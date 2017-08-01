Mazor Robotics' (MZOR) CEO Ori Hadomi on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mazor Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:MZOR)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 01, 2017, 08:30 ET

Executives

Michael Polyviou - IR

Ori Hadomi - CEO & Director

Sharon Levita - CFO, VP of Business Operations & Secretary

Analysts

Jeffrey Cohen - Ladenburg Thalmann & Co.

Craig Bijou - Wells Fargo Securities

Tracy Marshbanks - First Analysis Securities Corporation

Matthew Taylor - Barclays

David Saxon - Needham & Company

David Turkaly - JMP Securities

Operator

Good day, everyone and welcome to the Mazor Robotics 2017 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. And at this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Michael Polyviou. Please go ahead, sir.

Michael Polyviou

Thank you, Savannah. We also want to thank everyone for joining us today for Mazor Robotics' conference call and webcast to review the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017. On the call today are Ori Hadomi, Chief Executive Officer; and Sharon Levita, Chief Financial Officer and VP Business Operations. Before turning the call over to Ori, I would like to make the following remarks concerning forward-looking statements. All statements in this conference call, other than historical facts, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and may involve and are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors that may affect Mazor's business, financial condition and other operating results which include, but are not limited to the risk factors and other qualifications contained in FORM 20-F and other reports filed by Mazor with the SEC, to which your attention is directed. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Mazor expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. During this call, we will present certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as non-GAAP net loss and net loss per share. The Mazor's press release in the financial release -- in the financial tables issued earlier today which is located on the company's website at www.mazorrobotics.com. You'll find definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures, a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with the closest GAAP financial measures as well as discussions about why these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant to the company's results. With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Ori Hadomi, Chief Executive Officer. Ori, please go ahead.

Ori Hadomi

Thank you, Michael. And welcome to Mazor Second Quarter 2017 Conference Call. I will review our results for the quarter, including our record quarterly revenue and review our plan for continued success and growth. To begin, as we've previously disclosed on July 6, we received purchase order for 19 systems in the second quarter of 2017, primarily from U.S. customers for the Mazor X systems. This momentum, I'm pleased to report continued into the third quarter and we're off to a strong start with 6 purchase orders in the first few weeks of the quarter. Since launching the Mazor X, we have received a dramatic and enthusiastic welcome from the market. To provide some perspective, it took our team more than five years to sell the first 82 Renaissance systems in the United States, with sales primarily to the early adapters.

With the Mazor X which stands on the shoulder of the Renaissance, we have received 558 orders in 10 months. This sharp penetration rate is an indicator that the dialogue in spine robotics is no longer about our portfolio of guidance systems can help in the operating room, but about where robotics can contribute more. A tangible example of the enhanced acceptance is the fact that one of our customers, a major U.S.-based hospital network has ordered 20 Mazor X systems to-date, the combination of new systems and trading under the trading policy that we implemented last year. The acceptance of adoption of our systems gives us reason to believe that robotic and guidance systems are progressing towards becoming the standard of care in the spine operating room.

We reported total revenue of $15.5 million, an 87% increase compared to last year second quarter. This strong performance is driven by the strong order flow and high utilization of our systems. Clearly, the co-marketing and co-promotional agreement with Medtronic and the launch of the Mazor X are having the impact where intended. Increased awareness, adoption and an acknowledgment of Mazor as the innovation leader for spine procedures.

Now, let me provide more details on the system purchase orders. As I said earlier, we received purchase order from 19 surgical guidance systems which includes 16 Mazor X systems and 3 Renaissance systems. Of these, 7 were trade-in orders for the Mazor X from U.S. customers, primarily from a major U.S. hospital corporation. 2 of 3 Renaissance systems were sold internationally to distribution partners in Australia and Thailand. During the second quarter, we supplied 16 systems to customers in the United States, Australia and Thailand. Mazor system backlog at the end of the second quarter was 14 systems, similar to the first quarter ended March 31, 2017. The revenue from all these systems is expected to be recorded during the second half of 2017. On a global basis, we ended the second quarter with 170 systems installed worldwide with 113 of these in the United States. We remained pleased with the market level of enthusiasm and we continued to have a robust pipeline. And with the shorter Mazor X sale cycle of 6 to 8 months, I believe, we can maintain the self-momentum of the Mazor X throughout the year.

As I mentioned earlier, to-date in Q3, we have received purchase order for 6 systems, so we're well on our way to achieving this goal. I want to review and provide an update on our growth strategies and priorities. Commercially, our effort along with those of Medtronic continue to raise our profile and I'm pleased to say that the sale enthusiasm is coming from both sides. The coordination among our teams has been incredible and they continue to drive surgeons to labs which continue to be well attended. In addition to these sessions, there are several touch points over the next few months that will demonstrate the strength of our relationship with Medtronic. For example, we're working together on a variety of marketing initiative a teaching event in Chicago next week, initiative for the upcoming society meetings and more.

Given the success of this phase of our agreement with Medtronic, I believe, it is reasonable to expect that the move to Phase II could take place earlier than the February 2018 timeline originally agreed. On the clinical side, our reps are continuing to support the Renaissance installed base and the extra reps, we've dedicated to the Mazor X are contributing to the success of new cases being performed. Cumulatively, we have now surpassed 27,000 total patient procedures. Next now, list of priorities is to deliver product utilization and enhancement to create value for patients, surgeons and hospitals. I'm proud to share with you several examples where the Mazor system provides a surgeon benefit and patient value. The Mazor X is in routine use in various medical centers. At one location, in a single week, 4 different surgeons use the system to perform 7 cases successfully. Innovation is ongoing and reflected in new features such as the Mazor X Align during its limited release period, the Mazor X Align has been already used by surgeons to plan complicated deformity cases, including the adolescent idiopathic scoliosis and the generative adult scoliosis. In these cases, the Mazor X Align has been a key tool for supporting the surgeon decision-making process and for simulating the actual outcome as evident when compared to post-operative x-ray imagings.

Innovation is occurring with the Renaissance as well. This quarter, a neurosurgeon at Stanford University Medical Center used the Renaissance system and an MRI controlled laser ablation neurosurgery system to treat a patient suffering from epilepsy, leveraging the inherent synergies of both cutting-edge technologies. These and other examples, we have shared with you over the years, demonstrate many of both systems advantages for patients and how comfortable surgeons are with the technology. We also continue to engage in clinical studies and data collection. The performance successful of Mazor's critical guidance system is well documented and I invite you to visit our website, to access purely viewed papers and presentations highlighting the clinical benefits. As many of you know, we have been running 3 prospective studies and our goal is to have the data presented at medical conference, hopefully, during NASS 2017.

We initiated perspective studies to analyze the clinical value proposition of our bone mounted robotic-guided surgery by following patients into the future and evaluating complications and revision data. We're the first and to the best of my knowledge, the only company to do so in the entire field of robotic-guided surgery, not just spine. Based on feedback we have received, we expect that the signing will gain -- will again reinforce the patient benefit and value of our systems. Finally, as we announced a few weeks ago, we implemented several organizational moves to position Mazor for our next phase of growth. We formed an integrated product development group that combined the current R&D and product group into a unified department, ensuring proactive, responsive and effective innovation. Headed by Dr. Oren Zarchin, who joined Mazor in the role of VP Product Development. The Product Development group, will address market needs and continue development of high-value spine products and future products enhancement and co-development activity with Medtronic. We also created an Advanced Technologies growth with Mr. Eliyahu Zehavi, a Co-Founder of Mazor, appointed as Executive Vice President of Advanced Technologies. This group is expected to leverage our deep experience and expertise in software and precision guidance to develop non-spine patient focus innovation. We have also created a new position of Vice President of Operation and Service and recruited Mr. Joshua Belkar, an industry veteran for this role. This group will focus on reinforcing our operation team to our expansion and solidification of Mazor first tier global service organization with a strong emphasis on global responsiveness and customer satisfaction.

I welcome the addition to our team and believe that this move during this critical growth phase, increase our ability to achieve our near and long term growth prospects. Now to review the financial highlights of the second quarter, I will turn the call over to Sharon. Sharon?

Sharon Levita

Thank you, Ori and hello, everyone. I will review our financial results for the second quarter of 2017. Revenue for the 3 months as of June 30, 2017, was $15.5 million, an increase of 87% compared to $8.3 million in the year-ago second quarter. Geographically, revenue in the U.S. increased 110% to $14.1 million compared to $6.7 million in the year-ago second quarter and represents 91% of total revenue. $1.4 million or 9% of revenue originated from sales in the international market. Capital sales revenue was $9.2 million in the second quarter of 2017, a 124% increase compared to $4.1 million in the second quarter of 2016, as we recognize revenue from 16 systems compared to revenue from 8 Renaissance systems in the second quarter of 2016.

We ended the second quarter with a backlog of 14 systems and we expect to deliver these systems in the second half of 2017. The backlog was adjusted to reflect the Mazor X system that was ordered in previous quarter and then cancelled in 2017 second quarter. Recurring revenue from disposable kit sales grew to $3.6 million a 38% increase compared to $2.6 million in the last year second quarter, reflecting the increase in our installed base, primarily in the U.S. market. Revenue from service and others increased 69% to $2.7 million in the second quarter of 2017, compared to $1.6 million in the year-ago second quarter. Gross margin for the second quarter was 69.4% compared to 76.9% in the year-ago second quarter. The decrease is expected and is mainly as a result of the higher manufacturing cost of Mazor X compared to the Renaissance system and the recognition of 4 Renaissance to Mazor X trade-ins.

Operating expense were $14.6 million compared to $10.3 million in the year-ago second quarter. The increase is primarily due to our expansion efforts of further penetrate the market in the United States and increase awareness of the Mazor X system. On a GAAP basis, the net loss for the second quarter was $3.7 million or $0.08 per share compared to a net loss of $4.1 million or a $0.09 per share in the 2016 second quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, the net loss for the second quarter was $2.4 million or $0.05 per share compared to $3.9 million or $0.09 per share in the second quarter of 2016. Cash used in operating activity in the second quarter was $7.4 million compared to $0.6 million cash used in the last year second quarter. The higher cash used in the quarter is due to the increased accounts receivable and inventory to support the growing installed base and the backlog orders in the second quarter of 2017. We ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $57.4 million. That concludes my remarks, now I will pass the call back to Ori for his summary comments and then we'll take questions. Ori?

Ori Hadomi

Thank you, Sharon. With 6 orders in the first week of Q3, we're off to a fast start. We're building on our industry leading experience and advancing the evidence-based clinical value proposition of our surgical guidance system. The first phase of our partnership with Medtronic is going extremely well and that combined with the continued positive feedback for Mazor X and the Renaissance system gives us a positive outlook for the remainder of the year. Thank you again for joining the call. Operator, we're now open for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And we will take our first question from Jeffrey Cohen from Ladenburg Thalmann.

Jeffrey Cohen

Just one, if I may, could you talk a little bit about the number of surgeons and the department involved each of the facilities are matching to solely spine? And then could you provide a little bit of color as far as these facilities, the number that have been trained, number you expect to be trained on average and the types of cases that you're seeing as far as levels, is that increasing or decreasing and also, perhaps, the percent that are MIS versus open?

Ori Hadomi

That's all, Jeff? Okay.

Jeffrey Cohen

That's it.

Ori Hadomi

Okay. So I'll begin with answer some of your questions. I don't think, I don't think we have answers to the right note to all of your questions. I don't think as we did today, we see a significant difference in the portfolio, the type of the cases that are done with the Mazor X relative to what we had with Renaissance. Right now, it's an early stage. We're within the early adopting of -- and the surgeons are using it in all the 3 areas that we were in the past. The minimal invasive, the open and the complex type of cases. I don't have -- I don't think that right now, the number of cases are done is statistically significant enough, in order to make any conclusion about the type of cases where the system is used, but reviewing the cases and type of cases, I don't see any trend or indication for a significant change there. Now you asked about the number of surgeons per department, I'm not sure, I fully understood the question. If you could repeat the -- if you could clarify the question?

Jeffrey Cohen

Just any clarity as far as the average number of surgeons per facilities? Are those numbers increasing on average?

Ori Hadomi

Again, I don't -- I don't want to tell you right now the exact numbers. I don't -- we do have in the last, I would say year, 18 months and I don't think it's only associated with the Mazor X. I think, it has do also with the maturity of the market. We've seen more surgeons per hospital using the system. If in the past, we could see only the pioneers only 1 champion, some under in a way own to use the robotic. Today, we see in many of the hospitals, group of surgeons and showing the systemwide more than 1 surgeon and we also see much more acceptance and willingness by the hospital administration to consider buying a second and third system as we saw in the past. So I think that the comment I made earlier at the call, when I said that a question is not anymore if, but not only when is supported by what we see during the dialogue with the hospitals and with the surgeons.

Surgeons in the past were very kind of opposed the acceptance of robotic guidance system and questioned the need. And today, we see them attending labs, putting a lot of pressure on the hospital administration and no specific surgeon that I met with them in the past more than once and gave me a really hard time. Today, became great supporters. So I think that something have been changed in the market. And it's probably -- also because of the product, but also because of the a lot of marketing and clinical data that been released and the reliability of the product that makes stable -- makes more surgeon believe in the clinical value proposition of the technology.

Operator

And we will take our next question from Craig Bijou from Wells Fargo.

Craig Bijou

Ori, I wanted to start, obviously you saw a nice rebound in X orders from Q1 to Q2. And you've had 16 X orders in 2, out of the last 3 quarters. And obviously, you have 6 orders already in Q3, not sure if all those are Xs. But just based on your -- on the momentum that you're seeing and what you see in the pipeline, how should we think about X orders in the second half? And I mean, is mid-teens the right number -- mid-teens per quarter, the right number to think about or can you possibly accelerate the number of system sales from there?

Ori Hadomi

Craig, I'm sure, you don't expect me to give numbers, we don't give forecast right now. And we have our plan, the comment I made earlier, either we feel confident that we can meet our plan and be aligned with the comment I made in the past, that we expect this to be a record year, both the number of systems and working revenues. So I think that, I don't want to go specifically to the numbers. We have all plans, but I think that there is some unclarity. And -- but we feel that as we've said very strong momentum, very positive demand by the market and we look very positively on the second half. What I prefer at this stage, not to comment about specific numbers.

Craig Bijou

Okay, that's fair. I had to try. And secondly, I wanted to ask about, maybe, the non-spine strategic focus, especially, giving your comments about potentially moving to Phase II with Medtronic earlier than the February time frame. So just wanted to think or just wanted to ask, how should we think about the timeline for additional non-spine product launches? Or at least, when we might find out a little more about some of the programs that you're working on?

Ori Hadomi

Yes, as you know also in the past, we told, we have a lot of experience in developing this type of products and we know that the unexpected is expected. And everything takes longer and is more complicated. We'll prefer not to comment promises, until we have much more certainty. I remind you that today, you all know that the Mazor X will begin to develop it in 2011, but we did it all and only in 2016, we introduced it to the world and in 2015 to the company employees. And this is because, we knew that it will take time, until it will be ready. I don't expect to do something different with the non-spine technology. I think that we're committed to remain innovative and to extend our product offering also to non-spine products. We believe that we have all the knowledge, the experience and we have a lot of advantage over other players that -- we will allow us to come with innovative and effective products. But I, that it's still early. I don't expect in the coming 12 months anything coming to the market. And it will take time. So I wouldn't -- it's definitely a product that will take time.

Operator

And we will take our next question from Tracy Marshbanks from First Analysis.

Tracy Marshbanks

First question, a little bit as you mentioned, so as a hypothetical, if Phase II is triggered earlier or you enter Phase II earlier. Are there any organizational and I'll call on that people issues that have their own leap time, so even if it's triggered earlier, it's just going to take some time to get there? Or can -- will the transition occur or the full transition occur even earlier as well, not just the election of the option?

Ori Hadomi

You're asking about the people related transitions? Are you asking about the...

Tracy Marshbanks

I was just asking, are there -- if Phase II is elected and triggered early, are you ready organizationally on both sides of the relationship to move it ahead? Or are there other things that need to occur?

Ori Hadomi

No, I think that we're -- we all trying to be proactive and not reactive and build with a great, really great relationship between the companies at all levels, from the top management to the directors and the people in the field. And we all sense, where we're heading and what need to be done. And we have all groups and forums, where we're trying to be proactive and prepare everything needed for the decision that may be made. So I don't expect any of us to be surprised and you can expect and you can assume that we're ready and prepared to make the move once the decision is made.

Tracy Marshbanks

Okay. Great. It's my follow-up. I know for a long time, you really didn't go after academic centers. But you do have some installs. Could you -- do you have a formal program to engage with the academic research centers and could you maybe describe what's going on in that area, as you look forward?

Ori Hadomi

Yes. Today, we're not any longer -- do not clear in the academic centers. We have systems in some of the big hospitals in New York, in Stanford, in many centers. There is -- there are a lot -- there is a lot of academic and research work that is done and, however, we don't offer any incentives or specific programs in order to incentivize necessarily academic centers to join. We want to promote and we're very proud of the clinical value proposition. And that's what we really care. We believe that one of the biggest assets that differentiate Mazor from anyone else is that we -- with Mazor X-Align and you can rely on our experience, there is a lot of data, there is a lot of experience, there is a lot of users you can talk with. And we don't need to give a lot of incentives. We can focus on the essence of this product generating clinical valuable position.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And we will take our next question from Matt Taylor from Barclays.

Matthew Taylor

I guess, the first question I wanted to ask was, whether you had learned, anything new on the competitive front or as you could speak to, how you think engagement with customers could change with additional competition coming in the U.S. market here shortly?

Ori Hadomi

I don't think, we learned a lot of new things. We saw yesterday the comment about NuVasive engaging robotic and I do remember that just a few months ago, they said, that they have nothing to know for investing, so I think, this is something that it will take probably some years until as we come to the market. You all know about Globus and Zimmer. So if we're looking at the U.S. market, I don't think, there is any change and nothing significant as came to knowledge, that has been changed that will make us think that market looks different. We expect some of these players to introduce their products during NASS. The level of maturity is still unknown and how much clinical data will be presented is yet to be known. I believe, that these type of products in order to be adopted by surgeons, need to be clinically validated and I think, it will take some time until all the new products will gain this level of validation. But if you ask me, if we're aware of something new in the U.S. market? No, I'm not aware of something different from what we knew the last quarter.

Matthew Taylor

Maybe just a follow up on that. I guess, you're -- It sounds like, you'd be surprised if any of these newer systems were able to corner more widespread attention and adoption without establishing themselves in the market with more of a clinical track record. Am I putting words in your mouth? Or is that essentially, what you're saying in terms of generating that clinical validation?

Ori Hadomi

No, I don't want to underestimate the innovation capabilities and the tolerance in all of these companies. And I know, that eventually they will all come with great products. I think that we need to differ between the impact of marketing effort that sell a promise and that's what they all do now. They sell promise and until the hands of surgeons will be on the products with patients and they will be able to validate the economic, the clinical no the predictability, the reliability, the accuracy of the products. I think that based on our experience and they may be much better than us. Based on our experience, it takes incredibly long time between launching a new product or a promise, until you overcome the teasing problems of these type of technologies and get the acceptance by the surgeon. And I think that, this process will start upon launching that yet happened. So I think that eventually, they will all add great products. But I believe, it will take some more time.

Matthew Taylor

Great. And then just kind of follow up on the Phase II questioning before. I know, you probably don't want to give us specific numbers. But maybe you could offer us a couple things on what happened through Phase II? Could you explain to us, just how the transition occurs at Mazor? What that looks like in terms of the people in the hand off of some of those functions? And then, any thoughts on what that does to your cost structure would be helpful? It does look like it's kind of the Liberians in terms of how people are modeling that. So would love some color there.

Ori Hadomi

Sure. We said in the past and I can clarify more about it. Upon moving to Phase II and once this takes place and if this takes place, the entire sales will be done by Medtronic globally. One of the impacts of this move will be that the focus will not be any longer only in the U.S. but Medtronic have the infrastructure, the sales and marketing, all what we need both in Europe as well as in Asia, in order to initiate sales. In some of these territories, some regulatory process will need to take place, some of it is in process and some of it will be -- need to take place. But the sales teams in many of these territories will be ready after a very short time, to begin sales and marketing effort in these areas. In the U.S, you all know that Medtronic have about 800 sales reps that support cases. They will build a team that will be focused on the sales of the Mazor X.

And there will be a very clear role allocation between the clinical and the capital team within Medtronic, I don't want to speak on behalf of Medtronic. And this is all very much subject to decision that hasn't been made yet. But it is very clear that we all understand that to sell a capital equipment needs different type of skills and need to understand matters of strategic sales at Mazor adopted and developed. And using the market and Medtronic will benefit from a group of -- significant group of salespeople from Mazor, that will -- that Medtronic will extend offers to them to join to their team and be the leaders of the capital sales team. In terms of cost, given that all the capital and the clinical sales of the Mazor X will be carried globally by Medtronic, you can expect the significant cost, spending that is associated with these activities that will take place.

And we will continue to invest of course, in the development in operation, in the service organization, that right now, almost does not exist. But now when we will be committed to the service stand of Medtronic, we will need to build service organization and that's part of the reorganization changes, that I described earlier. Sharon, do you want to add any other financial implications -- potential financial implications?

Sharon Levita

No, I think, the key that you mentioned is regarding the takeover of sales and marketing team. The activities and therefore, the costs on that will be reduced. Of course, there will be also impact on the gross margins, that I think we presented that already in the past, it's with the long term, we will still be around the 70% gross margin.

Operator

And we will take our next question from David Saxon from Needham & Company.

David Saxon

This is David in for Mike Matson. Just to start off, just trying to get an idea of the magnitude of the gross margin impact that trade-ins had. Do you have any idea, what the gross margin would've been without the trade-in?

Sharon Levita

Yes, few percent higher than the current run for this quarter, specifically.

David Saxon

2%?

Sharon Levita

A few percent, yes.

David Saxon

Okay. And then just to confirm that trade-in deal ended end of June, is that right?

Sharon Levita

So in the quarter, we recognized 4 trade-ins during the quarter which impacted the periods of the 3 months.

David Saxon

Okay. All right. And then what sort of trends are you seeing in terms of number of procedures per system with the X versus the Renaissance model?

Ori Hadomi

Can you repeat the question, what type of...

David Saxon

Are you seeing the X systems being used more than the Renaissance model? I mean, have you seen any sort of trends there?

Ori Hadomi

I don't think, it's -- at this stage we can really see trends. Although, the utilization of the system aligned with our penetration plan. And the adoption is really according to what we planned. But we all know that utilization can be measured only at least a year following the implementation of the system. So I would wait few more quarters until we'll be able to look and comment about trends and utilization. All what I -- we can say right now, is that we're very pleased both by the adoption as well as by the clinical results

Operator

And we will take our next question from Dave Turkaly for JMP Securities.

David Turkaly

Just wondering, following some of the comments on the Phase II. Could you just remind us sort of the size of your sales force at Mazor today? And then could you provide some color around, how many Medtronic reps are currently trained and helping with the Mazor X?

Ori Hadomi

Sure. So we have today about 20 capital sales team members that are in the U.S and in addition to those to the capital sales team, we have around 65 to 70 and Oren can give the exact number in a minute of clinical sales reps that are responsible to support the cases, coach the surgeons and help in the promotion and the adoption of the product. We trained about 150 clinical sales reps of Medtronic and we also gave a very short overview to several more hundreds. But this wasn't a deep training. You can expect that part of the transition to the second phase, we'll be retrain of many of the teams and getting them all on board ready to generate both the needs and leading the sales process.

David Turkaly

I guess, if you're looking sort of your sales and marketing spend. I mean, I think, it sounds like some of those capital reps, that are yours would may be over to Medtronic. But can you comment at all, just in terms of magnitude of -- maybe as a percentage of sales, like what are you think that will fall to if Phase II was -- would it be -- would it cut half of your spending out there? Any color on sort of the magnitude of the decrease you might see?

Ori Hadomi

I think, that a lot of these can be roughly calculated. You know the ratio between number of CSRs and accounts and you know, how many CSRs we have. And you also know, how many capital team members we have. And we -- you can make some assumptions that at least 60% of the capital team may move to Medtronic and can make assumptions about how many of the key consultants support the number of Mazor X's site that we have. And I believe, that this will lead you to the right number.

Operator

And we will take a follow-up from Jeffrey Cohen from Ladenburg Thalmann.

Jeffrey Cohen

Okay. I just had a couple of follow-ups as far as the -- a couple of financial aspects. Firstly, on the sales and marketing, that you're rolling, looks like you're little bit lighter what we have anticipated. So internally function of the summer in the calendar or function of the conference schedule or efficiencies of the company from the second quarter? Could you comment on that? And then I have a follow-up.

Sharon Levita

Yes. It's true that the main conferences are towards the end of the year, so that can be some impact and we're trying to be efficient. But there is no specific reason that its much lower.

Jeffrey Cohen

Okay and then secondly, could follow up and discuss a little about manufacturing leverage, capabilities and scale for both x-rays as well as the current revenue kits, both for Phase I and anticipated going forward into Phase II wonder if that occurs?

Sharon Levita

So as Ori, mentioned also in his comments, we have traded in euros for the VP of Operations. As we mentioned in the past, most of operations are in subcontractor firms and they are ready to scale up as needed. We're making a lot of improvements towards scaling of the manufacturing and making sure that's with the scaling up the qualities maintained. So we're ready to continue growth with the number of systems and the number of disposables, both for Renaissance and for Mazor X.

Operator

And it appears there are no further questions at this time.

Ori Hadomi

Thank you all for the thoughtful questions and for your participation in the call and for your time today. Wishing you all a good day.

Sharon Levita

Thank you.

Operator

And this concludes today's conference. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.