Oxford Immunotec Global's (OXFD) CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

August 1, 2017, 08:00 AM ET

Executives

Mark Klausner - Managing Partner, Westwicke Partners

Peter Wrighton-Smith - Chief Executive Officer

Richard Altieri - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

William Quirk - Piper Jaffray

Catherine Schulte - Robert W. Baird

Mark Klausner

Good morning and thank you for joining us for Oxford Immunotec's second quarter 2017 conference call. Joining us on today's call are Oxford Immunotec's Chief Executive Officer Dr. Peter Wrighton-Smith; Chief Financial Officer, Rick Altieri; and Head of Strategy and Investor Relations, Karen Koski.

With that, it is my pleasure to turn the call over to Oxford Immunotec's Chief Executive Officer Peter Wrighton-Smith.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Good morning. Thank you for joining us today. On today's call, I’ll provide some general comments on our financial results and operating progress in the second quarter of 2017.

I’ll also spend some additional time on the tick-borne disease portfolio we acquired last year as I’m delighted to report that the integration of both Imugen and Immunetics is now complete. I’ll then hand it over to Rick who will go through our financial results in detail. Once Rick has completed that, he will hand back to me to wrap up the call and provide our financial guidance. And we'll then open up the lines to take your questions.

Before I begin, I would like to take a moment to welcome our two recently announced hires, Rick Wenstrup as Chief Medical Officer and Karen Koski as Head of Strategy and Investor Relations.

Many of you are likely familiar with both of them, with Rick spending the last ten years as Chief Medical Officer at Myriad Genetics and Karen as a covering list of our company in the diagnostics sector for multiple years.

Bringing on-board additional talent and bandwidth are key enablers to drive the company through the next phase of rapid growth as we continue our evolution into a multi-product company.

Consequently, we're pleased to be able to report this progress in strengthening the management team.

Turning to our 2017 second quarter results, we posted revenues of $26.1 million, which exceeded the top end of our guidance range of $24.9 million to $25.7 million, and represents year-over-year growth of 36% both on a reported and constant currency basis.

In the quarter, TB revenue was $21.3 million, double-digit growth in the US continued, and we're also pleased to see year-over-year and sequential growth in Asia.

Tick-borne disease and other revenue was $4.8 million, with stronger-than-expected growth driven by an earlier-than-anticipated impact from our sales force, as well as what seems to be a solid start to the tick season.

Looking at revenue by geography, US revenue grew 65% in the second quarter compared to the prior-year quarter. The growth was driven by the strong results in our new tick-borne disease revenue lines and continued growth in our core TB business.

US TB growth was slightly below our expectations as certain customers' test utilization was impacted by the current administration's policies, which have led to a decline in immigration to the US.

We view this growth headwind as transient and remain confident in our ability to drive double-digit revenue growth long-term in this large, underpenetrated TB market with our direct sales force.

Europe and rest of world revenue fell by 2% on a reported basis relative to the prior-year quarter, but grew 3% on a constant currency basis.

Constant currency growth was driven by TB, primarily in the UK, as well as the sale of tick-borne disease kits.

Asia revenue grew 9% on a reported basis over the prior-year quarter or 8% on a constant currency basis. This growth was primarily as a result of order timing in China and ramping sales in South Korea.

I would now like to provide an update on a number of positive developments that occurred during the quarter on our TB business. As we announced in June, the French Ministry of Health and Social Affairs made the decision to reimburse IGRA test for latent TB screening in at-risk patient populations. The reimbursement rate is approximately €60 for T-SPOT.TB.

The reimbursement rate for other latent TB test on the market only equates to approximately €40 per test.

We believe that the significantly higher reimbursement rate for our T-SPOT.TB test shows the incremental clinical value provided by our test is substantial and we were pleased to see the French Ministry of Health following the footsteps of Germany, Switzerland and the US in fetching this higher reimbursement rate.

Looking forward, we are enthusiastic about converting this differential reimbursement into market share gains in France.

A second positive development in the TB business South Korea where we're competing very effectively and beginning to take share. Though South Korea remains quite small as it relates to our overall TB business, we continue to see an opportunity for long-term growth in this market due both to the overall growth of testing in this market as well as share gains.

Moving on to our acquired tick-borne diseases franchise, before I dive into the specifics of the recently completed successful integration of Imugen and Immunetics. I'd like to start by reviewing the highly attractive characteristics of the tick-borne disease market and the strategic rationale for the deals.

Firstly, on the market itself, tick-borne diseases is the collective name for a series of diseases caused when parasites or bacteria are passed to humans through the bite of an infected tick.

The most prevalent and well-known tick-borne disease is Lyme disease. The other main tick-borne diseases are anaplasmosis, ehrlichiosis, and babesiosis.

Lyme disease has exploded over the past decade. And according to CDC data, reported cases of Lyme disease in the US has more than doubled between 2001 and 2015.

Despite the explosive growth in Lyme disease, the accompanying expansion of the testing market and the clear unmet need, we see Lyme and tick-borne diseases as a neglected market.

And that's for three main reasons. Firstly, the most commonly used tests for Lyme don't work well in early infection, leaving healthcare professionals unable to make a diagnosis in a sick patient.

Secondly, since the early immunology of Lyme is so complex, Lyme tests are often mis-ordered and misinterpreted.

And thirdly, like Lyme disease, cases of other tick-borne disease are on the rise and are spreading geographically.

Furthermore, as ticks can carry multiple organisms, people often have co-infections. These reasons make it imperative to test for these other diseases at the time of presentation, something that is not routinely done today due to a lack of awareness.

Next, onto the rationale. We believe that we could leverage the commercial infrastructure we built in the US to accelerate the revenue growth of the acquired businesses, since like our TB business, Imugen and Immunetics' principal core points are hospital and physician offices.

Both companies have very limited sales and marketing resources, creating opportunity for growth via the deployment of these products across our sizable US sales force and via utilization of our marketing and medical education infrastructure.

Lastly, on the topic of integration, our integration plans include just four main components. Have our TSPOT.TB test fully implemented at Imugen's Massachusetts site in May 2017, to develop a comprehensive sales and marketing plan and to train our reps to cross-sell the acquired products, aiming for a meaningful acceleration in sales growth in 2018.

We continue to launch new tests, to expand our tick-borne disease offering and to increase the gross margin of the acquired business to a level consistent with our core TB business over the 18 to 24 months following the acquisitions.

I'm delighted to report that we have met or exceeded these initial goals.

As of early July, our TSPOT.TB test is being run at the Imugen lab site in Massachusetts, giving us additional capacity for TB testing as we enter the busy student health testing season, and also enabling the use of cheaper ground logistics in the Northeast, a large and important segment of the US market.

In terms of our commercial progress, I'm pleased to report that, on a pro forma basis, the acquired businesses achieved greater than 30% revenue growth in quarter two, with our sales force already beginning to have a significant impact, even despite the fact that we remain in the early innings of our marketing and medical education efforts.

In line with our goal to further expand our menu of tests in the tick-borne disease space, we launched an assay for Rickettsia, which includes Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, ahead of the peak tick season.

Lastly, gross margins of the acquired businesses are tracking ahead of our expectations, giving us incremental confidence in our ability to meet our margin goals.

Shifting to discuss our pipeline, within the meaning, we continue to make good progress on the BLAs for our portfolio of Babesia products. We are in regular dialogue with the FDA on the submissions and the list of outstanding items is reducing.

We believe we remain on track for BLA approvals around year-end. As a reminder, both Imugen and Immunetics have products seeking to address Babesia within the blood transfusion screening market – Imugen both a serology and a PCR testing service and Immunetics with an ELISA-based serology kit.

Within transplants, a limited launch of our TSPOT.CMV assay is currently underway in Europe. As mentioned previously, we've been pleased with the positive physician feedback on early data and we're executing a measured commercial launch of the product to gain market experience, whilst we wait for more data to emerge.

We continue to expect to receive interim data for TSPOT.PRT from the PROTECT later in quarter three.

Next, I'd like to provide a quick update on our ongoing patent infringement litigation. On June 15, the court issued its claim construction order, which adopted the constructions that we had proposed, and rejected the defendant's proposed constructions.

Due to the positive progress in the case, spend on the litigation than we had originally expected. The case remains on track for trial in January 2018.

Finally, before handing it over to Rick, I'd like to discuss the recent development, which has a very positive impact on our profitability going forward. At the end of June, we've reached a settlement of the dispute regarding our license agreement with Statens Serum Institut.

While the specific details of the settlement must remain confidential part of the agreement terms, the impact on our forward gross margins will be significant, representing a 300 to 400 basis point improvement in TB gross margins. Rick will provide further detail on the financial impact of the settlement momentarily.

All told, we are very pleased with the progress we've made in the first half of 2017 and remain positive about the multiple growth opportunities across the company.

On that note, I'll hand you over to Rick who will go through our financial results in greater detail.

Richard Altieri

Thank you, Peter. Total revenues in the quarter were $26.1 million, a 36% increase over revenues of $19.2 million in the second quarter of 2016.

Breaking down our reported revenues on a regional basis, US revenue was $16.1 million, representing 62% of our revenue. Europe and rest of world revenue was $1.9 million, representing 7% of revenue. An Asia revenue was $8.1 million, representing 31% of our revenue.

Turning to some comments on pricing and volumes in our TB business, we sold approximately 225,000 tests in the US, via both our kit sales and test process in our ODL service business.

ASPs in our US business for the quarter remained stable.

We sold approximately 625,000 tests in our O-US region, both via kit sales and test process in our UK ODL service business. In-country pricing remained stable, although reported ASPs are always impacted by mix and foreign currency movements.

Gross profit of $13.6 million, increased by $3.1 million year-over-year, an increase of 29% from the prior year's quarter. Although gross margin for the quarter – overall gross margin for the quarter was 52.2%, a decrease of 290 basis points from the prior-year period, but a sequential increase of 100 basis points.

Though the addition of lower-margin tick-borne disease business currently remains a drag on our overall gross margin, we continue to make progress in expanding margins in our TB business.

Breaking down our product and service split – breaking down margins on a product and service split. Product gross margin was 60.7% and service gross margin was 46.5%. Product gross margin decreased 150 basis points from the prior year. The decrease was primarily due to mix, namely the addition of lower margin tick-borne disease kit sales and geographic mix, partially offset by continued progress in reducing underlying TB kit costs.

Service gross margin decreased 180 basis points from the prior-year period, again due to the impact of lower margin tick-borne disease business. However, service margins increased 180 basis points sequentially as a result of improving gross margins in that same tick-borne disease business as well as – and as we continue to make improvements in TB service gross margins in our Memphis facility.

Overall, our core TB margins are strong and tickborne disease margins are increasing and are expected to continue to improve with seasonally high volumes in the third quarter.

Additionally, we note that we have not yet seen the impact of the SSI settlement, which will have a meaningful positive impact on our TB gross margins beginning in the third quarter.

Turning to operating expenses, sales and marketing expenses were $10 million in the second quarter of 2017, up $650,000 from the second quarter of 2016. The modest increase in sales and marketing cost was primarily due to investments to support accelerating growth in our tick-borne disease franchise.

Research and development expenses were $3.9 million in the second quarter, an increase of $660,000 compared to the second quarter of 2016. The increase in R&D expense is primarily due to increased BLA cost as we work closely with the FDA towards approval of our Babesia assays.

General and administrative expenses were $8 million in the second quarter of 2017, up $2.8 million from the prior-year period. The increase in G&A expense was primarily driven by higher legal costs related to patent litigation and increased headcount to support the growing TB and tick-borne disease franchises.

As Peter noted, on June 30, we reached a settlement of a dispute regarding our license agreement with Statens Serum Institut. We expect this to result in a positive impact on cash utilization in 2018 and beyond. And as Peter mentioned, we expect this to have a positive impact of 300 to 400 basis points on overall TB gross margins going forward. The gross margin benefit will be significantly higher on the product margin than on the service margin.

Operating expenses for the second quarter included $1.4 million of share-based compensation. We expect this number to increase as we make additional equity awards in 2017 and future years.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2017 was $16.8 million compared to a net loss of $6.4 million in the second quarter of 2016.

EBITDA for the second quarter was a loss of $17.4 million compared to a loss of $5.8 million in the second quarter of 2016.

Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes share-based compensation, unrealized foreign currency gains and losses, the change in value of contingent consideration, and the exceptional item of the SSI settlement, was a loss of $6.3 million for the second quarter of 2017 compared to a loss of $5.3 million in the prior-year period.

Both EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non-cash, non-GAAP measures.

Turning to the balance sheet. We finished the second quarter with $36.7 million in cash and cash equivalents. We used approximately $6.4 million of cash in the quarter. We believe that we currently have cash on hand to fund our existing operating plan through to profitability.

Additionally, as a reminder, we have the potential to draw an incremental $10 million under our term loan and we have not currently drawn any capital under our existing working capital revolver.

I’ll now hand it back to Peter who will discuss our business outlook.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Thank you, Rick. Turning to guidance for the full year, we are increasing our expectation of revenues to between $103 m land $106 million, representing 20% to 23% year-over-year growth or 21% to 24% on a constant currency basis.

We have taken down our internally forecast for the US TB revenues as a result of weaker immigration flows into the US. Conversely, we have taken up our internally forecast for the tick-borne disease and other revenue line to reflect the great early progress we're making with these products.

Turning to the outlook for the third quarter of 2017, we expect revenue of between $29.5 million and $30.5 million. We expect a sequential increase in our US TB revenues, which reflects the usual seasonal pattern.

In addition, we also expect a sequential increase in our tick-borne disease and other revenues, which also reflects the usual seasonality in that business.

Taking into account the SSI settlement and the faster-than-expected legal spend on the litigation, we now expect second half adjusted EBITDA loss to be in the range of $2 million to $4 million.

With those same factors, we now anticipate using less than $10 million of cash in the second half of 2017.

We continue to make great progress as we move down the path of becoming a multi-product company. Our focus as a management team remains on two priorities, continuing to grow revenue and progressing towards profitability.

On the revenue side, we expect to maintain our longstanding record of revenue growth. Firstly, we will continue to drive penetration of TSPOT.TB into the very large and underpenetrated market for TB screening.

Secondly, we will work to further accelerate the growth of our new tick-borne disease portfolio.

Thirdly, we will continue to add new sources of revenue growth, by adding new products into our commercial infrastructure, such as our blood screening and transplant tests via internal R&D and/or M&A.

Our second focus is progressing the company towards profitability. The SSI settlement announced today is a significant step in that regard as it will meaningfully improve our gross margins going forward.

In addition, we remain focused on driving operating leverage through the reduction of operating expenses as a percent of sales. This includes the process of reprioritizing our R&D pipeline as we seek to maximize ROI and reduce cost.

That concludes our formal prepared remarks. We will now open up the line for questions.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Good morning. This is actually Chris [ph] on for Doug today. Thanks for taking my question. My question is on Asia. So, Asia growth improved sequentially and was a bit higher than we had expected, particularly against that difficult comparison. Can you provide a bit more detail on Asia growth? Specifically, how is China and Japan growth tracking through expectations? What was the impact of pricing on Asia growth? And what was the impact of discontinued products?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Great. Good morning, Chris. Thanks for joining. So, the simple answer on Asia really is it's just volatility due to order timings in China. You saw in Q1 that there was a shrinkage in Asia, again, due to a relatively weaker quarter for China orders, and Q2 was a relatively strong quarter because of a rebound in those orders. So, that's the main effect that's going on.

If you look at the first half of this year, you'll see that we're roughly flat versus last year, which is consistent with the expectations we set at the beginning of the year that we expected Asia to be roughly flat for the entire year 2017. So, it's mostly around just volatility and order timings to China.

I think that the only other change is that we've been encouraged to see, although small at this stage, a nice start in South Korea.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you. And then maybe just one more question on US TB growth. So, I guess, really, I know you provided some commentary here, but how should we model the US TB growth in the second half? I'm not asking about typical seasonality. I know you made aware of some factors such as the hospital or the immigration impact. But are there any other Q2 dynamics impacting the second half for US TB growth? And is there anything we should be factoring in for the possibility of increased rep productivity there?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

So, the main effect really is this change in immigration flow. The new administration's policies and indeed rhetoric have meaningfully reduced immigration flow to the US, both legal and illegal. And so, we have, as I’ve said, taken down our expectations for TV revenues this year as a consequence of that. And clearly, that means that we expect this weakness in test utilization from the specific customers that do this kind of testing will remain weak for the balance of the year. And so, that's really the only fact that I would call out has changed in our viewpoint for TB.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you just give us a sense of the exposure to the immigration segment of that market just because we thought it was relatively low? And then maybe just can you give us an update on the growth rates of the hospital institutional segments and the physician office segment? Thank you very much.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

I would say that this test utilization phenomena is surely limited to two very specific customer types. It's public health who typically deal with both legal and illegal immigrants. And it's student health, which obviously is going to impact us in quarter three as a result of a reduction in the number of foreign-born students coming to study in the US. There has been no change in the utilization of our test by other segments such as hospitals or physician offices.

In terms of the impact, I think that it is worth saying that the US TB business grew in the high teens this quarter year-over-year. But absent these effects, it would have grown greater than 20%.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

William Quirk

Great, thanks. And good morning, everybody. So, I guess, the first question, Peter, referring to the expansion of the US sales teams' product portfolio, obviously, beyond TB and moving into tick-borne diseases, and so I was looking forward to seeing incremental contribution there. Can you help us think a little bit about balancing the team? And what I mean by that is, obviously, they have a brand-new bag of tick-borne disease products to sell, but at the same time, of course, we want to make sure that the core TB franchise isn't harmed as they start to broaden their sales approach [indiscernible]? Thanks.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Yeah. Good morning, Bill. And thanks for the question. It was a little difficult to hear you. But I think your question was really around have we seen a decline in US sales force TB productivity as a result of distraction from the tick-borne disease products. Is that your question?

William Quirk

That's correct. Yes.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Okay. Yeah. So, obviously, we remain very vigilant to that that. I'm pleased to say that new customer acquisition rate, for example, for US TB was the same in quarter two as it was early in the year, for example. And so, we haven't yet seen such an effect and we are very vigilant on it. We are very clear with our sales force and internally that we are also – just because we have additional products in tick-borne disease, that doesn't mean we can take our eye off the ball in TB. So, so far, knowing back and we remain vigilant to that danger.

William Quirk

Okay. And then maybe just – can you expand a little bit on the blood screening side of the business? Certainly, glad to hear that you are on target here for approvals by the end of the year. Just help us think a little bit about what that could potentially do to that side of the business, and specifically around timing. Historically, blood screening agencies tend to drag their feet a little bit, I guess, as long as they can in terms of adopting commercial pricing. So, trying to get a better idea of what you think.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Yeah. You're quite right. I think the main catalysts for this market from our perspective is clearly the first one, is the ability to gain licensure. And that has one immediate impact for us, which is favorable, which is the moment we are running certain volume of tests under an IND where we're only able to charge a cost recovery price, which obviously implies significantly depressed margins than we'd expect if it was a true commercial sale. So, licensure does enable us to increase revenues and also increase profitability.

But the next main thing that really will dictate the growth of the market is if, when and what the FDA says in relation to any guidance or recommendation to the industry around screening for the BTO [ph] because we see that as an important catalyst to driving volumes in the market, and so substantial uncertainty remains over FDA approval and then timing of that and over any guidelines on when that would happen. So, we will just have to wait to see those cards turn over and we will keep you updated as we learn more.

William Quirk

All right. Very good. Thank you.

Catherine Schulte

Hi, guys. Thanks for the questions. I wanted to spend a little time on transplant. You previously sized the CMV test opportunity as about a million per year and PRT as a little over 2 million. How quickly do you think you can penetrate that market and how should we be thinking about transplant revenue potential in 2018 and then maybe your five-year outlook?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Good morning, Catherine. And thanks for the question.

The quick answer to your question is we don't yet know. And that's one of the reasons we're doing this early, calibrated commercial activity. It's just to gain some market experience, and so that we can answer the questions you're asking, which is how quick is adoption likely to be, is the data we're getting in the case of CMV from REACT and PROTECT sufficient to drive adoption, or will further data and studies be required.

And so, these are the kind of things we're looking to get better educated on through putting our feel of that [ph] into the market in a limited way as we wait for the full data set to come out of these studies. So, apologies, but it's too early to say.

What I can say definitively is that, certainly, as far as 2017 is concerned, we have normal expectations for revenues from these products.

Catherine Schulte

Okay. And then, can you size the potential revenue opportunities for France and South Korea? And then, any other specific international opportunities you see over the next six months, be it tenders or reimbursement wins?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Okay. So, let's take both of those. In terms of France, we have some very specific sales targeting modeling, but we view that clearly as competitively sensitive, and so we're not going to talk about that.

But France is a meaningful market in Europe and we see this change in reimbursement as driving test utilization in the market and also enabling us to take share in the market. And both of those things will provide an incremental tailwind to Europe and rest of world growth, which is on top of, obviously, the tailwind we are getting from the UK tender and some geographical expansion besides.

As it relates to South Korea, South Korea, that market has grown significantly as a result of guidelines their government has introduced to do screening on new types of people that didn't exist before.

Previously, we didn't have much of a presence in South Korea. But due to that increase in screening volumes, it's obviously become much more of a focus for us and we've made good progress in partnering with some private labs, which tend to dominate this market. And they in turn are making good early progress in taking share in the market with TSPOT.TB. But the private labs there feel that they can differentiate with TSPOT by providing a more reliable test to their customers.

So, our view of South Korea is that it's going very well. It's early days. But it could provide certain modest upside to our Asia growth this year if that trend continues.

Catherine Schulte

Okay. And then any other opportunities to call out kind of over the six-month horizon?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Yeah, I don’t think so. We have a very geographically diversified business. With the exception of huge countries US and China and Japan, most other countries don't make a material impact on our overall numbers. But we continue to expand geographically and look forward to growing revenues in additional jurisdictions.

Catherine Schulte

Okay, great. Thank you.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Thank you.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Thank you all for joining us to discuss our second quarter results. We're pleased with the progress we continue to make against our growth strategy, and this is an exciting time at Oxford Immunotec. We look forward to updating you on our next quarterly call.

