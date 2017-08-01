CVS Earnings Prediction

Thesis

I estimate that CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is likely to beat earnings expectations when it reports next Tuesday. But given the current sentiment, I do not know whether this will matter. Earnings risks are skewed to the down side.



Introduction

CVS had somewhat of a mixed quarter in 1Q17. The company beat earnings expectations, but as with all retailers, the same store sales (SSS) percentage fluctuation is the number to watch. Analyzing the SSS number will allow one to conclude how efficient management is in generating growth from existing assets.



Of course, the most obvious reason is that SSS indicate the sustainability of opening new stores. Put differently, it makes little sense to open 100 new stores when all of your stores are declining. It is an extremely important metric in assessing the relevancy and durability of the business model.



It is therefore paramount to be looking at SSS to both evaluate earnings potential as well as long-term fundamentals. In the case of CVS, same-store sales dropped by ~5% versus consensus expectations of 6%. So the numbers were better than expected but still not satisfactory.



Clearly, investors are looking for signs that the bleeding might stop. Of course, there is the general Grim Reaper narrative i.e. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) possibly someday stealing their lunch. While the Amazon fears at present are nothing but speculation, the fear is definitely palpable.



Hannibal is at the gates

When rumors originating from CNBC began claiming that Amazon might be running a test pilot, CVS dropped more than 3%. Spawning tweets like the one shown below.



This is despite some level-headedness being displayed by the analyst quoted in the same article:

“”We are somewhat skeptical that the company is definitively moving into pharmacy given the highly regulated nature of pharmacy distribution and their seeming lack of desire to work with current pharmacy benefit managers’, Muken said in a note Wednesday. In March, Evercore played down the likelihood that Amazon could compete in pharmacy.”



For the record, the tweeter is Josh Brown, CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management. The firm has at least over $100 million in assets under management (AUM) with some reports claiming $440m and some $506m in AUM.



It reminds of the story about Hannibal. Hannibal had so traumatized the Romans, almost conquering Rome completely while he was outnumbered. The Romans eventually defeated Hannibal by waging a war of attrition which was the only chance at victory. Long after his death Hannibal had remained such a figure of terror that any disaster would be met with the statement “Hannibal ante Portas” (Hannibal is at the Gates!). It doesn’t seem like much of a stretch to call Amazon the Hannibal of retail.



I bring up the tweet and story about Hannibal to illustrate a point: The Amazon fear is not a retail investor fear. These are professionals and whatever you may think about their ability to generate investment returns, they collectively own the money that drives the stock market. If the “big boys” are feeling queasy, sentiment is more likely than not to stay suppressed until more clarity arrives on what Amazon is planning. Knowing Amazon that might take a while. The fear also is not a temporary one. Unless CVS shows the investor community that it can take on Amazon, it will most likely be range bound.



Same store sales and estimates



Which brings us full circle to same store sales. The best way to show investors that it might be able to take own Amazon is to have positive same-store sales. Rationalizing this is easy. If CVS’s same store sales are declining now, what happens when Amazon start fighting for a piece of the pie?



The biggest reasons for the same store sales decline were an introduction of generic competition and the company losing access to the Tricare network. According to management, if you adjust for those items, same-store sales prescription volumes have been 580 basis points higher. Additionally, script comps would have increased 4.4%.



I am appreciative of the CEO’s transparency, but it makes little sense to me to “adjust” for such items as if they were a one-time thing. There is, however, some benefit to this. It shows that the underlying market is still healthy and it should indicate increasing same store sales comps in 2018 given that the baseline will be adjust for at least the Tricare affair.



Of course, while the focus might be on same store sales, we should not forget that the company actually grew revenue by approximately 8%. Given that the experienced weakness does not seem to be a result of slowing fundamentals, I am applying a similar growth rate to arrive at a revenue estimate of $45.4 billion, which is slightly above Wall Street’s $45.37.



To arrive at an EPS figure, we would need some margin estimates. Remember that management has stated that generic competition and loss of the Tricare network has eroded margins with 580 basis points. If we apply a same store sales percentage that is indicative of slight strength (since comps would have grown without these items) and subtract that with the items mentioned above, we get an EPS of $1.32. If we contrast this with Wall Street’s $1.31, we can conclude that the company will beat earnings expectations.



Conclusion

Even though I'm estimating an earnings beat, I consider the prospects lukewarm at best. Sentiment is depressed and is likely to stay depressed considering CVS has been range bound between ~$76 and ~$82 pretty much the whole year.



Note

