stronger competitive play on the up-and-comers, including a new product from SharkNinja.

iRobot has garnered some serious momentum after its second quarter call and there’s reason to believe that can continue through the rest of this year. Roomba continues to see sales growth, the company is collecting the kind of data that could make it very attractive to larger commercial giants, and its acquisitions can bring down product price points giving it even more opportunity to gain share in a booming market.