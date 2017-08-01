The Dollar Is Sick

We can't exclude a modicum of political risk premium creeping into the dollar and out of the euro.

The timing and speed of the fall is at least in part curious from an economic point of view as interest rates and bond yields still favor the US.

The dollar has fallen surprising fast against the euro, and the end of that doesn't seem in sight just yet.

It all seemed perfectly logical, a combination of a number of Trump reflationary policies restoring economic growth and Fed tightening to ensure inflation would not be accelerating would provide a double barreled boost for the US dollar.

Instead, this happened:

Since the dollar rally petered out late last year at $1.04 to the dollar the euro has been on an extended rise and the dollar has not only kept on falling against the euro, but also against other major currencies:

Even against the Japanese yen, with its ultra-loose monetary policy the dollar has been falling this year:

This has been a pretty amazing spectacle, all the more so because US interest rates are actually considerably higher than those of either Japan or the eurozone.

Also, the Fed has been the only central bank raising interest rates and the other big central banks are actually still in QE mode, buying vast quantities of assets while the Fed has not only stopped purchasing assets some time ago already, it will start selling them from its balance sheet this year.

Reasons

Trump's reflation not going anywhere anytime soon

A milder Fed

Political risk

Eurozone revival

Perhaps the most important reason is not hard to guess, Trump's reflationary blitz has come to a grinding halt. So far no repeal and replace of Obamacare, which makes tax cuts/reform more problematic, there is nothing on the infrastructure blitz either, all we have is some executive deregulation, mainly in fossil fuels and finance.

Nor is there much perspective that this picture is going to change dramatically anytime soon.

A more recent phenomenon is a milder Fed which seems to realize that inflation isn't such a big risk in the US, despite the low unemployment number.

Fallout

The first casualty seems to be Japanese shares. Despite a string of encouraging economic news out of Japan lately, with unemployment at record lows, consumer spending up and business confidence growing, Japanese shares are stalling as a result of the rise of the yen:

The reverse is true for US stocks, which benefit from the weaker dollar both trough increased sales and higher profits in US dollar terms.

Perhaps the most spectacular, or at least the most surprising rise is against the euro. Yet is hasn't (yet?) caused any alarm, here is CNBC:

ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday that financing conditions remained broadly supportive, and noted that the euro's appreciation had "received some attention." However, he did not cite that strength as a problem nor did he directly try to talk the currency down.

The rise in the euro is negative for the eurozone as it both slows economic growth as well as lowers inflation. But Mario Draghi also said something else, according to The Telegraph:

Mr. Draghi rowed back from earlier talk of a 'reflation' revival in Europe, insisting instead that monetary stimulus will be needed for a very long time and bond tapering will be glacially slow. "Let me be clear, inflation is not where we want it to be, and where it should be," he said.

In effect, this constellation of forces is producing a curious vortex. The higher the euro climbs, the less likely it is that inflation will get anywhere near the 2% ECB target so the less it will be in a hurry to taper its bond purchases (now 60 billion euro's a month).

In fact, yields even in the Southern periphery are starting to wake up to this reality as they have calmed down quite a bit. Here is Mizuho strategist Antoine Bouvet (from Yahoo):

"Tapering is already priced in, so while it's good news and progress, it's not something that would make the market reassess its view." Italian, Spanish and Portuguese bonds, seen as the biggest beneficiaries of central bank stimulus, outperformed the rest of the market, dropping 3-7 basis points.

And indeed, after bond markets were getting worried about ECB tapering, some sort of calm seems to have returned:

What is going on?

We struggle to explain the rapid rise in the euro (or rapid decline in the dollar with respect to the euro) in purely economic terms.

For instance, one is inclined to say that this development (the rise in eur/USD) contains the seed of its own reversal:

It slows economic growth in the eurozone and spurs it in the US.

It dampens bond yields in the eurozone, prolonging and/or enlarging the yield difference with US bonds.

It further dampens eurozone inflation and allows the ECB to maintain its expansionary policies for longer.

It flatters US company earnings and spurs dollar denominated investment.

Yet nothing of the sorts is happening, the euro marches relentlessly upwards and from an economic point of view it doesn't make a whole lot of sense unless you believe the US is heading for a recession, for which there are few, if any immediate indications.

Could it be that the currency markets are moving on an increasing Trump risk premium, in combination with better political prospects for the eurozone?

Apart from Trump's reflationary economic agenda in limbo, political clouds are gathering over the White House. When James Comey temporarily reopened the Hillary Clinton email case just before the election, the response from candidate Trump was (apart from "lock her up!") that it would be inconceivable to have a President under investigation.

Well, that's exactly what we've got, and while it's way too early for any definite conclusions, there is enough stuff out there (like the firing of James Comey and the reasons Trump gave for that, the email exchange between Trump Jr. and some people inviting him to a meeting to discuss Russian help for his father's campaign by delivering dirt on his opponent, etc.) to have some concerns about how this is all going to end.

In Europe, political risks seem to be reducing. The populist wave seems to have been tamed (at least for now) with the election of Macron (and the failure of Wilders to get ahead in the Netherlands) in France. There is even some optimism returning on a new French-German axis and a deepening of economic integration, necessary to make the euro work during bad times.

We will discuss these in another article as that warrants extensive treatment, but the difference in mood music can hardly be different.

Trade

But there is one other factor to consider, and that is trade. Quite simply, the US still has a large trade deficit, and the eurozone has a large and growing trade surplus.

Much of this is the works of Germany and the Netherlands, which have truly ludicrous trade surpluses (in the order of 8.5% and 10% of GDP). And the euro is simply undervalued, from Bloomberg:

the shared currency remains 14 percent below its fair value against the dollar, according to a purchasing-power parity model from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

Now, the euro was even more undervalued half a year ago, and neither a trade surplus nor an undervalued currency necessarily correct themselves in due time, these can persist for a long time.

Witness the US trade deficit, which is in existence at least from the early 1980s and a function of the US having the most liquid and deepest capital markets.

But at times when capital has some hesitation to gravitate to those deep US markets, trade flows and currency values suddenly take on a new meaning, or so it seems.

Conclusion

The dollar has fallen remarkably fast and deep, especially against the euro. Part of this can be explained by the disappearance behind the horizon of the Trump reflationary agenda, and part by a milder Fed, at least recently.

The underlying economics do support a higher euro, given that it is undervalued and the euro area has a not insubstantial trade surplus.

But the much bigger capital flows should still favor the US where bond yields and interest rates are substantially higher.

We can't discard a something of a small political risk premium creeping in US dollar assets and exiting that of the eurozone.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.