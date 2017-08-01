Long Okta, Software's Growth King

Looking longer term, growth prospects are ripe for Okta as it pursues a greenfield market opportunity as an acknowledged leader in identity and access management.

The Nasdaq has taken a breather in the past week, with software stocks down harder than the broader tech sector. Investors are seemingly selling off growth stocks indiscriminately without separating wheat from chaff, creating valid buying opportunities in stocks once valued too richly and thus too risky for serious consideration.

When growth is back in vogue (which, given the market’s erratic swings this year, shouldn’t be long), investors will reward tech’s top growers. Chief among them is OKTA (NASDAQ: OKTA), the cloud identity access pioneer that is also the fastest growing of software’s IPO class of 2017.

Growth is a common attribute of tech IPOs; absent growth of at least 25%+, a tech startup typically wouldn’t dare venture into the public markets. But hypergrowth is rare, and Okta is one of the precious few growing at 87%, as of its fiscal year ended January 2017.

Okta’s hypergrowth rests on several key pillars. Chief among them is that Okta is operating in a largely greenfield opportunity that is less crowded than other spaces within application software (for example, accounting software or HR software), with so many vendors it’s hard to keep track. While large players have recently entered Okta’s space (Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS)), they largely compete on pricing and Okta is still seen as the pioneer and leading brand.

Okta is also aggressive with its sales and marketing spend, which hurts profitability in the near term, but due to long subscription contract durations, actually sets the company up for profitable revenue streams for years in advance of each deal.

Many tech IPOs dress up their S-1 filings with big buzzwords and try to drum up the technical complexities of their product. The words “machine learning” and “big data” are common favorites in the S-1 lexicon. Not Okta, however. Okta actually stresses its product’s simplicity of use, while at the same time driving home the universal ubiquity and applicability of its services across the corporate IT stack.

The stock’s recent pullback to the $22s creates a buying opportunity in a stock that has traded richly since going public in April 2017. The following sections will give a brief overview of Okta’s product and positioning within the IT landscape, examine the company’s rocketing growth trends as well as operating efficiencies, and discuss valuation ($25, or 8x FTM revenue) for a company that is valuable not only as a short-term earnings flip, but also as a long-term hold in your tech portfolio.

Okta: Tying Together Cloud Applications With A Single-Sign On Portal

The average Okta enterprise customer, according to its S-1, deploys over 50 cloud applications. This is a stark evolution from the IT landscape of a decade ago, where most enterprises ran most applications on-premise in their own data centers. The proliferation of cloud usage has created a need for corporate users to easily sign on and access their company’s suite of applications, and for the company’s IT leaders to easily provision resources and manage access.

The Okta Identity Cloud, in the company’s own S-1 words, “is used by organizations in two distinct and powerful ways: to manage and secure their internal users (employees and contractors), and to connect and secure their external users (customers, partners and suppliers) via the powerful APIs we have developed." Okta first delivered its flagship single-sign on product in 2010 (currently $2/user/month), then added additional (paid) features such as Universal Directory ($1/user/month) and mobility management ($4/user/month) to its growing suite of tools.

Gartner, the leading software research firm, dubbed this category “Identity Access Management as a Service” (IDaaS) in 2014, recognizing Okta as a Leader (top-right section of the quadrant) ever since the category's creation. It still retains this crown today, even though tech giants such as Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) and Microsoft have entered the fray.

These larger competitors compete mostly on price - a basic subscription to Microsoft Azure Active Directory costs $1/user/month, compared to $2/user/month for Okta’s core single sign-on product. Regardless, IT leaders (as well as Gartner) still view Okta as the gold standard of SSO. Okta’s 3,000+ customers include such giants as Experian (LON: EXPN), Dish Network (NASDAQ: DISH), Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA), and MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM). It even counts fellow cloud leaders among its client list, including Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK), Workday (NYSE:WDAY), and Box (NYSE:BOX), validating the technical strength of the product.

Okta operates on monthly subscriptions spread across multi-year deals. See standard pricing across Okta’s product lines below, noting that enterprise customers with 5,000+ users receive custom pricing:

Source: Okta website

IDaaS is growing quickly, and Okta continues to grab share. According to IDC, the migration to cloud has affected $116bn in IT spend in 2016; by 2020, this number is expected to balloon to $216bn. Okta is well positioned to benefit from this secular trend toward the cloud by tying the various cloud applications together under a single management pane. Its Identity Cloud has emerged as a true horizontal software platform, fitting in as an underlying component across the IT stack regardless of which applications sit on top.

Rapid Growth Since Inception

The growth story is reflected in the numbers as well. See below Okta’s revenue and billings metrics since it began reporting:

Figure 1. OKTA Revenue/Billings Growth Q1 earnings, the company’s first public release in June, blew away expectations with $53 million in revenue (+67% y/y) vs. expectations for only $48 million (+51% y/y), sending the stock rallying 10% to $27. And bear in mind, this level of growth for a company expected to post ~$230mm in sales for 2017 is incredible. Billings growth of +75% y/y (which accounts for prepaid contracts in deferred revenue up to a year out) is also showing no signs of stopping, providing a useful periscope into Okta's vaunted growth trajectory.

The notion that Okta is a rare growth story, even among tech peers, is validated when comparing Okta with the rest of software’s class of 2017 IPOs. Among these six companies, Okta posted the strongest growth in its last reported fiscal year.

Figure 2. OKTA growth vs. 2017 software IPOs

Notice Okta has larger revenue scale than Appian (NASDAQ:APPN), Yext (NYSE:YEXT) and Alteryx (NYSE:AYX), yet is growing considerably faster than each of them. Okta's 87% y/y growth at its scale is a premium attribute in the industry. In each year since reporting revenues (see Figure 1), Okta has nearly doubled its revenues.

Now turning ahead: where future opportunity lies is the cautious guidance management has issued. Q2 guidance calls for revenue of $55-56 million, which represents only 48% y/y growth and 5% sequential growth. Sequential growth had previously never dipped below 9%. See chart below (note billings are seasonally volatile so sequential growth figures are less meaningful):

Figure 3. OKTA quarterly growth, y/y and sequential Management's guidance midpoint (in red) points to a growth deceleration that is almost certainly too conservative. Is it likely that Okta will only post $55.5 million in revenues, only $2.5 million (5%) above its Q1 print? Probably not. Sequential growth has never been that weak, and note that Q1's seemingly small 9% sequential growth figure comes off the back of Q4, which is historically the strongest for software deals as IT leaders close out year-end budgets and do last-minute shopping. And with billings growth accelerating to 75% y/y in 1Q17 (and in the high 60s for the three previous quarters), Okta has enough revenue "stored up" in backlog to post much better numbers than it is forecasting.

This is a company that has managed expectations well and set the bar low, setting the stock up for a nice post-earnings pop.

Additional Growth Driver: Sticky, Expanding Contracts

Supporting the company’s growth is its underlying contract structure. According to Okta’s S-1, its average customer signs on for weighted-average contract duration of 2.4 years, which is high even in an environment where multi-year deals have become more and more common within software.

And those contracts expand in ACV (annual contract value) by year. In its S-1, Okta discloses the contract growth of its cohort of 2015 customers. While these customers had originally signed on for an aggregate of $24.1 million in spend the first year, that annual spend had increased to $30 million by Year 2 and $34 million by Year 3.

Figure 4. OKTA ACV growth chart, 2015 cohort Source: S-1

These sticky, multi-year contracts are gifts that keep giving. While they require a lot of sales efforts and dollar resources upfront, the profitability of these contracts improves drastically throughout its lifespan, as shown by the spike in the contribution margin line. Year 1 requires intensive sales, proof-of-concept, and implementation costs; thereafter, the contracts become almost pure profit, supporting Okta’s high gross margin (67% in the most recent quarter).

Operating Efficiencies Gaining Each Quarter

Despite significant investments in technology and sales and marketing, Okta’s operating margins are also making leaps as well. See below a quarterly chart of Okta’s operating costs by its three main components since 2014:

Figure 5. OKTA operating metrics by quarter Looking back as far as 1Q16 (April 2015), we can see a meaningful decline across operating expenses, most importantly sales and marketing. And in 1Q18, operating margins improved 17 points y/y, from (71%) to (54%), which is impressive given Q1 is traditionally the seasonal low of most software businesses. Only two years ago, this is a company that was losing 99 cents (on an operating basis) of every dollar it made; now it's only losing half that, and getting better each quarter.

While Okta is still in burn mode and investing heavy sales dollars into multi-year contracts, it has proven a path to profitability through its ability to expand these contracts into high contribution margins and reduce operating overhead each quarter.

Valuation

Finally, we turn to valuation. This is the big question surrounding Okta - most investors agree the growth narrative and numbers are both solidly intact, but many think it's too expensive.

The best valuation framework for Okta tracks its value against its 2017 software IPO peers. See chart below:

Figure 6. OKTA trading comps (Note on methodology: Forward revenues are based on an extrapolation of management guidance; balance sheet figures are taken from the most recent quarter and market cap is based on close of trading on July 31)

As evident above, Okta trades roughly in-line to slightly below its IPO peers, while maintaining superior growth rates. Prior to its correction, Okta had traded as high as $27 (roughly 9x forward revenues). Okta's higher growth rates merit a higher multiple to its peers, and while 9x may be a stretch, 8x ($25) is a fair near-term price target.

Though 8x still sounds like an elevated multiple, recall the hypergrowth argument that underpins this thesis. Here's how to get comfortable with an 8x multiple in the context of a company growing >50%: in one year, continued or even slightly decelerated revenue growth at that rate will push the EV/FTM revenue multiple down to ~6x, which is a fair multiple for a more mature software company posting growth at more stable rates.

And don't forget that only until the recent Nasdaq pullback, investors had reasoned the same and kept Okta in a stable trading pattern above $25 post its Q1 beat, a feat likely to be repeated in its coming Q2 print.

Conclusion

Investing in growth, as everyone knows, is not for the faint of heart. The market temperamentally chooses its winners and losers and cycles through them in rapid flashes. This time, however, the tech pullback has seemed to cause investors to forget that Okta is a winner, underpinned by its massive growth rates.

Well-managed, low expectations set up Okta for a more-than-likely beat in its September Q2 print. Even looking beyond this quarter, Okta is clearly seen as a best-of-breed software platform in the identity management space and will continue to ride on the tailwinds of cloud migration and increased need for centralized access authorization across a litany of cloud apps.

Buying opportunities are rare in the ever-bubbling tech sector, so the recent pullback opens up a nice window to build a well-timed position.

