Twitter's New Plan To Drive Growth Could Backfire

Twitter (TWTR) has announced that it is testing a new service, something that falls between its current advertising model and a regular subscription service. The service, which costs $99 a month, is aimed at smaller businesses, brands and individuals, as opposed to big customers. The core offering is the ability to automatically promote tweets, to boost reach, engagement, and following on the platform for subscribers. This way, subscribers get a means to reach Twitter users who don't currently follow them. Further, the service also is less demanding in terms of the time, effort and expertise required to run social media campaigns.

While you tweet from your account as you normally do, Twitter programmatically selects the tweets it will promote, and "the extent each Tweet is promoted may vary based on performance." Twitter will provide subscribers access to analytics/reports to gauge the impact of their spends on the platform, and has thrown in a 30-day free trial period. The service is currently available only by invitation from Twitter, and is in private beta phase, so to speak.

At the surface, it doesn't seem like a bad idea. In fact, some industry observers have even welcomed the move, and somehow come to the conclusion that this could solve one of Twitter's biggest problems - user growth. One such voice says "The concept is sound – premium features for power users could help boost Twitter’s revenue without the need for continuous user growth." For a minute, you might be lured into thinking that Twitter has found the hen that lays golden eggs, one every month, in this case. Pocketing a few additional dollars from a recurring source of revenue shouldn't hurt, right? However, when you think about it in greater detail, the challenges become apparent.

For starters, the question is, will so called "power users" want to spend money on Twitter to acquire a wider reach and following? It must be said here that this definitely seems likely. While it's hard to assess exactly how popular this service will be among Twitter users, it's safe to assume that there will be takers. In spite of the fact that other platforms like Instagram and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) have larger user bases, Twitter is clearly an important platform for credible voices that shape public opinion. This brings us to the next question. How will Twitter manage ad loads?

If you go through Twitter's earnings presentation, you'll notice two key trends. Consistent, massive declines in ad prices, and the burgeoning growth in ad engagement. Ad prices on the platform have fallen heavily, at an average rate of 55% year on year over the last four quarters. During the second quarter, ad prices fell by 53%. Meanwhile, Ad engagement on the platform grew by 95% in the latest quarter, and that's one of the slowest growth rates we've seen over the last five quarters, with some quarters recording a 200%-plus year on year growth in ad engagement.

Clearly, the only thing holding up Twitter's top line growth is the growth in ad engagements. But in the absence of user growth, ad loads can't increase indefinitely, which brings the platform back to its most basic problem, the lack of user growth. On the other hand, if Twitter doesn't increase ad loads, and plans on using the service only to supplement current inventory, the impact on revenue could be limited, unless it raises ad pricing significantly. Basically, either Twitter will have to bump up ad loads, which could hurt user experience, or, it's only supplementing the current ad load, which means not all of the revenue from subscription will be incremental. So, essentially, this doesn't solve the challenges that come with a limited user base.

Further, at some point, Twitter will have to worry about the possibility that such a service could end up leaving its small, albeit loyal set of users annoyed. It's one thing to see more professional advertisements and completely another to be drowned in a flood of self promotion, which may not necessarily be well crafted, interesting or of value to users. Twitter needs additional revenue, but not at the cost of turning away its relatively few loyal users. While trying something is better than trying nothing, investors would do well to watch how things shape up on this front before coming to the conclusion that Twitter has found a fix for its problems.