Full House Resorts Vs. Nevada Gold For Long Term Investors

Both Full House Resorts (Ticker:FLL) and Nevada Gold & Casinos (Ticker:UWN) operate similar businesses. They run regional casinos throughout the U.S. and are relatively small industry players. However, they both differ in their business strategy. Nevada Gold is focused on seeking out accretive acquisitions in order to grow its portfolio of regional casinos. The company currently operates 11 casino properties. On the earnings calls, management has mentioned key operating performance statistics and how the casinos have fared quarter after quarter. However, there doesn’t seem to be too much talk about maintaining and improving the properties within the existing portfolio. As an investor in a gaming company, what I would like to see from management is an effort to organically improve the earnings power from assets that my company owns. I’m not bothered by a management team that seeks out strategic acquisitions in the process, but I wouldn’t want them to lose focus on the fundamentals of the existing business just to move some needles or achieve performance hurdles. Wall Street will argue that UWN is a good investment because it has historically high growth and rewards its shareholders through its $2 million stock repurchase plan. But I would rather have a smaller company such as Nevada Gold reinvest this cash back into the business and improve its assets rather than take cash out of the business. I believe the value of cash is worth far more at the company level for a small casino company like UWN than in the pockets of shareholders (You can find the transcript for Nevada Gold's Q2 2017 Earnings Call here).

Full House Resorts is a much different company with a more solid foundation with the prospect for more stable long term returns. The 5 casinos in FLL’s portfolio are larger gaming facilities, 3 of which have hotel components. I enjoy hearing the rhetoric from management on the earnings calls given the focus is completely geared towards what the company is doing in order to improve the properties. “We got stuff going on in every property that we are improving using the money we’ve raised in the rates offering plus what we generate internally” –Daniel Lee, President & CEO (You can find the transcript for Full House's Q1 2017 Earnings Call here). Throughout the call, Lee went on to describe the business plan and where the capex money was going to improve the quality of the assets. There’s no stock repurchase program with this company. Management is adding an Oyster Bar and beach club to the Silver Slipper Casino. The RV park the company is constructing at its Rising Star property is an opportunity to create something unique that will go along with its casino operation. He talks about improving the ferryboats, building out a VIP area at the casino, and improving hotel space at the properties. The common theme running through the entire transcript is investment in the business itself. Putting capex dollars towards improving the properties and thinking about the business on a long-term time horizon.

Unlike Nevada Gold which only owns 2 of its properties (the rest of which are leased), Full House owns the majority of its casino real estate (4 out of 5). Owning the real estate is more valuable for long term investors given no lease expense, capex that’s often accretive to asset value, potential for lower financing costs and greater advance rates on debt offerings. Owning the real estate gives you more flexibility in terms of what you could do with your property, which I believe to be more valuable in the casino business. Having control of the real estate gives management the power to get creative when it comes to driving revenue at the property level. Just take the Oyster Bar at Silver Slipper as an example. Adding the bar will a) diversify your source of cash flow at the property b) generate more foot traffic at the property which will in turn increase the drop on the gaming floor and c) increase the value of the property itself given the higher revenue being generated by it (since real estate is valued in cap rates). Casinos are all about getting more people through the door. Would you rather operate a casino where that power is in the hands of a landlord (leasehold interest) or where you have the power to develop the space and control it yourself (fee simple interest).

Based on a few metrics, the market is paying a higher price for UWN than it is for FLL. The higher valuation is most likely due to UWN’s ability to grow its free cash flow per share at a historical CAGR of 29% over the past 4 years. Additionally, revenue per share has been seen a CAGR of 15.5% since 2010. Nevada’s cash flow growth has been impressive and this isn’t an argument for a short position in the stock. The basis of this analysis is mainly for investors that have a long-term focus and want to make an investment in the gaming space where they can see good fundamental growth in cash flow. Given the fact that Full House owns its own real estate and has a management team that is focused on improving the asset quality of its portfolio rather than returning cash to shareholders, I would make the argument that the long-term prospects for value creation are more attractive for FLL in addition to the stock trading at a cheaper multiple than UWN.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.