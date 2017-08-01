Fiserv Acquires PCLender Assets For Mortgage Processing Tech

The deal broadens Fiserv's offerings to appeal to the smaller end of the market who value simplicity and the smaller IT footprint of cloud-delivered solutions.

PCLender has developed a mortgage origination, processing and compliance application for smaller and mid-sized banks and credit unions.

Fiserv has acquired the assets of mortgage software company PCLender for undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

Financial services firm Fiserv (FISV) has announced the acquisition of the assets of PCLender for an undisclosed amount.

PCLender has developed an Internet-based mortgage lending software for small- and medium-sized banks and credit unions.

Fiserv is smart to acquire a more market-friendly option for its smaller customers, who likely value ease-of-use and cloud-based solutions instead of legacy, on-premises software requiring heavier IT support.

Target Company

Reno, Nevada-based PCLender was founded in 1997 to create mortgage application, origination and data security software to the mortgage industry.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Lionel Urban, who was previously a regional manager at Colorado Federal Savings Bank.

Below is a brief overview video about PCLender’s system:

(Source: Telle Bonus)

The value of the software to clients is that it streamlines the loan application process while reducing loan origination and ongoing regulatory and compliance costs throughout the lifecycle of a mortgage.

PCLender’s solution is primarily designed for lenders funding 5,000 loans or fewer per month, so is relevant for medium-sized and small sized lenders.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither party disclosed the amount or terms of the transaction. Fiserv did not file an 8-K, which would have been required if the amount of the transaction was material, and also did not provide any change in guidance, so it is likely that the transaction was not material to its financial condition.

Fiserv is acquiring PCLender to provide a simpler, online-based interface for its small- and medium-sized client base.

As Fiserv stated in the deal announcement,

Fiserv is working to simplify today's lending experience for financial institutions and borrowers, delivering powerful tools to originate, process, underwrite and deliver loans in a secure, paperless environment… A complement to the existing Fiserv lending solution suite, these assets provide a set of simple, easy-to-use internet-based mortgage solutions for banks, credit unions and mortgage lenders. This fully managed, end-to-end solution simplifies origination, document collection and compliance reporting, streamlining consumer direct and retail mortgage and HELOC loan origination.

The deal will serve to enhance Fiserv’s existing mortgage origination service suite of offerings by providing an online-based system for those clients wishing to take advantage of compliant, cloud-based systems that promise to reduce the costs of on-premise systems requiring greater IT management resources.

Fiserv is betting on a continued trend in middle-market and small enterprises, that of transitioning from legacy, on-premises systems to cloud-based systems.

These medium and smaller customers also value ease of use and simplicity, as younger, digitally-native employees move into positions of influence over IT and software decision-making.

So, in my view, Fiserv management is making the right moves to bring in-house a simpler, cloud-based solution that promises to be more relevant to evolving market demands.

Although it’s not a large deal, it still sends a signal that Fiserv management is staying on top of current trends and acquiring assets to take advantage of those opportunities.

