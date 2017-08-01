Total: An Oil Major That Gushes High Dividends

On July 27, Total S.A. (TOT) released its Q2 results, showing revenues of $34.5 billion, which missed estimates by $1.22 billion, and EPS of $0.97, which beat estimates by $0.05. On the same date, Total also declared a €0.62 second interim dividend to be paid out on December 19.

On July 13, Goldman Sachs analysts declared Total to be the top choice among the oil majors, citing its combination of cash flow generation (6.5% 2017-2019 free cash flow yield), high growth (estimated 5% compound annual growth rate on production up to 2020), and high return on new investment opportunities. Goldman sees Total as possessing better cost discipline and execution than peers such as Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Eni (E) - though they also rated Eni a buy as a "higher return business."

In light of all this, it would be wise to take a look at Total S.A. as a prospective investment.

Company Overview

Founded in 1924 by Ernest Mercier under the direction of French premier Raymond Poincaré, Total S.A. is a French multinational integrated oil and gas firm. Classed as one of the global oil Supermajors, Total divides its operations into three segments: Upstream; Refining and Chemicals; and Marketing and Services. The latter two segments essentially comprise the company's downstreaming activities.

Upstream covers activities such as exploring and producing hydrocarbons, as well as gas and power. Refining and Chemicals covers oil trading and shipping, and includes an industrial hub where refining, petrochemicals and specialty chemicals related activities are carried out. Marketing and Services covers the supply and marketing of petroleum products, and also covers new energies.

Total S.A. is headquartered in Courbevoie, France, has a workforce of over 102,000 employees, and has a market capitalization of $126.30 billion.

Competitive Advantage

Total's chief competitive advantage is its integrated business model. Upstreaming - the search for and drilling of crude oil and natural gas underground and underwater - is profitable when energy prices are high, which they are not right now.

However, downstreaming - the refining of crude oil and purification of natural gas, and the marketing and distribution of their products - is profitable when energy prices are low. Total benefits from having both bases covered. In a low-priced energy environment such as the one that has been experienced in recent years, a company like Total that has upstreaming and downstreaming operations can remain profitable, as its revenue and net income figures testify.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2012 234.22 billion 13.65 billion 2013 227.97 billion 11.23 billion 2014 212.02 billion 4.24 billion 2015 143.42 billion 5.09 billion 2016 127.93 billion 6.20 billion

The decline in revenue has to be looked at in the context of the volatility caused by the low energy price environment. What should be noted is the rise in net income from 2014 onwards, which confirms Goldman Sachs' judgement on Total's superior cost discipline.

Going forward, Total has a number of recent and future projects that promise future growth and sustainable returns:

In addition to these, Total also recently secured a 30% stake in Qatar's offshore Al-Shaheen oil field, and also has a 20-year deal to help develop Iran's South Pars gas field from 2021 onwards. In short, Total is not short on opportunities for continuing to provide its shareholders with value for money going forward.

Valuation And Taxation

Currently, Total is trading in the $50 range with a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a forward P/E ratio of 11.00, and it offers a dividend yield of 5.45% with a payout ratio of 92.10%. That payout ratio looks unsustainable until you consider the fact that Total operates in over 130 countries, and consequently a great deal of its business revenue comes from overseas. The exchange rate moves thus make the payout ratio seem so inflated.

The stock is trading with a lower P/E ratio than its five-year average of 23.6, and also with a somewhat lower dividend yield than its five-year average yield of 6.79%. Given this, and the fact that the stock is trading 7.38% below its 52-week high of $54.71, and the company seems to offer an attractive entry point.

However, one major issue that many prospective investors would have with Total is the high withholding tax rate of 30% that France levies. Though this still leaves shareholders with a significant amount of income after tax, it is understandable why many investors would be bearish about Total on these grounds alone.

Final Thoughts

If the withholding tax rate and current low energy price environment are not enough to deter you, then Total S.A. can be seen as a reliable income provider due to its integrated business model, its international reach, and its ongoing and future projects. All of these aspects ensure that Total will keep rewarding shareholders with sizable dividends going forward - even after the French tax has been applied!

DISCLAIMER: The author is not a financial professional and accepts no responsibility for any investment decisions a reader makes. This article is presented for information purposes only. Furthermore, the figures cited are the product of the author's own research and may differ from those of other analysts. Always do your own due diligence when researching prospective investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.