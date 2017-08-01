Shopify: Solid Long-Term Play

Shopify (SHOP) stock is nearly 10% higher today after reporting blowout second quarter numbers. The stock is now up more than 135% year-to-date. That makes it one of the best performing stocks in the market this year. Despite the huge run higher, we remain bullish on SHOP's upside potential even from these elevated levels. The SHOP growth story increasingly reminds us of the Amazon (AMZN) growth story in that both are hyper revenue growth companies with the ability to scale profits rather quickly. They are also both relatively pure plays on the secular growth in e-commerce and cloud adoption. From this standpoint, we continue to like SHOP stock and believe it is a must-hold in today's e-commerce and cloud dominated world.

SHOP data by YCharts

SHOP is a secular growth story. There really isn't any other way of looking at this stock.

Revenues grew 112% in 2013, 109% in 2014, 95% in 2015, 90% in 2016, and were up 75% in 2Q17. GMV grew 128% in 2013, 133% in 2014, 105% in 2015, 99% in 2016, and was up 74% in 2Q17. Yes, there is some slowdown in the growth rates, but it's a natural and gradual comedown due to the law of large numbers. It's actually quite impressive that revenue and GMV growth has remained largely above 75% for 5 years.

These large growth rates are here to stay into the foreseeable future because SHOP is a pure play on two very strong secular growth trends in e-commerce and cloud adoption. Technology is giving retail a face-lift. Before, consumers bought everything in stores and through catalogs. Now, consumers are faced with shopping decisions in multiple avenues. Almost every retailer also has an online store, brands are starting to sell through social media platforms like Instagram (FB), online marketplaces like eBay (EBAY) and Amazon have grown in popularity, and mobile-based app commerce is also quickly rising in popularity (think JackThreads or Houzz).

With all these new avenues to sell products through, retailers are re-thinking their sales strategy. They need to create a robust, omnichannel commerce presence which caters to the rapidly evolving demands of the consumer. Enter Shopify, which allows retailers to do that by tying in all these distinct points of sale and connecting them through the cloud. It's one solution across multiple commerce avenues.

This trend is just getting started, and SHOP has a very, very bright future as the e-commerce trend accelerates. The company makes a good portion of its money through its subscription model, which translates into consistent monthly recurring revenue. The company's monthly recurring revenue has grown at an 80% CAGR since 2012. That gives the company's topline a level of stability non-subscription businesses do not have.

Meanwhile, gross profits are scaling with the business (+83% in Q2 versus revenue growth of 75%) and the operating expense rate is dropping rapidly as revenues explode higher (84% opex rate in 2012 to 57% in 2016). All in all, big revenue growth plus steady gross margins plus falling opex rates equals big bottom-line growth.

Despite this, the bears continue to come back to valuation when it comes to SHOP. Yes, the stock trades at 670x next year's consensus earnings estimate, but this is an Amazon-like growth story where robust revenue growth today will drive margin expansion and robust earnings growth tomorrow. The long-term result will be a higher stock on a lower multiple.

Investors should remember that there was a time when AMZN stock traded north of 700x trailing earnings. As it turns out, that was an incredible buying opportunity. Revenue scale eventually resulted in huge profitability gains, and the forward multiple compressed dramatically. The stock now sits markedly above where it was when it was a 700x P/E multiple stock. The P/E multiple, though, has compressed to about 190x today.

AMZN data by YCharts

That's called growing into a valuation, and its exactly what SHOP will do. Secular tailwinds in e-commerce will continue to drive huge topline growth for SHOP. Gross profits will scale with the business, while the huge revenue gains will naturally drive significant operating leverage. Net losses will turn into net profits, and those net profits will swell as the business scales.

All in all, SHOP stock will head significantly higher. We own this name for the long-term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHOP, AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.