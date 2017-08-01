Scotts Miracle-Gro: Long-Term Reality

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG), which as you know is pretty much the most popular supplier of lawn and garden products to home and business owners (via retailers generally) worldwide, hit a 52 week high this morning after just reporting its fiscal Q3 earnings. Let me be clear. I think the name is set up for long-term growth, and I echo the sentiments in prior analyses that suggest the company will get a boost from more homeowners growing organic food, having disposable income to have green and well maintained lawns, as well as increased demand for products stemming from the growth of legal marijuana. However, while this is a long-term reality, in the short-term the stock is expensive at 28 times trailing earnings. Current 2018 earnings estimates are for $4.59 per share, which means the name trades at 21 times forward earnings. A bit pricy considering the earnings are estimated to grow 11% from 2017 to 2018 according to what is listed on Yahoo Finance's analyst page. Thus, I will be waiting for a pullback, but am encouraged by the numbers the company has put up.

So how do the results look? Well there is of course the core business. as well as Hawthorne gardens. which account for the revenues the company pulls in. Taken as whole, revenues were up 8% to $1.08 billion. Of course, like all companies with international sales we have to account for foreign currency impacts. Controlling for these, revenues spiked 9% on a constant dollar basis. In the United States, consumer revenues were up 5% to $792.2 million, a nice increased from the $756.7 million last year. On an absolute basis Europe Consumer sales were down. In fact, they fell 3%. However, when we look at sales on a constant dollar basis they increased 2% to $93.2 million. Due to the acquisitions of Botanicare and Gavita as well as year-over- year growth within The Hawthorne Gardening Company, sales in the so-called "Other" segment spiked 36% to $192.6 million.

What I thought was great was that these revenues increased but the cost to generate those revenues did not offset the revenue gains. As such the adjusted gross margin rate was 38.5% compared with 36.0% a year ago. The major cost factors that benefited gross margin were lower commodity expenditures, and an improved product mix. One blemish that is worth noting was the 13% hike in selling and administrative expenses. While this figure rose to $172.0 million, it was driven by acquisitions made. Finally, the company saw direct income related to its ownership in the amount of 30% of TruGreen, which was $7.2 million in the quarter, compared with a loss of $3.5 million a year ago.

Factoring these revenues as well as expenses the company saw income from continuing operations of$151.9 million as reported. This translates to $2.53 per share and is up substantially compared to the $127.0 million or $2.06 per share brought in last year. However, if we make adjustments for some of the impairment, restructuring, and divestiture of Scotts LawnService, we see that adjusted net income was $157.9 million, or $2.63 per diluted share, rising sharply from the $133.8 million, or $2.16 per share last year. These earnings beat consensus estimates by a strong $0.12.

All things considered, this was a strong quarter, despite the late start to the season experienced this year in the United States. The company continues to make acquisitions to manage its brand and grow revenues. Sales as a whole are not growing very rapidly and this is one weak point, but they are going. Considering the projected growth in earnings, I feel that the valuation on the stock is too high here. Thus, I would be selling this name, and looking to jump back in around the $85 range.

Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles that are time sensitive. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box for "email alerts" under "Follow."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.