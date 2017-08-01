Shopify Executes Once Again: Earnings Highlights

Over the past few months Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) has become one of the hottest stocks in the market. Since my first article, "Will Shopify Continue to Outperform?" on April 27th the company has rocketed up 45% from $72.88 to its high this morning of $105.78. Even here on Seeking Alpha, the stock’s readership has doubled from 9,500 to over 21,000 followers and there have been over 25 articles published in the last two months since their Q1 earnings, which is more than the previous two years combined.

I truly enjoy reading the discussion of educated investors debating the finer points of a company’s fundamentals. But like any stock that has experienced rapid growth, Shopify’s stock has attracted its fair share of perma-bears and trolls, who I’m convinced skip to the comment section and post the same baseless, unproven remarks on article after article.

“Shopify is about to be crushed by Amazon”

“All of their users are fake”

“Anyone could do what they’re doing!”

“They don’t even sell a product”

I’ve read every one of these 25 articles and nearly every comment posted. What I’ve realized is that there are hundreds of people invested or considering an investment in Shopify who don’t understand the company’s business model, the key drivers behind their success, or the competitors they are up against. They underplay the incredible potential the company has and overstate the minimal risks.

After the news and run-up this morning, the shorts are running for the hills.

What is Shopify’s Business Model

In my first article on Shopify, I outlined their business model but with the influx of new readers and potential investors, it seems necessary to quickly repeat what they do and how they generate revenue. Before you make any investment decision, I believe it is necessary to have at least a basic understanding of the business model, revenue generators, and key growth drivers of the company.

Shopify is the provider of a cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. To make it as simple as possible, companies and individuals use the software to design, set up, and manage all of their sales channels from their own personal websites to social media to brick and mortar and pop-up shops.

How do they make money?

Shopify earns money primarily in two ways: Merchant Solutions and Subscription Solutions.

Subscription Solutions through Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR)

Each of their now 500,000 merchants pay a monthly subscription fee ranging from $25 to $299 to use the software. There is also a high-end option, Shopify Plus, where users pay a variable fee based on how much revenue they generate. I believe this will be one of the long-term drivers for the company as evidenced by the earnings report this morning.

Quite simply, the more successful the merchant's businesses are, the more their product needs will grow, thus advancing them up the tier to more expensive pricing options.

What makes Shopify unique is that they have every incentive to help their users generate sales.

Shopify simplifies the online selling experience for businesses and entrepreneurs by handling complex back-end work such as processing payments, integrating payment options, shipping products, and maintaining site security. This gives the business owner more of the one thing money can’t buy - time. It frees them up to do what they do best - focus on their product and make sales.

The more revenue each store brings in, the more revenue Shopify makes.

In Q2, Shopify has brought in $71.6 million in revenue from their Subscription Solutions (+64% YOY) driven by an increase in MRR, now at $23.7 million (+64% YOY).

2. Merchant Solutions through Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV)

The second way Shopify generates revenue is through their "Merchant Solutions." This component makes up nearly 53% of Shopify’s total revenue and is generated from fees on the Gross Merchandise Volume - or the total revenue generated by its users.

For Shopify, it is all about creating “more.” Acquiring more merchants who can sell on more platforms and helping them generate more sales. This all leads to more fees and more revenue for Shopify.

In Q2, Shopify brought in $80.1 million in revenue from their Merchant Solutions (+86% YOY) driven by the massive growth in GMV, $5.8 billion in Q2 (+74% YOY).

Earnings Report

About an hour ago Shopify reported their Q2 earnings and after listening to the call I couldn't be more excited about the long-term opportunity for the company. Here are the highlights, starting with numbers reported to the valuable information I gained from listening to the earnings call.

The Financial Highlights

Q2 Revenue of $151.7 million, up 75% YOY. Subscription Solutions revenue of $71.6 million up +64% YOY Merchant Solutions revenue of $80.1 million up 86% Over 500,000 merchants on the Shopify Platform Full-year guidance of $642-648 million Gross profit for Q2 up 83% to $86.8 million from $47.5 million in 2016

The most interesting element of the call was the emphasis placed on Shopify’s Total Addressable Market (TAM) by the analysts as well as the company’s leadership. They have absolutely crushed expectations this year and as Tobi Lütke said “the train is about to speed up.”

In one off the cuff moment, he recalled venture capitalists laughing him out of the room saying that the total addressable market for Shopify was only 40,000 users. Well, with over 500,000 active users, no one is able to truly predict the growth ahead. They’ve added over 125,000 merchants over the last two quarters and it seems that they are only picking up speed.

In many ways, Shopify’s TAM is constantly expanding through their sales channel additions, customer referral growth, different points of sales available, and the rapid growth of entrepreneurship. Shopify’s goal is to reduce as many barriers to entry for someone seeking to sell products online. And they have done so by creating an incredibly accessible and user-friendly e-commerce platform.

The Biggest and Only Risk Worth Considering

There is however, one risk you must consider before making any investment these days, especially if you are considering a high growth stock such as Shopify. That risk is the overall direction of the market. For the past eight years, we have experienced one of our nation’s most impressive bull markets. Every year that the market has marched upward, the bears have yelled louder and louder. The truth is one day they will be right. When that day will come? No one can know for certain, but rest assured, someone will get it right and get a book deal out of it.

In a down market, nearly everything will fall. If the market crashes, Shopify will fall further than most. Why? For one, many investors will sell off their shares to realize already impressive gains. Secondly, Shopify is considered by many to be over-hyped and over valued. I personally think the present valuation, while overvalued according to fundamental metrics, is a fair price for the potential this company has. Value investors love to shout that Shopify is not even profitable, but the simple answer is they are plowing all of their cash back into the company to capture market share and lead the industry.

If the market drops 40% tomorrow, I will double down on Shopify stock. Every company I consider investing in must pass this simple question, “if the market tanked tomorrow, would I be willing to buy more?”

If the bull market continues, Shopify will likely continue to outperform the overall market. I am strongly bullish on Shopify's business model and growth potential. However, I am cautiously bullish on the overall direction of the market and do not plan to add shares until we see a market-wide pullback.

What your decision comes down to is your time horizon and your stance on the direction of the market. If you believe the market is due for a downturn, then feel free to stay on the sidelines, but don’t be surprised if this stock breaks the $150-200 mark in the next year.

My Recommendation

After the run-up over the last four months, it may be too late to catch a short-term play but it could be the investment of a lifetime if you allow it to be. I bought in at 76.92 at what was a market high and I haven’t looked back.

Author Note

Seeking Alpha has had an enormous impact on my investing success over the last six years. This is only my third submission and I would greatly appreciate any and all feedback on the style, format, and especially the content of the article. If you enjoyed the article, follow me in “real time” to get a notification of future content.