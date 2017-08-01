QEP Resources: Questionable Acquisition And Something More Concerning

After Thursday morning's conference call, QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) fell 14.5% due to the announcement of the Permian acquisition and negative quarter earnings results. Along with this drop in the share price, sell-side analysts are rushing in to lower the company's price targets. For example, a JPM analyst and a SunTrust Robinson Humphrey analyst both lowered the price target from $11 to $9 immediately after the earnings report. An analyst from Barclays cut the price target from $10 to $9 as well. More interestingly, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey analyst Neal Dingmann called QEP MGMT a "questionable steward of capital," which I believe shows a clear lack of confidence in QEP management from the sell side.

In the past, there have been very mixed opinions about QEP from both investors and the analyst community. For the bulls, they believe QEP is deeply undervalued from the standpoint of NAV (net asset value) and EV/EBITDA multiples. This was brought up by a Wells Fargo analyst during the conference call, as well as by some Seeking Alpha writers. For the bears, QEP is viewed as a "value trap." The overwhelming underperformance of QEP shares compared to the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) (see Figure 1) indicates that the bears' view of QEP is indeed playing out.

This is even more predominant after Thursday's sell-off. In this article, I will start by breaking down the things that caused the underperformance of QEP. In the end, I will summarize my findings and discuss catalysts that could potentially reverse the current downward trend.

Figure 1. XOP vs. QEP YTD Performance. Source: YCharts

Permian Acquisition Is a Debacle

In Wednesday's release, QEP announced their acquisition of Midland assets from the Cox family in Martin country with a hefty price tag of $51,000/acre. This is one of the most expensive prices paid in the Permian per acre in the last two years, just after the Mustang Springs acquisition, which was made by the same buyer last year (i.e., QEP). The market is clearly not in favor of this acquisition. Multiple analysts also expressed their concerns about this deal, as indicated in this WSJ article and this Forbes article.

However, it is not a surprise for the bears, since QEP has a history of paying high prices for acquisitions. In addition to the Cox family and Mustang Springs acquisitions, the South Antelope acquisition and the County Line acquisition were viewed as expensive deals at the time. What's worse, for many of the acquisitions, QEP assumed very tight well spacing and multiple de-risked zones to justify their acquisition price.

An obvious concern from the investors is the potential interference between wells drilled. Well, that played out very well for the bears after the Q4 conference call, which revealed signs of "interference" for both Bakken and Permian assets. Coming back to the current Permian acquisition, the management are again making very aggressive assumptions in my opinion -- i.e., tight spacing and four de-risked zones. Management will probably claim that some of the above concerns are already baked in. However, based on management's track record, they are only making their argument less appealing to potential investors.

Management Is Out of Touch With Shareholders

One of the big problems with the company I noticed is that management is out of touch with the company's shareholders. Investors and analysts have expressed their concerns about an expensive Permian deal after management signaled a potential acquisition using Pinedale Proceeds. Nevertheless, management went ahead and finished an expensive deal very quickly. In the conference call, the CEO "Chuck" gave his reasoning: to solve the "overhang" on the Permian acquisition. Investors do want to see an acquisition happen within a time frame to avoid the tax leakage. However, it must be well thought-out and live up to the expectations of the shareholders. Clearly, it did not.

Another major concern about the QEP is their compensation performance targets. The company weighted over 25% of its compensation performance targets on purely production/reserve growth metrics and, more ridiculously, "Merger and Acquisition/Portfolio Optimization" was one of the major targets (= 25%) that was factored into the compensation performance (see Table 1). Unfortunately, there is no clear quantitative performance assessment about the so-called "Merger and Acquisition/Portfolio Optimization."

As a matter of fact, the expensive acquisitions we see now and have been seeing for the past few years can be viewed as "successful optimization." The sale of cash flow generated assets at fire-sale prices can also be viewed as "successful optimization." Along with the narrow focus on pure production and reserve growth, these compensation performance targets together (>50%) would unlikely bring a debt-adjusted per-share return for the shareholders of QEP. Overall, the management's lack of awareness for the shareholders' needs and the distorted management compensation metrics make QEP less attractive for long-term value investors.

Table 1: QEP Compensation Committee's assessment of 2016 performance. Source: QEP SEC Filings

Undermanaged Portfolios and Lack of Strategic Direction

The last two points I want to bring up are the undermanaged portfolios and the lack of strategic directions from QEP.

First, after its spin-off from Questar, QEP has evolved itself into a multi-basin company with assets in the Bakken, Pinedale, Uinta, Haynesville, Midland Basin, and Central Basin Platform, which is pretty unusual for a "SMid cap." This did trouble some investors about the undermanagement of portfolios, such as investors from Jana Partners. The activism from Jana ultimately resulted in the spin-out of the midstream business. But, still, today QEP is operating its business in six different regions with different geological structures and probably different learning curves.

Keep that in mind and you would probably not be surprised when you learned of their consequent miss of the oil production targets from the sell side. One of the phrases you can always expect in conference calls and presentations from QEP management is "we learned (the) lesson." Indeed, it did take some trials to learn about the geology of the areas and to figure out the best way to drain oil from reservoirs. But once you have six different areas with different geology and reservoir structures, it's just not an easy job. So again, the bears won't be surprised to hear more often about that phrase from the management in the future.

The next and biggest concern about QEP for many long-term investors is lack of strategic direction. QEP management has claimed their goal of the transformation into an oil-focused company from a "gasser" as Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) did. However, the pace is moving way too slowly in my opinion, reflected from the miss of oil production and oil cut. What's more surprising to the investors, after the sale of the gassy Pinedale asset, is that QEP decided to ramp up Haynesville by adding one rig there (more capex as well).

This type of flip-flopping from the management confused many investors and analysts about the true motives of the management. Is the Haynesville sale still on the table? Are they going to abandon Bakken assets regardless of the hefty price they paid in the past? What's their plan for the central basin platform after drilling the two expensive Woodford wells? Is Uinta viewed as a non-core asset and ready to be put up on fire sale? Investors do not like the uncertainties, especially when the risks are skewed to the downside.

Potential Catalysts

With all the problems laid out above, any measure from the management to address them should be viewed positively. The upside has been extensively discussed by a Seeking Alpha author in another excellent article. One thing I agree with QEP CEO about is that the appreciation of the QEP stock is all about the execution. When you have a basket of good assets and little concern about liquidity, the focus is on the creation of accretive value instead of destroying it. Using part of Dingmann's words, QEP has to be a reliable "steward of capital" to attract long-term investors. Otherwise, it's just going to be a trading vehicle for traders to play differentiated expectation types of games.

