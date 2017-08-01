My Current View Of The SP 500 Index - August 2017 Edition

The market, as measured by the SP 500, managed another gain in the month of July. As for my retirement account I too was able to manage a gain. Consequently, my first investment goal of preservation of capital was achieved. Additionally, my goal of beating the SP 500 index as measured by the SPY ETF, was also achieved. Table 1 below shows my return for the month and Table 2 below shows my returns for the past 12 months.

Table 1 – Investment Returns for July

Table 2 – Investment Returns 12 Months

To review, my retirement account only allows me to buy the following four ETFs: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG), SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), and iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA). I can also have my money in cash.

I use my moving average crossover system combined with relative strength charts to determine how to allocate my retirement assets. My moving average crossover system uses the 6 month and 10 month exponential moving averages to identify which of the four ETFs are in a position to be bought. If the 6 month moving average is above the 10 month moving average then the ETF is a buy. I call this setup being in bullish alignment. When the 6 month moving average is below the 10 month moving average the setup is referred to as a bearish alignment. When a bearish alignment happens I don’t want to hold that asset. See Chart 1 below for a long term look at the SP 500 index using my moving average crossover system.

Chart 1 – Monthly SP 500 Index with 6/10 Moving Averages

You can see that the moving average crossover system provided some excellent long term signals that would have allowed investors to capture long duration moves in the index, while avoiding costly drawdowns. Avoiding these costly drawdowns allows me to meet the objective of capital preservation.

The following charts show the current status of the ETFs I am allowed to buy in my retirement account.

Chart 2 – Monthly SPY with 6/10 Moving Averages

SPY continues to perform well. The summer months are thought to be weak performing months but my trading system says to stay in equities as SPY remains in bullish alignment

Chart 3 – Monthly IWM with 6/10 Moving Averages

IWM gained 0.85% for the month and closed at a new high. IWM remains in bullish alignment.

Chart 4 – Monthly IWM:SPY Relative Strength

Chart 4 shows the relative strength of IWM to SPY. A long term view of Chart 4 shows that IWM, while having bouts of outperformance against SPY, is clearly in a down trend. The ratio has made a series of lower highs and lower lows. The ratio most recently peaked in December 2016 and has essentially fallen ever since. This is not to say that investors in IWM have lost money. Chart 3 above shows that IWM has advanced. It just has not advanced as much as the SP 500 index since December 2016. July saw IWM again underperform SPY by 1.18%. As I stated in last month’s article, I’d like to see the ratio move above the December 2016 high to signify that the IWM:SPY long term trend has changed.

Chart 5 – Monthly EFA with 6/10 Moving Averages

EFA closed higher for the month of July, gaining 2.65%. EFA remains in bullish alignment and closed at a new high.

Chart 6 – Monthly EFA:SPY Relative Strength

Chart 6 shows that EFA outperformed SPY in July by 0.59%. It is this outperformance that allowed me to reach my second investment objective of outperforming the SP 500 index.

Chart 7 – Monthly EFA:IWM Relative Strength

Chart 7 shows that EFA:IWM ratio and the 6 and 10 month moving averages are all trending higher but are not yet in bullish alignment. The next step is to move above the May high.

Chart 8 – Monthly AGG with 6/10 Moving Averages

AGG remains in a bullish alignment and closed 0.33% higher for the month of July.

Chart 9 – Monthly AGG:SPY Relative Strength

AGG continues to be outperformed by SPY. Due to this underperformance I will not be allocating any of my retirement assets to AGG.

For the month of July I was allocated 75% EFA and 25% SPY. I will continue to allocate my assets in the same manner for August. As mentioned previously, the summer months can be challenging for equities. This article talks about the possibility of summer weakness in equities and a potential stock to buy. However, my system for managing my retirement assets tells me to remain in equities for the time being and so I shall.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY, EFA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.