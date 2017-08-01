Where Is Verizon Headed After Q2 Results?

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) recently posted its Q2 2017 earnings, and while the company did come ahead of revenue expectations and meet earnings expectations, there is a lot that didn’t seem to be going too well for the company. Instead of recapping the financials, the talking points will be those that were highlights for me from the earnings.

Subscriber base growth not reflecting on topline

Verizon seems to have done a pretty decent job in expanding its subscriber base during the quarter, which would have been great if this growth would have led to significant upsides in revenue for the company. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case. The net additions of 614,000 retail postpaid subscribers were great to see, especially after witnessing last quarter’s decline. But with revenues remaining flat on a Y-o-Y basis, I wasn’t too pleased. Moreover, the total retail connections illustrated a mere 1% growth Y-o-Y – something that I wasn’t too thrilled about either.

In terms of revenue, I believe that Q2 wireless earnings took a hit of 6.7% Y-o-Y owing to the launch of its unlimited data plan. So while that may have attracted subscribers to sign up for the service, it led to revenues reporting sluggish growth for the quarter.

Free cash flows and debt: Is this a ticking time bomb for Verizon?

The free cash flows painted an alarming picture. Verizon simply has too much to spend on against a limited amount of free cash flow that it generates. The company runs a deficit of $1.8 billion for the first half of the year, showing that what was generated was certainly not enough to fund capex and the dividends paid out. Borrowing to fund these payments is what Verizon has opted for which is likely to worsen the company’s leverage position. The company’s DE ratio already stands at an alarming 4.8 when the industry average is at 0.9. I’m not sure for how long Verizon can keep this up, but I am certain that there will be a repeat performance of this in the following two quarters of the year, which is likely to exert additional pressure on the liabilities section of the balance sheet and further worsen the DE and leverage position of the company. I understand that the telecommunication industry is more capital intensive and hence it is not uncommon to see high levels of debt on the balance sheet. But as a fundamental rule, debt that is being channeled toward purposes other than funding capital growth is just bad news. From an investors point of view, I would prefer if Verizon would begin looking into deleveraging its balance sheet, or at least channel its borrowing towards growing its business rather than paying dividends. That might hurt returns for dividend seeking investors at the moment, but I deem it to be a necessary evil that could save the company a lot of trouble down the road.

I believe that if there is anything that could really push Verizon forward, it is having a merger on the cards. AT&T (NYSE:T) doesn’t seem to be too far behind when it comes to following this strategy (click here to read my article on AT&T) as they have DirecTV in already and Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) not too far away. But that was just my opinion without accounting for the company’s financial position. Taking into consideration the free cash flow and leverage that I have already discussed, Verizon does seem to be in a pretty tight spot because right now it looks as though the company has its hands tied in an industry where news about M&As is surfacing very frequently. Taking on any more debt could be could be seen as an additional interest expense on the income statement, as this particular expense line has already witnessed a 20% Y-o-Y increase

Conclusion

The way I see it, Verizon might be keeping investors happy for now as the dividends keep coming in, but it is no secret that the "borrowing to pay dividends" strategy won’t hold up for long. Furthermore, for me at least, the slow growth in total connections and declines in wireless revenues are all the more alarming considering that the unit happens to be the core business for the company. When your core business doesn’t seem to be doing too well, I believe that the company needs to revisit its strategy and rethink what it is doing to keep shareholders invested in the stock.

While dividend-seeking investors might prefer to hold on to the stock to continue reaping the inflows of income, I would suggest that they exercise caution and stay mindful of the signs I’ve talked about earlier in my article. So if it’s not for dividend seeking investors, then who is this stock really for? I think it could be one of the picks for traders – buy low sell high. However, I still believe that AT&T’s stock would be a better addition to your portfolio. The prospects of business for AT&T seem to be better at the moment and the fundamentals all point in the right direction, with a few big moves waiting to unfold during the rest of the year. So AT&T can promise better returns relative to what Verizon can give, given what we know now about both companies.

On a personal level, I wasn’t too impressed by the one-day pick up in stock price, because overall Verizon has been a stock that has under-performed for the major part YTD. If anything, I expect price levels to remain more or less the same as they are at the moment, with my highest target estimate at $50/share over the course of the next 12 months.

I understand that the response to the results was more sanguine than I'm right now, but I see trouble ahead for the company. Perhaps you see more than I do right now. Let me know your thoughts in the comments section.