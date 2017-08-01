Under Armour: The Growth Story Is Broken

So much for that pop. Under Armour (UAA) stock rallied into its Q2 earnings report after Jefferies analyst Randal Konik recommended buying shares into the report. That rally has been erased and more in trading on Tuesday, 8/1, after UAA's Q2 report disappointed investors. UAA stock is down about 8% as of this writing. Our stance on UAA stock has been bearish for some time (see here, here, and here). We maintain that bearish stance today, and believe shares remain materially overvalued considering the broken growth narrative.

The Under Armour growth story is broken

Revenues only grew 8% year-over-year in the quarter. Remember, this is a company whose revenue growth rate was 30% at the beginning of 2016. The degradation in the topline growth narrative can be attributed to a big slowdown in North America. North America revenues were up 27% at the beginning of the 2016. They were flat last quarter.

The North America slowdown is a negative foreshadowing of what is to come for the international market. Not many kids actually want or wear Under Armour. Under Armour's fan base is small relative to the Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) and Nike (NKE) fan bases. The brand got a big boost from Steph Curry, but that boost is all but over. Now, Under Armour is maxed out in the US, and there isn't any sort of comeback in the cards. Due to this North America market weakness, UAA management cut its full-year revenue growth guide to 9-11% from 11-12% previously.

Soon, the Under Armour brand will be maxed out globally as well, and that will take the current 10% growth rate and cut it to 5% or lower. Cracks are already surfacing in the international growth story. The international growth rate has gradually slowed over the last several quarters. Roughly 80% growth in 3Q16 slowed to 60% in 4Q16. That slowed to 57% in 1Q17 and 54% in 2Q17. In four quarters, then, UAA has seen its international growth rate slow by a full 26 percentage points. Extrapolate that out, and UAA's international growth rate will be near zero in about 2 years.

It's only a matter of time before the international growth story flattens out, and Under Armour's net growth rate approaches low to mid single digit range.

It is also interesting to note that what really drove Under Armour's topline growth in its hyper-growth era was the footwear segment. Apparel and accessories saw revenues grow nicely (in the 20% range for most of 2015 and 2016), but it was the footwear segment that really drove robust topline growth. Quarterly revenue growth rates in the footwear segment looked like 30%, 40%, 50%, 60%, and even as high as 95% for most of 2015 and 2016.

But now footwear growth is negative. The company's highest growth segment has more than flattened out, and that is a really troubling sign.

Beneath the topline, the company is also facing major margin compression headwinds. Gross margins compressed 190 basis points in the quarter. That continues a multi-quarter trend of gross margin compression. Considering the reasons are almost always the same (promotions, inventory management, and FX headwinds, to name a few), this gross margin compression narrative will likely continue.

Meanwhile, SG&A expenses are running higher because Under Armour, like other athletic-wear brands, is focused on building out its DTC channel. This build-out requires investment, and its causing deleverage on the opex line. Overall, operating margins are just getting decimated thanks to lower gross margins and higher opex rates.

Putting it all together, then, Under Armour will be lucky if its annual growth rate over the next 5 years hits 10%. With the international market inevitably due for a major slowdown and footwear growth flat-lining, a 10% 5-year revenue CAGR feels like a high target. Gross margin compression and opex deleverage will wipe out a lot of those topline gains, so earnings growth over the next 5 years will look something like mid to high single-digits.

But UAA stock is trading at 46x the high-end of management's FY17 EPS guide ($0.40). A 46x multiple for high single-digit growth (at best) is a bearish set up for a stock. UAA stock will only head lower. The valuation is rich and the growth story is broken.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.