LifePoint Health (LPNT) Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

William F. Carpenter III - LifePoint Health, Inc.

Thank you. Welcome, everyone, to LifePoint Health's second quarter 2017 earnings call. We hope you've had a chance to review the press we issued earlier this morning. I'll begin by taking you through a discussion of the second quarter. I'll then hand the call over to Mike Coggin, our Chief Financial Officer, for a closer look at our financial performance and to discuss our 2017 updated guidance. Following our prepared remarks, Mike and I as well as David Dill, our President and Chief Operating Officer, will be available to answer your questions.

For the second quarter, revenues from consolidated operations were approximately $1.59 billion. Adjusted EBITDA was approximately $192 million, an increase of approximately 9.6% when compared to a year ago and diluted earnings per share as adjusted were $0.96, up $0.27 or approximately 39% from the second quarter of last year.

During the quarter and in the first half of the year, we delivered solid EBITDA growth and expanded margins both year-over-year and sequentially. We delivered even greater margin improvement when excluding the impact of meaningful use. Our consistent focus on what we can control and our longstanding operating discipline continue to be key to our success even while the volume environment remains challenging. Our natural pause in acquisitions has provided better insight into the benefits of our operating strategy. During the quarter, we continued to make progress integrating recently acquired hospitals and health systems with the expectation of moving them from low-single-digit to low-double-digit margins. Many of the hospitals we bring into our system require significant support before their margins align with our targets. So, our progress on this front is not always linear. That being said, our proven tactics with each strategic priority, quality in service, growth, operational excellence, and talent development are being implemented at every location and are critical factors in driving long-term shareholder value.

Everything we do is built upon our ability to deliver quality care and service. When we create the foundation for quality, we create opportunities for growth. We continue to focus on making communities healthier by providing safe, high-quality healthcare to improve outcomes, lower costs, and enhance the patient experience.

In June, leadership teams from across the country participated in our fifth annual Patient Safety Conference, fostering the advancement of highly reliable and safe organizations in every community we serve. At the conference, we showcased innovations in care through our community partnerships called Community Coalitions. These coalitions involve collaboration with public health agencies, skilled nursing facilities, local pharmacies, community foundations, and others to coordinate patient needs and make healthcare more accessible and affordable.

I was proud to have attended the American Hospital Association Leadership Summit last week in San Diego where our Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Rusty Holman, and some of our hospital leaders presented to our AHA colleagues on this very important innovation in community care.

On healthcare reform, we have been taking a leadership role on behalf of rural hospitals to ensure the continuity of access and coverage for all those who currently have it. To accomplish this objective, we have been working with senators to underscore the negative impact that the various repeal bills would have had on people in their states.

Today, rural America has a prominent voice in national politics, and it is incumbent on us to continue to lead the effort with respect to healthcare. I want to thank our hospitals for working closely with governors and members of Congress to keep them informed about how their decisions will impact patients, providers, and communities across the country.

Finally, during the quarter, we generated strong cash flow. We have a solid balance sheet, and we improved our leverage profile. We continued to repurchase stock and now have approximately $75 million remaining under our current share repurchase authorization.

Looking ahead, we remain focused on executing our business plan. Our results for the quarter show that we are doing this effectively and mitigating the challenges we face. While there's always work to do, we are pleased to be delivering on our objectives and creating value for our shareholders.

I'll now turn the call over to Mike who will take you through our financials in greater detail and provide an update on our guidance. Mike?

Michael S. Coggin - LifePoint Health, Inc.

Thank you, Bill, and good morning, everyone. As Bill noted, despite a challenging volume environment, we were able to deliver solid financial results for the second quarter. There are several drivers that impacted our performance, and I will begin by providing an overview of the quarter and then finish with an update on our guidance for the full year.

Starting with volume. For the quarter, admissions and equivalent admissions were down 3.4% and 1.5% respectively. Approximately one-half of our admissions decline was the result of a decrease in in-patient surgeries with the remaining decline due to fewer non-surgical admissions primarily in low acuity areas, such as circulatory and respiratory service lines. Equivalent admissions were impacted by the reductions in admissions, as well as by a 2.9% decline in emergency room visits.

Driven largely by overall softness in the market, total surgeries declined 4.4% as compared to the second quarter of 2016. Much of our surgical declines was in lower acuity procedures, such as pain and endoscopy. As we moved into larger markets, we have seen some increased competition for lower acuity procedures. Additionally, during the quarter, we experienced an increase in equivalent admissions due to a shift from inpatient to outpatient settings plus improvements in other areas such as diagnostic imaging and cath lab procedures.

Consistent with the past several quarters, we experienced declines in self-pay volumes during the second quarter of 2017. Self-pay admissions were down approximately 4.8% and represented 4.5% of total admissions which compared to 4.6% in the second quarter of 2016. Additionally, self-pay emergency room visits were down approximately 11.3% and represented 12.5% of total emergency room visits compared to 13.7% in the second quarter of last year. This decline in self-pay emergency room visits contributed more than half of the total decline in emergency room visits during the quarter.

Our revenues in the second quarter were $1.59 billion, up 0.2% over the same period of the prior year. This increase is the result of a 1.7% improvement in net revenue per equivalent admission offset by the previously discussed 1.5% decline in equivalent admissions. Our 1.7% increase in net revenue per equivalent admission is in line with our expectations and was driven by increases in pricing, partially offset by shifts in our payer mix.

As a reminder, throughout the first half of 2017, we contributed 26 of our home health and hospice agencies to our newly formed post-acute partnership. Effective on the date of the contribution, we no longer include these operations in our consolidated results and account for our share of this partnership as an equity method investment. When adjusting revenue for the amount associated with the contributed agencies, our revenues were up approximately $14.3 million or 0.9% over the same quarter of the prior year, yielding a 2.4% increase in net revenue per equivalent admission.

Now turning to costs. During the quarter, we continued to manage our cost with rigor and discipline. Salary, wages, and benefits were 47.8% of revenues increasing only slightly by 10 basis points in spite of pressures associated with the volume environment and higher wage rates. As a percentage of revenue, supply cost improved 40 basis points to 16.5% during the second quarter as a result of our effective strategies in areas such as pharmaceutical utilization, including generic drug substitutions, and actively addressing the utilization of certain physician preference items.

During the second quarter of 2017, our other operating expenses improved by 110 basis points to 23.9% of revenue as a result of several items. As you'll recall, during the second quarter of 2016, we incurred approximately $15 million of additional cost related to the disruption in physician leadership in one of our market and the implementation of a new physician billing system in another market. Approximately $10 million of these additional costs directly impacted other operating expenses.

Excluding the impact of these non-recurring items in the prior year, our other operating expenses improved 40 basis points primarily as a result of reduced legal and consulting fees, favorable claims development under our self-ensured professional liability program, and the positive financial performance for certain non-consolidated businesses.

Meaningful use income as reported in other income declined to $4.3 million in the second quarter of 2017 from $10.1 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA increased $16.8 million or 9.6% to $192.2 million as compared to the second quarter of 2016. As a result, EBITDA margins for the second quarter of 2017 were 12.1% compared to 11% in the same quarter of the prior year. Excluding the impact of the non-recurring cost of $15 million in the second quarter of 2016 as well as the year-over-year decline in meaningful use income, our EBITDA increased $7.6 million with EBITDA margins improving 40 basis points.

Excluded from EBITDA were two additional matters which positively affected our year-over-year financial performance. During the three months ended June 30, 2017, we recognized a gain of $4.5 million or $0.07 per diluted share in connection with the second of three contributions into our post-acute partnership. We expect to transfer the remainder of our home health and hospice services into the partnership in the final phase in the back half of 2017.

Additionally, during the second quarter of the prior year, we recognized debt transaction cost of $22 million or $0.31 loss per diluted share related to the extinguishment of previously outstanding debt, as well as the issuance of new debt instruments. Excluding the impact of the gain in the second quarter of 2017 as well as the debt transaction cost in the prior year, our adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.96 in the quarter, up $0.27 compared to $0.69 in the same quarter of the prior year. Approximately $0.20 of this increase is the result of improvements in our operating performance and the remaining increase is the result of the impact of our share repurchases in 2016 and 2017.

During the second quarter of 2017, our effective tax rate was 36.4%, down 130 basis points from 37.7% in the second quarter of 2016. Our effective tax rate was favorably impacted by approximately 140 basis points due to the first quarter adoption of a new accounting standard that prospectively changes how compensation expense or share-based awards are treated for accounting and tax purposes.

Cash flow from operations for the quarter was $110.6 million, an increase of 66.6% when compared to the same quarter the prior year, and up 20.6% over the first quarter of 2017. Our strong cash flows were positively impacted by our operating performance, as well as improvements in the amount and timing of cash collections of outstanding accounts receivable.

Additionally in the second quarter of 2017, we made $54.8 million in income tax payments compared with $76.6 million in the same quarter of the prior year. These improvements were partially offset by increases in the amount and timing of payments for our accounts payable and accrued salaries.

Our debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratio as of June 30, 2017 was 3.62 times on a net cash basis, a reduction of almost 10 basis points from 3.71 times as of March 31, 2017 and well within our targeted range. Our net days in accounts receivable declined by 2.3 days to 51.9 days as compared to the same quarter of the prior year and remained relatively flat compared to the first quarter of 2017.

We invested $89.2 million in capital expenditures during the quarter, bringing the year-to-date total to $157.7 million. As a reminder, we expect the full-year spend on capital expenditures to be in the range of $475 million to $500 million.

Additionally, including the second quarter and through early July, we repurchased approximately 386,000 shares for $25 million, of which $20.5 million was spent in the second quarter. Accordingly, as of today, we have $75 million remaining under our $200 million authorization that expires in March 2018.

Turning to guidance and consistent with our practice of updating midway through the year, we have revised and tightened our outlook for the full year of 2017 as detailed in our press release. We now expect our revenue to be in a range of $6.425 billion to $6.5 billion for the year. We expect adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $775 million to $795 million. Finally, we expect adjusted diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $3.92 to $4.20 for the year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the full year of 2017 excludes a $0.27 gain recognized in the first quarter of 2017 related to the settlement of certain self-disclosure matters with CMS at our hospital in Marquette, Michigan, as well as $0.19 in year-to-date gains in connection with the home health and hospice agency transfers to our partnership.

Any potential future gains or losses arising from our transfer of additional assets over the remainder of the year have been excluded from the full year guidance. We now expect our full year equivalent admissions to be in a range of down 0.5% to flat, and our revenue per equivalent admission to be up between 1.5% and 2%. This reflects total revenue growth rates of 0.4% to 2.4% for the back half of 2017.

In summary, despite the environment, we effectively managed costs, generated strong cash flows and delivered solid financial operating results. We will continue to be disciplined in our approach as efficient operators and use our strong balance sheet to drive shareholder value. Additional information regarding our second quarter results is available by reviewing our SEC filings, including our 10-Q which we will file later today.

With that, I will turn the call back over to Bill for some closing remarks.

William F. Carpenter III - LifePoint Health, Inc.

Great. Thank you, Mike. I want to take this opportunity to thank all of LifePoint's talented employees and providers who work hard every day to help us achieve our mission and vision. We look forward to continuing to execute our strategic initiatives and drive value for our shareholders. With that, we'll now take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. Our first question comes from the line of Whit Mayo with Robert W. Baird. Please proceed.

Whit Mayo - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc. (Broker)

Hey. Thanks. Maybe first for Mike or David. I think it's just interesting how consistent your same-store self-pay volume declines have been, which I think really shows how different everyone's markets are. What percent of your self-pay are now qualifying for Medicaid? I think previously it was 80%. So, I was just wondering is that going up and you're just finding more self-pay qualifying for Medicaid or is this just like overall shrinking demand within the markets?

Michael S. Coggin - LifePoint Health, Inc.

Hi, Whit. This is Mike. Yeah, there's really – you mentioned 80%, there's really not been much of a change in that statistic for us. It's been running very consistent period-to-period. So, not – nothing there to report different than what we've said in the past.

Whit Mayo - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc. (Broker)

Okay. And maybe just my second question a little bit of a corollary to the first is just maybe talk a little bit about professional fees. How that's trending this year? And I guess, the worry would be given the recurring weakness in the ER visits that your subsidies are going to go up, so just kind of curious how you're managing that at the field level?

William F. Carpenter III - LifePoint Health, Inc.

Yeah. So, we have multiple relationships, Whit, in how we manage our emergency departments. And some – in some cases, we employ the emergency department physicians. So, we have different relationships, not just one relationship. Clearly, we have all that factored in for the balance of 2017. We'll be working on our planning for 2018. If we do see continued pressure in ED volumes, it will have a corresponding impact on the cost of managing emergency departments. It will manifest in professional fees, but nothing that's not factored into the back half guidance for 2017.

Whit Mayo - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc. (Broker)

Okay. Thanks, guys.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Ralph Giacobbe with Citi. Please proceed.

Ralph Giacobbe - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Thanks. Good morning. Just want to go to guidance, you guys have put up mid to even high-single-digit EBITDA growth kind of in the first half of the year where the volume and pricing stats were actually lower than what your new guidance ranges imply. So, I guess, when I look at that sort of 3% EBITDA growth at the midpoint of guidance for the back half, is the argument just that there's sort of not as much juice on improving the relatively new assets or is there something else that would cause that deceleration in EBITDA growth or some level of conservatism. If you can help sort of walk through that?

Dave Bergman

Sure. So, yeah. As we put the guidance together, and we've mentioned today the full year – just to put everything in perspective. The full-year revenue growth rate at the midpoint is about 1.5%, and that's obviously come down from the 2.75%, where we were in our original guidance.

That revenue growth rate of 1.5% is throughout the organization. As you mentioned or as we mentioned earlier, the midpoint of our EBITDA is down about $15 million from a midpoint of $800 million in the original guidance to $785 million. The majority of that decline is around revenue. It is across the organization, so it does impact many of our hospitals. Some of our hospitals are doing very well in terms of their growth. Others have the revenue growth rates that we've seen in the first half of the year.

So, the revenue is the real driver. It's pushing our EBITDA growth from 7% plus in the original guidance to about 5.2% for the full year, and that's really the biggest driver.

Ralph Giacobbe - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Okay. All right. That's helpful. And then you mentioned competition for lower acuity services. So, I guess, one, maybe flesh that out, and then just talking about sort of the pricing as it relates to sort of acuity – you also mentioned shifts in payer mix. So, if you could flesh out that too, because it looked like the acuity levels actually were sort of flat versus what seemed to be implied that acuity would be higher because of lower acuity services going to other competitors. Thanks.

David M. Dill - LifePoint Health, Inc.

Yeah. So, across the company – Ralph, this is David, we're confident that we're maintaining market share. We have many competitive markets on. I've been with the organization for less than three years, but we have competitive markets that we've owned and operated in for some time. Mike made a comment around some of our surgical volume decline was related to some increased competition for certain low acuity surgical cases primarily, either those cases being done in physician practices around pain type cases that we account for in our surgical statistics, but also endoscopy procedures that are moving around in the market.

We are aggressively deploying strategies to backfill positions and expand service lines to bring that volume back into our hospitals, but across the book of business, it's a relatively small piece and it didn't have much of an impact on the EBITDA results that we reported here today. As it relates to acuity impairments, I think it was a follow-up question, I'll turn back over to Mike.

Michael S. Coggin - LifePoint Health, Inc.

Sure. Yeah. Yeah, with regards to payer mix, and I think what you'll see today when we file our 10-Q, there's a little bit of a shift into both Medicare and Medicaid with commercial being down. I think, those trends that we've seen there are typically due to the lower surgical volumes that we've talked about. The self-pay will also be reported down in terms of the overall payer mix. So, we're seeing those trends.

I think, it's important to note that inside of Medicare and Medicaid, when those are up, there's a couple things to consider. We do see it more predominantly in the managed component of Medicare and Managed Medicaid. Those are the components that are slightly up. The Medicaid piece is sometimes a function of our supplemental payment programs. And so, sometimes there's a little bit of choppiness as we go through the year as we're recognizing revenue under those Medicaid programs. And so, I think that attributed a little bit to the increase on the Medicaid side in the quarter. But each of those trends that we saw in the payer mix were somewhat – were contemplated as we put our plan together. Again, as we look at generating 1.7% of net revenue per equivalent admission growth, the trends that we saw in there were specifically considered in terms of the numbers that we got to in terms of our revenue growth rate.

So, I think, what you'll see is just as we move forward, that particular trend hopefully stabilizes to some degree. We saw it step down, or the trend occur in the first quarter, we saw it consistent in the second quarter, and we'll see how it plays out in the back half of the year. But we have all of that built into our guidance as we move towards the back half.

Ralph Giacobbe - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Okay. Helpful. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of A.J. Rice with UBS. Please proceed.

A.J. Rice - UBS Securities LLC

Hi, everybody. I might take one more swing at the volume question. I don't know – you probably don't have real-time data on it, but is your sense – the volume metrics that you're seeing, are they indicative of what's happening in the market? We talked a little bit about some share or competition, but I wonder when you think about outmigration back to larger urban markets, have you seen – is there any kind of impact there, high-deductible plan, some of the procedure types that you're talking about would seem to be things that might get impacted by a proliferation of high-deductible plans on the commercial side? Any flavor for what's happening in the market? I know that's a tough question, but relative to the volumes that you guys are seeing.

David M. Dill - LifePoint Health, Inc.

Yeah. It is a difficult question, A.J. This is David. But I'll try to take a stab at it, and others around the table may want to add in. As I mentioned earlier, I feel confident that we are maintaining market share. There's no doubt that high deductible plans, consumerism, that's moving business around or moving business not to competitive hospitals and other market, but maybe into different setting like physician practices, and that's one of the reasons that we are aggressively building out outpatient services in each of these communities. When you look at the emergency department decline, half of the ED decline is just self-pay business.

And then the other half is spread out not just across in one payer class, but really across the country in multiple states. So, there's not a single state that's driving every bit of this decline. It's more pronounced maybe in one or two states than others, but many of our states experienced softness in emergency department decline. I think, that is indicative of just the general volume environment that we're in. So, we keep our heads down. I think, it shows itself up in the quarter. We control the things that we can control, and when those volumes rebound, we've got a very efficient cost structure that we lay those volumes across and you'll see it drop down to the bottom line even more pronounced than you've seen recently.

William F. Carpenter III - LifePoint Health, Inc.

A.J., I think, one of the things that you sense in David's answer to that question is that as we look across 72 hospitals in 72 communities, they're all different. And in each market, we're dealing with this specific issue, whatever it is that is going on in that market. But the thing that I want you to know is that in every market, we have plans in place to grow the business and to be very aware of the care that we're providing in those communities. So, our national quality program for instance is critically important to create a place where people want to come for care and our ability to recruit physicians and do these things are – these are the things that allow people to have confidence to stay close to home for care. We truly believe that's the better care, and so we're going to keep working hard on that.

A.J. Rice - UBS Securities LLC

Okay. Another question. I think, you guys have indicated that you had sort of stepped back from the market a little bit in terms of the acquisition front, integrating some of the things you've done in the last few years. But that pause has gone for a while now. What – describe for us what you see out there on the acquisition front, is all those machinations in Washington about ACA repeal and replace sort of either leading you or leading sellers to step back for a little while, to get clarity. What would – how would you describe the landscape for consolidation?

William F. Carpenter III - LifePoint Health, Inc.

We continue to see a number of very good opportunities on the acquisition front. And we are actively involved and have been quite frankly over the period of time that we have caused – that we have called a natural pause in acquisitions. I think, what you can read into that is that we are exercising great discipline in the way that we look at acquisitions.

And we're using that time in order to stay very focused on integrating the hospitals that we've bought over the past several years. And so I think that it's been good for us to be able to show progress on margin improvement again this quarter. Stockholders have told us they'd like to see that. And so we're really focused on making those margin improvements. We're still the buyer of choice for many community hospitals around the country and we look forward to continuing to grow the company and enhance shareholder value as those compelling opportunities show up where they make strategic and financial sense.

A.J. Rice - UBS Securities LLC

Okay. Okay. I must slip one last one in there. You're down to 3.6% debt to total cap. You stepped up a little bit on the share repurchase this quarter versus first quarter. Is there a level on debt to cap particularly as the acquisitions continue to sort of be in a pause where you would potentially consider accelerating the share repurchase a little more?

Michael S. Coggin - LifePoint Health, Inc.

Yeah, A.J. This is Mike. So, the answer is as we look to the back half of this year, we reported that we've incurred about $157 million, almost $160 million of CapEx, and that we will spend somewhere around $475 million to $500 million. So, there will be a large cash need from the organization to fund the back half on CapEx. We manage our leverage profile in accordance with managing our capital deployment. Share repurchase is a big – is a piece of it for consideration; the CapEx that I just went through is a piece; and then acquisitions is a piece as well. So, we are comfortable with our leverage going north of where it is today up to about four times, in that – the range where we're at up to four times is the comfortable zone for us. Depending on what happens with regards to acquisitions, depending on the capital deployment process on CapEx, each of those things will be part of the factor in the decision making process in terms of what we do in terms of spending for share repurchases. So, all of those are considered and they're all very equally important in terms of how we analyze our balance sheet and our opportunities.

A.J. Rice - UBS Securities LLC

Okay. Great. Thanks a lot.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Gary Taylor with JPMorgan. Please proceed.

Gary P. Taylor - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Hi. Good morning. Just one small question, I think. Mike, you mentioned some additional contributions of home health into your post-acute JV in the second half of the year. Earlier this year you gave us kind of the revenue contribution run rates for what you had contributed in the first part of the year.

Michael S. Coggin - LifePoint Health, Inc.

Right.

Gary P. Taylor - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Can you give us some guidance for what you're thinking in the second half?

Michael S. Coggin - LifePoint Health, Inc.

Yeah. It's going to – we have contributed somewhere around $20 million year-to-date on revenue. The EBITDA impact on that is tiny through the first half of the year. There will be some more joint ventures that will be contributed. I don't have the exact number in terms of what the revenue will be, but it will be towards the very back half of the year. So, we don't – the impact of those additional amounts will have – will be really concentrated on the fourth quarter. It's not – it's probably half of what we've got in there so far at this point through the year, but we'll – we will provide that information when we report third quarter.

Again, just so you know, and I think, I mentioned this in the prepared remarks. The contribution of those is not – any gain and loss associated with that is not included in our guidance. But when we gave our guidance for the revenue growth rates and the EBITDA and all of that, we have factored that in. So, it's factored in in the operations, but not in the – no gain or loss component.

Gary P. Taylor - JPMorgan Securities LLC

And the – those are going out at roughly earnings breakeven, right, not really having an impact (37:28).

Michael S. Coggin - LifePoint Health, Inc.

Yes. That's correct.

Gary P. Taylor - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. Thank you.

Michael S. Coggin - LifePoint Health, Inc.

You're welcome.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Scott Fidel with Credit Suisse. Please proceed.

Scott Fidel - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Thanks. Good morning. First question, just on the volumes again and just on the commercial side. Wondering if you could just maybe tease out in terms of what you were seeing for exchange-related, I guess, sort of drop-offs in volumes relative to the rest of the commercial book, and how that may have impacted the surgical procedures in the quarter.

William F. Carpenter III - LifePoint Health, Inc.

Yeah. We're not seeing a big change on the health insurance exchange component. It's still remaining fairly consistent with where it's been. Scott, as you'll remember, we did talk a little bit about the impact of the health insurance exchange and Medicaid expansion back last year. This year, we haven't really given any specific information around what the year-over-year impact is. But back last year, we talked about it being roughly 25% of our ACA benefit coming through the health insurance exchanges.

And if you do the math on that, it's probably somewhere around $12 million to $15 million of annualized revenue that was coming on the exchanges. So, for us, it was a fairly small piece, and we're not seeing much of a change on that this year versus last year.

Scott Fidel - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Okay. Then just – second question just is on the labor dynamics and just specifically if you can touch on what you saw with contract labor particularly on the nurses. I know, you had flagged that in the first quarter as an area with some pressure. And then the second part would just be on the behavioral environment in terms of physician recruitment. I know that that's an area where the whole industry has been seeing pressure. Just interested in what you were seeing there in the second quarter. Thanks.

William F. Carpenter III - LifePoint Health, Inc.

Okay. Yeah. I think – I know, Dave, is going to want to comment on a couple of these as well. With regards to contract labor, and again it's included in salary, wage, and benefits. We continue to use contract labor at a higher clip than what we have planned for in our budget. There's a little bit more pressure to use contract labor in some concentrated areas but it's very important that we use the contract labors appropriate, and it's part of our overall planning process.

So, there's still a little bit of a – a little bit of a push and a little bit more of a need than we would like for it to be at this point. We are managing that contract labor and other wage rate pressure items through a more efficient, a more productive workforce process. And so, we're really staying – using the technology that we have and staying focused on making sure that we're as productive, we're as efficient as we possibly can be with our workforce.

So, we're able to really offset some of the pressures we see on contract labor and on the wage pressure component by being more productive and being more efficient. I think, we've done a really good job with that. You saw the salary, wage and benefit line item come in at 47.8% of revenue for the quarter. So, that's – I mean, that's the story. Contract labor is not enormous to the organization, and quite frankly, it's fairly small in terms of the overall cost, but we are managing some of those costs through the productivity improvements.

David M. Dill - LifePoint Health, Inc.

And so, the contract labor if I look at it not necessarily what we budgeted for, but just compared to year-over-year increases, we saw a similar increase in Q2 that we saw in Q1. And so the pressures are still there but they're not growing pressures. As it relates to behavioral health component, at this time last year, we talked about one of our markets where we lost a group. The group went different ways and we were left without coverage. We brought locums in. We've now built back half that staff with permanent staff in the community. It's taken us the better part of a year to get to where we are. We still use a few locums in that market, but those volumes have rebounded back to where they were in the first quarter 2016. But I think that's indicative of it's still a tight market on the behavioral health side.

And as we continue to expand those programs and it's a much needed service in these communities, we're going to continue to have to look at the different ways to provide that physician coverage whether it's through teletype technologies or just more aggressive physician recruiting. Every hospitals has detailed recruitment plans. Bill talked about strategy reviews and growth plans. That includes not only physician recruiting, but also other skilled nursing recruiting like nurses to help offset the pressures that we're feeling of contract labor. I see it more as a quality issue as opposed to a cost issue. So, we are recruiting quickly and building out the workforce in each of our markets.

Scott Fidel - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of John Ransom with Raymond James. Please proceed.

John W. Ransom - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Hey. Good morning. Just a broader question about the outpatient business. I mean, you guys aren't the only hospital that's been losing some share to lower cost settings. Is there – how are you rethinking, if at all, the outpatient business? Because I guess in our research, of course, the high co-pay plans grow every year. And what's also happening is people seem to be more aware now of the cost difference in going to an HOPD type rate versus the physician office rate or freestanding imaging center is, do you think it's reasonable? Can the industry really hang on to being a relatively high cost provider of outpatient in an era where high co-pay plans and high deductible plans grow every year, or is it – or do you have to rethink that and start competing a little bit more where (43:29)?

William F. Carpenter III - LifePoint Health, Inc.

John, this is Bill. I know, David will want to speak on this as well. But we have to meet consumers where they want to be. And it is really important that we face this concept of consumerism in healthcare head on.

So, we're doing – selling this to ourselves as we invest capital in the outpatient setting in other to make that the place where consumers, people want to come for care. I think, that's something we have to do. Remember for us, that's a lower cost setting of care as well, and one where our margins are higher. So, that's a little bit of an intended purpose. In our markets, also I think it's important to realize that we probably own that lower-cost setting of care.

And it is not that we're losing share to another competitive environment – another competitor in that case. Now, I will say as we discussed in our opening comment, in some of the larger faster growing markets, we do have competition in those markets, and we will work hard to earn that share back to the extent through the acquisition and the disruption that that creates and all the rest that some of that may have migrated someplace else, but we'll work hard to getting that back.

David, you have comments on this I know.

David M. Dill - LifePoint Health, Inc.

Just a couple items. John, I know this has come up a couple times on this call. Every market is so different and doing strategic planning in each of our markets to meet the needs of the community. So in some of our more competitive markets that we've operated in for some time, we are building out – we have built out freestanding emergency department to meet the needs. That's not needed in many of our markets. So we have to have solutions and we do have solutions to meet consumers where they want to be met because we are the provider of care in that community. So I'm confident that we can make the necessary adjustments and investments when needed to meet patients where they want to be met and be their trusted provider of care.

John W. Ransom - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

I mean, just as a follow on to that and I'm probably not going to ask this question very well. But have you looked at your outpatient business? I mean, I guess what would be useful to me is, let's say, you had a $100 of outpatient business, how much of that is subject to lower-cost competition because it's under the physician rate schedule and not the hospital rate schedule? I mean, do you think – I hear hospitals talking about being more convenient, being a trusted provider, or being where the patients want to go. I guess I don't care I'm talking much about, yeah, we recognize that freestanding imaging center is 40% cheaper than getting it done at our – even if we own it and it's not the hospital, we're charging a different rate structure. Do you have any idea of how much of your kind of business is subject to that potential competition?

David M. Dill - LifePoint Health, Inc.

It is so different in each of these markets, John. I think it would be dangerous to get into averages on this call.

John W. Ransom - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Sure.

David M. Dill - LifePoint Health, Inc.

Clearly, lower acuity emergency department visits would be in that bucket. Lower acuity imaging type procedures would be in that bucket. But bread-and-butter work, surgery work, there's not a need for an ASC to be brought into the market. If there was, we would have already done that.

John W. Ransom - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Okay.

David M. Dill - LifePoint Health, Inc.

So we work on keeping our operating rooms running as efficient as possible and take care of the patients and he'll (47:29) be taking care of that community and have partnerships and relationships with others. When that patient needs a service that we don't provide, we have a relationship. That's one of the reasons we've been working on building markets.

Think about the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Think about Johnstown, Pennsylvania. We're building markets that those outlying smaller community hospitals may not have the need to build out service lines, but we can move that into the higher setting of care or the larger hospital that's part of the health system.

William F. Carpenter III - LifePoint Health, Inc.

And, John, an advantage we have in the rural market is the potential to consider any of those outpatient services as being more practically done in an HOPD setting that is either in or adjacent to our hospital. So that in a rural market where people are used to coming to the hospital for care, we can create those outpatient settings, which may qualify, often do qualify as HOPD in order to be able to maximize the return that we get on those investments.

John W. Ransom - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Okay. And just as a follow on. I think the key investment thesis for LifePoint is that you've got a $2 billion of revenue at a low margin. Are we still thinking 1,000 basis points on this revenue and is that still realistic given the volume climate? You're up 40 basis points this quarter, which is fine, but yeah I think the thought was that you would be doing 200 basis points, you'd be marching along kind of 400 basis points to 500 basis points on these properties over, say, a three- to four-year period of time. So as we look out, what do you think the margin progression is on the acquired assets in this new normal?

Michael S. Coggin - LifePoint Health, Inc.

Yeah. John, so this is Mike. So we are committed to our plan, we're committed to what we have talked about in the past in terms of moving our margins from low-single digits to low-double digits. The transitioning hospitals that you're referring to are roughly 16 hospitals that we acquired from 2014, 2015, and 2016. We're pleased with the progression of those hospitals.

Again, nothing is linear, nothing is always precise, and nothing's exact in terms of our ability to do those in a straight linear fashion. But what we have seen, and as you know, today when we gave our original guidance, we said there was increase of about $55 million from the transitioning hospitals, and today we brought our guidance down about $15 million predominantly due to revenue. And it's across not just the transitioning hospitals but some of the other hospitals.

You also should know this from a legacy hospital perspective, we've had some hospitals there that have performed extremely well despite the challenging volume environment that we've seen this year. And so we're going to have those hospitals – our view is that those hospitals achieve what we set out to achieve. It takes hard work, it takes roughly half of it's on the expense side typically and half of it's on the revenue enhancement side as well. And because of the challenging volume environments that we've seen here, the revenue side may take just a little bit longer than we originally anticipated. But we don't see any reason to back off on what we think we can achieve in those hospitals over the course of the time period that we've given ourselves.

John W. Ransom - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Okay. That's all for me. Thank you.

Michael S. Coggin - LifePoint Health, Inc.

Yeah.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Chris Rigg with Deutsche Bank. Please proceed.

Chris Rigg - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Good morning. Actually just want to follow up on that last question and the commentary. When we think about the revenue growth at the facilities that were acquired two to four years prior, is it materially different than the consolidated entity, or are they about the same at this point? Thanks.

Michael S. Coggin - LifePoint Health, Inc.

Well, the revenue growth in those hospitals, the transitioning hospitals, is intended to be a little bit higher than the revenue growth of the, what I'll call the, legacy hospitals. So that's how we put our plan together and that is a fair statement. If you go back and think about when we gave our original guidance and we talked about where the EBITDA was coming and revenue obviously translates to EBITDA, the big portion of that original guidance up $55 million on the transitioning hospitals and up about $20 million on the legacy hospitals with meaningful use being down about $20 million year-over-year and that was the reconciliation to go from last year's, call it, $746 million to $800 million. But the transition in hospitals were a big part of that driver and a big part of that was because we could manage those expense more efficiently and grow their revenue at a little bit higher clip during this transitioning period.

Chris Rigg - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Okay. And then shifting gears a little bit here. With regard to the payor mix shift commentary earlier in the call, you alluded to seeing more Medicare Advantage or more managed Medicaid volumes. Can you give us a sense for how the economics of those volumes differ from fee-for-service volumes, if at all, in terms of profitability, length of stay, et cetera? Thanks.

Michael S. Coggin - LifePoint Health, Inc.

Yeah. Chris, there's not a lot of difference. I mean, obviously, there's the management aspect of managed Medicare and managed Medicaid. But in terms of our rates and our contracted rates, they're fairly very, very consistent, and there's not much of a difference there.

Chris Rigg - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Great. Thank you.

Michael S. Coggin - LifePoint Health, Inc.

Okay.

Operator

We have time for one more question. Next question comes from the line of Frank Morgan with RBC Capital Markets. Please proceed.

Frank Morgan - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Good morning. Most of my have been answered to. So maybe just a couple of technical questions. I think you had mentioned $475 million to $500 million on CapEx for this year with a lot of that being back-end loaded for the year. Could you give us an early picture of where you might see that number next year as we start thinking about free cash flow for things like share buybacks? That would be my first question.

Michael S. Coggin - LifePoint Health, Inc.

Sure. Yeah, Frank. So this is Mike. So we've talked about this a little bit in the past, but 2017 and 2018 are high CapEx years. We haven't given the guidance for next year in terms of CapEx, but it will be in the ballpark of what we're doing this year. Maybe just a little bit less, but it's going to be in the ballpark.

One of the big drivers on that continues to be the Marquette hospital replacement project that we're currently executing on. That hospital will continue to be under a construction phase through all of '18. And I think right now, we're expecting it to open in the first quarter of '19. So that's a big component for next year.

And then what I'm really seeing and what we're excited about here is we will see CapEx start to come down as we move into 2019 and beyond. We'll start to see that moderate out, and it should step down fairly sizably in 2019 and then 2020, 2021 (54:57) it should start to normalize at a much lower level. Again, I don't want to give an exact number now, but we are planning for that, and we see visibility into that coming down, and free cash flow really starting to ramp up as we get into those out years.

Frank Morgan - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Thank you. One more. I think you referenced non-consolidated businesses impacting your other operating expense. Could you remind us what that is and like how big a number that was? Thanks. And I'll hop off.

Michael S. Coggin - LifePoint Health, Inc.

Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. We've got a number of different things that are in there. As you can imagine, we have a few organizations that we do not consolidate. We've talked about it years ago or we've talked about years ago purchasing a small health plan. We've got that in there. We don't consolidate. We've talked about LHC on this call, our partnership with the post-acute partnership. That goes in there as well. And then there's some other smaller items. I don't have the number in front of me in terms of what profitability we've generated out of that part of our business, but it's fairly small in overall scheme of things, but it did help. It did benefit other operating expense favorably in the quarter.

Frank Morgan - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. Thank you.

Michael S. Coggin - LifePoint Health, Inc.

You're welcome.

William F. Carpenter III - LifePoint Health, Inc.

Well, thank you, everyone, for participating in our second quarter earnings call. We are pleased to have reported solid earnings for the second quarter and to provide you with guidance for the second half.

I want to reiterate that everything we do is built upon our ability to deliver quality care and service. While we create the foundation for quality, we create opportunities for growth, we operate more efficiently, and we attract high-performing talent. It's our unwavering focus on these strategic priorities that has and will continue to drive value for our shareholders.

So thanks again for being a part of today's call, and thank you for your interest in LifePoint Health.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude the conference call for today. We thank you for your participation and ask that you please disconnect your lines. Have a great day, everyone.

