Pandora: Not Much To Be Excited About

Pandora (NYSE:P) released Q2 2017 earnings recently (7/31/2017) and while some numbers were a “beat” compared to analyst expectations, I am still perplexed as to why any long-term investor would want to hold this stock. The biggest issue with betting on Pandora is the competitive landscape, but even if Spotify (Private:MUSIC) and Apple Music (NASDAQ:AAPL) didn’t exist, there are still ample problems before the company could be considered investable.



Where’s the leadership?

The constant shakeup of leadership at Pandora makes it easy to understand why the company has struggled to find a consistent, clear strategy. While I believe it might’ve been time for Pandora to clean house, I would want to see a minimum of a year’s results from the new management before believing in the company again. It will be interesting to see if Pandora finds a new CEO or stays with the interim, Naveen Chopra, who is also the current CFO.



Revenue increases, growth declines

Q2 2017 revenue was $376.8 million, beating the consensus Thomson Reuters estimate of $368.2. (source) However, active users were only 76 million, a 2.7% decline year over year. In the earnings call, Chopra caveats to say that “we’re encouraged that the year-over-year rate of decline in Q2 was lower than the 3.3% rate of decline we experienced in Q1.” Then, to supposedly encourage us even more, he stated: “Additionally, the sequential decline of 1% we saw from Q1 to Q2 this year was lower than the 1.7% decline we experienced from Q1 to Q2 in 2016.” While Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and other tech companies are under fire for just not growing their user base fast enough, Pandora is actually declining, and somehow that is supposed to be a positive. The other red flag is that while advertising revenue grew 5% year over year, the growth was primarily due to “shifting sales from lower-value to higher-value channels while simultaneously increasing ad loads.” Yes, Pandora increased revenue by simply throwing more ads at their customers (3.3 to 5.3 spots per hour.) This is a no-win situation: ads will result in losing more listeners which will eventually make their advertisements worthless. (source)



Pandora Premium comes too late

Finally, Pandora opened their eyes to what was working in the market and fully launched Pandora Premium in Q2. However, it might be too little, too late. Pandora boasted 390,000 Premium subscribers. Spotify? Over 50 million paying users as of March 2nd, 2017. (source) What’s amazing is that this is out of the 140 million active users as of June 2017. (source) Yes, that’s right. Over 35% of Spotify users are paid. Compare this to Pandora’s 76 million active users and 390,000 paid and it’s not even worth doing the math here. Yes, I know that Pandora just launched their Premium product, but there is absolutely nothing compelling that would lead me to believe they’re going to be able to convert Spotify users or even keep their users and not lose them to Spotify. And we’re not even going to talk about Apple Music, other than to say they’re clearly the No. 2 with 27 million paying subscribers. (source)



What does this mean for financials?

The only way Pandora will be able to compete with Spotify and/or Apple Music is to buy more users. The problem? Their current average revenue per user is a mere $4.82. When you subtract out licensing cost per user at $3.11, that leaves $1.71 to spend on user acquisition. (source) Yes, the investment from Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) and the divestiture of Ticketfly will give Pandora some cash in the bank ($227.6 million as of Q2) to spend on marketing, but in Q2 alone Pandora increased marketing spend 20% to $126.6 million. (source) If all of the marketing spend in Q2 was to acquire the 390,000 premium subscribers, it means that each subscriber cost the company $323. Of course, this isn’t the case, but it’s definitely not far fetched to say that a large portion of that marketing spend was on customer acquisition. Eventually, this will be unsustainable, and Pandora will run out of money without another significant investment.

Conclusion



For Pandora to turn things around it will either need to 1) increase the amount of revenue it receives per user or 2) reduce customer acquisition cost, or both. The problem is that, as Mr. Chopra said himself, increased revenue was partly due to shoving more ads at listeners which is likely to turn away users from Pandora. Just for a final example, if active users decline 2.7% (we’ll assume it stays flat, to be nice) and average revenue increases to $4.90 (also to be nice, we’ll increase this) to 73.2 million, total revenue from users will be approximately $358 million, a pretty sharp decrease from the $376 million total revenue reported in Q2. The bottom line is that Pandora, one of the pioneers in streaming music, is now on the brink of irrelevance, fighting to compete with the new King and Queen (Spotify and Apple Music.) There are no bright spots that I can see to warrant a buy and hold on Pandora stock.