Making Sense Of The Groupon-Grubhub Deal

In addition, this might be a preamble to a buyout of Groupon, that will probably happen at a substantial premium to today's price if it happens.

However because Groupon is very undervalued in my mind, I think Groupon's stock will benefit more.

The deal announced by Groupon and Grubhub is a win-win for both companies.

In a surprise move Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) and Grubhub (NYSE: GRUB) announced a strategic partnership to bring food delivery to Groupon customers throughout the United States. As part of the deal, Groupon and Grubhub have entered into a commercial agreement that will allow Groupon to provide users with the ability to order food delivery from Grubhub's 55,000 restaurant partners via the Groupon platform and is expected to enable people to redeem Groupon deals when they order Grubhub delivery via Groupon.

Obviously this was a surprise, as these two companies are fierce competitors in the food deliver business. The question is, who will benefit from this deal, and who's stock will benefit most?

To begin with let me say I follow both companies. I have had a buy and sell rating on GRPN on and off several times (link here), and I have always had a sell and short rating on GRUB (link here).

The way I see it, GRPN is an extremely undervalued stock, and GRUB an inflated bubble (more on this below). So assuming the synergies will benefit both companies, by virtue of the fact that I think GRPN is undervalued, I think GRPN's stock will benefit more from this partnership.

Another thing to keep in mind is while both companies offer food delivery (with GRUB being the leader in the space), GRUB is only a food deliver service and nothing else. GRPN on the other hand is a market-place company.

GRPN's platform has the ability to offer many different types of deals across many different markets. GRUB's platform on the other hand is simply on order deliver system hooked up to thousand of restaurants and nothing else.

As Maloney, CEO of GRUB said in the press release:

Groupon's massive, active mobile audience - and great savings opportunities - will help drive new customers and more order volume for our restaurant partners, further enhancing the value of the Grubhub network.

So in my mind, GRUB probably needs GRPN more than GRPN needs GRUB. GRPN's platform will probably allow GRUP's restaurant customers to offer deals and special offers to a very wide customer base, which is not possible today with GRUB's platform.

Is a buyout in the works?

Now having said all this, this deal might be a preamble to a merger between the two companies. I the back of my mind, GRUB probably wants to see if GRPN's platform will benefit GRUB before it makes a move.

Please note that if I were the CEO of GRUB, I too would want to use my very expensive stock price to try buyout another company that will complement my business.

As a reminder, GRUB trades at a trailing Price/Sales ratio of 7.5 and a trailing P/E of about 71. Granted GRUB is forecasted to grow about 20% in 2018, however a forward P/E of about 37 is simply too rich for me.

GRUB data by YCharts

GRUB's stock has been up and down over the past 3 years because it is such an expensive stock. Please note revenue and profit growth is very strong, however that is already reflected in the stock's price and by a huge premium. In my opinion GRUB is still too rich and the price of the stock is still playing catch-up with revenue and profit growth.

GRPN on the other hand has no trailing profits, however it trades at a Price/Sales of 0.7.

GRPN Revenue (Quarterly) data by YCharts

And granted that GRPN is not growing by much, however I will bet my money on a company like GRPN that is trading below 1X sales and in the middle of a restructuring, than risk paying 37 a times forward multiple.

And if such a merger or buyout were to happen, I doubt very much GRPN would be sold for less than $4 billion (or about 100% higher than where the stock stands today). At least if I were a major shareholder that would be my minimum price.

So besides the synergies, there is a small chance that GRPN is bought out in the future, with GRPN shareholders doubling their money over the next several quarters or so.

Bottom line

This is a win-win deal for both companies. However, because I think GRPN is a very undervalued company, I think GRPN's stock will benefit more than GRUB's stock.

In addition, this might be a preamble to a buyout of GRPN, which might mean huge gains for today's GRPN shareholders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GRPN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.