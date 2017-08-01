Dear Mr. Trump - Manufacturing Is Looking Fantastic

ISM's report on manufacturing indicates strength for both the sector and the broader global economy.

A key measure of manufacturing was reported today, indicating the sentiment of purchasing managers is extremely positive. The decrease in the index and its components from June should not be misunderstood, as June marked the highest point of the last 12 months. July's index was the fourth highest, and the responses of the purchasing managers and the data all indicated manufacturing and the economy are doing great. It's good news for a president who wants America to make things again. Even better, it reflects well for the global economy.

The ISM Manufacturing Index was reported today for the month of July. While the index eased off a higher mark for June, it still reflected solid economic expansion in the sector of the economy. The index was reported at 56.3 for July, a tenth of a point better than economists expected but 1.5% below the June reading. Even so, anything above 50.0 represents economic expansion, and July's data was well above 50.

In fact, July marked the 11the consecutive month of growth in manufacturing, and it was the fourth highest reading of the index in 12 months. The data reflects well for the economy, as ISM indicates the index for the first seven months of the year and in July annualized both imply real GDP growth of 4.1% for the economy. That's well above what's been reported Mr. Trump.

The data implies to me strength in housing and technology goods, defense, and despite today's news from auto manufacturers, in autos too. So how do I know where the strength is?

Of the 18 manufacturing industries queried, 15 reported growth in July in this order according to ISM: Plastics & Rubber Products; Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components; Wood Products; Fabricated Metal Products; Machinery; Chemical Products; Paper Products; Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products; Printing & Related Support Activities; Computer & Electronic Products: Nonmetallic Mineral Products; Furniture & Related Products; Miscellaneous Manufacturing; Primary Metals; and Transportation Equipment. The three industries where contraction was reported were in Apparel, Leather & Allied Products; Textile Mills; and Petroleum & Coal Product. What I read from this paragraph is demand for everything that goes into making a home is hot right now.

Subjective responses from participants were all about strong orders, strong sales, great business activity, expanding exports, increasing plant uptime and capacity, capital expansion, labor shortages... all good stuff Mr. Trump.

Industrial Securities Intraday 08-01-17 SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) +0.2% Industrial Select Sector SPDR (NYSE: XLI) -0.5% General Electric (NYSE: GE) -1.0% 3M (NYSE: MMM) +0.8% Boeing (NYSE: BA) -0.5% Honeywell (NYSE: HON) +0.5% Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) -0.5% United Technologies (NYSE: UTX) +0.2% United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) +0.2% Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) +0.1% Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) -0.7% General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) -0.2%

Industrial shares were mixed on the day while the market was fractionally higher.

Component indexes showed New Orders still very strong, but eased down from June to 60.4 from 63.5. Evidencing the global aspect of economic recovery, New Export Orders marked 57.5, from 59.5. Production was down slightly, though still very strong at 60.6, from 62.4. Order Backlog marked 55.0, from 57.0. Imports were up to 56.0, from 54.0, perhaps indicating component or materials shortages, or simply strong and sustained demand for product. Inventories were tight at manufacturers and their customers. Employment marked 55.2, from 57.2.

As a result of all this demand and growth, prices were up to 62.0, from 55.0. That's healthy Mr. Trump, and a good sign for the economy too. In fact, of the commodities measured, 14 were up in price and only 2 were down. Some of that obviously has to do with the decreasing U.S. dollar (NYSE: UUP) (NYSE: UDN).

Commodities in short supply, which might tell a story as well, were Capacitors; Electric Components; Electronic Components; Integrated Circuits; Mechanical Components; Memory-Computer; Resistors; and Titanium Dioxide.

In conclusion Mr. Trump, don't fret the slight decrease in the ISM Manufacturing Index in July. It comes off significant strength in June. June marked the strongest level of this index for the entire year. What the purchasing managers had to say shows, along with the data, shows that manufacturing is very hot. Good job sir.

