NURE: Short Term Update Of A Short Term REIT ETF

The fund currently yields 3.74% and carries a very reasonable .35% annual expense.

The fund seeks long-term gains and income while being better prepared for a rising rate environment.

In early March of this year I wrote about the Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (NURE) in the article "Nuveen 'Short-Term' REIT Fund: Good Fund, Bad Name?"

I described the fund as...

a good ETF that deserves your attention as long as you look at it for what it is and not what the marketing material or the fund name will have you believe. This ETF is a solid, fairly concentrated diversified portfolio of REITs (apartments, self-storage, hotels, and manufactured homes) at a very reasonable .35% which should do well if inflation and the economy recover.

While I have not invested in the fund, it is on my short list of interesting funds to follow.

How has it done? Is it now worth an investment? Let's take a look.

Fund Updates

At the time of our initial article NURE was trading at $25.59 and was not yielding a distribution as it was recently launched. Today the fund yields a 30 Day SEC Yield of 3.74% and is trading at $25.94.

One important aspect that I am looking for in this ETF is to see if it is succesful in raising capital.

It is no great secret that starting any publicly traded security costs money and launching an ETF or a mutual fund may cost hundreds of thousands of dollars in filing fees and significantly more in marketing expenses during fund raising.

When an ETF charges a mere .35% annual expense, it takes significant assets just to cover its fees.

As we can see below, as of 7/28/2017 the fund had net assets of $6.54 million. This compares with $6.3 million at the time of our previous article almost 5 months ago.

Source: Nuveen ETF Website

Looking at the top holdings we can see household names such as Extra Space Storage (EXR), Avalonbay Communities (AVB), and Public Storage (PSA). The portfolio is concentrated and the top 10 names make up more than 48% of the portfolio.

Source: Nuveen ETF Website

Some of the biggest changes in the portfolio includes Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) and Extra Space Storage (EXR) now being the top holdings while Mid-America Apartment (MAA) and Avalonbay are further down the list.

Looking at the overall allocation we can see that apartment REITs make up almost 48%, followed by hotels at 28.14%, Self Storage at 15.62 and manufactured home REITs at 8.32%.

Source: Nuveen ETF Website

Compared to our last update, the apartment and self storage allocation has decreased slightly while hotel and manufactured home REIT allocations went up.

Performance Update

Taking a look at the performance, we can see that the fund has achieved a total return of 3.12% since our initial article on March 7th, 2017.

I have also included the price per share percentage return and the NAV. While ordinarily I would not look at the NAV for an ETF, in the case of a smaller thinly traded ETF it is important to take note of it as an ETF may trade as a CEF.

In this case, the price per share has increased 1.37% while the underlying NAV increased 2.47% over the same time period.

NURE data by YCharts

Year to date, the ETF has achieved 5.81% on a total return basis, 4.01% price per share and 2.66% in its NAV.

NURE data by YCharts

If you purchased this fund at inception, the fund achieved a 5.38% total return, 3.10% price per share and 5.1% in its NAV.

NURE data by YCharts

To put this into perspective, we can take a look at how the fund has performed compared to various peers.

In the chart below we take a look at the fund versus the iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF), iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (REZ), iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR) and the Vanguard REIT ETF (VNQ).

As we can see, the Nuveen fund is smack in the middle of the pack if compared on a total return basis.

NURE Total Return Price data by YCharts

Bottom Line

As I have in my previous ETF update article on another new interesting fund, Janus Short Duration Income Fund (VNLA) I will ask the following 3 questions,

Has the fund performed as expected? Yes

Has the fund permed in line with peers? Yes

Would I buy this fund? Probably, but not as a "set it and forget it" REIT holding.

For more information on the premise and reasons for considering the fund in my initial article, "Nuveen 'Short-Term' REIT Fund: Good Fund, Bad Name?"

My Take & How To Implement

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.