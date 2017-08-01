FEMSA Plugging Away With Its Empire-Building

FEMSA's forays into health/beauty and fuel will take time to sort themselves out, as management is still underway with integrating and unify the Mexican pharmacy operations.

OXXO's store footprint is heavily exposed to Mexico's northern states, so there is some risk from big changes to the trade relationship between Mexico and the U.S.

FEMSA (FMX) has gotten tossed around a bit since my last update, as this large Mexican consumer products conglomerate has weathered a rattled Mexican stock market (and currency) as well as more company-specific concerns about volumes and margins. Still, the shares are up a bit over that period and still offer a little upside for patient long-term shareholders. As I said in that prior piece, the valuation isn't at a can't-miss level (or at least for investors with shorter investment horizons), but the long-term potential of this company makes it worth considering on the pullbacks.

Another Mixed Set Of Results

Between its multiple moving parts, there's almost always something to celebrate and something to worry about when FEMSA reports earnings. For the company's second quarter, reported in late July, performance at Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) was lackluster and there were some issues with the company's health and fuel businesses that merit watching.

Overall, revenue rose almost 11% on an organic basis, which really isn't a bad result. Organic growth from Coca-Cola FEMSA was under 2%, though, as the company continues to see pressure on organic beverage volumes in major markets like Brazil and Mexico's volume was up less than 1% (versus better than 3% growth at Arca (OTCPK:EMBVY)).

On the retail side, OXXO once again led the way, with revenue up 16% on a better than 10% improvement in same-store sales. Although boosted by the timing of Easter, OXXO continues to perform well relative to WalMex (OTCQX:WMMVY) and mid-single-digit comp growth seems like a reasonable expectation for the remainder of the year. The Health business (“Salud”) was weaker, with sales up 10% and comps up a bit over 6% with a negative comp in Mexico. Fuel saw 37% overall revenue growth and better than 22% comp growth, but volume was actually down slightly.

Margins continue to show the impact of the growth of lower-margin business like Salud and the fuel operations. Gross margin contracted 60bp this quarter, though OXXO saw gross margin improvement, as Salud was slightly weaker and fuel was notably weaker (down 150bp). EBITDA rose 19% and operating income rose almost 11% with OXXO seeing better margins and the other retail businesses seeing margin contraction.

Coca-Cola FEMSA – Some Good, Some Bad

Coca-Cola FEMSA remains what I'd call a work in progress for FEMSA. Management has done a commendable job of improving execution in Brazil (a long-term problem area), with price compliance improving significantly since early 2016 after a concerted effort. The company has also done pretty well with the launch of Monster and new soy-based drinks under the Ades label. Still, volume/consumption trends remain weak in a lot of core/key markets, and this is something management still has to work through.

Another challenge is going to come from Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) electing to pull out of its Brazilian distribution agreement with Coca-Cola FEMSA. Given KOF's execution issues (and Heineken's desire to have more control and a wider set of options), this isn't a tremendous surprise, but losing a few percentage points off the sales line (about a 3% impact to FEMSA) isn't exactly welcome either.

Coca-Cola FEMSA has also remained quiet on the M&A front, despite a lot of rumored interest in acquiring additional bottling operations (including operations in the U.S., as well as potential deals in Central America, Africa, and Asia). This isn't so unusual from a big picture perspective, rumored deals always outnumber actual deals by a substantial margin, and it may not be such a bad thing for management to stay focused on improving its existing operating performance before adding new assets to the mix.

Comercio – OXXO Humming Along, But The Other Outlets Need Time

I still find little to nitpick when it comes to OXXO. This is the largest Mexican convenience store chain, and the company remains under-leveraged to Central Mexico (including Mexico City). Management continues to add new stores at a rapid pace (373 in the last quarter alone) and it looks as though the worst is over with the pressure on traffic caused by shifts from pre-paid to post-paid cellphone usage (selling prepaid cell minutes was a significant business and traffic-driver).

OXXO continues to have opportunities to build up its food service side and expand its footprint even further; expanding into the U.S. is likely off the table unless and until it sells its Heineken stake, but there's a lot of open space south of the Mexican border to consider.

I like the prospects for good ongoing growth at OXXO, but there are risks. OXXO's operations are concentrated in Northern Mexico (about half of its square footage versus around 30% for WalMex), making it potentially more vulnerable to any disruptions in trade and the local economy from a change in the relationship between Mexico and the U.S.. While it is true that people continue to shop for food through good times and bad, history has shown they shop less at more expensive outlets like OXXO in tougher times and they turn away from higher-priced premium goods (like OXXO's Coca-Cola products).

There are also still execution risks with the newer health and fuel operations. Unifying and integrating the acquired operations in Mexico into a single entity is taking some time, and the negative comp in the second quarter underscores that it's not a flawless process. Likewise, the significant inventory write-down tied to the Chilean beauty store operations is notable albeit not likely to be repeated. The fuel business remains more of an exercise in patience.

This business will never approach the sort of margins that OXXO offers, but it is a meaningful potential traffic-driver in the future and the returns on invested capital are better than the low margins might otherwise suggest.

Longer term, there is an enormous opportunity in front of FEMSA. Management likes to include a slide in its presentations highlighting how little of Latin America they are actually actively operating in today – they're big in Mexico and they have a sizable health/beauty presence in Chile, but there is a huge amount of white space in major countries like Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, and Venezuela.

Now, it's not a simple matter of just coloring in the white space and waiting for the profits to roll in. Venezuela's economy is in a state where a dumpster fire would be an improvement (at least it would be contained to the dumpster...) and Brazil is not necessarily an easy plug-and-play market for convenience stores or pharmacies. Still, these are long-term opportunities that give the company a credible long-term runway for growth, and I believe expansion in Colombia and Chile is more attainable as a medium-term goal.

The Opportunity

Mexico's economy, stock market, and currency all look quite a bit healthier than when I last wrote about FEMSA. There are still risks tied to the upcoming renegotiation of NAFTA and Mexico's 2018 election cycle, but I'm cautiously positive that the underlying economic conditions will remain conducive for FEMSA's ongoing growth. I'd also note that Heineken is operating pretty well these days and FEMSA need not be in any rush to monetize that sizable equity stake.

I'm still looking for long-term revenue growth in the high single digits (in the neighborhood of 9%), but I've opted to trim some of my long-term margin expansion assumptions. I still believe that the Mexican pharmacy operations will get better from here and that OXXO can continue to improve, but I believe that future growth plans (whether it's expanding the health/beauty operations, adding even more fuel stations, or establishing new retailing beachheads in other countries) will likely lead to lower margins as they start out and scale up over time.

It still leads me to expect double-digit FCF growth, but it does trim about 1% off of my long-term growth target and takes my long-term FCF margin target down into the high-single digits.

The Bottom Line

I believe $105 to $110 is a fair price for FEMSA today, so the shares are only slightly undervalued today. That said, it's still a chance to own a company that has demonstrated strong managerial/operational skill with a long growth runway still ahead of it. Should Mexican stocks wobble again due to headline risk (or actual, meaningful changes in the trade relationship with the U.S.), I believe it would be a good opportunity to re-visit the name.

