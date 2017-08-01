LabCorp - Chiltern Looks Like A Reasonable Addition

The deal looks reasonable from a strategic and financial point of view, but will not change the investment thesis in a major way.

Laboratory Corporation (LH) is making a bolt-on deal in an effort to grow to become a $10+ billion clinical laboratory and drug development business. The acquisition of Chiltern looks reasonable from a strategic and financial point of view, although this is not a deal which will change the company in a big way. LabCorp has built up a solid track record in dealmaking in recent years, and the steady operational growth achievements are noticed by investors who have been bidding up the shares in 2017. Shares still trade at market valuation multiples.

I like the business, but am a bit cautious chasing the momentum run seen so far this year. Still, I would be a buyer on any serious dip of this steady growth play.

Acquiring Chiltern

LabCorp has agreed to acquire specialty CRO company Chiltern in a $1.2 billion all-cash deal. Chiltern has been around for 35 years and provides clinical services and solutions in therapeutic areas, catering to biopharmaceutical and medical device companies.

The company is active across the world and especially focuses on smaller to mid-sized biopharmaceutical companies via its 4,500 workers. In 2017, the company anticipates posting sales of $550 million and $95 million in adjusted EBITDA, powered by a billion dollar backlog. That backlog has been increasing rapidly: the book-to-bill ratio came in at almost 1.3 times over the past year. Based on the deal tag, LabCorp paid a 2.2 times sales multiple and 12.6 times adjusted EBITDA multiple for Chiltern.

Chiltern will become part of LabCorp´s Covance segment which is close to a $3 billion CRO business. Covance was acquired by LabCorp back in 2014 in a $6 billion deal in an effort to grow, to become more diversified and to offer a one-stop solution for the parties involved in the healthcare system.

As Covance focuses on large customers, the deal offers LabCorp the ability to serve its clients in this industry regardless of their. Covance and Chiltern are complementary to each other in other ways as well: Chiltern is strong in early clinical development, while Covance is strong in the latter stages. Both firms furthermore can exchange technological expertise and other best practices, as Chiltern´s access to medical device companies can be leveraged as well. On top of this, Chiltern has a relative strong presence in Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The transaction is expected to be accretive to adjusted earnings in year one following competition of the deal. Costs synergies are projected to hit $30 million in the third year following deal closure, reducing the effective multiple to 9.6 times adjusted EBITDA.

The Business & Pro-Forma Impact

LabCorp is one of the largest life science companies, providing diagnostic, drug development and technology-based solutions. The +50,000 employees generate nearly $10 billion in sales, split up across the LabCorp Diagnostics business and the Covance Drug Development business.

The diagnostics business generated $6.6 billion in sales in 2016, comprising clinical laboratories and service centres that offer nearly 5,000 tests and process 500,000 patient specimens every day. The Covance Drug Development business generated $2.8 billion in sales last year, providing services for companies that are testing drugs in development phase. The segment has been involved in the majority of FDA drugs that have been approved recently, and this business will see a boost following the purchase of Chiltern.

The core diagnostics business is the profit driver of the company with margins of 20%, and it makes up the majority of sales. Covance is much less profitable, with adjusted profit margins stuck around 14% of sales.

Growth has been driven by dealmaking, marked by the Covance deal. That strategy appears to have worked well. Laboratory Corp was a $4 billion business in 2007 that grew sales to $6 billion on an organic basis by 2014, complemented by small bolt-on deals. Following two more years of organic growth and the purchase of Covance, sales surpassed $9.6 billion in 2016. Due to continued organic growth as well as the purchase of Chiltern, the $10 billion revenue mark will easily be reached this year. Corporate-wide margins have fallen from 19% of sales to 14% of sales, in part driven by the acquisition of Covance, which is a lower margin business.

The 150% increase in sales over the past decade is quite impressive, however, corresponding to 10% revenue growth per year. Even more impressive, despite the issuance of shares in connection with the Covance deal, the share count is still down 15% compared to ten years ago. Investor liked the combination of sales growth and share repurchases as well, despite the lower margins, and shares have more than doubled over the past decade.

The Pro-Forma Valuation & Leverage

The $1.2 billion cash deal will put some pressure on LabCorp´s balance sheet. LabCorp ended the second quarter with $300 million in cash and a net debt load of $5.8 billion, a number that will jump to $7 billion.

In the deal presentation, LabCorp reports that the company will operate with a 3.3 times leverage ratio following the consummation of the deal. That is based on a gross debt ratio; net leverage ratios are seen around 3.2 times. This leverage ratio remains very manageable, especially given the strong and predictable cash flow generation, and the fact that the company is not paying out any dividends.

This net debt load of $7 billion comes on top of the market valuation of the firm. LabCorp´s shares trade at around their high of $160 per share, which combined with 104 million outstanding shares gives the company a $16.6 billion market valuation. Including debt, LabCorp´s own assets are valued at $22.4 billion.

Based on its own guidance for 2017, which calls for sales of around $10 billion, the company is trading at 2.2 times sales, the same multiple that the company paid for Chiltern. As LabCorp is expected to post adjusted EBITDA of roughly $2.1 billion this year, margins of 21% translate into a 10.7 times multiple. Chiltern´s EBITDA margins currently come in at 17% of sales, or close to 23% if synergies are taken into account. This makes these multiples look reasonable as well.

If we assume 4% cost of financing on $1.2 billion in debt, incremental interest expenses approach $50 million a year. Based on stand-alone EBITDA of $95 million, and a 5% D&A expense in relation to sales for LabCorp (the ratio reported by LabCorp), I see D&A charges of $28 million. That means pre-tax earnings could increase by $17 million as a result of the deal with Chiltern. Synergies could boost earnings accretion to $47 million, which after applying a 35% tax rate means accretion could increase to $0.30 per share some three years from now.

This accretion is relatively modest: the company is guiding for adjusted earnings of $9.30-$9.65 per share this year. At $160 per share, shares are trading at market multiples, but note that GAAP earnings are quite a bit lower. GAAP earnings amounted to just 80% of adjusted earnings in the first half of the year. This discrepancy is largely related to non-cash amortization charges, and to restructuring charges to some smaller extent.

Final Thoughts

Investors in LabCorp have reacted with caution in response to the deal, although a 0.7% decline is not that meaningful, corresponding to a $100+ million reduction in the value of the shares.

This is not so surprising. Investors have seen a great run so far this year, with shares up nearly 25% year to date, supported by a strong performance at the start of the year and the predictable and growing business. This year, therefore, adds perfectly to the steady growth trajectory of the shares over the past decade, providing comfort to investors.

So in essence LabCorp looks like a reasonable diversified play with solid organic growth. It is trading at a market multiple, it has a strong track record, and it operates with an above-average leverage ratio. While LabCorp looks relatively appealing at these levels, I have to take into account the returns seen over the past decade and the strong run-up higher so far this year.

After all, LabCorp has seen stagnation in the past as well: shares fell from levels in the sixties in the early 1990s to the single digits at the end of that decade. This came as the merger with National Health Laboratory in 1995 did not work out as planned, and the company became involved with an extensive LABSCAM scandal a few years before. Following improvements towards the end of the nineties, LabCorp started on a multi-year run, driven by both operational achievements and solid dealmaking.

This latest deal certainly doesn't have the potential to seriously disrupt the business and cause trouble in that sense. With that in mind, I am waiting for a pullback before buying into this long term growth player. Using non-GAAP earnings power of close to $10 per share going forward, and using a 80% flow through ratio to GAAP earnings, a market multiple on GAAP earnings suggests fair value at $140-$150 per share. An attractive valuation can be found at a 15-16 times GAAP multiple in my view, which makes me a buyer in the $120-$130 region - levels that were seen at the start of this year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.