Blue Apron: Q2 Earnings Preview And Analysis

Blue Apron is set to release their 2Q 2017 Financial Results prior to the market opening on Thursday August 10, 2017 with a conference call at 8:30 AM. Being the first earnings announcement for the recently IPO'd company, I've decided to aggregate some of the analyst's forecasts and provide some thoughts of my own on the upcoming announcement.

Summarized Equity Analyst Forecasts:

Source: Equity Research Reports from each covering broker

*Note: EPS for Stifel and RBC are based on different shares outstanding estimates. Raymond James did not provide a Price Target, but rated the company "Market Perform" which suggests it's currently valued correctly.

Thoughts:

What's incredibly surprising to me is that despite the fact that the analysts have considerably different revenue-build models, forecasts, and price targets, their forecasts for the major income statement numbers are extremely similar. I'm not sure if there was some management guidance that I missed at some point (perhaps in the roadshow presentations?), but I just don't understand how they all could have possibly ended up with (effectively) the same revenue, margin, and ebitda numbers.

The most useful guidance that I've found is from the company's 424(NYSE:B)(4) document on page 80:

In the second quarter of 2017, we expect to invest significantly less in marketing compared to the first quarter of 2017 due to the seasonal factors discussed above, the ongoing operational effort associated with launching our new fulfillment center in Linden, New Jersey, and our planned product expansion to offer greater flexibility in recipes. As a result, while we expect significant year-over-year net revenue growth from the second quarter of 2016 to the second quarter of 2017, we anticipate that our quarterly net revenue in the second quarter of 2017 will be modestly lower than the seasonally high level of net revenue in the first quarter of 2017, which decline will be more than offset by a reduction in our operating expenses, including a significant planned reduction in our marketing expenses due to our seasonal marketing strategies.

Source: Blue Apron 424(B)(4)

When building my own model for the company, I struggled with how much the "significant planned reduction" in marketing expenses would be for this quarter, but apparently the entire analyst community agrees that it means it will drop from $60M in Q1 to $39M in Q2. In addition, apparently the "modestly lower revenue" number should fall from $245M Q1 to $235M in Q2.

This is important because without knowing their marketing spend, you cannot possibly determine the company's revenues. Given the current stage of the company (aggressively spending money to acquire a userbase), the more money they spend on marketing, the higher the revenues. Calibrating my marketing spend to the analysts to get comparable results, my model shows the following:

I have a lower view on revenues, higher margins, and similar Net Income/EPS. The glaring difference is the customer numbers and ARPU, and here's why I think my numbers are correct:

If you look back at Q3 2016, Blue Apron had 907K active customers. In Q4 2016, they spent $37M to A) retain the existing 907K, and B) acquire new customers. The result of the $37M marketing effort was that they lost 28K customers (falling from 907K to 879K).

Source: My Analysis

The company came out of Q1 2017 with 1036K customers (over 10% more than the Q3 2016 period that I'm comparing them to), and they're deploying a similar marketing spend ($39M vs $37M). In order for them to get a net-addition of customers (which 3 of the 5 analysts are forecasting), they would need to be more than 10% more efficient at their retention spend (there are more people that you're trying to retain), and have a similar (realistically lower CAC) than 2 quarters ago (to acquire enough users to create a net addition). Is this possible? I guess... but is it likely? I'd say it's doubtful, or at least from my analysis, without historical precedent.

I believe that the customer number will come in significantly lower than forecasts from the analyst community, which will mean average orders, and ARPU will come in much higher. This makes intuitive sense; the company has aggressively stated they are spending less money on marketing, which means they will acquire fewer new users. Their "customer mix" will be more heavily slanted towards old, existing, loyal customers, and fewer "newly acquired, quick churning" customers. The ARPU of the former group will almost certainly be higher than the latter.

I'm forecasting higher gross margins for a similar reason: fewer new customers. If you look at Q1 2017, Gross Margins were down, but so were the costs to create each order (down from $40.06 to $39.44). That means that they're producing the kits at a lower cost (due to efficiency, or cheaper ingredients), and the driver for the margin erosion is the reduction in the average selling price. The reason that the ASP was down was due to their heavy promotion activity in Q1 (lots of new users using the $30 first order coupon). With lower marketing spend, ASP's should rise in Q2, leading to an increase in margins.

What this all means

As I mentioned in my previous article, Blue Apron is still a company at a very volatile stage of its life. I genuinely don't think that a single quarterly earnings announcement will signal a significant change in the company's long term prospects. It will largely be the result of a young company refining its strategies and statistical noise from small sample data. That being said, the market loves to react to numbers, so being prepared for the earnings announcements, headline numbers, and seeing the markets move is a generally a valuable exercise. To summarize my thoughts:

As you can see, if I'm right with my analysis, it's a pretty mixed bag. If I had to guess, the significantly lower customer number will be the "spooky headline" that drives the news cycle. I personally don't think it's meaningful because they have nearly 100% control of this number.

Misc Notes

I can't stress enough how important the marketing number is. If this is wrong, you should expect the analysts forecasts (and mine) to be pretty far out of sync with the actual reported numbers.

I can't stress enough how important the marketing number is. If this is wrong, you should expect the analysts forecasts (and mine) to be pretty far out of sync with the actual reported numbers. Alfred Lee over at The Information published a sensational article today entitled "Data Suggest More Trouble Ahead for Blue Apron". I loved the article, found it extremely useful, specifically, I never knew the granularity of the credit card spending databases. That being said, the company's own guidance explicitly states that Revenue will be down in Q2 vs Q1, so the credit card data suggesting it will be down 6% (plus or minus some margin of sampling error), really isn't information that couldn't already be gleaned by looking at the company's financial statements. (Neither is the churn rates, new customer additions, or first-year spend data.)

The borrow rate on Blue Apron is now almost 50% annualized. If you're long the company, and you're not lending your shares out to short sellers (and getting paid), then you're leaving money on the table. I'd suggest trying to get your broker to lend them out for you, and if you can't do that, consider changing your position to a synthetic-long by buying a call and shorting a put at the same strike/month. The borrow rate is embedded in the implied-volatility skew of the options market, meaning you'll be getting "implicitly long" at a discount to the current market price.

The borrow rate being 50% annualized means that short sellers are paying around 7 cents a week (per share) to short the stock. You need to have a pretty strong bearish view on the company to make it worth shorting (although, you've done very well thus far!)

Disclosure: I am/we are long APRN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.