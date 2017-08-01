The S&P 500 In August 2017: Will Volatility Return?

But as we cannot predict such external influences very well, the only reliable crystal ball is a probabilistic one." - Benoit Mandelbrot

The C-J Monte Carlo Simulation Model

C-J is a Monte Carlo simulation model used to assess risk in the S&P 500. Traditional stock market models suffer from a number of problems including fat tails and serial correlation. The fat-tail problem arises because traditional finance theory uses the normal distribution. For investors, the practical implication is that by using the normal distribution to explain movements in the stock market, traditional portfolio theory underestimates (and in some cases significantly underestimates) the downside risk in the market.

With regard to C-J, it uses data on valuation, earnings, and short-term historical patterns in the stock market going back to 1950 to correct for the problems of fat tails and serial correlation. C-J does this by using a series of non-normal conditional distributions. If you have read former Yale mathematician Benoit Mandelbrot's book (with Richard Hudson), The (Mis)behavior of Markets: A Fractal View of Financial Turbulence, then you should note that C-J is fractal by design. And while the model maintains the fractal nature suggested by Mandelbrot, because of its design it also maintains statistical properties similar to the behavior of the S&P 500 over the last 60+ years.

In the model, C-J runs 2,000 simulations of the S&P 500 for future periods. My purpose is not to provide a single point estimate of where the S&P 500 will be at some future point. As investor we don't see the process generating movements in the market, we only see the outcomes, thus explaining why "expert" predictions are often wrong. As Nassim Taleb has written in Black Swan, "Most models, of course, attempt to be precisely predictive, and not just descriptive in nature. I find this infuriating". To that end, C-J is intended to be descriptive in nature by providing not only a model that corrects for the problems discussed above, but does so in a probabilistic manner.

August 2017

In my July article, I noted that C-J's simulations shifted toward the positive tail of the distribution with the median simulation suggesting a 1.14% increase in the S&P 500 Index for July. July 2017 ended with the S&P 500 at 2470.30, an increase of 1.93% from the June close of 2423.41. If you've read my previous articles, you know that my interest is not in forecasting the S&P 500, but rather in assessing risk. So last month I was struck while reading an article in which the author noted the lack of volatility in the market in recent periods. That got me thinking about the volatility, or maybe lack of volatility is a better characterization, in the month-to-month movements in the S&P 500. Interestingly enough, July marked 16 consecutive months where the monthly percentage change in the S&P 500 Index has been within 1 standard deviation, plus or minus, of its long run average change. Those statistics are based on traditional finance theory, which C-J does not use. But nevertheless it got me thinking about what C-J's simulations suggest about future movements in the index and whether future months will continue this trend. With that as a precursor, let's look at August and see what C-J's simulations suggest.

What is immediately noticeable from the August simulations is the movement toward the center of the distribution. C-J now estimates a 65.3% chance the change in the S&P 500 for August will be between within -3% to +3% (the yellow region highlighted in the table). To go along with this we see a significant decrease in the estimated probability of a tail event, either positive or negative. The estimated probability of an increase in August of 5% or more now equals 5.8%, down from 11.3% in the July simulations. On the negative tail, the probability of a decline of 5% or more for August now equals 3.8%, down from 8.3% in the July simulations.

C-J's simulation results are consistent with the decrease in volatility noted in recent months by certain financial commentators. Looked at historically, a 1 standard deviation move around the mean suggests that 68% of the time the monthly change in the S&P 500 should be between -3.45% and +4.83%. (This is, of course, predicated on traditional financial theory which assumes market movements are adequately captured by the normal distribution). But as noted earlier, July marks the 16th consecutive month the percentage monthly change in the S&P 500 has fallen within the + or -1 standard deviation range. The last time the monthly change in the S&P 500 was outside that range was March 2016 when the index rose 6.6% for the month. So I was curious as to what probability C-J would estimate for the S&P 500 being within that range in August. The answer is C-J estimates an 84.1% chance the market will again end August within that range. While C-J looks at volatility on a monthly, and not daily, basis, the results suggest continued low month-to-month volatility.

Negative Tail Analysis

Finally, as I have done in recent articles, I break out the negative tail results in more detail. For purposes of these articles, I define the negative fat tail to include losses of 5% or more. While a 5% decline is technically not a negative fat-tail event, it certainly marks a level of losses investors recognize in their portfolios. Furthermore, while C-J does not use the normal distribution, I include the -11.74% or worse category as it corresponds to 3 standard deviations below the average monthly return. Broken out into more detail, the August results can be seen as:

As noted in the fourth column, the risk of a negative tail event has decreased by 4.5 percentage points since the July simulations. The estimated probability of a loss of 5% or more in the S&P 500 for August now equals only 3.8%, an estimated probability that is less than half the historical rate of occurrence (8.7%) and the likelihood implied by traditional financial theory (8.53%). As I said in the previous section, at least on a monthly basis, C-J simulations suggest a continued period of lower volatility in August.

To readers: I try to publish the results from C-J once or twice a month. If you would like to read more of C-J's simulation results in the future, please click on the follow button at the top of this article next to my name.

Disclaimer: This article contains model-based projections that are forward-looking and, as with any quantitative model, are subject to uncertainties and modeling assumptions. The C-J model is intended as a tool to assess risk in the S&P 500, and not as a forecast of the future value of the S&P 500 or any other market. The results of C-J are for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be construed as specific investment advice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have a long position in an S&P 500 Index fund in a retirement account.