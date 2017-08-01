Natural Gas Storage Figures For This Week

We give an update on where storage will be headed by 8/25.

A storage report of +21 Bcf would be compared to -3 Bcf last year and +44 Bcf for the five-year average.

Welcome to the natural gas storage forecast edition of Natural Gas Daily!

We expect a +21 Bcf change in the storage report for the week ended July 28. A storage report of +21 Bcf would be compared to -3 Bcf last year and +44 Bcf for the five-year average. Our estimate is 3 Bcf lower than last Friday.

Source: ICE

Our storage forecast is currently 5 Bcf higher than the ICE settlement report of +16 Bcf.

If consensus average is around the +16 Bcf as reported by the ICE settlement report, we think there's a good chance this storage report surprise to the downside. See our implied flow chart below:

As you can see, 7/21 week implied balance was similar to 7/28 week's implied balance. But EIA reported 1.5 Bcf/d lower implied balance than we had estimated. This could see EIA surprise to the upside on this week's report.

Natural gas prices across the curve are gaining, but bearish weather continues to plague storage injections. Here's an updated chart of where we expect storage to be by 8/25:

To put this injection season into perspective:

2017 injection so far (including our estimate to 8/25) - 1,045 Bcf

2016 - 858 Bcf

Five-year average - 1,241 Bcf

