McDonald's: 16 Reasons I Am Still Loving It

What did I think last time?

It’s been a while since I wrote about McDonalds Corporation (MCD) back in late January. My main concern was comparable US sales during Q4 2016 and whether or not MCD would be able to continue to grow earnings into 2017. I generally liked the price at around $121 and loved the dividend.

What new information do we have now?

Since I last wrote, MCD has reported 2 more quarters. Primarily because of the impact of refranchising, revenues have dropped year over year between 3% and 4%. EPS however has grown year over year by 24 cents and 48 cents respectively. In fact, the Q2 report has EPS 11 cents higher than expectations. And even though revenue was down, it still came in $90 million higher than expectations.

Additional reasons to like the Q2 performance include:

a global comparable sales increase of 6.6%,

consolidated operating income increased 24%,

comparable sales in the US increased 3.9%, and

operating income in the US increased 5%.

So with a 11 cent EPS beat, a revenue beat and four other pieces of good news supporting the idea that MCD is growing again, that makes 16 reasons to love where MCD is now.

The four items in the bulleted list above show that the EPS beat isn't narrowly driven, but is across both the use and international markets. Also included in the earnings report is that the sales increases aren't just because people are buying more, but because the number of guests are increasing as well. A major concern with MCD and other fast food outlets is that changing consumer tastes would result in fewer people visiting them. The increase in customer visits is some evidence that that trend of losing customers may be over.

The first half of 2017 has gone a long way to addressing my concerns about MCD. US growth is looking good again. EPS is growing, which gives additional evidence that re-franchising will make MCD more profitable.

A look back at 2015 and a comparison of it to 2016 will show why the numbers for 2017 look so much better. EPS in Q2 2016 actually fell short of the Q2 2015 number by a penny. EPS this year in Q2 is a whole 48 cents better. Even if Q2 EPS had met expectations in 2016, Q2 2017 would still have beat it by 35 cents, or 25%. Back in January I was worried that 2016 would have a hard time growing 2016 numbers, and yet so far in Q1 EPS grew almost twice as much in 2017 as it did in 2016. As for Q2, which was a bad quarter in an otherwise good year in 2016, in 2017 EPS grew over Q2 expectations more than twice the amount that Q2 fell short of expectations last year.

In January, looking forward I was worried that I saw no catalysts to drive earnings higher and that the success of the All Day Breakfast initiative might have set the bar too high. MCD apparently cared nothing for that and smashed past expectations for EPS in the two quarters by a total of 25 cents!

Sure, some of that was due to the introduction of their new premium sandwiches. I have tried the hamburger version and it's very good. I still prefer the Big Mac, but it is high enough in calories that I can't have it that often. The premium sandwich has fewer calories and is a close second. I also like that the meal option now allows for a side salad instead of fries. (I like MCD fries the best of all fast food fries, but again the calorie count limits how often I can have them.)

Q2 results and even Q1 are excellent. The bar is now set fairly high because of that, so I suspect that when Q3 results are released that the price might go down. Now I am just looking forward to what the dividend increase will be starting with the December payment.

What’s a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel-based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). I also found this discussion of DDM, and note that in the article the author uses a discount rate of 5%.

Looking at the David Fish’s CCC List (which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years), I see analysts predict that MCD will grow earnings by 8.1%. So in my prediction for future dividend payments, I will use 8.1% as the dividend growth rate. For the next 12 months, for one payment the dividend will be at the current rate of $0.94. The next 3 payments should come in at the new higher rate that I expect MCD to announce for the December payment. Using the 5 cent increase from last time, easily supported with the increase in EPS since the last increase, put the next 12 months dividend rate at $3.91.

Using those parameters I calculate that the NPV of the predicted dividend payments is $148.73. Normally when setting a buy price, I would want a 5% discount to NPV to give me a margin for error to cover the risk that declining revenues will endanger future dividend increases. However, the revenue declines MCD is experiencing are due to a deliberate act that is also designed to increase profitability. Combined with multiple quarters of increasing EPS, I see no risk to the dividend in the revenue declines caused by the refranchising effort. Thus I set my buy price as anything under $149. MCD is a great company that I want in my portfolio. I already have 105 shares, so I don’t see the price as conducive to a significant purchase. However, if an investor is dripping dividends, MCD is at a price where that is still a good idea. If an investor doesn’t have any shares of MCD, a small purchase to get the dividend stream flowing wouldn’t be a bad investment.

Can options help?

Because the current market price is less than 5% above my buy price there is a good chance that options can be used to get a price that is good enough. All screen shots of trade windows are from my broker.

I like the September monthly expiration date. While the $155 strike price put does offer an attractive premium (and a price that is below the current market), it doesn’t allow me to get the shares at my buy price. So while the $150 put offers both a lower premium and a lower chance of getting the shares, it does allow me to get them at my buy price.

In the comments of several of my articles, there have been some lively discussions about whether or not it’s better to just write puts or to use bull put spreads. The spread differs from just writing the put because it adds another leg to the trade by also buying a put at a lower strike price on the same stock with the same expiration date. The idea is that by buying a put (actually buying one for every put the investor writes), you lock in a minimum price for the shares you might be assigned from the short put. Even if you want to keep the shares that get assigned, you can sell the long put back to help offset any drop in the share price below what you paid.

So, since I like the $150 strike price contract, let’s look at that first.

First, note that the bid price is currently $1.35. If I use a limit order I should be able to get a bit more than that, but let’s be conservative and say that’s what I get when I sell this put contract. Next, let’s look at the parameter called Delta. It is -0.24. This number tells you a couple of things. First, it tells you that the premium for the option will decrease by 24 cents if the price of MCD stock goes up a $1. Second, the Delta gives you an estimate of the “money-ness” of the option, or an approximation of the change that the option will expire ITM, which means for a put contract that the share price will be below the strike price. So there is roughly a 1 in 4 chance writing this contract will result in you owning 100 shares of MCD on September 15, 2017. Next notice the parameter called Implied Volatility; this is also one of the parameters called The Greeks even though it is not named after a letter in the Greek alphabet. This parameter is a prediction of how prices of the shares of MCD will move between now and the expiration date. Implied Volatility can be used to predict a range of prices for MCD on the expiration date.

Above is a calculator I created in Excel that uses current share price and Implied Volatility to give me a range of prices with 95% confidence that the share price will be somewhere in that range. You can read more about the theory behind the calculations here. The parameter labeled STD is the Standard Deviation. There is approximately a 68% chance that 46 days from now (which is when the put contract we are looking at expires) the price of a share of MCD will be between $165.02 and $146.04. The bottom and top numbers are such that there is a 95% chance that MCD will be priced in that range.

Now, I want to pick a strike price for the put I will buy balancing two competing parameters. I want to pay as little as possible for the put. With only a 1 in 4 chance I will actually get the shares assigned to me from the $150 put I wrote, any put I buy is most likely just going to decrease my net credit. So looking at the options chain, I see just two strike prices that are attractive, $140 and $145. Keep in mind that the bottom of my 95% range is about $137, so there is about a 2.5% chance (or about 1 in 40) that the price will be below $137. That means that the chance that the price will be close enough to $140 to make it worth selling back near the expiration date is small. Since the bottom of the 1 standard deviation range is about $146, I think that means that if the price drops that much, the $145 put can be sold for a reasonable amount. However, since there is a 68% chance that the stock will finish between about a $165 and $146, that means there is only about a 16% chance that it will fall below $146. For me, the chances that I will be able to sell the put back for a profit are too low. Your mileage may vary.

To be fair, spreads are designed to protect an investor from tail risk. We often talk about the probability of an event happening. But in real life, an event with a 20% chance of happening doesn’t 20% happen, it either happens or it doesn’t. Tail risk is the risk that a very rate event will happen anyway. So while it’s fairly unlikely that the price of MCD shares will fall to $140 by the middle of September, it’s not impossible. Now, I handle tail risk by choosing a strike price for the put I write such that I am content to pay that amount for the shares even if they drop below that price, by keeping the contract duration relatively short to give the share price less time to do something surprising and keeping informed about the company (which helps me determine that such a price drop isn’t due to a real decline in the value of the stock). Mine is not the only way to manage this risk - I just find that it works best for me. Spreads are another way to manage that risk, and they do a good job at managing that risk. But remember, everything is a trade-off, I like the trade-offs I make, but each investor is different with different goals.

What to watch for going forward?

Going forward, I want to see continued EPS growth. I don’t need big surprises on the EPS front, just steady growth. I also look to see the impact of refranchising begin to diminish.

Conclusion

MCD had a big surprise in its Q2 report with reported EPS being 11 cents higher than expected. And while $90 million in revenue above expectations isn’t a huge deal for a company the size of MCD, it is better than a stick in the eye. The current market price is only about a 4% premium to the value of the dividend stream, so any dip in price could represent a good opportunity for a dividend growth investor.

