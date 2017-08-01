BlackRock Taxable Muni Bond Fund: Best-Performing Taxable Muni Fund

The fund is currently yielding an income-only distribution of 6.76% and trading at a discount of .04% to its net asset value.

Note: This article was first published for Income Idea subscribers complete with more detailed analysis and actionable investment ideas.

We have previously focused on taxable municipal bond funds and have looked at three so far. One of the funds used in the comparison is the BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Fund (BBN), and it has seemingly been the best performing.

Is it? And if so, how does it do it? Let's take a look.

Fund Basics - Essential Info

Sponsor: BlackRock

Managers: Michael Kalinoski CFA, Peter Hayes, Ted Jaeckel CFA, Christian Romaglino

AUM: $2,072 million in investment exposure, $1,337 million net assets

Historical Style: taxable municipal bonds

Investment Objectives: The fund seeks high current income with capital appreciation through investments in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as "Build America Bonds"

Number of Holdings: 131

Current Yield: 6.76% based on market price, monthly distributions

Inception Date: Aug. 27, 2010

Fees: .93% + .40% interest expense, 1.33% total

Discount to NAV: .04%

Sources: CEF Connect, BlackRock, and YCharts.

The Sales Pitch

Much like other closed-end funds, BBN does not have much in the way of sales literature for the fund, mostly that the capital raise generally only happens once. Typically, we can get the sales pitch from the the "fact sheets" provided by the sponsors. However, in the case of this fund, the linked facts sheet points to a different fund: BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK).

In short, the reasons for investing in taxable municipal bonds is that you are generally getting a very attractive yield with the stability of municipal bonds. This is quite beneficial to investors seeking income and who are not earning enough to achieve the maximum tax-free after tax yields associated with traditional tax-free munis.

The Alpha/Fund Strategy

In my previous articles, we have looked at the Nuveen Build America Bond (NYSE:NBB) and Nuveen Build America Bond Opportunity Funds (NYSE:NBD). The two Nuveen funds were primarily focused on BABs, differing in the credit quality profiles.

The third Build America Bond fund that we looked at was the Guggenheim Taxable Muni Bond Fund (NYSE:GBAB). The fund has been a stellar performer, and we were able to attribute that to its strategy of being able to invest in unrelated assets and overall lower credit quality.

Where does BlackRock fit? Let's take a look.

Source: BlackRock BBN website

As we can see, just like the Guggenheim fund, BBN is able to invest outside of BABs, with up to 20% in non-taxable muni bonds. Unlike the Guggenheim fund, however, the BlackRock fund seems to limit itself to tax-exempt securities, U.S. Treasuries, U.S. Agency debt and corporate bonds.

Let's take a look at how this strategy plays out.

The Portfolio

The first thing we can take a look at is the portfolio's asset allocation. As we can see, the fund is almost completely invested, with minimal cash positions. Municipal bonds represent more than 96% of the portfolio, and we do see some corporate bonds in the portfolio.

Source: CEF Connect

Looking at the top 10 holdings we can see a broad basket, with bonds being seemingly revenue-backed. One thing to note when looking at the top 10 is a number of New Jersey and Chicago bonds. The top 10 holdings represent 20.76% of the total portfolio.

Source: BlackRockCEF website

Looking at the sector breakdown, we can see that 34.75% of the portfolio is backed by tax obligations, both state and local. More than 28% is invested in utility bonds. Tobacco bonds make up only 4.25% of the fund.

Source: BlackRock CEF website

Looking at the state breakdown we see that the top state is California, making up 22% of the portfolio, followed by Illinois with 11.38%. In one of my previous articles, a reader pointed out that we should look for a "red state" fund. If there was an opposite, this fund would certainly qualify, with the top four states being solid blue states.

Source: BlackRock CEF website

Looking next at the credit quality of the portfolio, we can see that 85.42% is rated A or better. By all accounts, this is a relatively high-quality portfolio.

Out of the four taxable muni funds we looked at, however, BBN is third. More than 89.28% of NBD and 88.7% of NBB portfolio is rated A or higher. On the other hand, only 78% of GBAB's portfolio is of the same quality.

Source: CEF Connect website

Looking at the maturity breakdown, we can see the fund is biased toward the back end of the maturity/yield curve with more than 80.88% of the portfolio being more than 20 years away from maturity. With less than 2% of the portfolio maturing in the next 10 years, there is little reinvestment risk for maturing securities.

Source: BlackRock CEF website

Finally, we can take a look at the call exposure of the fund. Where we do have reinvestment risk is for called securities. Even though more than 61% of the portfolio is non-callable, more than 28% of the fund may be called in 2019 and 2020.

Source: CEF Connect website

Putting it all together, we can take a look at the overall fund characteristics. As we can see from the statistics below, much as we suspected, the averaged maturity of the portfolio is 32.24 years. AMT would not be an issue for this fund with 0% in AMT bonds.

One of the more important statistics to take note of here is the effective duration. Unlike Nuveen and some other sponsors who provide both duration and leverage-adjusted duration, BlackRock's figure is account for leverage. The portfolio's effective duration is 11.07 years.

For those new to my articles, this means that for every 1% rise in interest rates, the underlying portfolio's net asset value should decrease 11.07%. This is a tad surprising considering the maturity is greater than the other funds we looked at.

Source: BlackRock CEF website

Distribution Quality

This section is for subscribers of "Income Ideas With Maks," where we discuss in detail the distribution metrics, in order to determine the overall health and quality of the income stream and to identify any foreseeable risks. Please note that during our analysis there were two points of concern that were uncovered.

The Numbers

Today, BBN yields 6.76% and is trading at a discount of .04% to its net asset value.

Source: CEF Connect

As we can see, the fund has traded at both small premiums and big discounts. If the basic tenant of CEF investing "buy at a discount, sell at a premium" applies anywhere, it is to this fund. During the rate hike fears, the discount to NAV was as great as great as 10% and just as recently as yesterday the fund traded at a premium.

Looking at this relationship since inception, we can see that the last year seems to be the norm.

Source: CEF Connect

Year to date, the fund has had a total return of 11.71%. The price per share has increased 7.87% while the underlying NAV has increased 3.41%. This shows us that the discount to NAV came down just about 4.4% YTD.

BBN data by YCharts

Looking at the 1 year number, we can see the fund has a total return of 2.24%, primarily staying positive solely due to the distribution.

During this time period the price per share has decline 4.63% while the underlying NAV has fallen 6.75%.

BBN data by YCharts

Looking at BBN against some peers, we look at how it has performed against the iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB), the PowerShares Build America bond ETF (BAB), the broad iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG), along with the three competing BAB closed end funds, the Nuveen Build America Bond CEF (NBB), Nuveen Build America Bond Opportunity CEF, and the Guggenheim Taxable Muni CEF (GBAB).

As we can see from the chart below, year to date BBN has outperformed all of its peers. Looking at the previous chart, we do know that a lot of the out-performance is related to the elimination of the discount to NAV.

BBN Total Return Price data by YCharts

Looking at the 1 year number, we can see that BBN is one out of three investments that were positive over the last year on a total return basis.

BBN Total Return Price data by YCharts

BBN is also the top performer over the three year time frame, edging out GBAB.

Looking broadly we can see a distinct conclusion. Munis and taxable municipal bonds in particular outperformed the broad fixed-income markets. The unlevered PowerShares ETF returned more than 16%, approximately double the returns achieved by the broad aggregate bond index and the tax-free municipal ETFs.

The levered closed-end funds finished their performance based on the underlying quality. Even though GBAB and BBN were the top performers, they were more volatile than the two higher quality peers.

BBN Total Return Price data by YCharts

The above is also true for the five-year numbers...

BBN Total Return Price data by YCharts

...and the earliest common date since:

BBN Total Return Price data by YCharts

Bottom Line

Over most examined time frames, BBN is the best-performing taxable municipal bond fund, net of all fees on a total return basis. It achieves its performance by being able to invest up to 20% of its assets into non-core assets. This flexibility might be able to generate additional alpha, but it comes at the expense of reducing the overall credit quality of the fund.

More reasons for the relative outperformance can be attributed to the generally long average maturity of the portfolio. Investors seeking income, and those concerned with credit risk and who are not earning enough income to take full advantage of tax-free municipal bonds, should absolutely consider Build America Bonds and taxable municipal bond funds, including BBN.

Consideration and care should be given to the fact that this fund does have:

significant California, Illinois and New Jersey exposure,

the longest maturity out of its peers, and

a previous history of paying a return of capital as part of its distribution.

If you are considering this fund, please take a look at my articles on the other taxable municipal bond funds:

If you are looking for tax-free municipal income with a bit more juice, then this article on the VanEck ETF will be of interest: "VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF - Any Alpha, Or Just Double Fees?"

Want my take beyond the numbers? Please consider subscribing to my premium marketplace service, Income Idea. Income Idea subscribers received a more detailed analysis of the fund along with discussion of the fund beyond the research numbers. More importantly a more detailed discussion of who the fund works best for, whether it is the right time to invest it in or not and actionable strategies for implementation if it belongs in your portfolio.

I believe in active management that works, and I am here to help you find those opportunities. Please follow me here on Seeking Alpha as we look for those opportunities and sort out the good managers from the mediocre. Simply click the "Follow" button next to my name at the top of the article or on my profile page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.