Adeptus Health: What Is A Substantive Consolidation Plan, And How Would One Affect PubCo's Shareholders?

Adeptus Health (NYSE: ADPT) is a U.S. healthcare enterprise in the business of managing hospitals and freestanding, 24-hour emergency rooms located primarily in Arizona, Colorado, and Texas. The business was established in 2002, operating through a limited liability company, First Choice ER, LLC (“First Choice ER”). In 2011, a private equity infusion allowed the enterprise to expand considerably. In anticipation of its June 2014 IPO, the business was restructured in 2013. A HoldCo, Adeptus Health LLC, was formed to indirectly own and operate the medical facilities. Then, in March 2014, a PubCo, Adeptus Health Inc., was incorporated in Delaware to effectuate the IPO and serve as a publicly-traded holding company owning 100% of the stock of HoldCo. Today, the HoldCo owns, among other assets, 100% of the interests in First Choice ER, and First Choice ER owns numerous legacy and operational entities.

According to an abbreviated organizational chart published by the company's chief restructuring officer, the enterprise is structured as follows:

Following the IPO, the business continued to grow at an impressive clip, bringing its portfolio to five hospitals and 99 freestanding emergency rooms. But the expanded footprint also brought new challenges, such as significant working capital demands and revenue management issues. Meanwhile, increased competition contributed to declining revenues. With a high debt burden that included more than $200 million owed pursuant to a senior credit facility entered into in 2015 by First Choice ER, the business became financially distressed. In March 2017, First Choice ER sought and obtained bridge financing from its senior lenders, but when the bridge loan matured at the end of that same month, the company once again found itself in default of its obligations.

In early April 2017, the company disclosed that Deerfield Private Design Fund IV, L.P., Deerfield Partners, L.P., and Deerfield International Master Fund, L.P (collectively, “Deerfield”), purchased the senior lenders’ positions, succeeding to approximately $212.7 million of claims against the company. The company and Deerfield commenced restructuring negotiations, and on April 19, 2017, the company, along with 139 of its affiliates (including HoldCo and PubCo), filed voluntary petitions for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas. The case is currently before The Honorable Judge Stacey G. Jernigan.

At the commencement of the bankruptcy case, the debtors reached an agreement for postpetition debtor-in-possession financing from Deerfield, whereby Deerfield agreed to extend credit to help meet the debtors’ liquidity needs during the pendency of the case. Although PubCo was not a party to the original prepetition senior credit facility, it agreed to be an obligor under the postpetition facility and to provide Deerfield with new liens on its previously unencumbered assets. On April 21, 2017, the Bankruptcy Court approved the postpetition financing on an interim basis, and on June 6, 2017, the Bankruptcy Court entered final approval. Deerfield and the debtors have also been negotiating a debt-to-equity swap. Existing equity interests would be cancelled and shareholders would receive rights to participate in a litigation trust, where they would be positioned last in line after creditors and preferred interest holders.

As is typically the case for a large and complex commercial bankruptcy, the debtors’ cases are being jointly administered. Normally, when cases are jointly administered, the debtors propose a joint plan of reorganization for administrative convenience only. This is because bankruptcy law generally respects substantive state laws governing property and corporate separateness. Accordingly, each debtor entity’s bankruptcy filing creates a separate estate, and these assets are not available to satisfy claims against other entities. Of course, the parties may have executed guaranties and other contractual agreements that require them to satisfy the obligations of related entities; however, absent arrangements of this sort, the mere fact that they are affiliated entities that are part of a larger corporate enterprise is not enough to overcome the presumption of independence and separateness.

But in the latest iteration of Adeptus Health’s joint reorganization plan, the debtors have taken things a step further, advancing a plan that also calls for substantive consolidation of the debtors’ estates. Section 3.2 of the Debtors’ First Amended Joint Plan of Reorganization, filed on July 19th, proposes to treat all liabilities of each of the 140 debtor entities, and all litigation trust assets, as if they were merged with and into the assets and liabilities of each other. All intercompany claims and debtor guaranties would be eliminated and extinguished. This is a significant about-face, as the debtors’ initial draft plan did not contemplate substantive consolidation.

The debtors’ disclosure statement lists four reasons for pursuing substantive consolidation. First, and most importantly, the debtors argue they are jointly liable for the obligations under a prepetition credit agreement and debtor-in-possession postpetition financing arrangement entered into with Deerfield and, following the debtor’s entry into the postpetition financing arrangement, these obligations are now secured by liens on all of the enterprise’s combined assets. The debtors also claim that they maintain consolidated books and records and a centralized cash management system, and have interlocking boards and officers. Because of the overlapping management and the limits on applicable D&O policies, D&O claims would also be jointly owned by the debtors. Finally, the debtors argue that “[m]any creditors of the Debtors view the Debtors as a single economic unit and did not rely on their separate identity in extending credit.”

Because substantive consolidation has the potential to profoundly impact the rights of creditors, courts tend to carefully scrutinize plans that contemplate this unusual remedy. Although the Fifth Circuit has not adopted a specific rule, many courts apply a two-fold, disjunctive test which examines whether creditors dealt with the debtors as a single economic unit and did not rely on their separate identity in extending credit, or whether the affairs of the debtors are so entangled that consolidation will benefit all of the estates. Substantive consolidation may be appropriate if either prong is satisfied.

Of course, the plan voting and confirmation process has not yet begun because the court has not signed off on the debtors’ disclosure statements. Objections to the disclosure statement were due on July 28th and a hearing was set for July 31st. But disclosure statement objections frequently offer some foreshadowing of the criticisms that are likely to materialize as the debtor continues to advance a proposed plan. This is because plan opponents will frequently cite concerns with a plan in their disclosure statement objections if they believe that these issues make the plan so defective that it is patently unconfirmable and a waste of time and resources for the debtors to pursue.

Interestingly, although substantive consolidation is primarily viewed as a threat to creditors’ remedies, it is Adeptus Health's shareholders who have so far vocalized objections to this aspect of the plan. For instance, reminding the court that substantive consolidation is “extraordinary relief,” the Official Committee of Equity Security Holders of PubCo argued in a July 28th filing that the debtors have not provided adequate disclosure to support a substantive consolidation plan. In a similar way, the proposed lead plaintiffs in consolidated securities actions against the PubCo also objected to approval of the disclosure statement in their own July 28th filing, pointing to, among other things, the debtor’s failure to provide more than a “perfunctory explanation” for seeking such extraordinary relief. Through these and other filings, shareholders are working to defend their interests in potentially valuable claims and causes of action against pre-IPO owners of HoldCo and current and former managers of PubCo, and intercompany receivables.

Assuming that the debtors do not reach a consensual resolution with shareholders, it will be up to the court to decide whether to allow the debtors to continue advancing the substantive consolidation plan. Even if the court approves the disclosure statement this week, there will be plenty of opportunity for shareholders and other parties to raise objections to the plan. In the meantime, though, shareholders face considerable legal uncertainty. Anything is possible in bankruptcy and, although courts typically apply intense scrutiny to substantive consolidation plans, Adeptus Health may be hoping to rely on recent jurisprudence that offers a more relaxed standard if the debtors can show that creditors are nonetheless being treated fairly and equitably. See In re Jennifer Convertibles Inc., 447 B.R. 713 (Bankr. S.D.N.Y. 2011). In this and other substantive consolidation case law, the focus of judicial scrutiny is clearly on creditors rather than equity interest holders. For all of these reasons, there are too many unknowns to predict how shareholders will fare in the case.



