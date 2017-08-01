DelMar Pharmaceuticals - The $2 Biotech Stock That Could Win Brain Cancer Fight

Targeting all three lines of treatment vs. glioblastoma, giving patients and investors several ways to win in fight against brain cancer.

A small $2 biotechnology company created some headlines by offering its drug as a possible treatment option for Senator John McCain. The CEO of DelMar Pharmaceuticals (DMPI) went on the record to say his company’s trial drug VAL-083 could help the Senator fight his recent glioblastoma diagnosis. Time will tell if McCain chooses to experiment with the unapproved VAL-083. With or without McCain, attention is coming to DelMar Pharmaceuticals, as glioblastoma becomes more in the news and remains one of the biggest areas that has not produced significant improving drugs

The Celebrity Effect

Getting John McCain on VAL-083 for the treatment of glioblastoma would be a game changing moment for the small DelMar Pharmaceuticals. Inclusion of a celebrity does come as a double-edge sword though. If McCain’s life can improve with the drug, it provides a huge boost to a company like DelMar here, as others with similar diagnosis will want the drug. If McCain’s diagnosis does not improve with the experimental drug or worsens, than it will put a dent in the long term outlook of VAL-083. However, for a disease like glioblastoma with short life expectancy, DelMar Pharmaceuticals might have a much higher reward and low risk here with McCain’s involvement.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals CEO Jeffrey Bacha told Benzinga that VAL-083 is a treatment option for McCain. “Depending on his situation, they may determine it is the right thing to reach out to us earlier rather than later. Upon recurrence, he may be eligible for our STAR-3 clinical trial, the Phase III trial for GBM patients who have failed Avastin,” Bacha said.

Celebrities boosting drugs is nothing new. Many celebrities end up in commercials or ads for drugs they may have used or may not have. The latest example is singer Cyndi Lauper being used in Novartis’ commercials for their psoriasis drug Cosentyx.

Merck received some free publicity for their blockbuster drug Keytruda when it as learned that former President Jimmy Carter used the drug for his melanoma and reported a huge improvement. This gave Merck a huge boost in a head-to-head battle of Keytruda vs. Opdivo from Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY). Patients were willing to switch from Opdivo to Keytruda, even though both were basically the same and priced the same. The fact that Carter experienced positive effects gave more patients hope to try Keytruda.

It seems that every couple of years, one area of medicine gets extra focus thanks to a celebrity. In 2000, Katie Couric put extra attention on colonoscopies with her publicized screening, which led to increased screening rates. Breast cancer continues to get considerable attention as celebrities like Angelina Jolie, Sheryl Crow, and Robin Roberts share their own diagnosis and how they fought against cancer.

Glioblastoma is listed as the most likely death cause for Beau Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden and a respected politician in his own right. Former U.S. Senator Edward (Ted) Kennedy died 15 months after receiving a glioma diagnosis. Glioblastoma is the largest subtype of glioma.

Brain cancer is a terrible disease that has limited treatment options. Two out of every three patients won’t respond to the current standard of care. This disease has an incredibly high relapse rate, opening the door for a company like DelMar Pharmaceuticals to treat relapsed and early diagnosed patients.

Treating Glioblastoma

DelMar’s lead drug is VAL-083, which is being tried in several different areas relating to glioblastoma, the most common type of brain cancer. VAL-083 uses an anti-cancer mechanism to overcome chemotherapy resistance and cross over the blood brain barrier, which most chemotherapies are incapable of doing. Glioblastoma effects 350,000 people worldwide. Around three to five adults of every 100,000 adults develop this rare type of brain cancer. Despite two drugs being approved (Temodar, Avastin), there has been no improvement in mortality rates for the disease. VAL-083 is patented protected and has received orphan drug designation in the U.S and Europe, giving it exclusive marketing windows after approval.

Nearly 15,000 new cases of glioblastoma are diagnosed a year. The median survival rate in new patients with the best treatment options currently available is 14.6 months. Nearly all patients relapse following their first line treatment. Only 25% of relapsed patients survive for a year. Less than 3% of relapsed patients survive for five or more years.

DelMar’s recent investor presentation highlighted the fact that it can tackle the following with its pipeline of studies for VAL-083:

Unmet need 1 st line new diagnosed MGMT unmethylated glioblastoma

line new diagnosed MGMT unmethylated glioblastoma Unmet 2 nd line add-on therapy to replace Avastin in recurrent

line add-on therapy to replace Avastin in recurrent Unmet need 3rd line in Avastin failures

DelMar’s VAL-083 offers the following:

Biomarker-driven patient selection using MGMT methylation status

Will create a new survival paradigm for the first time in decades

Unlocks potential to overcome chemo-resistance and surpass standard of care

Lays foundation of global development for $1 billion market opportunity as treatment of choice

VAL-083 has a stake in every line of treatment level (1st, 2nd, 3rd). The opportunities for each line look something like this according to the company:

3 rd line: severe unmet need, small single pivotal trial required for NDA, quickest market entry. Market of 2500 patients per year (U.S.).

line: severe unmet need, small single pivotal trial required for NDA, quickest market entry. Market of 2500 patients per year (U.S.). 2 nd line: market of 5000 patients per year (U.S.).

line: market of 5000 patients per year (U.S.). 1st line: market of 10,000 patients per year (U.S.).

Here is a look at recent deals and trials:

DelMar signed a three year collaboration with Duke University in April that will evaluate VAL-083 as a front-line treatment for newly diagnosed glioblastoma patients. DelMar will fund the study.

A Phase II study is currently underway with MD Anderson Cancer Center for first recurrence of glioblastoma prior to bevacizumab therapy (Avastin).

DelMar announced recently that it had its application approved in China to launch Phase II trials of VAL-083 in newly diagnosed MGMT-unmethylated glioblastoma multiforme, a sub-population that makes up 67% of glioblastoma patients. The results from this study will impact the design of global trials. If successful, this could lead VAL-083 to become a replacement as the standard of care in place of chemoradiation and temozolomide, a huge revenue possibility for DelMar.

Phase III in failed treatment of combination temozolomide and Avastin.

Here is DelMar's current pipeline (DelMar presentation):

DelMar’s Low Valuation

Despite having drugs in Phase II and Phase III trials, investors are ignoring Delmar Pharmaceuticals. The company is being traded as it will have no success and never see a drug approved. With a market capitalization of less than $30 million, investors have an opportunity to buy key treatment options for glioblastoma at a huge discount to peers.

One of the current treatment options for glioblastoma is Temodar, a drug now owned by Merck (MRK). Temodar is now off patent, but saw sales of $989 million in 2013 before it came off patent. The drug also contributed $283 million and $312 million to Merck’s 2016 and 2015 fiscal years respectively.

Avastin, owned by Roche, is one of the most popular treatment options for many kinds of cancer. Avastin is a leader in treating colorectal, non-small-cell-lung, ovarian, cervical, and glioblastoma. The drug is Roche’s second best-selling, and a major blockbuster. In 2015, Avastin was the tenth biggest drug with $6.95 billion in revenue.

Tocagen Inc. (TOCA), a recent IPO, is working on a treatment option for glioma and other cancers. The company has a market capitalization of $215 million. The company’s Toca511 is being tested for recurrent high-grade glioma, metastatic solid tumors, and newly diagnosed high-grade glioma. Only the recurrent high-grade glioma is past the Phase I trials, with a Phase II/III trial currently underway.

While Temodar and Avastin belong to more established drug companies that have a network of approved drugs and a vast pipeline, the value of their glioblastoma drugs provides some outlook here for DelMar Pharmaceuticals. Take a look at that $989 million figure posted by Temodar in its last patent protected year. The drug even produced $283 million last year for Merck. DelMar is tackling second treatment options for glioblastoma and also exploring first-line, which could put it on par with Temodar.

A look at recent IPO Tocagen and its $215 million valuation show just how undervalued DelMar is here, with a market capitalization of nearly one-tenth the size of the newer company. DelMar is arguably more advanced than Tocagen.

Beyond Glioblastoma

While DelMar Pharmaceuticals is the most advanced in the glioblastoma field, it does have promising trials going on in other areas. Most of these revolve around its key VAL-083 drug mentioned above.

In April 2016, DelMar received orphan drug designation for VAL-083 in ovarian cancer. Ovarian cancer was a $570 million market in 2016 and is expected to grow to $3.5 billion by 20222. Nearly 22,000 women receive new diagnosis each year and more than 14,000 die in the U.S. each year alone from ovarian cancer. Ovarian cancer is ranked fifth for cancer death in women in the United States. A whopping 75% of ovarian cancer patients relapse within their first 18 months of first-line therapy, giving a big opportunity for DelMar to serve as a second treatment option.

DelMar is also working on treatments for medulloblastoma, the most common malignant pediatric brain tumor. Several subtypes for this disease come with a median survival of less than one year. DelMar is investigating its treatment options as a stand-alone and combination with other chemotherapy regimens.

Timeline

DelMar Pharmaceuticals has many trials ongoing that will all act as catalysts, both good and bad, for the future of the stock. As more results are released on how effective or ineffective VAL-083 is in certain indications, we get a better picture of where the stock may be headed.

The most advanced trial is VAL-083 as a 3rd line treatment after Temodar and Avastin failure. This two year trial will see interim results posted in 2018, a primary endpoint in 2019, and if all goes well a NDA submission in 2020. This is likely the earliest timeline for DelMar to begin producing revenue in the U.S. for VAL-083.

Interim updates on the Phase II recurrent MGMT-unmethylated glioblastoma are expected in late 2017 or early 2018, with a primary endpoint of 2018. Additional trials will be needed after this if proven successful.

A phase II trial for newly diagnosed MGMT-unmethylated glioblastoma will have interim upates in 2018 and a primary safety endpoint in 2018, with additional trials needed after that.

After years of early developments, it looks like the end of 2017 and start of 2018 will begin producing some meaningful results from Phase II and Phase III studies that could greatly boost the share price and lead to a more directed future for the company. I would expect to see DelMar to start popping up as an acquisition target if it can score positive results on the majority of these trials.

Risks for Investors

Investing in a small biotech company like DelMar Pharmaceuticals is a risky one for investors. The company remains in the development stages and has no approved drugs. Negative results from any current or future trial could send shares down dramatically.

After a recent funding round, DelMar Pharmaceuticals has capital to get it through the end of 2018. After that point, the company will likely need to raise additional funds or seek partnerships for its drugs.

The company does have $17 million in non-dilutive funding through warrants. From the latest investor presentation:

Share Price Year Warrant Expires Amount ($ millions) $3.00 2020 $3.0 $3.14 2018 $0.3 $3.14 2019 $2.4 $3.50 2022 $7.3 $4.06 2022 $0.6 $5.00 2018 $4.1

Shares were close to the $3.00 level several weeks ago, which could have led to more funding through the warrants expiring in 2020. If DelMar can turn in some positive results before the end of 2018, it will be able to have additional funding if shares respond positively as well. If shares can hit $4.06, the company could have an additional $13.6 million in capital to use for trials.

Conclusion

Shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals hit a recent high of $2.84 several weeks ago as news of John McCain being a possible fit by the company hit the news. Volume also hit an impressive two million, nearly ten times the normal daily volume for DMPI shares. Shares quickly were sent downward to the $2 level that they have spent a lot of recent time at. Shares have traded as high as $8.15 over the last 52 weeks.

CEO Bacha tells investors that VAL-083 to target newly-diagnosed MGMT unmethylated GBM will the “greatest benefit to patients, and ultimately the greatest benefit to shareholder value.” Bacha does say that the 3rd line treatment option would mean “an extension of life for GBM patients for whom currently available chemoradiation and Avastin have failed, a chance to live longer, an Opdivo for GBM if you will, but I believe that we can do better for both patients and our shareholders.”

DelMar comes to investors in the development stage and continues to need to win some approvals to become a promising stock in the treatment of glioblastoma. It’s always hard to value early stage drug companies, but I can’t believe that one with drugs this far in trials is being traded at $28 million. Take the $1 billion opportunity as a first line treatment along with the most likely quickest approval third line option, which could be worth $50 to $100 million. Add in the ovarian cancer trials that could be successful or open more doors. The biggest valuation metric for me is the recent IPO of Tocagen. This is not to say that Tocagen is a weak company by any means. I think given the $215 million valuation to Tocagen, DelMar should be trading at over $100 million or even closer to $200 million. My target price is between $6 and $8 by the end of 2018.

We are in the early stages here of seeing DelMar Pharmaceuticals be the treatment of choice for glioblastoma patients. Years from now, when a celebrity like John McCain is given a glioblastoma diseases outlook, their future may be much better with DelMar Pharmaceuticals. Investors have the opportunity to win alongside brain cancer patients in the long run here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DMPI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DMPI is a member of the Seeking Alpha Corporate Visibility program. Learn more

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.