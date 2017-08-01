Nokia: Slow And Steady, No Need To Buckle Up

Last week, Nokia (NOK) delivered 2Q17 results that exceeded expectations primarily on the back of upside in the company's non-core Technologies business (patents and side initiatives like Withings). I don't believe the results of the quarter introduced new elements to turn NOK bears into bulls or vice versa. But perhaps most importantly, the company signaled that it is on track to benefit in the long term from a very slow recovery in the network infrastructure business.

Nokia by the numbers

Total company revenues of €5.6 billion came in nearly flat against expectations for a YOY top-line decrease of about -3%. The headline beat would sound encouraging after a series of revenue misses in the past several quarters, if not for the fact that the small and largely unpredictable Technologies segment (up +90% YOY) provided +3% of tailwind, most of it from non-recurring items like the Apple (AAPL) settlement and inorganic growth (Withings was acquired in 2Q16). The Networks division was down -5% YOY, which fell in line with my expectations. This was the best relative performance of the segment since at least 1Q16 with pockets of solid growth in certain verticals as well as in software - keeping in mind that the mid-2016 comps were fairly easy.

On profitability, non-IFRS op margin of 10.2% was significantly better than last year's 5.8%. The 430-bp YOY improvement was the best since at least 1Q16. And although a higher mix of op profits from the high-margin Technologies division contributed quite a bit (40% of total company vs. 2Q16's 27% and last quarter's 34%), Networks also had an impressive quarter, with margins improving 220 bps YOY. With total cost savings of €250 million on track to being achieved in 2017 (what I estimate to be just north of 100 bps of margin tailwind), it looks like profitability is starting to show signs of improvement. That bodes very well for Nokia's ability to boost EPS in the upcoming years.

On Nokia's stock

For a few quarters now, Nokia's management team has been calling 2017 a year of stabilization in Networks that should precede a slightly more upbeat 2018 - a slow, U-shaped recovery. Even beyond 2018, I would warn investors against betting on or expecting a sharp increase in demand for network equipment, even if the 4.5G-to-5G upgrade cycle picks up steam as CEO Rajeev Suri suggests it might. With that picture in mind, I believe Nokia's 2Q17 results reinforced my belief that the company is on the right track, but I would be too confident to anticipate sizable gains on my NOK investment over the next 2-3 years.

As NOK continues to be priced more attractively than key peer Ericsson (ERIC), see graph above, I remain optimistic about buying NOK for the long term. As I increase my 2020 EPS estimate to $0.44, I raise my 2020 target price to $7.50 from $7.00, and continue to believe that NOK could reward the patient investor with an annualized total return (including dividends) in the high single digits through the next few years.

