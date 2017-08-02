Iteris: Free Option On The Growth Of Autonomous Vehicles

However, the market has not yet realized that ITI is a play on Autonomous Vehicles.

At Laughing Water Capital, we typically focus on small, boring, off the beaten path investments that we believe are cheap due to some sort of temporary optical, operational, or structural problem. A year ago, we presented Iteris (NYSEMKT:ITI) as an example of this type of investment at the Value X Vail conference. Our thesis rested on the belief that ITI was a “good co. / bad co.” setup whereby the value of the company’s boring transportation business was obscured by investments in a SAAS agriculture/weather business that had lotto ticket upside.

Since that time, shares have more than doubled, but in our view, they may in fact be cheaper now than they were then as 1) the core transportation business has grown rapidly 2) the early stage agriculture/weather business has firmly established proof of concept through multiple large customer wins and 3) we have realized that the transportation business is anything but boring.

The combination of these factors presents investors with what is often called the, “I missed it” problem. Shares have rallied sharply making a purchase at ~$6.30 psychologically difficult, but we believe this story is just getting started, and ITI has 2 different paths to multi-bagger returns in the coming decade.

Background

Iteris operates with 3 reportable segments, Roadway Sensors (“Sensors”), Transportation Systems (“Consulting”), and Performance Analytics (“Ag”).

Roadway Sensors Transportation Systems Ag. & Weather Analytics Total Revenue 42,170 49,270 4,542 95,982 % of total 43.9% 51.3% 4.7% 100.0% Segment Income 9,799 8,482 -9,557 8,724 % of total 112.3% 97.2% -109.5% 100.0%

Together, the Sensors business and Consulting business are focused on the Intelligent Transportation market (aka Transportation Informatics), while the Performance Analytics business is focused on precision agriculture.

According to the company, the Intelligent Transportation market is presently $3.9 billion, and will grow to $5.1 billion in five years as towns and cities upgrade their traffic management systems to incorporate big data, which represents a massive opportunity. Iteris operates in this market by selling best in class traffic management hardware, as well as the software and know-how that allows towns and cities to monitor traffic patterns, including pedestrian and bicycle traffic, and re-route traffic in real time.

The Agriculture market that the company operates in is currently estimated to be worth $1.2 billion, growing to $2.3 billion in 5 years as the world struggles to keep up with global food demand. Iteris’s product allows growers to monitor ground level weather conditions in real time, which allows growers to maximize their yield and minimize their cost by accurately predicting the best times to plant, water, fertilize, and harvest.

Over the last 2 years the Agricultural business has captured investors' imaginations as it is an asset light, recurring revenue, SAAS model, that adds value to its end users, while meeting an important need. The sale of Climate Corp to Monsanto for $1 billion and Weather Corp to IBM for $2 billion illustrates the value that the market places on such businesses.

However, we think investors have failed to appreciate that the Transportation businesses have massive potential in their own right.

Traffic Management: Not So Boring In The World Of Autonomous Vehicles

It is no secret to investors that the development of self-driving vehicles and the future of transportation is one of the sexiest themes in the investing world today. Companies from Tesla (TSLA) to Nvidia (NVDA) to Uber (Private:UBER) demand nosebleed multiples as investors don’t know exactly how the future will unfold, but they know they want to be part of anything that might touch that future.

In our view, Iteris is a backdoor into to that future, at a multiple that could be called at worst reasonable, and at best extraordinarily cheap.

To illustrate Iteris’s connection to the future of autonomous vehicles, it would perhaps be best to let CEO Joe Bergera do the talking. On the company’s most recent conference call (Q4’17: Fiscal YE 3/31/17), Bergera commented:

… a lot of the excitement around connected vehicles was initially just providing Wi-Fi in the vehicle. More recently, we're starting to hear a lot of hype about autonomous vehicles. In the classical autonomous vehicle paradigm, the assumption is that vehicles are going to talk to one another. They're going to track one another through sensors and vehicles to better optimize traffic flow, but it's dependent on communication between those 2 vehicles. What people are starting to recognize is that, and we obviously subscribe to this position, that in order to get widespread adoption of autonomous vehicles, the vehicles not only need to talk to each other, they need to talk to the infrastructure. And so we've been really focused on the vehicle, the infrastructure integration for the last several quarters. We've been plumbing our sensors, for example, to read the SRC, which is the standard communication protocol for connected and autonomous vehicles. We are, in addition to ensuring that our sensors are able to read the SRC and potentially become a logical point of integration between the vehicle and the connected infrastructure. We're also starting to see a lot of interest - it's early interest, but a lot of interest from some of the more progressive municipal and state agencies who are interested in us. In this case, our Transportation Systems segment coming in and helping them develop an overall connected infrastructure strategy, which is essential to unlock the promise of vehicle-to-infrastructure integration, which, as I said, is kind of becoming a bit of a roadblock to the broader adoption of autonomous vehicles. So the bottom line here is that we think that we're in a really unique place because until vehicle-to-infrastructure integration is really sought for, it arguably is a barrier to widespread adoption of autonomous vehicles. And obviously, there's substantial interest from a lot of major players to see that autonomous vehicle market start to mature, so being in that unique position, we think, is highly strategic. (emphasis, ours)

Ordinarily, skepticism would be an appropriate response to this sort of rhetoric. The future of autonomous vehicles is unknown, and while many will seek a piece of the pie, most will go hungry. However, in our view, it is very likely that Iteris will be seated near the head of the table. Our confidence can be demonstrated by a little noticed press release from July 12, 2017 titled, “USDOT Releases Iteris-Led Architecture Reference For Cooperative And Intelligent Transportation.” (emphasis ours) The release goes on to say:

SANTA ANA, Calif. -- July 12, 2017 -- Iteris, Inc. (ITI), the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, announced that the USDOT's Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Joint Program Office has released the Iteris-led updated version of the ITS National Reference Architecture that fully incorporates the connected vehicle capabilities from the Connected Vehicle Reference Implementation Architecture (CVRIA) into the Architecture Reference for Cooperative and Intelligent Transportation (ARC-IT). Thus, both architectures have been completely replaced by ARC-IT, which will provide a unifying framework that covers ITS comprehensively, including Connected Vehicle and traditional infrastructure ITS capabilities.

“Transportation is in the midst of a substantial shift, as vehicle connectivity and autonomy is explored,” said Ramin Massoumi, senior vice president and general manager of Transportation Systems at Iteris. “Combining the architectures provides one reference architecture for all of ITS in the United States with more breadth and depth than was available before.” (emphasis ours)

Iteris has led the development and evolution of National ITS Architecture for over 20 years, and initiated the CVRIA in 2012. Combining the two architectures into ARC-IT will streamline the vehicle to infrastructure communications guidelines as transportation use changes become more prevalent. Having a reliable framework can also streamline funding, leading to repeatable deployments

In other words, Iteris is managing the rulebook for the future of Intelligent Transportation Systems – including autonomous vehicles - in the United States, which quite possibly will become the global standard.

In The Driver’s Seat: Transportation Businesses Performing At A High Level

When looking at companies that are considered to be at the forefront of the autonomous vehicle revolution, we confess to being at best confused by the valuations that the market grants them. Simply stated, we are just not good at putting value on the unknown future, which can develop in countless different ways. However, what we think we are good at is buying exciting options at less than free. In our view, this is the case with Iteris.

Rather than considering the value of ITI as the company that is best positioned to guide the development of Intelligent Transportation, let's consider the value of ITI as it exists today: the leading player in next-gen traffic management.

Roadway Sensors FY '16 FY '17 Revenue 40,259 42,170 % growth 4.7% Segment Income 8,401 9,799 % growth 16.6% % margin 20.9% 23.2% Transportation Systems FY '16 FY '17 Revenue 34,096 49,270 % growth 44.5% Segment Income 4,170 8,482 % growth 103.4% % margin 12.2% 17.2% Combined FY '16 FY '17 Revenue 74,355 91,440 % growth 23.0% Segment Income 12,571 18,281 % growth 45.4% % margin 16.9% 20.0%

While growth in the Sensors business may be underwhelming at first glance, when one realizes the operating leverage on additional sales drove a 16.6% increase in segment income YoY, it becomes clear this is an attractive business that benefits from scale. Further, management has indicated that top line growth in 2017 was hindered by 1) buyers delaying their purchases while waiting for next gen equipment, and 2) problems with supply chain in the 2nd and 3rd quarter of ’17 that have since been resolved.

Moving to the Transportation Systems, or consulting business, revenue growth came in at an impressive 45% while exhibiting significant operating leverage, which allowed segment income to double.

Combined, these two businesses grew revenue at an impressive 23% rate, while generating 20% operating margins. This compares very favorably to publicly traded consulting stocks, which broadly tick along with single digit growth and mid-teens operating margins, while often trading at 20-25x earnings

Iteris’s Transportation Businesses: Cheap Today, With Lotto Ticket Upside

In 2016, Iteris indicated that combined, their transportation businesses were generating $8M of segment level free cash flow, on the back of $12.5M in segment income, for a conversion rate of 63.6%. Curiously, despite a 45% increase in segment income in 2017, management has declined to update their estimate of segment level free cash flow, although they have indicated that there have not been any structural changes that would influence the degree to which segment level income generates free cash flow. By applying last year’s 63.6% conversion rate to 2017’s segment level income, we can assume that the transportation businesses are now generating $11.6M in trailing FCF.

2016 2017 Combined Transportation Segment Income $12,571 $18,281 Indicated FCF 8,000 8,000 % conversion 63.6% 43.8% 2017 @ 63.6% $11,634

Using this number as a starting point, we can see that at current prices, the market is valuing the whole of Iteris at 15.2x the cash generated by the fast growing, asset light, transportation businesses, while ascribing zero value to the agriculture businesses.

Market Cap 194,959 -cash 18,201 +debt 0 Enterprise Value 176,758 FCF 11,634 EV/FCF 15.2x Market Cap / FCF 16.8x

This compares very favorably with publicly traded consulting companies, that often trade at 20-25x, despite slower growth, and lower margins. By applying these multiples to ITI’s Transportation free cash flow, we can see that the business as it exists today – before any meaningful monetization of the fact that they are well positioned to participate in the future of autonomous vehicles - is substantially undervalued.

Transportation FCF $11,634 Multiple 20.0x 22.5x 25.0x EV 232,675 261,760 290,844 +cash 18,201 18,201 18,201 -debt 0 0 0 Market Cap 250,876 279,961 309,045 Per Share $7.72 $8.62 $9.51 upside 22.6% 36.8% 51.0%

Of course, valuation purists will point out that the above is based on segment level operating income, and thus ignores corporate level expenses, which are very real, and totaled almost $13.7 million in 2017. Ordinarily, we would agree with the purists, and we do not stray from conservative valuation techniques lightly. However, in this case we feel that valuing the business absent corporate expenses is the appropriate course to take. In arriving at this conclusion, we asked ourselves one very simple question:

What are the chances that a $200 million micro-cap company that is developing the architecture that will shape the future of autonomous vehicles will not be purchased by a larger consulting / technology / autonomous vehicle player?

Quite simply, we believe the odds are very low.

Iteris would be a nibble-sized acquisition for companies from a diverse range of backgrounds. It is not hard to envision anyone from Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), to IBM (IBM), to Tesla, to Accenture (ACN) eagerly acquiring the company, and thus positioning themselves to greatly benefit from the future of autonomous vehicles. Importantly however, an acquisition is not necessary for a successful investment.

Management has indicated that they expect revenue at the transportation businesses to grow at mid-high single digits, which given the operating leverage within the business, should translate to double-digit growth in operating income. Further, management has shifted their sales acquisition strategy, and they are now pursuing larger opportunities, which they have indicated could lead to step-function growth as larger customers come on-board.

What If The Techno-Growth Crowd Catches On?!?

The above valuation is based on present circumstances; Iteris as a fast growing, asset light, niche consulting business. As it is based in reality, in our view the above is utterly reasonable.

However, what if the people who value TSLA (an asset heavy auto manufacturer!) at 6.0x sales catch on to the fact that ITI is very likely to play a leading role in the future of autonomous vehicles? Based on the heuristics typically used by this crowd (which we do not understand), the upside for ITI is extremely attractive.

Agriculture

In addition to the Transportation businesses, Iteris’s Agriculture and Weather Analytics business may turn out to be a trophy asset. While starting from a small base, the company grew revenues 34% YoY in 2017, while maintaining a 100+% revenue retention rate. This is a SAAS offering that the company envisions will have 80% gross margins at scale, with massive embedded operating leverage. As stated earlier, similar products have been purchased for billions of dollars, and the opportunity here is large.

The company has already won business with some of the largest players in the Seed & Crop Protection world such as Syngenta and Bayer, as well as business with Ag Integrators and Growers, and has indicated they are in high-level discussions with all of the major players.

At present, the company is focused on enterprise level sales to the large players in the Seed & Crop Protection world, and believes that these opportunities will ultimately generate ~$5M in revenue each, which leads sell side analyst to call for in excess of $75 million in revenue in 4-5 years.

Again, we confess to having difficulty valuing businesses such as these as opposed to boring, cash flowing businesses, but we note that sell side reports we have seen indicate a path toward $15-20M in sales in the near term, and apply revenue multiples of 5-7x, which would indicate that at current prices, the Agriculture business could be worth more than 50% of the market cap of ITI.

Ag Sales $15,000 $17,500 $20,000 P/Sales 5.0x 6.0x 7.0x Value Ag $75,000 $105,000 $140,000 Per Share $2.31 $3.23 $4.31

Interestingly, in the most recent conference call management indicated that they had created a separate legal entity for the Agriculture business. It is impossible to know what this means, but one plausible explanation is that management is open to the idea of selling this business so as to better focus on the transportation business and the future of autonomous vehicles.

Final Takeaway

Iteris’s stock has been performing exceptionally well. However, in our view, the stock price has not kept up with the fundamental performance as the company has positioned itself to participate in two very exciting businesses in the future.

At current prices, investors are buying a boring traffic management/consulting business, and getting a free look at the company that could be the driving force behind the future of the infrastructure that will power autonomous vehicles, as well as a free look at a business that is well positioned to participate in the future of intelligent agriculture. These two scenarios provide multiple ways for investors to win, and a significant margin of safety despite the recent run up in share price.

FCF 11,634 Multiple 20.0x 22.5x 25.0x EV 232,675 261,760 290,844 +cash 18,201 18,201 18,201 -debt 0 0 0 Market Cap 250,876 279,961 309,045 Per Share $7.72 $8.62 $9.51 Ag Sales $15,000 $17,500 $20,000 P/Sales 5.0x 6.0x 7.0x Value Ag $75,000 $105,000 $140,000 Per Share $2.31 $3.23 $4.31 Total Value $10.03 $11.85 $13.82 upside 59.2% 88.1% 119.4%

