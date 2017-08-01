A Light In A Darkened Industry

Investment Thesis

A Buy and Hold recommendation has been issued for McDermott International (MDR). McDermott International Inc. is a company that specializes in integrated engineering, procurement, construction, and installations services in upstream developments worldwide. Upstream oil and gas developments are the section of the industry that has traditionally experienced the highest number of Mergers, Acquisitions and Divestitures. McDermott wins contracts from companies as a means to bring in revenue.

A main driver in the undervaluation of McDermott International has been the decline in oil that has proven disastrous as the stock price had continued to decline in the recent years. Image one shows a direct correlation between the price of a barrel of crude oil and McDermott Internationals stock price. As noted previously, McDermott International took 2016 by storm by beating EPS in the last two quarters of 2016 by beating analyst’s expectations.

In a struggling industry, MDR was able to turn a profit for the year while the oil industry struggled tremendously. One of the key drivers to the company’s mispricing is the deterioration of oil worldwide. Deterioration not in the sense of the oil itself, but the declining price and outlook that has been bearish to say the least.

McDermott International will continue to grow as a company with three successful elements of the business, demand for the company’s services, a strong backlog that continues to grow year after year, and reliable financials such as the balance sheet and cash flow statement that prove McDermott International is a stock that should be added to your portfolio.

Product And Services

McDermott International consists of four separate fields in which the company is able to service customers; Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation provide business for McDermott International. MDR’s engineering department designs production facilities in order to manage the company risks while also increasing value for the company's uses.

Procurement Unit

Part of the business overlooks the labor done on projects and consists of multiple themes.

• Certainty of supply

• A realistic timetable

• Reliable Expedient that contribute to the success of the business.

The Installation Services

• The installation sectors have proven to be a fatal part of the business as these two departments continue to be the largest drivers of revenue for the company.

• McDermott International utilizes its fleet of vessels through installation campaigns to drive business and reach customers globally.

MDR Construction Unit

• Deals with fast-track projects in the areas of shallow water structure

• Floating platforms

• Subsea facilities.

The company is recognized worldwide as a leader in these individual fields. The company consist of several operating areas: the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia and the Middle East, which enable the customer relationship experience to thrive. This can be seen by McDermott’s continuous demand in the upstream oil and gas development market.

Institutional Investors

McDermott International, as of March 31, 2017, is held over 87% by institutions. The three largest financial institutions that hold them are: The Vanguard Group Inc. (8%), Dimensional Fund Advisors LP (6%), and Fairpointe Capital LLC (5.5%). A breakup of the various investment firms can be seen below.

Image: Investment Firms

Revenue Streams

McDermott International separates revenue by three geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Africa (AEA), the Middle East (“MEA”), and Asia (ASA).

AEA - Revenues decreased for the Americas, Europe and Africa by 40% from 2015 to 2016. This decrease in revenue for AEA in 2016 was caused by a decline in assignments for the past year. A total loss of $193mil was the result of this taking place.

Contributors For The AEA:

The completion of jacket fabrication activity at the Altamira facility in Mexico and its installation campaign on the Ayatsil-C jacket replacement project.

Transportation, installation and marine campaigns executed by the DB 50 and NO 105 vessels on the EOG Sercan project in Trinidad.

The fabrication, spooling and installation of jumpers and control umbilicals on the Jack St. Malo project in the Gulf of Mexico, which was recently completed in the third quarter of 2016.

Commencement of engineering work on the Abkatun-A2 platform project, a turnkey EPCI contract in the Gulf of Mexico that was awarded to the company in 2016.

Umbilical and flowline installation marine campaigns by the North Ocean 102 and NO 105 vessels for the Caesar Tonga field development project in the Gulf of Mexico. The completion of the LLOG Otis subsea tieback project in the Gulf of Mexico

The company’s Middle East segment contributed the greatest by adding a 107mil increase over the past year to overall revenues for the company. An overall 9% increase for the MEA occurred since 2015.

Contributors For The MEA:

Engineering, fabrication and marine activities on a lump-sum EPCI project under the LTA II entered into with Saudi Aramco.

The fabrication and marine cablelay activities on the Marjan Saudi Aramco power system replacement project.

Commencement and substantial completion of a large pipeline-related project in the Middle East took place in the past year.

The marine campaign for installation of a pipeline, spool and risers on a flow assurance project in Qatar. Recently awarded in the fourth quarter of 2015.

McDermott International’s Asia segment held the largest loss in revenue for 2016. Revenue decreased by approximately 24%, or $350mil. According to company transcripts, this immense loss was partially due to a reduction in the activity during the Itchthys EPCI project that is taking place currently in Australia. The slowing of production was caused by the company pushing through installation and transportation phases of the project.

Contributors For ASA

Brunei Shell pipeline replacement project, Gorgon MRU project, Bukit-Tua platform/subsea spools installation project.

Higher fabrication activity in 2016 on the Yamal project awarded in the third quarter of 2015, which will provide work for many years to come.

The commencement of the Vashishta subsea field infrastructure development work, an EPCI project in India in 2016.

2017 Revenue Projection:

CEO David Dickson calls for a projected revenue of 3.2Bil for the fiscal year 2017. This projection calls for a 21% increase in revenue.

Financials

DCF Analysis

By constructing a DCF to project unlevered free cash flow, it is key to look at several items included on the above analysis.

1. Revenue Increase

CEO David Dickson called for a 5% rise in revenue totaling over 3bil for the year 2017. Five years down the road, if MDR is able to continue to grow by this margin, revenue will possibly grow to over 4bil during this time.

2. EBITDA

EBITDA has taken off following revenue and could see immense gains down the road. An increase from 74,32ths to over 1bil is possible if EBITDA tracks with revenue. The probability that EBITDA will continue to increase over the next few years is probable due to past growth and future outlook. As the company continues to grow, thrive, and fill the order books as it has done in the past, EBITDA will be able to follow suit.

3. D&A

Depreciation and Amortization stays stagnant throughout the analysis.

From 2017 until the year 2022, unlevered free cash flow is to rise from $237mil to over $468mil an increase of over 97%.

Income Statement:

Correlation between declining revenue and costs and expenses.

Revenue from 2015 to 2016 had declined by 14%. On the same note, costs and expense followed suit by declining 15% over the course of the past year. After reviewing the cost structure, McDermott International laid off 1,500 jobs, which were projected to save the company nearly $30 million as a result. Looking forward, David Dickson has implemented a strategy, which stresses leadership, execution, building, and growth of the company going onward.

Operating Income Improvement.

Over the past few years, McDermott International has seen intense volatility in the company’s operating income. Despite the volatility, the MDR has been able to increase the income in the past three years by an astonishing 780% increase from 16mil to 142mil since 2014. Below is a graph showing the past five years of the operating income:

Image: Operating Income

Light At The End Of The Tunnel

Similar to Operating Income, McDermott International has seen much volatility in recent years. As seen in the chart below, the years 2012 through 2014 have been miserable. A total decline of just over 100% has been seen going back to the years 2012 to 2015. Despite this, after having a profitable year in 2016 net income has risen 75% to over $36mil.

Balance Sheet:

McDermott International has seen mediocre performance in the past year throughout the company’s balance sheet by not increasing assets or liabilities. With that being said, the company currently holds a stellar debt to assets ratio of that proves the company is liquid.

Current Assets Decline

McDermott International has seen a slow downward trend in current assets since 2014. While this may come as a surprise seeing as though the company is growing, a look at the balance sheet will show although accounts receivable, cash and cash equivalents, and contracts in progress have shown losses, a crucial part of the company’s balance sheet has shown significant growth.

Leading into 2017, property plant and equipment has seen a 10% rise over the past 5 years. While that may come across as rather low considering that is only 2% growth per year, seeing as oil and gas have seen near all-time lows has proven that MDR has been growing throughout this time period.

Decrease In Liabilities, Increase In Equity

Since long-term debt showed an incredible jump in 2013 from $49mil to over $800mil the next year, this area of the balance sheet has shown a 22% decrease. Total liabilities from 2015 to 2016 show a decrease as accounts payable and accrued liabilities have each shown decreasing values. The brightest and positive section on the financial statements has been the increase in equity. Since 2013, MDR experienced an 11% rise in equity.

Statement Of Cash Flows

Ultimately, companies who provide consistent cash flow shows signs of growth and prosperity. Throughout the statement of cash flows, investors will see both growth and prosperity, while also new ventures and opportunities that may prove beneficial for the long term investor.

Total Cash Provided by Operating Activities-

Cash provided by operating activities has been growing strong the past few years. In 2014, the company had collected nearly 7 million in cash from operating activities. This past year, 2016, the company managed obtain over 175mil in cash from operating activities. That is an increase of over 170mil in just 3 years. Although it is evident that the company has a backlog that will provide work for years to come, an increase in cash of those proportions shows that MDR consistently wins contracts.

Cash and Cash Equivalents

Cash and Cash Equivalents from the year 2015 to 2016 are at a decrease of 14%. However, it is important to note that before the 2016 year came to an end, the purchase of an offshore construction vehicle named Ceona Amazon was completed totaling 80mil. The vessel was purchased at a discount and is expected to be in use in the next couple of years.

The advantage that comes along with the purchase of the Ceona Amazon is that the vessel will allow McDermott to compete with the major subsea installation companies such as competitors Cameron and Dril-Quips. While cash and cash equivalents look to have taken a hit in the past year, a closer look will show that the company is taking measures to expand operations into different markets.

Q1 2017 Free Cash Flow Breakup to EBITDA

Image: MDR

Image:Ceona Amazon

Debt and Capital Structure

The company is made up of 37% equity while having 32% debt.

Image: McDermott International Capital Structure

A Light In A Darkened Industry

It is no surprise that the oil industry has been under fire for quite some time now. At its peak, a crude barrel of oil was being sold for above $140. However, as seen in the graph below, tough times have taken this industry by storm and signs of weakness are still being seen in 2017. Surprisingly, the company’s profitability increased from over 2mil to nearly 25mil in the course of a year; meanwhile, the price of a barrel of oil fell $5 during this time period. The growth during this rather tough time is the result of the strength of McDermott International's management.

When a company’s management fails to change the company often times fails as a result of the stubbornness from the administration. The company’s board of directors has shown nothing but flexibility in one of the most uncertain markets in the world. CEO David Dickson, previously employed as the President-North American Operations by Technip USA, commented on the results of the fiscal year 2017 by saying “you can see we continue to make short-term progress driven by improved execution and our change in culture which is in turn building a stronger financial foundation as we manage through this current macro commodity cycle.”

While the company’s stock price has been volatile over the past year, the ability for the company to realize the struggles with the oil and gas macro commodity market and change to avoid the recent affects shows the collectiveness of the organization. Recently in May of the current year, MDR hired Ty Lawrence to replace Kathy Murray as the company’s Vice President, Treasurer, and Investor Relations.

Present CFO and Executive Vice President Stuart Spence had this to say about Ty’s arrival, “These moves ensure McDermott continues to build the strength of our leadership team by expanding their breadth and depth of experience.” Stuart Spence may present the utmost experience of the group listed above. Prior to McDermott, Stuart held the title of CFO at Global Oilfield Services, Inc.

The CEO has also held similar positions as CFO and Executive Vice President for the following companies: Vetco International Ltd, Wood Group ESP, Black Rock Mining Ltd, Aibel AS, and Schlumberger NV. he combined experience, knowledge, and ability to change has been shown by the continuous number of orders and contracts received by the company, the success over the past year, and the projected cash flow that the company is projected to earn in the coming years.

Overall, McDermott International is comprised of like-minded individuals who have seen many difficult years. David Dickson had this to say during the Q1 earnings call for 2017, “Over the past couple of years, we have continued to stabilize and optimize the business through a number of initiatives, and now we're taking strategic steps to focus on growth while positioning for the upturn and our long-term future.” The strategic steps McDermott International has taken and plans to take will prove vital in the business’s future success.

Risk

Any company that is a major player in the upstream oil and gas industry will experience similar risks that could drastically change the company from having a strong quarter, to one of the worst in history of the organization. However, McDermott International presents certain risks that may not apply to various competitors across the industry. While any company faces generic risks such as intense competition, decline in work resulting in a drop in revenue, and the overall failing of a business altogether, below is an in depth look at some of the risks that could drastically affect the company in the following weeks ahead.

1. The oil and gas industry continue to suffer: According to an article entitled Oil and Gas Industry Outlook 2017 on Deloitte.com, one analyst writes, “$620 billion of projects through 2020 are estimated to have been deferred or canceled as a result of the downturn, and the appetite for long-term and complex major capital projects has waned, despite a few notable exceptions.”

McDermott International is a leader in this field of work and the next three years may bring about rough conditions for the company looking forward. With that being said it is key that investors realize that although the future is uncertain, the projects that MDR has started to work on from the backlog are not completed within a year. For example, in May of 2016 MDR was awarded a contract to build a pipeline on the offshore of the Arabian Peninsula.

The project is said to run through 2017 and finish in the 2018 time period. As the company focuses on the projects that have begun in the years 2015 and 2016, the likelihood of the company being affected by a decrease in project projected until 2020 seems unlikely.

2. The company’s backlog of contracts is a large asset that the company holds. While the number of contracts has been on the rise since 2014, it is a known fact in the industry that a company can pull out of a contract before the work has been started at any time. If McDermott International's backlog continues to grow the number of companies that may feel as though their work is not getting completed on time may pull out of the contract. As the backlog continues to grow, businesses may become frustrated with the length the project is taking to be completed.

Macro-Environment Outlook

Image: Barrels Per Day

The chart above shows the number of barrels produced per day in the thousands dating back to 1983. June of 2015 showed the largest number of barrels being produced at approximately 9595 barrels per day. Since then, a year later in the spring of 2016 the production per day has decreased by 8% as they pumped out 8,735 barrels on a daily basis.

Image: Natural Gas vs. Oil

It appears as this $40 to $50 price range has become the new normal for a barrel of oil in the past few years compared to the early 2000’s where a barrel of oil had a price range of $100-110. The upstream oil and gas industry is heavily dependent on the price of oil. Pulling in profitable margins throughout 2016 was not a common sight for companies operating in this industry. While Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Exxon (NYSE:XOM) made the list of profitable companies during this time period, McDermott International was an unexpected runner up to the Fortune 500 companies that came out on top during this time frame.

The company is strong and is able to compete with these large oil and gas dominant companies. Why this was somewhat unexpected had to do with the company tracking with the price of oil for quite some time. A look below shows that oil and MDR are virtually inseparable until 2016. McDermott International is the orange background while red line is USOIL crude barrel of oil. The profit margin that MDR was able to drive in shows that while the company tracks with the price of oil as seen by the stock price and the crude barrel of oil simulation, McDermott International has shown that the company is not fully dependent on the factor.

Image: SA Chart

Conclusion

McDermott International is a buy and hold stock that any investor who has patience, a long-term vision, and can see through this weak oil and gas period must invest in. All too often chances such as these are missed due to uncertainty hovering over the heads of investors worldwide. What makes McDermott capable of growth is the ability to change. MDR is changing the outlook of the company in a way that pushes onward to new projects and assignments that were not possible many years ago.

An example of this is the purchase of the recently discussed Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). MDR is pushing into a wider market by expanding their fields into different parts of the globe such as the Gulf of Mexico. Why this may not be as eye opening as 50% growth year to date or a quarter of a trillion cash sitting in the bank, this characteristic that the company has used to its advantage is overlooked and will contribute to the success of the company as seen between 2014 and 2016.

A few other factors that will contribute to the success of McDermott International are as follows: a projected cash flow increase, strong debt to equity ratio regarding uncertainty of the oil and gas industry, and the backlog of work that will last for several years to come. McDermott International is in a position to provide shareholders with modest gains in the near future.