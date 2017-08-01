Pioneer Energy Services' (PES) CEO Stacy Locke on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

Aug 01, 2017, 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Anne Pearson - Investor Relations

Stacy Locke - President and Chief Executive Officer

Lorne Phillips - Chief Financial Officer

Carlos Peña - President of Production Services

Analysts

Daniel Burke - Johnson Rice

John Daniel - Simmons & Company

Praveen Narra - Raymond James

Operator

Anne Pearson

Thanks, [Melisa] (Ph), and good morning, everyone.

Just as a reminder, information reported on this call speaks only as of today, August 1, 2017. So any time-sensitive information may not be accurate at the time of the replay.

Management may make forward-looking statements that are based on beliefs and assumptions and information currently available to them. While they believe these expectations are reasonable, they can 't give no assurances that they prove to be correct. They are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and assumptions that are described in today's news release and also in the recent public filings with the SEC. So as furthermore arbitration materialize or underwriting assumption proves to be incorrect. Actual results may differ materially.

Also please note that management maybe making references to certain non-GAAP measures. You will find a reconciliation to GAAP measures in this morning's release.

And now, I would like to turn the call over to Stacy Locke, Pioneer's President and CEO. Stacy.

Stacy Locke

Thank you, Anne, and good morning everybody. Joining me here in San Antonio is Carlos Peña, President of our Production Services Segment; Lorne Phillips, our Chief Financial Officer.

Overall, we had a very solid second quarter. Revenues were up by 12%, EBITDA more than doubled from the first quarter to just shot at $13 million. All four core businesses contributed to this improvement in the second quarter. So we are very pleased with the quarter in general. Production services revenue grew greater than expected by 20% and margin improved to 23% up from 20% in the first quarter.

Wire line services has led the revenue and revenue growth this year and had the greatest margin improvement and EBITDA contribution so far this year in this second quarter. Most of that improvement is due to increased completion activity that during the preparations on the multistage lateral wells and also the improvement included stage pricing increases, so a great contribution by our entire wireline team.

We are marketing about 71 units today that's up a couple from two new units we have added to the field, we do see some positive mix change coming with some pricing that should lead to further wireline improvement in the third quarter.

Looking at our well servicing, we also experienced a nice revenue and margin improvement in the second quarter. Utilization was up to 46.5% from 43% in the first quarter. There again most of the kind of gradually improving utilization for well service and has been due to more completion activity.

As a example 24 hour work on pads running the tubing and well after well after well or taking wells that already have had the tubing and putting down all pumps in and running rods than just general activity to help complete and allow the production from the well.

There tends to be a pretty good lag from the time that a well is drilled from when the well servicing rig actually shows up on locations anywhere from three to six months, so we believe that there is quite a bit of continued demand coming for the well serving fleet as we move through the year.

Average hourly rate was also up again this quarter about 3% to 514 an hour it's first time it's been over 500 so far this year. We have seen a very modest pullback in some activity with certain operators probably as a result of the lower oil prices that we saw 30, 45 days ago.

I think we are hopeful now that prices that firmed back up in the $48 to $50 range that maybe that will cause activity that's kind a strengthen again late August or in September. But it's good steady flow of work, it just offer a few clients. The marketed fleet is 97 rigs and that's up about four rigs from the first quarter.

Turning to coiled tubing, that continues to be our by far our smallest business, but they have experienced nice revenue growth and still struggling a little bit on margin improvement. Some months have been good, some bad it's small, so minor adjustments can have an impact on the margin.

But what is clear is a steady improvement in the completion side of that business, we have been very active in the larger pipe works, the 2H and 3H, 2H and 5H in the Eagle Ford. But overall activity has been a little bit volatile including offshore. We have downsized the fleet from 17 units to 14 and we moved three of the units two small pipe and one offshore unit in the held-for-sale category.

Turning now the drilling segment. Our U.S. operations had a great quarter both revenue and EBITDA up meaningfully quarter-over-quarter. U.S. margins per day appeared to be the highest of any of the publicly traded company that we have seen reported and we think these rates will rise further in 2017 and into 2018.

As mentioned in the press release, we have been successful raising day rates and increasing term length. Seven rigs in the second and third quarter had day rate increases of a minimum $2000 per day four grader and three of those seven increase the term fairly meaningfully two, 18 months out one a year out and we continue to roll term out a little bit longer and increase day rates through the year.

This success in our drilling is 100% due to the performance that both rig designed performance which is spectacular, and our people, and the service, and the safety that they will provide very impressive operational all across the board.

Down in the country Colombia the outlook there has turned a lot more positive. It was a little over one year a eight stack rigs and very little conversations about putting rigs back to work. Later as we moved into the fourth quarter, we saw opportunity to put the rig back to work. And the dialogues have continue and strengthened and I think the outlook looks very promising as we really look more into 2018.

We do have three rigs under contract today and we feel like we are close to signing a contract on our fourth rig. This is I would say the earlier decline in oil like we have referenced previously it's puts the near-term outlook more in the four to five rigs activity as oppose to five to six like we had anticipated before, but now that oil prices have strengthen maybe we can regain some of that pipeline of activity.

We have had some short-term delay if you are just recently mostly related to locations not being ready, but two other rigs are earnings and one has about another week or so before the location - it will be ready to start moving to that location.

We are with excellent operators in Colombia and margins are good and remain accretive to our overall drilling operation margins. So we are excited about that future excited to get some of these ways back to work with good margins and really the best operators.

I would like to turn it over Lorne to go into the financials in a little more detail.

Lorne Phillips

Thanks Stacy. Good morning, everyone. This morning we reported revenues of $107.1 million and adjusted EBITDA of $12.9 million. Our reported net loss was $20.2 million or $0.26 per share. Excluding the impact of impairment charges and valuation allowance adjustments on differed tax assets our adjusted net was $16.2 million or $0.21 per share.

As Stacy mentioned, the production services revenues in the quarter were $68.4 million, up 20% and gross margin was 23% up from 20% in the prior quarter. All the production service businesses saw increased revenue and gross margin improvement with the most significant contributions coming from our wireline business.

Drilling services revenues were $38.8 million essentially flat with the prior quarter and utilization was 75%, The revenues in our domestic drilling operations increased during the quarter as we completed the mast and substructure upgrade on the rig which subsequently went to work in West Texas and we also reactivated our remaining idle rig in the Bakken. The domestic increase in revenue was offset by the temporary reduction in drilling activity in Colombia due to the operator well side delays just mentioned.

Drilling margin per day was 7,735 up sequentially from 7,659 in the prior quarter and was also up for the third consecutive quarter. We have 24 rigs marketed in our fleet today and 16 of those are AC rigs in the U.S., which are all earning revenues and two of the rigs in Colombia are earning revenues.

Stacy already discussed the seven rigs that we renewed in the second quarter or to start a new contract in the third quarter, so I'll go through the new roll off on the rigs. We have 13 in the U.S. under term contracts and five of those are up for renewal in the fourth quarter of 2017. One in the first quarter of 2018, one in the second quarter of 2018, three in the third quarter of 2018 and three in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Turning to Company-wide expense items, G&A expense was $16.1 million down 9% from the prior quarter. That was driven primarily by reduced incentive based compensation cost. For Q3, we expect G&A expense to be approximately $17 million to $17.5 million. Depreciation and amortization was $24.7 million down from $25 million in the prior quarter. We expect D&A to be approximately $24.5 million in the third quarter.

Our interest expense was $6.4 million in the quarter and we expect it to be approximately $6.5 million in the third quarter. Our effective tax rate in the second quarter was close to zero due to the valuation allowance taken against deferred tax assets primarily related to domestic and foreign net operating losses.

Excluding the valuation allowance, the effective foreign currency translation and other permanent differences, our tax rate would have been in the 35% to 37% range. We currently have $88.5 million outstanding and $11.1 million in committed letters of credit under our $150 million revolving credit facility.

Cash capital expenditures in the second quarter were $15.3 million. We estimate 2017 capital expenditures to be approximately $56 million to $59 million, which includes approximately $22 million for drilling rig upgrades, the exchange of 20 well servicing rigs both of which were completed in the first half of the year, as well the purchase of six wireline units during the year.

With the switch to primarily routine CapEx going forward, we expect to be cash flow neutral over the second half of 2017. Beginning in the third quarter of 2017, the credit facility will transition from a minimum bank EBITDA covenant to a senior secured leverage ratio and an interest coverage ratio. As of June 30, we have exceeded those covenant requirements for the third quarter.

With that, I'll turn it back over to Stacy for final comments.

Stacy Locke

Thank you, Lorne. As we look towards the third quarter, I think we see potentially a continuation of what we saw in the second quarter. The decline in oil prices caused a little uncertainty, but now that it strengthen back up into the upper 40s where we are feeling better about that outlook. I think we will have a combinations of things contributing to the production services side, some realization of some pricing improvement that we will see in the third quarter.

I think we have a little bit of mixed shift towards some of our more profitable clients also occurring in the third quarter. And then as I mentioned, I think the $49 oil might renew some activity that may have declined a bit when the pricing was lower. So we will guide revenues up 5% to 10% in the third quarter and a further improvement in margins in the 24% to 26% range.

Kind of same outlook for our drilling operations. The U.S. is 100% utilized, we don't see any change on those 16 rigs other than the higher day rates continuing to roll through there. And then so the utilization forecast would be 74% to 77%, but that's 100% dependant on what happens in terms of rigs in Colombia.

So our margins are showing were nice increase in the third quarter from that 8100 to 8500 a day in terms of margin. And really see that 800 kind a floor margin per day all the way through into 2018. So we are anticipating with our day rates improvements coming in that will offset the declines of some of the higher margin contracts that we have that will be rolling off in 2018, but we should be able to maintain a floor of 8,000 a day. so I think that's very positive outlook for us.

With that, I think we will conclude our prepared remarks and be happy to answer any questions. Thank you.

Daniel Burke

Hey good morning guys. Hey thanks as always for kind of the detailed outlook on the forward quarter. Stacy, are you willing to talk about where your well service utilization settled out in July or where it is kind of real-time?

Stacy Locke

I don’t think we have disclosed it, but it has pulled back a little bit as I mentioned before due to the softer oil prices, but not much. I think it's going to settle out probably pretty flattish to where we reported there for the quarter.

Daniel Burke

Okay, that's helpful and then you alluded to a little bit more 24 hour completion pad work in the well services market. I think it’s been a couple of quarters, can you talk about how many rigs you have involved in the completion market right now or the pad market?

Stacy Locke

Well, the 24 hour work ebbs and flows, but a year, a year and a half ago we probably had zero to one billing 24 hour work and of late it ranges and Carlos correct me if I'm wrong, but four - I think we have been over 10, but it probably averages like to four to six or seven or eight somewhere in that range.

Carlos Peña

Maybe about six.

Stacy Locke

Yes, and so that's a market improvement and some of that is some big work-over-work, but a lot of it too is the completion oriented work. We do completion work under day light hours as well, but they will move on to some of these multi-well pads and just do a string of tuning job on one after another to get them on production.

Daniel Burke

Okay and then, I guess to stick with the production services side. Well, I guess on the CapEx side you guys are now adding six wireline units, is that incremental, I know there was a few you were going to add earlier in the year. Did you add a couple more to that new build list, it looks like the CapEx crept up just a little bit?

Stacy Locke

Just two more, we had four on order and we ordered two more. There is a unique type of unit, but, and therefore specific client in a specific market to satisfy a specific situation.

Daniel Burke

Okay. Yes, no, it's encouraging to watch that wireline business continue to improve. I guess last one maybe on the U.S. rig side. it was helpful to hear sort of that margin base line level you expect to sustain into 2018. But I guess to add a little bit to that, the rollover in Q4 that are coming, the five renewals. Would you expect to be able to capture at least that kind a $2000 per day type gain that you were able to capture on the more recent contract rolls and expansions?

Stacy Locke

Yes, Daniel of the five I think three we would expect to be in that range. One of them towards the very end of the quarter, I think that through November and then would renew in early December. That one which is still at pre-downturn rate. So that one would come down and then three will probably go up and another would be flat to up slightly. And one of them we just recently priced already the high rate.

And just to understand across the rates, I mean I think we are just for the basic day rates, these rates are kind of in that 19, 19.5 a day range. You can get over 20 with add-ons of various software or whatever, but that's kind of the going rates that we are seeing.

Daniel Burke

Got it. Okay, guys. Thank you for that, I'll go ahead and turn it back.

Stacy Locke

You bet. Thank you.

John Daniel

Hi, thank you. I guess the first on safety, just sort of maybe wireline instrument order right now, what is the lead time on the units?

Stacy Locke

I would say, I think the first ones were maybe four months range and the last two are maybe six months range.

John Daniel

Okay, got it. And then Lorne, one for you. I mean if you take the midpoint of your guidance and forgive me I'm not by my computer disk to do this, but if you hit the midpoint of your guidance for Q1, are you staying within compliance of the covenants when you do the calculation to Q3?

Lorne Phillips

Yes, actually we are already in compliance based on Q2. And so yes, so if that's your question we are already in compliance, yes.

John Daniel

Okay, I understand. And then the last one would be and if you said this earlier in the call I apologize. But there had been some talk about some select asset divestitures in the past. I’m just curious if you got anything that you are working on now and thought of any potential sales in the second half of this year?

Lorne Phillips

Yes, we are working on some. We have divested a couple of held-for-sale rigs and some other smaller dollar amount at that and we continue to explore some significant asset sales as we kind a move through the year.

John Daniel

Okay, thank you guys.

Stacy Locke

Okay. Thank you.

Praveen Narra

Hi good morning guys. I guess going to the comment on the pullback from operators just temporary wins oil prices were pulling back in June, and July I guess. Was that pullback largely related to completion work or production work? Or what kind of - what were you saying?

Stacy Locke

it's probably a little bit of the mix, an example would be an operator taking a couple of rigs and going from 24 hour work just a day light as an example. So it's pretty modest that I'm not sure it's a trend, but when the price of oil was low like that it is going to affect some folks and now that it's firmed back up that could easily change right back to taken of those same rigs and going back to 24 hours work.

Praveen Narra

Right, it sounds like a lot of it dissipated. In terms of the drilling contracts, as of these roll off certainly seems like you are earning a pretty healthy margin. I guess how do you consider kind of going on longer term contract? I know you guys have been avoiding that in the past, but are you willing to go beyond that year term at this point?

Stacy Locke

Yes, I mentioned we have already rolled two rigs out for 18 months term so they are pushed out all the way through the end of 2018. And so I think our preference now would be to where we can try to roll a year and year and a half out just to lock in these margins. We are happy with the margins and you can see they are amongst the highest in the industry. So we are happy locking them in and that's really just for a little downside protection if this oil price stays kind of in $40 to $50 band, but this gives a little downside [indiscernible].

Praveen Narra

Certainly. I think that make a lot of sense. Just last one for me just in terms of cost inflation, particularly I guess I was thinking about the labor side. Have you seen anything insignificant as we move forward that would cause a step-up or any significant step change or just the normal gradual in labor cost or I guess generically as well?

Stacy Locke

Not really. The labor is tight and we battle, but we try to keep strong discipline on our labor cost, not everybody is doing it, but we have been able to do it for the most part and to preserve your margins you got a whole of that labor particular in an oil environment like we have. So we have been very disciplined on that, I don’t foresee and we haven’t incurred much in the way of a significant labor change.

Praveen Narra

Okay, perfect. Thank you very much guys.

Stacy Locke

Yes. Thank you.

Stacy Locke

Great. Well, thank you very much for participating in the second quarter call and we look forward to visiting on the third quarter and now concludes today's presentation. Thank you, bye.

