A Picture's Worth A Thousand Words: Disney's ESPN Dilemma

ESPN now experiences 3% subscriber attrition annually – counting both cable and streaming customers. The attrition will basically counteract growth in other divisions until a plateau is reached.

Disney and ESPN are well placed in terms of emerging content and technology access. However, user preference not technology, will determine ESPN's future.

ESPN transformed Disney. And, it transformed the cable industry. That fact is critical to understanding ESPN’s impact on Disney today.

Let’s take a look at historical information from near ESPN’s peak in 2015-6 before we examine the current place of the division in Disney's (DIS) media empire. The transition from being the driver of Disney's growth to now counteracting the growth in other divisions has been rather rapid. By reviewing the history, it will become more apparent how management's expectations and agreements have locked the division into a financial structure that reduces its flexibility to respond to a transforming media and consumer landscape.

ESPN’s Impact on Cable

Under Disney's leadership, ESPN became a dominant force not only in sports broadcasting, but also in cable as a whole. As the most popular cable channel, and the most expensive, it is typically singled out as a significant cause of the rise of cable bills. This perception is not entirely accurate – the channel still represents a modest percentage of the total cable bill. However, at 4 times the cost of the next expensive channel, it stands out from the crowd -- as shown in the graph below derived from 2015 estimates. It is estimated that the ESPN monthly subscription fee now exceeds $7; and all ESPN channels bundled -- over $9. Estimates courtesy of the Wall Street Journal.

Bit of History

Disney acquired the ABC network, including ESPN, in 1996. Under the new media umbrella, the ABC Sports unit and ESPN came to be viewed as a distinct subdivision separate from the network as a whole. In 2000, management saw an opportunity to initiate a 20% annual increase in ESPN subscriber fees. The intention was to fund a dramatic expansion of coverage -- wider and deeper -- of the sports landscape from college to the major leagues. The result? The creation of the premier sports cable channel, separating itself from the pack of competitors.

(Courtesy Quartz/JP Morgan/SNL Kagan)

ESPN’s Impact on Disney

(Courtesy of Disney/Standford Business)

As the revenue chart above indicates, the Media Networks divisions became the primary contributor to revenue as well as the primary driver of growth from early 2000. Over 2/3rds of both revenue and earnings in the Media Networks division currently derives from ESPN.

Regarding operating income, the division has been an even more significant and stabilizing force, particularly during economic downturns.

(Courtesy FactSet/Atlas)

The Impact on Disney's Stock

The graph above displays percentage change from quarter to quarter -- not actual values. Within the volatility, an upward trend is clearly discernible. Note the growing gap between revenue and profit growth – margin expansion. The P/E has also trended upwards along with the profit graph – valuation expansion. Recently, the decrease in profitability with a static share price has continued the valuation expansion trend.

ESPN’s Current Condition

What has not changed, and what has

Consumers tend to view sports events live rather than taped. Big games bring together groups of people. Affiliations such as a fan base, college alumnae and others create an opportunity to gather and enjoy a shared experience.



At the same time, many cable subscribers have never actually viewed ESPN. The rising cost of cable has encouraged consumers to find ways to pay for only the channels they use. This most obvious factor is only one of many.

The environment which ESPN has created has changed dramatically over the past five years. It seems Disney management has been slow to respond.

Changing Viewership Patterns

Today's children grow up with a much wider range of media than previous generations. Gaming and particularly the Internet offer an interactive experience -- perhaps, in Marshall McLuhan's terms -- warm media rather than the cool medium of television. The change can be seen in the viewing habits of traditional TV – network and cable – by succeeding generations.

(Courtesy NYT/Blog/Nielsen/WSJ)

Those who do watch traditional television are more skeptical of conventional media. Their viewership patterns have also changed. Cable had introduced society to a broader range of content than network television. Netflix (NFLX) then introduced streaming content and addressed a growing interest in more niche and cutting edge material.

Competition

While ESPN was once the dominant provider of televised sporting events, commentary and entertainment, existing competitors have closed the gap somewhat. New entrants provide alternatives with coverage of sports and leagues less well covered by ESPN. The leagues themselves -- major league baseball, the NBA and NFL -- have all developed their own streaming capability and have reduced the value of ESPN for some viewers.

(Courtesy Business Insider/Nielsen)

Revenue

ESPN’s revenue continued to grow through 2015 where it plateaued, followed by a persistent decline to the present. Annually increasing subscriber fees masked the plateau and early decline of actual subscribers which began in 2013. Today, ESPN loses subscribers at a rate of about 3% a year.

(Courtesy Business Insider/Nielsen)

Over the Top

“Over the Top” is shorthand for consumers who access broadcast content through the Internet, or “over the top” of the cable box. “Streaming” is also a comparable generic term. “Skinny bundle” refers to a specific offering by an Internet or cable company which contains a subset of the traditional plans at a reduced cost.

As noted, Netflix pioneered the delivery of streaming content, through its vast library of movies and television shows representative of the history of both media. This doesn't really fall into the category of a "skinny bundle" -- which has come to mean the same live content of cable but smaller than the traditional bundle.

The first nationally available “skinny bundle” was Sling TV (a division of Dish Network (DISH)), unveiled two and a half years ago. Verizon (VZ) began offering its comparable offering somewhat later, and Charter Communications (CHTR) (which recently acquired Time Warner(TWX)/Brighthouse) released their offerings this year.

Consumers have only recently had access to services which could truly offer a personalized selection of channels attractive to the majority of consumers. It seems reasonable to assume that we are at the beginning of the adoption of streaming access to content, rather than at the end.

Calculating Subscribers

Subscriber count remains a "guestimate." Disney does not release figures. Nielsen does, through its surveys. When Nielsen reported a significant drop in 2015, Disney disputed the figures, but provided no data to support their position. Later, Disney acknowledged Nielsen's accuracy.



More recently, Nielsen (NLSN) reported using a revised calculation which, in addition to traditional cable subscriptions, also now included streaming subscriptions. Initial figures showed dramatic increases of 700,000 new subscribers over a period of 2 months – all streaming. Closer examination suggests that this increase actually reflects an accumulation of streaming customers that have subscribed over a period of a year that were only now being counted. In that context, there is only a slight positive adjustment in the annual 3% decline in subscribers that ESPN is experiencing.

Revenue Breakdown for Streaming Subscribers

(Estimates courtesy BusinessInsider/Nielsen/ESPN/WSJ)

Each subscriber actually constitutes two sources of revenue – subscriber fees proper and advertising.

The revenue structure isn’t fully clear on “over the top” subscriptions. ESPN apparently attempts to maintain parity with its cable subscriber fees. However, it is likely that the revenue sharing on advertising is less favorable to the company. The modest amount that streaming services charge for ad-free delivery doesn't come close to covering the contribution of cable advertising revenue. Actual advertising breakdown between channel and provider is not clear at this point. There is a strong likelihood that a streaming subscriber is worth less than a cable subscriber.

Disney’s Expressed Attitude towards Streamers

CEO Iger noted, in the last quarterly report, that the number of streaming subscribers was growing, but had still not offset the drop in cable subscribers. He expressed confidence that they would be a much larger part of the business going forward.

Iger’s optimism may pan out. However, apparently the fastest growing online service – Sling – is finding that its preferred service is one which has minimal exposure to ESPN. So, it seems that conventional cable customers welcome the “skinny bundle” and many are choosing services which do not bundle ESPN.

With the introduction of Sling – an Internet service that emulates local cable systems with real time, and not delayed, broadcasting – it is much easier for consumers to make the shift. As noted, cable companies are following suit with their own "skinny bundles." It appears that, at least in the near term, abandonment of traditional cable bundles will accelerate, not decelerate.

Disney is as well situated as any media company to utilize streaming delivery of its content. It partners with other networks in Hulu and Sling and has developed a number of other methods of delivery – company-wide and in ESPN.

However, consumer preference, not digital access, will determine ESPN’s future.

Expenses -- Broadcast Rights

ESPN's primary expense consists of the rights to broadcast games of the various leagues that it has under contract.

(Estimate values courtesy of SportsIllustrated/WSJ)

And, as contracts are renegotiated, fees have increased by factors of from 1.4 to 6 times – clearly outstripping inflation.

(Courtesy Disney Company Reports & Estimates)

The advantageous bargaining position of various leagues and conferences has provided lucrative contracts with vigorous competition from cable sports networks interested in enhancing their position in the market. But, the underlying assumption in these increases seems to exceed even the most optimistic forecasts of subscriber growth.

Variable Expenses

The variable expenses largely of consist staff salaries and on-site production costs. Management has cut back on major talent – the marquee talent that has helped give the brand its luster. The future of ESPN is a more generic and more automated look – to maximize its investment in technology and reduce staff count.

Summary

ESPN has created a unique place for itself in the world of cable. It achieved the status of the premier sports network. But, this was achieved within an environment in which ESPN could impose a dramatic annual fee increase through which it could achieve its dominance.

Times have changed. The interests of a new adult cohort, as well as the disruption of the cable monopoly by streaming access have transformed the economic landscape for the channel.

Subscriptions, now including a less remunerative streaming customer, are declining at a rate of about 3% annually.

But, revenue is only half the story. ESPN is under contractual obligation to annually increasing fees for content.

The result is a classic squeeze of increasing expenses and declining revenue.

Outlook with no Corporate Changes

In the last two quarterly reports, Disney reported an earnings decline in the Media Networks division of 11% and 3%. This has basically countered increases throughout the rest of the company – leading to flat results.

So, the decline that ESPN is experiencing now is likely to continue for the near term. Subscriber attrition runs about 3% annually. It shows no sign of abating. In fact, it is only in the past several years that consumers have had “skinny bundles” which provide a practical alternative to the full cable bundle for the majority of consumers. So, it is likely that we’re at the beginning, rather than the middle or end of this transition.

At some point, equilibrium will be reached, where cable and streaming subscribers will stabilize. It is not clear when and at what level may be.

In the meantime, ESPN will continue to make the major contribution to Disney’s revenue and earnings. However, where once the division was the driver of Disney’s growth, it will now act to tamp the growth of other divisions. The result will likely be static results for the company as a whole with little to no growth.

As noted above, Disney has experienced a significant multiple expansion over the past 10 years. The current price level, without the tangible growth of the past, may be vulnerable.

As a whole, I expect that Disney, without any change in corporate structure, will underperform the market.

Possible Corporate Changes

However, Disney does have the financial ability to change its structure. It is not clear that ESPN any longer maps to the broader Disney business model. So, a divestiture could be in the offing. With the cash from the deal and an unburdening of the rest of the company, investors would take a renewed look at the company.

An acquisition of Netflix is considered by many to be able to leapfrog Disney into streaming. Netflix has not only developed a platform for streaming delivery, it also has developed a creative and production team which rivals any other studio at present. Disney has made creative use of its acquisition of Lucasfilm, Marvel and Pixar. By integrating those with its studio, it has become the largest purveyor of movie entertainment in the country. And, through its interactive, product and theme parks divisions, it has capitalized on the potential of movie figures in different media.

In both cases, Disney would likely look significantly more attractive to the investment community.

However, Disney has not signaled any indication or desire to move in either of these directions. So, it is not clear how realistic either of these, or other unanticipated business restructuring, may be.

