Will GNC Track Weight Watchers' 'Hero's Journey?'

Over the past few days, I have been actively reading the sell side reports for GNC Holdings Inc. (GNC). Amazingly, some members of the sell side appear to be doubling down their “sell ratings” and super low price targets, notably Goldman Sachs and Bank of America, with $5 and $6.25 price targets, respectively. Both analysts use an 8X EV/EBITDA valuation framework to justify their targets. Of course, this is subject to their estimated EBITDA (and what they do and don’t exclude in their EBITDA figures - notably Gold Card revenue, one time marketing spend, and vendor rebates). In the short term, these “sell rating” reiterations have been able to absorb some of GNC’s momentum, at least in the short term. However, undeterred, I am pretty sure that my thesis is right, so I continue to press on and fight the good fight.

That said, in today’s piece, I switch gears and make a different arguments, as I lack the Wall Street megaphone, connections to the Masters of the Universe (MOTU), and trading relationships that are part and parcel for folks that move in those starry circles.

Given my severe disadvantage, at least on paper, I am left with my ability to synthesize, think independently, and activate my imagination. In other words, to make money and generate compelling ideas, I have to skate to where the puck is going.

For this piece, I want to remind readers of the parallels between Weight Watchers’ (WTW) hero’s journey and I will argue that GNC’s stock price could follow WTW’s ascent, at least in trajectory.

Moreover, I find some sell side reports a bit disingenuous because as GNC generates free cash flow, they will be able to de-lever and this should argue for a higher multiple. In other words, as the debt gets reduced via free cash flow generation, the enterprise value (even if held constant) should shift from a much higher market capitalization to debt mix.

However, don’t make my word for it, just look at where GNC’s term loan is trading.

As you can see, yesterday, GNC’s term debt traded at $97, up sharply from under $80 back in February 2017.

At $97, it has an all in yield of 5.75%, as it is LIBOR +250 BPS (this will fluctuate due to changes in LIBOR).

This debt is very sensitive to changes in price due to its short duration (matures March 4, 2019) and low spread (LIBOR + 250 Bps).

What is eerily similar and this should keep the MOTU shorts up at night is that look at how WTW’s larger term loan ($2 billion) traded. Similar to GNC, when they were formerly printing money, a few years back, they were able to take on lots of low cost debt to fund buybacks. Lo and behold, back in early January 2017, when I was recommending WTW’s equity, then at $12, WTW’s term loan was trading in the mid $70s.

Hmm, that’s funny, GNC’s term loan bottomed in February around $76 - $77. Note that WTW’s 2020 term loan is currently trading near par. As Alanis Morissette would say, isn’t it “ironic,” don’t you think?

Enclosed below is a chart of Weight Watcher’s $2 billion Tranche B-2 Term Loan that matures April 2, 2020.

Look at the yield to maturity on WTW’s Term B-2 term loan.

History is repeating itself. The shorts were long the WTW’s term debt and short the equity betting that Weight Watchers couldn’t refinance its debt, so they would cover the equity at zero and then take over the company via their secured debt ownership.

Well, it turns out that Oprah, Artal SA, and the entire team at WTW had other plans. It is the same situation when it comes to GNC. The shorts were/are betting that the debt can’t be refinanced and that GNC’s fundamentals are deteriorating. Enter, stage left, “My Man” Robert Moran and Tricia Tolivar - and they too have other plans!

It is the same difference. Both were/are great businesses, with great brand names, and market leadership positions that temporarily lost their way. Past executives, at both companies, were too busy focusing on the stock price and share buybacks and not executing on the business front. The old GNC Captain got thrown overboard, and two strong stewards are executing a successful New GNC turnaround.

Finally, let’s review WTW’s stock price and short interest. Lo and behold, when the shorts covered ten millions shares (note the share counts for both companies are similar), guess what? WTW's stock price moved much higher.

If you haven’t read my work on Weight Watchers read: Weight Watchers Has The Momentum As Oprah Leans In (published January 3, 2017).

We will not have the short interest data for the period ending July 31, until after the bell on August 9.

Guess what happens when the “E” or “EBITDA” beat consensus, GNC pays down debt and the MOTU try to cover 10 million shares….I will leave that to your imagination.

