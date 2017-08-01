Endeavour Mining's (EDVMF) CEO Sébastien de Montessus on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Endeavour Mining Corporation (OTCQX:EDVMF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2017 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Sébastien de Montessus - CEO

Vincent Benoit - CFO & Head, Corporate Development

Patrick Bouisset - EVP Exploration

Jeremy Langford - COO

Attie Roux - COO

Analysts

Ovais Habib - Scotia Bank

Dan Rollins - RBC Capital Markets

Rahul Paul - Canaccord Genuity

Chris Thompson - Raymond James

Geordie Mark - Haywood Securities

A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation.

Sébastien de Montessus

Thank you, operator. Good morning and afternoon to everyone and thank you very much for joining this webcast today. I'm Sébastien de Montessus, CEO of Endeavour Mining and it's a real pleasure to have this opportunity to talk to you and to discuss our results for the second quarter of 2017.

Please note the usual legal statements and disclaimers. The team here with me you know our CFO and Head of Corporate Development, Vincent Benoit; and our EVP Exploration, Patrick Bouisset.

I would like to take this opportunity to welcome Jeremy Langford as our new Chief Operating Officer. Jeremy has already been doing a fantastic job for Endeavour running our projects and I'm confident that he is the right person to run our operations going forward. Thanks to his in-depth knowledge of our assets.

I would like also to place on record our thanks again to Attie for all he achieved for Endeavour over the last four years, saying that if Endeavour is today in the right position to grow, it's also thanks what he has built. Attie will be attending this last call.

Back to the presentation and as usual, we would like to spend a few moments talking through the highlights of the period before opening the call up to your questions.

We always saw 2017 as a transition year. As you know, 2018, will be Houndé fully in production, 2019 is expected to be the Ity CIL fully in production, and then we'll be looking now at 2020 with the Kalana project from Agbaou. So we have indeed been very busy and I’m pleased to say that our team has made good progress against our four strategic pillars: operational excellence, project development, unlocking exploration portfolio value, and also portfolio and balance sheet management.

We will talk in more detail on each of these later but first I'm pleased to say that from an operational point of view, we're on track to meet our target for the year and do with a first class safety record. From a corporate perspective, we continue to streamline the organization to create a much more efficient operating model which we're benefiting from and has strengthened our board with the arrival recently of Jim Askew. He was appointed on the board and many of you would know from his extensive mining track record.

Secondly, our projects are on track, Houndé is still scheduled for first gold pour in the fourth quarter with the project now 90% complete while we intend to publish an optimization study of the Ity CIL plant in the Alton, ahead of a final investment decision on the project with slightly and strongly improved economics.

And just a note on Ity, that we are very pleased to have increased our stake in the mine from 55% to 80% enabling as to bring benefits for old stakeholders. Our reinvigorated exploration project continues to enjoy success as you saw last week we've increased indicated resources at Ity. We also saw more some promising initial results from the exploration program at Houndé.

And last we've been particularly busy in optimizing and managing the portfolio with the ongoing acquisition of Avnel bringing the Kalana Project. This adds another high quality project with exploration upside that is a great fit with our strategic fit area and strengthens our construction pipeline.

From a balance sheet perspective we're currently looking to renegotiate our debt facility and we believe that we will be able to do that on substantially better terms than previously.

Moving to operational excellence first, I mentioned safety and you will be familiar with the importance that we place on safety and our focus on ensuring the culture of the group recognize this. So, it is particularly pleasing to show this slide which demonstrate the progress we are making. Our performance in the second quarter has been exemplary and places us firmly in the vanguard of delivering safe operations and safe construction. In fact following our success in building Agbaou with no LTIs, we are nearing the end of Houndé with about 5 million hours -- man hours and still no LTI. Noting also that Agbaou since it came into production had since been no LTI. However we must not be complacent and we will continue to work hard to make sure that safety is at the heart of everything we do.

And that focus has ended in a strong operational performance in the first half as I said we are on track to hit all the guidance we set out at the beginning of this year. Production is tracking well against the target at 311,000 ounces for the first half. At $901 dollars per ounce for the all-in sustaining cost at the top of the range after the half year that we anticipate that these will be reduced over the course of the second half particularly as a result of increased production from Karma and Nzema and also better grades at Ity.

Finally on the third of our guidance metrics the free cash flow at $65 million for the period is tracking well within guidance. So all in all we remain in excellent shape and have built an excellent foundation for the next six months and to be on track to deliver our guidance for the year.

Speaking of foundation before I joined each mine was I'm working mainly as a standalone operation with its own systems and processes resulting in inevitable jubilations and efficiencies in line with our drive for operational excellence project best will launch at the beginning of the year, with a view to transform our company into a well integrated group that is focused on the long-term delivery of value. The chart shows you the key areas where management is spending time.

Of the projects eight key initiatives that have already been driven driving improvement across the group let me pick out three of them. First will be Tabakoto zero base initiative. We have identified a concrete set of opportunities for cost improvements at the mine which are moving along particularly well. Out of the current 1,500 employees onsite we've launched and announced a retrenchment of 300 people in order to further optimize our cost structure there. We have made also significant cuts in the number of expatriates working at the mine in favor of growing and hiring local talent.

As always the focus is optimization. From 220 expatriates 18 months ago we are now down to close to 80 and expect to continue further our efforts towards localization.

This takes me to another one of our core initiative which is to encourage the growth of local talents through training across our mines. We believe that this is key to the success and sustainable growth of our mines in the various countries with long-lasting beneficial effects locally.

Finally, I also wanted to highlight our efforts on the supply chain front where we have recently hired the supply chain Manager from Randgold, Ken Green, who will be focused on capturing synergies in our supply chain in an effort to strengthen our negotiating power as a group rather than on a mine by mine basis.

Now turning to project development, our major development at present is of course Houndé, as noted I'm very pleased to confirm that construction is progressing on time and on budget with 90% of the construction complete and you can see in this picture, we have already committed all of the required capital and the first gold pour is still expected in the fourth quarter. I will leave it to Jeremy, still acting as Head of Houndé to provide you further details on Houndé little later in the presentation.

On the exploration front, we have indicated in the past our intention to step up our exploration program and this is now really paying off. As you know, we launched our five-year exploration strategy November last year setting ourselves as a target to find an additional 10 million to 15 million ounces of indicated resources over the next five years. Key to our approach is that similar to the production and construction teams, we're bringing accountability to the exploration team by setting targets which Patrick and his excellent team already delivering against.

Two-third of the 10 million to 15 million ounce target will come from Ity and Houndé as you saw last week at Ity, we're already one-third of the way towards 4 million to 6 million ounce targets with another 1.5 million ounces of indicated resources found there. Under Patrick’s leadership, Ity has been transformed from a 20-year operation nearing the end of its life into an asset that now has the potential to be one of our flagship operations.

We've also seen encouraging early results from our exploration program at Houndé which we relaunched at the beginning of the year and we will provide a fuller update on that later this year.

Turning to portfolio management, I wanted to add a few more words on the acquisition of Avnel and the Kalana project in Mali. This asset ticks all our boxes, it is a high quality project that fits our strategic portfolio criteria, it is long life with potential production of just under 150,000 ounces in the first five years and we look forward to redesigning and optimizing the current feasibility study to further upside both on the production side and the all-in sustaining cost.

It's trends in our construction pipeline following the completion of the Houndé and Ity CIL projects and leverages operational synergies in the region. And with broadest project economics, the transaction will be value accretive on a net asset value basis to Endeavour's shareholders. In addition, it meets our robust equity IR criteria when accounting for the acquisition cost, holding cost, and initial CapEx.

I will spend again time a week ago onsite and see all the potential for this project and I'm happy to take on what Howard Miller and his team have done to make it a very successful project for Endeavour in the near future.

And you can see here how it fits into the phasing of the rest of our projects plugging nicely the medium term construction gap. As I said, Houndé construction is now close to completion. We anticipate the team transitioning to Ity to build the CIL projects throughout the course of 2018 before moving on to Kalana following the optimization study being carried out there.

Meanwhile we'll continue our ambitious exploration program with the goal of identifying the next project internally. As you see Kalana fills the gap between bringing a new discovery to construction stage and the completion of the Ity CIL project. This means our construction team will be busy for quite a while.

This next page, as most of you know, is my favorite slide as it really demonstrates what we're trying to achieve with our portfolio. My goal has since the beginning has been to move all our asset into the so called magic box which is the bottom right box with life above 10 years and all-in sustaining below 800. You can see here that in less than 18 months we have already made significant progress. We removed Youga last year to focus on high quality assets only and swapped it for Karma.

Houndé will shortly join it and then so will Ity and Kalana. Exploration is then expected to extend the mine lives as shown with the arrows in red. We've clearly identified Nzema as non-core and we're currently working on its sale. As with Tabakoto we see it as an asset that can be optimized on the cost front, but more importantly as an exploration play as we're on very favorable trend just adjacent to Randgold. We're giving our sales in the next 12 months to do exploration and then take a decision based on the results. My goal is to have all our assets in the bottom right box by the end of 2019.

This slide show the medium-term results you can expect from Endeavour. We have a clear path to achieve a target of becoming a gold producer with above 900,000 ounce and at an all-in sustaining cost of under 800 as announced by 2019. And our project pipeline is expected to feed production growth after 2019. So you can see that we're firing on all cylinders and our transformation is yielding significant benefits as we move closer towards achieving our ambitions and going even beyond that.

And with that, I would like to hand over to Vincent for our operational and financial summary. Vincent?

Vincent Benoit

Yes, thank you, Sébastien. So coming back to today, our focus operational excellence underpin a strong performance in the first half and we’re on track to meet our full-year guidance. I'm pleased to say that this has been driven by strong contribution across the board. Production in the second quarter totaled 152,000 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost of $897 per ounce. The Group's position profile decreased 7,000 ounces compared to the first quarter mainly due to 8,000 ounces decrease at Karma which had outperformed in Q1 and has came back to a more normal level of production in the second quarter.

As for the other mines, lower production at Ity quite stable at Tabakoto, which was offset by slightly higher production at Agbaou and Nzema. And as you can see on the bottom there, we do expect all mines to deliver similar or in some cases lower cost in the future as we benefit from things like the improved red profile at Ity and increased production from Agbaou and Nzema.

The next slide illustrates the work that was done over the last 12 months to improve the quality of our portfolio and optimize our existing assets. In the top chart, we are demonstrating the year-over-year production and all-in sustaining costs change while on the bottom chart we are showing the resulting by in all-in sustaining margins.

As you can see our all-in sustaining margin increased by 22% over the first half of 2016 to $100 million before taking into account change in exploration expenditures. This at least continues to be driven by our portfolio management focus which saw the sale of Youga last year, the purchase and ramp up of Karma mine as well as the optimization work across Tabakoto and Nzema. Contribution of Ity has decreased in line with quite low production quarter with less stock tonnage.

On the next slide and as I spoke earlier about across the board contributions from our mines and of the work that has that we had in optimize our portfolio. When you look at the all-in sustaining margins from the mines only, you can see the results here, which is a far more diverse margin contribution. Two years ago, our margins were heavily dependent on Agbaou which accounted for almost two-third of our margin performance. Today with the addition of Karma and improvements elsewhere, particularly Tabakoto, we have a much more diverse mix of assets and a more evenly balanced portfolio. With Houndé coming onstream next year we expect this trend to continue, which will give us more confidence in future cash flow and given out the inevitable fluctuation driven by the mining segments at each operation.

Now what we're looking at in this slide is bridging the all-in sustaining margin to our adjusted net earnings to give you the full picture on both the cash flow and the P&L. I will walk everyone through it for the first six months. We first start by adding back $33 million of sustaining capital to our all-in sustaining margin on $95 million. From there we will move the following, $4 million for exploration expenses, $72 million for depreciation, $12 million for finance costs, and $9 million for taxes with 31 million in adjusted net earnings for the first half. In the right hand table, you have the P&L figure assuming in our MD&A. For clarity, we have put a little A to demonstrate the adjustment made to our net earnings and then to conclude the adjusted EPS for the first half of 2017 spend $0.23 per share.

Turning now to cash flow on the next slide, you see that this table provides the main line items starting at gold sold and then being at net change in cash. A few elements worth highlighting in the right hand side and the slide starting 21. Gold sales in the six months period June totaled 315,000 ounces. The year-on-year improved largely result of the addition of the Karma mine as well as the increased projection at Nzema and Tabakoto. Point two, our realized gold price was $1,204 per ounce which incorporates 10,000 ounces delivered under the Karma stream. Gold price without Karma stream is $1,239 per ounce for the first half. At point three, you can see a strong increase in both our sustaining and non-sustaining exploration spend that is to say plus $15 million compared to the period, the same period in 2016 in light of our strategic focus on exploration.

At point five you will notice that our working capital valuation slightly increased. For the first half of 2017 it includes $13 million outflow of based growth CapEx and insurance, the $5 million of VAT receivable increase at Karma that should be recovered in the second part of the year and $9 million of increased inventory before the rainy season mainly at Karma, Ity, and Nzema in order to avoid any shortage. So overall most of the factors are pure timing issue in the first half 2017 and should able to offset on the full-year basis.

Turning to our net debt position, overall our net debt increased from $26 million at the end of December 2016 to $183 million at the end of June reflecting our increase in gold projects spent at Houndé and Karma. The $59 million acquisition related to the purchase of the 25% in SMI as well as a small exploration block in Tabakoto.

At the same time, we remain well positioned to form gross with $215 million at the end of the first half which includes our $85 million cash position and $130 million undrawn in SCS in addition to our ongoing strong cash flow generation. While the net debt position has increased, it remains at a consolidated level with net debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.75 times. We expect this ratio and debt position to quickly decrease once Houndé built.

Then we are in the process of renegotiating our existing $350 million revolving credit facility and we have already received credit approval approved commitment from top tier mining banks which indicate the potential to upside the facility to over $500 million and better terms. We expect this to close in the third quarter as Sébastien was reminding at the beginning of the presentation. While the goal is to form our project with our free cash flow and you can see from the graph that we expect to generate enough free cash flow to easily cover the Ity CIL CapEx requirements, it is also important we show that we have the full backing of our balance sheet.

And with that, I will hand over to Jeremy to talk us through each operation in more detail and I would be happy to answer your questions at the end of the session.

Jeremy Langford

Thanks Vincent and hello everybody from [Indiscernible] today. Look I will hand over to each slide after each slide to Patrick on exploration goals. But I guess we will start up with barrier and the production all-in sustaining costs improved from Q2 to Q1, I think before give you the message we should talk and mentioned again what Sebastien mentioned earlier on the presentation is Agbaou 8 million man hours we operate and certainly for everyone outside of Endeavour it certainly reflect the high caliber team on past and present.

Moving into the operational, I guess gold production sold was sold anything long with forecast as production increased by 8%. Looking into the sales for the quarter and half overall was up with a positive breakdown on tons, little bit down on grade, but the AISC profile was up this is pretty historical in relation to Agbaou. Certainly increased drastic drop in the mine which is still producing accessible ounce profile for H1 overall. Forward looking Agbaou remains on track to meet full-year guidance. We do expect however to flatten out a little bit in variability because we’re getting on the harder material bit more and as obviously the percentage blend of hard rock increases towards the back half of 2017. Patrick over to you.

Patrick Bouisset

Yes. So in Agbaou we have been walking and pursuing what we initiated last year basically we are contemplating on MPN extension also drilling Agbaou South, Niafouta, Beta extension all in vicinity of the Agbaou facility. But also we started a more educated exploration program on the neighboring exploration block that configures to the exploration license of Agbaou and we're all in target are allocated within 20 kilometer away from our facility. To be noted also that we decided to initiate in the second part of the year exploration program targeting the deeper of main Agbaou because we are convinced that the main rain [ph] set should continue at this and we would like to check them and as you told we expect an update on the resource by the second semester of this year. Jeremy?

Jeremy Langford

Thanks Patrick. Just going back to Tabakoto now I will get the ounces both for the quarter and the full year was pretty pleasing actually and attributable to a few key drivers, I mean the high recovery overall in the plant is positive and net-net underground tons were down slightly however the strip ratio moved slightly positive in our favor. This resulted in like-for-like metric if you like. Tabakoto strip in production was mainly due to breakdown of about some of the underground equipment and it’s impacted our ability to backfuel to plan.

At Kofi we have mine in really Q2 in order to make up for the shortfall of the underground ton and with a slight grade kick of 0.2 I think gold, the results of the quarter overall were pleasing.

I think generally the outlook for Tabakoto for H2 is production is expected to most likely however we plan to get the IRHC back on track with some cost saving and optimization programs which start executing in Q3 to Q4. Obviously as we move to Kofi C and that to Tabakoto’s Kofi B and Tabakoto North which reduces the whole profile overall. Patrick?

Patrick Bouisset

Yes. So as explosion concerned as Sebastien mentioned we are extremely active on the Tabakoto and Kofi areas exploration. We are working basically everywhere around Tabakoto facility on the Tabakoto permit. We started this exploration phase in September last year and we are extending to well all this year. So as you can see we have being drilling a lot in the campaign mostly Kreko and Fougala try to define target and also to try to develop as to discovery which was made at the end of last year of the [indiscernible] target. So basically we are extremely active and we will see what will be the result of resource certification at the end of the year which will mark the first phase of [indiscernible] of the exploration campaign that will end within one year from now.

I will turn to Sebastien where we see exactly what we have and how we can support the future of Tabakoto mine.

Sébastien de Montessus

Thanks Patrick. 2018 which I guess no LTIs during the quarter and 1.3 million LTI-free. Production was down in H1 due mainly due to the spec tonnage which was impacted by the wet weather that we experienced up there at Ity. We did have a slight recovery downside I guess in terms of spec tons and a delay in the outside results coming back to the mine. Gold is also 30% down however the AISC truck and power load to that trend. I think looking forward the same at Ity is looking forward to reducing the AISC further in 2017 along with it obtaining access to Bakatouo, Daapleu Phase 3, and CollineSud. Patrick?

Patrick Bouisset

Yes, so also the second highest priority on this was from the beginning of 2018 and actually since we are on the GFS and of last year I was to put a lot of work as much as possible new resources to the Ity CIL project. As you can see we are being very active, we have been drilling 42,000 meter within the first semester. We should be with our success we should be drilling going on even during the rainy season up to the end of the year namely we have been concentrating on Bakatouo, Mont ItyFlat, Daapleu, and CollineSud. And with all that, we've been able to add 1 million new indicated downfills compared to our resource segments at end of 2016. We are -- we have been also very pleased to announce the discovery of Le Plaque, which is deposit that's located on neighboring exploration license less than five kilometer away from Ity. We are currently drilling Le Plaque and we have the target to announce some resource I think integrated resources by end of the year on this and also we have been also in parallel factoring original exploration first within five kilometer around Ity facility but also starting exploration as far as 80 kilometer away on the Ity main facilities on the large exploration I think we were able to consolidate in the first year. That is all.

Sébastien de Montessus

Thanks Patrick. Just talking quickly on Nzema. I guess Q2 production was just under 1,000 ounces sorry so the H1 production just under 1,000 ounces for the quarter and it reverse the H1 trends from H1 to H2. For the quarter the mining cost was slightly up versus the budget, this is due for variety of reasons now the increased haulage increased material movement slightly and the higher drill and blast activity.

The outlook for Nzema for 2017 remains on track and full year guidance. In the similar side I have seen the returns of the strategic planning I did in 2016, certainly the completion of the [indiscernible] CapEx that is during this year is starting to bear fruit for these guys and they’re in a good position for the remainder of the year. Patrick?

No, no, it's me back to Karma. Sorry guys. Another pleasing quarter really in relation to health and safety zero [indiscernible] and 2.1 -- 2 million man hours at work, ounces for the quarter were down slightly due to the mine grade from the GG2 and the recovery of the transition material was slightly deferred as we moved out of GG2 towards Rambo pit. ASIC for the quarter was in line with our expectations and mainly due to less sustaining capital, little bit of carryovers from GOC from Q1 which we’re going to see little bit Q2 and Q3. On the optimization side, the plant optimization is progressing well and our finishing is commenced and strucking upon budget and schedule.

For the remainder of the year, Karma is looking tracking the guidance but we are looking to maximize the new and downloading up the drive circuit somewhat. Patrick, do you want to talk about Karma exploration please?

Patrick Bouisset

Yes. So we started quite positively exploration end of last year in Karma we’re adding of about 1,000 ounces on the North Kao deposit, we are following this year at several targets. As you can see, we have been drilling the first part of the year already 28,000 meters which is significant for Karma area. We focused our exploration, across small site deposit but in the immediate vicinity of what will be produced very soon and namely Rambo, Goulagou, and also we prolongate Northern extension of Kao which is still open. And also we've been reading the Yabonsgo target which is in our view may be slightly be high organized on what is producing here but that what is located some 10 kilometers away. We expect with new maiden resource to be published following these activities in the second half of the year with similar target will increase as much as we can to mine life which was extending up to 10 years at the end of 2016. Jeremy?

Jeremy Langford

Thanks, Patrick. I'll just quickly about the Houndé project I guess Seb alluded to a little bit earlier. Just a quick update for everyone, construction is approximately 90% complete overall and the schedule is pretty much tonnes a day. I guess a couple of key highlights for the half is the 90 kilowatt overhead power line complete and we're actually drawing power from the grid as we speak to right now, we’ve no issues during the construction and commissioning in at that part of the asset.

Open pit mining is progressing really well and we've got pretty good top on seeing on top of the room waiting for the plant and so we are going good shape going into Q3 Q4. Now the construction [indiscernible] is complete and TSF1 is complete and ready for operation. I think one of the highlights for me personally though is Houndé project on Saturday and rocking up to share the handover the settlement side to the -- to the community and the Houndé and I think that's close to 5,000 people present. So, very nice bonus for everyone onside to do a project in general. Moving now to Houndé first now I hand over to Patrick.

Patrick Bouisset

Okay, Jeremy so Houndé it was a project exploration team a great year because we started again exploration having stopped there for the last three years. So as a plan I'll shown in strategic exploration plan in that we are targeting what we think are the higher grade target because these will be -- will have the possibility to go in the content production of the plant. So we are being concentrating and trying to extrapolate little bit with the mineralization and we are being ready with Kari Pump, Sia, and Sianikoui, which is our -- which are our both main hope for high grade mineralization in this area. We’ve also continuation exploration work in much less known targets like Grand Espoir, Bombi, and also Koho and Kari Fault. The work is progressing well. We will start to receive from someone results and will be giving an update in the second half of the year as soon as we have some give id and reputation what we have been confirming in these area. That's all for me.

Sébastien de Montessus

Thank you very much Jeremy and Patrick. As you can see all this is a team effort not a one man show. No personnel success is the work of one person alone and I must say that I'm very, very proud of heading this management team.

So to conclude the momentum that we injected into the business last year has been carried over into the first half and been reflected in the strong set of results but as always there is lots to do and we remain excited about the program for the remainder of the year.

In the short-term we look forward to meeting of our targets of production above 600,000 ounces cost below $900 per ounce and a significant increase in cash flow such that we are actually increasing our target to $150 million.

Over the course of the year -- next two quarters we also take significant step towards delivering our near-term growth projects with a final investment decision on Ity expected in September optimizing Karma and of course the beginning of operations at Houndé in Q4 and longer term as Patrick described it briefly on each of our assets. We look forward to continued success from our exploration programs as we continue to deliver against our five-year targets.

Now with that, I will open up the floor for questions. Thank you very much.

Ovais Habib

Hello can you hear me.

Sébastien de Montessus

Yes, we can.

Ovais Habib

Okay, all right thanks Sébastien. Just again good morning everyone and thanks for taking my questions. The first question just starting off on Agbaou. Just wants to know Jeremy what kind of blend are you looking at right now in terms of fresh versus transition as well as are you looking to maintain a certain kind of a blend going forward and are you looking to find additional oxides in the area to kind of maintain that blend as well.

Jeremy Langford

Yes look. Thanks for the question. I guess we scheduled in a month to hit a blend of about 40% this year and if we're not the plant is designed for 100% hard rock. So the blend is nice to have soft material to mix with it and we can up the tonnes as a result. So, generally as we move towards through our greater [indiscernible] campaign this year and the mine plants further, we expect plan not to increase past 40%. However we are learning a lot of detail about how this rock behaves and I'm just not giving any real surprises actually you need to pin out with the results from H1.

Ovais Habib

Okay and in regards to I mean I guess there's more for Patrick than I mean are you guys looking to find additional oxides in the near facility of the note.

Patrick Bouisset

I would say that all the program that we are doing on the peak extension on the Niafouta, Beta, Agbaou South, and everything. Indeed we are looking at oxides first but for that we must rock up the mineralization and the oxide product will be better. Right now we’re in the part of exploration in Agbaou was mostly by doing natural extension of the no mineralization this has been coming into an end last year and actually we are trying to find additional deposit which will be bringing additional oxide that also for stuff to the mineral.

Ovais Habib

Perfect okay, thanks Patrick and then just moving on to Tabakoto obviously there is a significant optimization going on lot of exploration going on there as well, have you started realizing any economic benefits so far in terms of your efforts and in terms of exploration as well Patrick, I mean where do you see you know the most upside at Tabakoto and Sebastian just a follow-up question for you, what's the cutoff point for you to make a decision on Tabakoto going forward.

Sébastien de Montessus

Well I think that you saw that Tabakoto is on the top list of the best projects which are the main trends project that the management team is focusing on. So, as we know that, Nzema would be sold at some point. We really have to fix Tabakoto to check whether he had a profile going forward to fit into that magic box or close to that magic box or whether or not.

I think that Tabakoto deserved much more assets than in the past and I think that the initiative we launched. We're playing on basic history levers on the cost side the first one is retrenchment of about 300 people onsite which is a significant one and should before -- by year-end, deliver I mean some, some savings important ones. The second lever is some business improvements and Jeremy and the team and ITV4 been working a lot in increasing the throughput in particular where we have some potential to better perform. And the last level we're working a lot and in particular now with the arrival of Ken, on the supply chain is retendering all the key elements and we see some, some upside also there so, all in all we've identified several dozens of millions of dollars of potential savings. We just need now to make sure that we can catch them but I'm not expecting this to be fully, fully on board before year-end so it's really about preparing Tabakoto for 2018. And in parallel significant exploration program has been launched by Patrick. The objective is by mid-year, next year to be able to sit down you know as management and decide going forward where do we see these assets best fit whether in, in Endeavour's portfolio or outside.

Ovais Habib

Perfect, perfect and just on moving on to Houndé more question on for Jeremy in regards to the power line you're expecting the power line to kind of commission in August. Have you done any I mean like in terms of how confident are you on the power line and in terms of you already have some backup gensets already in place so how confident are you in the whole situation with the power line.

Jeremy Langford

Yes, so I'm not as [indiscernible] said before but we're actually off the grid now we are drawing power from [indiscernible] and all the reticulations throughout the whole site has been commissioned and we have no issues. So, we're not pairing any of the asset from David power gensets at the moment in parallel with that though we've got a full 26 megawatt power station which is just approaching our second 90% complete now that will due for commissioning mid-August. And when you look at when we want to start putting all through the mill we're in a very good spot with power with a plan A and a plan B so the place is fully redundant.

Ovais Habib

Perfect, okay. And just a last question for me on Kalana what kind of updates should we expecting for the remainder of the year on that project.

Sébastien de Montessus

Well, I think that you know first of all we need to complete I mean the acquisition which is due in September. On our side I mean we're expecting to have a 12-months update to strengthen I mean the current DFS in order to publish I would say an optimized DFS in Q3, 2018. I think that while we'll be doing this investor site visits in November will be, two months after the acquisition and therefore we'll be able to provide some -- some guidelines in particular for the year 2018. And then it's really about the optimization it will be released in Q3 2018.

But again what is good with Kalana and I think most of you saw all the numbers 2.8 grams per ton, 2 million ounces, a lot of exploration potential there so, Patrick will start drilling further starting in September. So, we're pretty confident that Kalana fits perfectly well into this magic box that we've been outlining.

Ovais Habib

Perfect. Okay. Again thanks so much for taking my questions and congrats on a great quarter.

Sébastien de Montessus

Thank you, Ovais.

Dan Rollins

Sorry, on mute good morning and good afternoon I just got a few question here might jump around a little bit but Jeremy I was hoping we could start with you just on Agbaou. Page 15 you show that AISC should go up a little bit in the second half of the year you're trending $30 below the AISC guidance with bottom end so far through H2. Are you driving -- what's driving the improved cost there is it the grade or are you seeing improved productivity and other improvements at Agbaou as you get into the little bit more harder rock than you'd expected

Jeremy Langford

Yes, look, thanks for the question Dan. I guess with any hard rock operation whenever you transitioning from an ore completely different to the previous rock. Now there is a pivotal learning that goes on and we've learned some good lessons in the last six to 12 months. We're much more efficient at operating a plant now. Not that we're inefficient before, but certainly operating at 24/7 with the hard material coming through. We continue to work on optimizing and re-optimizing reagents and some of those things repeated on earlier where as part of best projects is some of our group buying give us better levers for pricing on some of the key reagents and some of the key [indiscernible] et cetera, et cetera. So I think just as we’re moving to the half, we are getting better on what we do on an already very, very good asset and very well run asset and looking for further opportunities to bring that cost even further down. We haven't accepted a bottom line yet.

Dan Rollins

Okay, perfect. And then at Tabakoto obviously the retrenchment and reduction in exports will have bit of medium impact but there will be a delayed impact, where do you -- what is the dollar value you think you can take up the site G&A there on an annual basis potentially starting in 2018 and then into 2019 if Tabakoto continues to be in the company's portfolio?

Sébastien de Montessus

What we're trying to make sure is that if we want know by mid-year, next year to take a decision on keeping at long term this asset, it means that in Tabakoto need to be at least closer to 850. So if we look at where we’re trending now we are at $1,000 slightly below, it shows that all the initiatives that we’re putting in place is to be able to have at least by $150 per ounce and at least that is the target and the question will be whether all the initiatives that we are, we will be able to sustain $150 less than what the current all-in sustaining are and I think that’s where the assessment will be for us mid-year next year in how consistent we can remain at that level over the year -- over the coming years.

Dan Rollins

Okay. And then Ity with the significant explorations you’ve had at the company over the last six to 12 months and likely it seems like you're going to have more with Le Plaque, has there been sort of reviewing of the thought process obviously that you talked about taking the CIL from 3 million ton an annum to 4 million ton, what’s the potential of continuing to run the APH in parallel with the CIL circuit for beyond 2019 with the startup of the CIL plant?

Sébastien de Montessus

Well I think that that’s ongoing discussions that we’re having with Attie and Jeremy now on whether it makes sense to continue to run it in parallel. Our take for the time being is lot of these materials in particular the high grade ones in coming up with material recoveries and total return for the CIL rather than the Ity chad. So I think it will depend on what type of ore we will continue to discover in the area. I think that our basic case will be that once the CIL is up and running and catching up to the 4 million ton that we’re targeting we will be to switch off I mean the Ity but depending on what we will discovery, we will know that this is something which remains available.

So it still give us I mean upside potential going forward. The only thing that I feel confident and strong about is when you look the track record of Jeremy in building mine firm particularly at Nzema, Agbaou and I’m sure we will find that with Houndé is that most of our mines are able to produce both nameplates. So if we have already 4 million ton plant there and we’re able to operate slightly above then that will be probably more than enough for us to be successful.

Dan Rollins

Okay. And then Patrick maybe you could answer this question, if you look outside of Ity could you maybe just comment I know it’s still early stage where you seen potentially more upside on the exploration side and may be on the vice versa where the exploration sort of have sort of disappointed to-date through the programs?

Patrick Bouisset

I will stick for the time being to what we said in our earlier exploration plan. The main area where we see high potential is indeed Ity and what we call [indiscernible] triangle that we can’t follow on Ity almost we're doing Permian territories. Then because we have some very early result of path exploration, so we are quite unfamiliar about the target and everything we are doing. There is still a talking that is not knowing Houndé, not much exploration has been going on and we see for us a tremendous position that we have on our Houndé facility or located within 20 kilometer of our facilities.

So far I don't have disappointment what we need and what we know that we need to have quick exploration success on Tabakoto because that's our highest priority by guidelines, that being said we are raising on against the clock in this area which is in the plant of very good share evaluation like in Tabakoto and Segala either high grade but there are most mineralization and so when you are targeting mineralization it takes a lot of time before you to read them and there are target that footprint of Tabakoto enterprise was less than 10 meter wide.

And so you have to make a lot of work to do these kind of things, so we are doing everything we can in Tabakoto right now and we started in September last year, so we are only I would say eight, nine months along the road. We have some interesting tweaks but to-date it's too early to make a statement. We are quite hopeful that we will be in a position to extend mine life by a couple of years with target we have and in Agbaou basically we are trying to find some adjacent mineralization on [indiscernible] to the policy Agbaou which seems to seem toward the north and toward the south. So it is big to-date, so basically no major downfill and I would say that on the comps we have been having major success in Ity, I hope in at the end of the year, we will have something new to announce in the market on this we are fully motivated and fully pushing ahead and I would say that to say whether it’s good or bad it’s too early compared to the strategic exploration plan announcement, it’s only eight months in the back.

Dan Rollins

Okay. Good, I appreciate the answers and the questions and congrats on another good quarter and the progress made to-date.

Sébastien de Montessus

Thanks and probably one thing to add to Patrick is on top of the existing operations where we’re working around in terms of exploration, there are also few targets outside which are more Greenfield targets which are getting traction and I think we’ll give some feedback on those targets and could be in particular and also in Burkina Faso during the Investor Day in Burkina Faso in November.

Rahul Paul

Hi everyone. So on the -- sorry -- at Houndé how big it is stockpile at this point tons and grade and at start up all of the plants [indiscernible] that's the case when do you expect and see pressure into the feed?

Jeremy Langford

Yes good morning, thanks for the question, look I don’t have the numbers in hand, we did stockpile on hand but the grade we have on the pad is about two grams quite a bit about two grams and it’s predominantly oxide/semi-transition material, we’re not seeing the rock as early as we thought which means we’re going to be in a 3 million type campaign for a lot longer period than we thought originally. But early days yet I think we’re about 6.5 million tons through the mine, this is the 9 million ton plant and we’re on track to have all that completed before we actually start commissioning. So we wanted to do both activity and we’re in very, very good shape to do that. So noting this west is honest at the moment and it hasn’t impacted the production metrics at all.

Rahul Paul

Great. That’s good to hear and then I guess a follow-up question on the exploration front at Houndé, good to see drilling starting but and you did outline Patrick a number of higher grade targets that you have right now but I'm just wondering how advanced are those targets, I mean do you have the information you need in order to launch aggressive drill campaigns or is that still a fairly significant component of general exploration that needs to be done at Houndé this year?

Patrick Bouisset

The -- lot of target in our business very slightly really in the part by value for the right, all being the property. This is what we are doing now is just a combination of two years of indices we are doing although we need to do a lot of geological mapping. We have been doing also in the first part of the year, a lot of [indiscernible] to try to understand all the [indiscernible]. What I can say, we have a good hits on the part we let's say less than 10 holds most of the time target so, we are will be at the initial start.

So basically what we are doing, we are testing through a lot of campaigns systematic on these target to have a kind of understanding of what could be the mineralization, what could be the orientation. The deep and the kind and we are starting to receive all the result of this phase and in the second part of the year we will be concentrating on the more interesting target, most in term of with the mineralization and right, and as I said, the initial result we have confirmed to us [indiscernible] and [indiscernible] are indeed targets that may have a [indiscernible] which is what we are looking at especially to put in first five years of position of Houndé. Never forget that is very early now we started the exploration again all these trade less than four months ago so, just be patient but we are confident that we will be delivering something hopefully before the end of the year.

Rahul Paul

Okay, fair enough Patrick, and then one last question Attie I mean you spoke --

Sébastien de Montessus

What I would add just on that point also is that, bear in mind that given the results that we have already at Houndé the target timing that we have for Patrick is to ensure that those new higher grade indicator resources can come into the mine plan after year five. So, he has a timeline to work on both for the exploration strategy but also to ensure that after year five which is where you have a decrease currently in the mine plan we’re able to bring much higher grade material with this plan today. So it gives Patrick two to three years I mean to move forward on to that.

Rahul Paul

Fair enough. I was just trying to get a sense of basically an exploration so might begin to pickup given the fact most of what we’ve seen so far in Ity and looks like Houndé is another stake component of that so. Thanks for that and then just quickly at Agbaou. It looks like a deeper program is about to commence in H2 have you drilled any deeper holes previously and what the results like.

Patrick Bouisset

Yes, there -- in order to -- I think we have a few deep holes that are being really in the past. But the top end to be in a position to confirm that the mineralization is indeed extending a bit. So that’s why we want to add few deep hole in this past and just to be sure that this mineralization is indeed continuing and so we want to do that because we see that this could be a pretty decent potential below what is produced today and we want to be sure on the IT we think it’s a good time to do it now, why they were also doing a lot of top sites exploration.

Rahul Paul

Fair enough Patrick. And how many meters of the remainder of the -- I think there is about 20,000 meters less this is for the how many meters would comprise the deep hole program.

Patrick Bouisset

Well the deep hole program is not going to be a major one I think, we are going to convert in our exploration but just I think 4,000 or 5,000 meter our target dedicated more to the deeper program. It will be just an offset of some stuff that we thought was interesting to test at the beginning of the year are now we're seeing that the raid and the distance may not be so interesting so basically it’s not going to be a major program. According to the result we are in this different program we see either at the end of the second semester or next year what we will be doing but definitely we're seeing, there is an interesting potential there.

Chris Thompson

I’ve got two quick questions and this probably going to be directed to you Jeremy just so we’ll start off with oxide quickly I know we spoke in the lot this morning about the mix between I guess oxide and fresh and I know obviously in the Q2 that you were milling had about 7,500 ton a day and how well can you maintain this milling rate from existing reserves.

Jeremy Langford

Yes, that’s a good question Chris. I don’t have everyone at hand. Attie, can you give me a hand with that one.

Attie Roux

Chris, I think this -- they should be enough material and the stuff called now to run towards the end of this year. And obviously distinct into the New Year will be the order material coming through so the ratio will change more and more towards the end of the year and then at the 40, 50 sort of range following early the part of the following year.

Chris Thompson

Okay, thanks for that Attie. Just Patrick, hey you talk about a results reserve update for the end of this year.

Patrick Bouisset

Well, that's what we are also targeting actually last year we had some lot of delays in walking Agbaou due to stock based assets small problem which are sold so now we are at quit active full speed. Actually I think after one year we’ll have to give some result of everything we have been doing in 2017 so, I cannot preclude what will be these results because this is in the end of results [indiscernible] but yes that’s our target and the update will be an update whatever it is.

Chris Thompson

Great, all right. Thank you for that. So I’m just quickly moving on to Attie probably you again Jeremy, I notice that you're tracking behind obviously guidance on an annual basis by the way of production so, the second half of this year are we’re going to be seeing more tons of stacks on better grade can you give us a sense of what we can expect.

Jeremy Langford

Yes, thanks. Look I think in terms of tons stacked we’ve got the assets of Volta, Colline Sud and Ity Flat, Ity Phase 3 if you like opening up in the second half of the year. So, I don't think there is an issue in getting the tons on the pad. When we talk in terms of grade it’s all about getting on great control program in actual monthly we get active to those three areas. And I'm pretty confident of maintaining the I guess the forecast looking forward. Certainly production will improve from H1 and we expect this asset to fall in line with 75 to 80 ounces this year.

Chris Thompson

Okay, great. Sebastian, I just quickly sneak another question for you may be, just you did mention the Nzema, that you want to sell Nzema can you give us a bit of color on what’s the expectation there. I mean what do you want I’m not suggesting, can you give us a sense of how much you want for it but what do you driving towards there by way of closing a transaction.

Sébastien de Montessus

Well, I think it’s -- when we look and going forward I mean the current mine life is two years. As we’ve been focusing in terms of exploration on other targets then Nzema we still see some potential for someone else to discover nuances there but I want to focus management on the quality assets and clearly also there are some exploration potential there.

The potential remains less attractive than the other targets that we have. So, the way we are looking at it is basically looking at the mine cash flow that we are expecting over the next two years based on our current mine plan and see the potential offers we can receive for this asset versus the mine cash flow that we’re expecting and I would say that if we have offers which are close to the mine cash flow that we're expecting, I’m happy to sell the asset to a third-party so that the management can really focus on our core assets and take the cash upfront today.

Geordie Mark

Good afternoon. Yes great quarter guys. Just two to three questions and just trying if you lose ends on a few answers. In terms of just going around from Chris’s questions on Ity, just did you get anymore sort of hiring issues I guess coming into Q3 that limited stacking rates and both for the grade profile are you looking at for the second half of the year?

Jeremy Langford

Yes, thanks Geordie. Look we’ll be getting some rents and we’ve had a couple of heavy ones in the last four to six weeks which displays some different anything else in our portfolio, so it is challenging and footnote we have increased the throughput this place and the production output since we took over the asset, so it’s performing very well. As I said it’s slightly off path but good the guys onsite are doing their job and I’m pretty confident that we will able to – as soon as we get access of course to Volta, Colline Sud, and like I said before Ity Phase 3 it will reduce haulage profile shorter hauls even in the rain and make movement to get business done. So we’re doing little bit infrastructure work onsite at the moment to make sure that the guys are not down as long as they have been in the past and we’re pretty confident that we will get this tons at the door.

In terms of grade, I mean we need to get into the new pits and grade control as well with little bit more definition as we get close to the mining. But if we look at historically, the three places that we’re looking at going they generally have a neutral reconciliation best to the reserve model. So yes I don’t expect any surprises on that front to be frank.

Geordie Mark

Great, okay thank you. And maybe going on to Tabakoto now just on the cost front which seems to be popular I mean ultimately some big wins on the G&A if we look through like for like on six month ending G&A cost from 2016 to this year, obviously you have plans to continue to move that down. With the other cost for mining is that pit and underground costs moving out of Kofi C and then I guess you’re planning to increase the unit rates for underground mining for H2 I guess, you’re looking to those unit factors to decrease as well, I guess in H2 would that be a reasonable projection?

Jeremy Langford

I think if you’re mining more efficiently and getting the tons at the door, your cost will come down as a result, I mean it’s worth noting that in [indiscernible] we had an issue with CRF plant in Q1 with pipeline and that limit our ability to start and backfill those efficiently. So we having that issue rectified in Q3 we’re doing it as we speak now and we’re just waiting for some parts and lot to arrive and that is pretty much well behind us.

Kofi B and Tabakoto North are close to the asset, so the overall volume profile is going to be shorter and on the cost of ton we will expect on unit basis to be shorter less of result. So yes I think we’re bringing everything closer to the asset and we’re making our footprint a little bit smaller. So we would expect that cost to come down as a result.

Geordie Mark

Got it, thank you. And with Karma I guess when do you expect to get to say capacity rates on a sustained basis with the plant optimization?

Jeremy Langford

Look the plant optimization is done in two steps, we’re starting to drive plant commissioning as we speak as the market at the moment and we expect to have the dry plant commissioned in online well before for the end of this month that is always, so that system is being designed at nameplate of the asset at the moment and we don’t see any issues with that moving forward.

So I’ve got to see the front end performing in the stack tons being very, very consistent particularly the product service distribution with the new circuit giving us that little kicker. Going to the back end of the plant that will be coming online next month and but that doesn’t impact gold production as you know, we are putting a new absorption circuit however we kind of in the current absorption circuit to deliver the gold to that. So that can be a nice little hot change over on the backend and we don’t expect to see anything there that has the order impact both those little sub-projects are going very, very well.

Geordie Mark

Okay, thank you. And if you could indulge me to one last question on Houndé just when you’re expecting to start commissioning, I guess the combination actually.

Jeremy Langford

Yes look I can add, I don’t expect talking until when we know, we’re going to be expecting we’re going to be sending all to the CIL first week in September and we actually commenced dry commissioning of the art of the plant around the 15th of August. So everything has gone well, now just go back to Bernaud's question from Canaccord just to give everyone some faith just looking numbers in my laptop now, we’ve got to be at 400,000 tons all time stockpiled as I speak to you right now. So with that nameplate it's about 50 days my memory to go – ready to go through the circuit. So yes we’re in a good position at Houndé, however we remain conservative, we need to get the place operational and little bit to go to yes.

Operator

Sébastien de Montessus

Thank you, Operator. Thank you very much all of you for attending this conference call and looking forward to present our Q3 in October with hopefully some sort of good results. Thank you very much. Bye.

