Redfin: Disruptive Predator Or Sessile Bottom Feeder?

Source: shark illustration from Pixabay - Creative Commons free commercial use.

Synopsis

Redfin (Pending:RDFN) launched its much-anticipated IPO on Friday, selling 9.23 million shares at $15, above the $12-14 price range previously set. The IPO performed very well, rising almost 45% on its first day of trading, giving the company a market value of around $1.7 billion. As a Marine Biology major (before pursuing an MBA), I’ve decided to apply the biological theories of competition and natural selection to an analysis of an investment in Redfin. We’ll compare RDFN to two denizens of the pelagic realm – the Great White Shark and the flounder – in order to determine whether the company should be valued like a disruptive predator or a lowly member of the food chain, capable of stirring up the sediment but ultimately just ending up in a bigger fish's mouth.

The Redfin Value Proposition

Redfin seeks to disrupt the conventional residential brokerage model by providing a technology platform that lowers marketing fees (and thus the cost of doing business) and passes the savings on to consumers. As other authors on SA have noted, the company operates with a commission level around 1-1.5% versus the up-to-6% commissions that traditional brokerages charge. The company’s website platform provides an abundant source of information, including MLS data, property history values, and 3-D virtual tours, allowing customers to do their own research on properties. The site is very easy to use, well designed, and customers can easily contact an agent or schedule tours of properties.

Is Redfin the Next Amazon or Is It Shark Bait?

Redfin is a difficult animal to evaluate and investors have been struggling to arrive at an appropriate P/S multiple. Is it the next Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) - a company that’s likely to disrupt its industry - or merely a small fingerling facing daunting competition? The Great White Shark sits firmly atop the food chain and occupies an ecological niche where it faces little competition for resources. Feeding primarily on pinnipeds, fissipeds, sea turtles, and small toothed whales, adult Great White Sharks enjoy a distinct advantage in size and weapons. Over the eons, the shark has evolved into an effective apex predator with olfactory cells that can detect a drop of blood from a mile away and a protective nictating membrane that protects its eyes from the claws of prey. When Amazon first went public, it was very similar to a Great White Shark. The internet was in its infancy and the company enjoyed a first-mover advantage over smaller competitors. While doubts existed whether internet shopping would ever pose a threat to mainstream retailers and whether Amazon would succeed in fending off competition from its larger brick-and-mortar competitors, the lower cost structure and the savings passed onto the consumer (along with quantum advances in the speed of internet service) allowed the company to disrupt the conventional retail landscape.

Redfin, on the other hand, does not enjoy first-mover status. The larger, more established online real estate portals like Zillow (Z) and Realtor.com have a longer operating history and a stronger online presence.

The Competitive Advantages of Redfin

Like the flounder, Redfin (Redfinus disruptus) has been able to avoid the attention of much larger predators due to camouflage. Just as a larger fish passing overhead may fail to notice a flounder buried under the sand, Redfin has avoided the attention of larger competitors due its small market share (ca. 0.6%). However, the cost to develop an effective nationwide website and attract visitors is considerable and this provides the company with a partial moat and an early mover advantage relative to both traditional real estate brokers and any new market entrants.

As can be seen in the website statistics below, Redfin trails online real estate portals such as Zillow and Realtor.com but has a healthy lead over traditional brokers like Keller Williams and Reology. Furthermore, these traditional brokerages may have a hard time developing the evolutionary traits to fend off the threat to their traditional commission model. Even the largest of them, Reology, operates a fragmented array of branded websites (e.g. Coldwell Banker.com, Century21.com, ERA.com, etc.) and if it responds to the new competition by offering customers reduced commissions via its websites, it may fail to receive much support from its independent agents. While a “lite” commission model is possible, agents are likely to prioritize walk-in and cold call customers due to the higher commissions and deprioritize website referrals. The issue is similar to what hindered the efforts of brick-and-mortar retailers to respond to the threat from e-commerce: existing long-term leases and overhead make it difficult to do anything about a higher cost structure.

The main competition online is obviously Zillow and Realtor.com, which each receive more website traffic than Redfin. All three websites offer similar resources and tools, so it’s largely a question of whether Redfin’s business model, where agents are direct employees, offers any competitive advantages over the model employed by the other two, where income comes from ad revenue and agent (e.g. Zillow’s Premier Agent program) and mortgage financing referrals.

In Darwinian terms, these traditional brokers are like sperm whales. While larger in size, they lack the nimbleness, weapons, and speed of the Great White Shark and are easily outcompeted for resources. Zillow, on the other hand, with roughly four times the traffic of Redfin on its two sites, is the 100 ton Megalodon of the industry.

Company Website Alexa.com

U.S. Rank Average Monthly Visitors *from trafficestimate.com Redfin (RDFN) redfin.com 171 11,582,400 Zillow (Z) zillow.com 41 35,529,000 Realtor.com [owned by News Corp (NWSA)] realtor.com 147 16,515,000 Trulia [owned by Zillow (NASDAQ:Z)] trulia.com 157 14,847,200 RE/MAX (RMAX) remax.com 2,651 1,233,400 Keller Williams [owned by Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A and BRK.B)] kw.com 2,822 1,222,700 Reology (RLGY) century21.com 4,729 815,300 Reology (RLGY) coldwellbanker.com 6,409 522,900 Reology (RLGY) era.com 19,178 220,700 Multiple Listing Network Ltd. [private company] mls.com 16,242 301,100

Redfin’s website generates far more traffic than any of the traditional brokerage sites but trails Zillow and Realtor.com.

But Didn’t the Megalodon Go Extinct?

The Megalodon did in fact die out around 2.6 million years ago and some biologists believe it was due to increased competition from the Great White Shark, among others, (see e.g. Cause of megalodon's extinction revealed) so there's an evolutionary precedent for a smaller competitor outcompeting a larger competitor. In the case of the Megalodon, its size made it require more territory and food resources than smaller, more nimble competitors like the Great White. But while Redfin, Zillow, and Realtor.com may reside firmly at the top of the food chain, they’re small fry compared to the size of the overall residential real estate market, so it’s unlikely Redfin’s larger competitors are going to perish anytime soon due to a lack of customers to “feed” on.

The National Association of Realtors has estimated that 87% of property buyers still use an agent to consummate transactions (see caifuglobal.com article) and Zillow, Realtor.com, and Redfin probably together account for less than 3% of the roughly $100 billion residential property market (see e.g. prior SA articles on Redfin’s market share and article on venturebeat.com). There is plenty of room for growth.

The Competition for Resources

Clearly, based on their paltry share of this $100 billion market, there is still plenty of virgin territory left to be conquered by online real estate players such as Zillow and Redfin. So the question becomes which business model is likely to prevail in the end and does Redfin’s ability to provide brokerage services provide it with a sustainable competitive advantage? If you believe Mir Haque, the former VP of Strategy at Realtor.com, then Zillow in an attempt to improve the monetization of its website is already hard at work developing a full-service model, where the agents in its Premier Agent program would receive the sales support, back office support, and liability insurance traditional brokerages supply, allowing it to operate as a “shadow brokerage” instead of just supplying leads to its independent agents (see venturebeat.com article). If this happens, then Redfin will directly butt heads with a much larger competitor and its success or failure will largely hinge on its ability to attract competent sales agents - in a nutshell, how its direct employee model fares in the competition for resources relative to Zillow’s independent agent model will determine its future.

Annoying Parasite or Valued Resource?

Many people have questioned whether there’s really a need for real estate agents - are they simply just opportunistic pilot fish eager to latch on to a Great White for a quick meal or valuable resources who provide an important service? Sometimes technological changes remove barriers to entry and lower the cost of doing business by enabling unskilled workers to replace a more highly-paid workforce. This was what allowed Uber (Private:UBER) and Lyft (Private:LYFT) to disrupt the taxi industry: with the advent of GPS and improvements in cellular communications taxi dispatchers became obsolete and anyone with a Garmin in their vehicle could easily serve as a taxi driver. With its reduced commission model Redfin is counting on its technology platform to enable inexperienced agents to be effective real estate closers. Top sales performers aren’t going to settle for 1-1.5% commissions - they have enough customers lined up at higher commissions - just as experienced taxi drivers aren't going to apply at Uber. Thus, the agents who gravitate to Redfin will be the ones who are struggling to get enough listings and willing to sacrifice commission for a reliable stream of business - think recent college graduates, career changers, and struggling or inexperienced agents. On the other hand, Zillow’s model, if we assume the company also plans to offer cut-rate commissions, would allow an agent to continue to show properties for a traditional brokerage while selectively supplementing his income with lower-tiered listings from Zillow.

So, What’s a Fair Market Value for Redfin?

Like the Great White Shark, Redfin plays a valuable role in the residential real estate ecosystem but investors are divided on whether it should be valued like a tech company or a traditional real estate brokerage. Likewise, it's difficult to estimate the market value of a Great White Shark. The UICN Red List describes a commercial market value of $20,000-50,000 for the jaws, $600-800 for individual teeth, and $1,000 for a set of fins (Carcharodon carcharias (Great White Shark)). Taking the midpoint of $35,000 for the jaws and multiplying $700 per tooth by the roughly 300 teeth found in a Great White’s mouth, you arrive at a total commercial value of $246,000. Multiply this figure by twice the Stanford University estimate of the worldwide Great White shark population (3,500, which has been widely criticized as being far too low) and we arrive at an overall market value of $1.72 billion (see the Stanford study).

I believe this amount serves as a fair market value for Redfin (in other words around $21.52 a share). For the floor, we can go with the maximum fine levied by the state of California for the illegal capture of a Great White ($10,000) multiplied by our off-the-cuff estimate of the current Great White Shark population (7,000), which yields a market cap of $70 million or roughly $0.88 per share. As the upper bound of our fair value estimate, we can use the price that Redfin (Redfinus disruptus) would fetch at an upscale restaurant (say $35) multiplied by 79.42 million shares outstanding, resulting in a market cap of $3.18 billion or $35 a share.

It’s hard to see Redfin’s market cap falling below the commercial value of the world’s unlicensed Great White Shark fishery, but stranger things have happened like when the entire kingdom of Iceland filed for bankruptcy due to a declining North Atlantic cod population and a Hole in the Head epidemic that decimated the hákarl export industry (a delicious local delicacy made from fermented putrefied basking shark). There’s no doubt your return on invested capital would be higher if you rented a fishing boat in a country with little or no environmental protection laws, hired a local crew and an endodontist and trawled for Great Whites, but if you prefer to seek your fortune on dry land, just how attractively valued is Redfin at its current level?

A Quick Message from Our Sponsor

Source: shark illustration by Gwenn Seemel under the following Creative Commons License. The image has been modified by the author and incorporated in the advertisement, which was designed by the author and may not be reproduced without prior permission.

* Disclaimer: This is a fictional ad for a fictional energy drink that is not designed for human consumption. There is no such thing as Great White Energy drink nor is there an Icelandic Fish & Beverage Company. Do not try making this drink at home! Urea is a natural waste product that may be harmful to your health and trimethylamine oxide is a potent neurotoxin that can lead to serious injury or death if consumed!

It’s helpful to compare Redfin with its closest publicly-listed competitors - Zillow, an online portal with high gross margins, and Reology, a traditional real estate brokerage with much lower gross margins.

Comparison of Sales Growth and Margins

Stock (Ticker) 2015 Sales 2016 Sales YoY Sales Growth P/S Ratio Gross Margin Redfin (RDFN) 187.3 Mil 267.2 Mil 42.6% 6.51 31.0% Zillow (Z) 644.7 Mil 846.6 Mil 31.3% 9.18 91.5% Reology (RLGY) 5.706 Bil 5.810 Bil (0.3%) 0.77 22.8%

All sales figures are from the company's 2016 10-K reports and gross margins have been calculated from the data in these reports.

I think it’s senseless to talk about whether Redfin should be valued as a tech stock or a real estate broker as there’s no set rule of thumb when assigning multiples to companies in either industry. Even in the tech sector there’s a wide variation in price/sales ratios reflecting anticipated future growth rates and gross margins. As a rule, software companies tend to be valued at higher P/S multiples due to the higher gross margins - more of each dollar of sales trickles down to the net profits. Likewise, the higher the anticipated growth rate of a company, the higher the P/S multiple it’s usually awarded.

While Redfin’s sales growth exceeds Zillow’s (to be expected since Zillow dwarfs it in size), its gross margin is much closer to the level of a traditional real estate brokerage. So, clearly an appropriate P/S ratio should fall somewhere in between that of these two competitors. Where I differ from Graham is in the application of a pure valuation-based model without factoring psychological factors in. The excitement created by the IPO of an innovative company with the potential to disrupt an entire industry shouldn't be discounted and may provide the stock with a strong tailwind. Furthermore, if the rumors about Zillow adopting a full-service brokerage model are true, then I'd expect Z's sales growth to improve and its P/S ratio to contract, reflecting the lower anticipated gross margins.

Conclusion

I was fortunate enough to be allocated shares in the Redfin IPO and decided it was high time someone combined the fields of ecology, evolution, and species biology with investment analysis and stock valuation. In this spirit, after running an environmental impact analysis and applying the laws of natural selection and species diversity to a discounted cash flow model, I’ve assigned the following informative ratings to Redfin and its closest publicly traded competitors:

Redfin (RDFN) - Conservation Dependent

Zillow(Z) - Least Concern

Reology (RLGY) - Endangered

Disclosure:

The author strongly advises against acquiring a fishing boat and capturing or molesting a Great White Shark and disclaims all liability for any such activities a reader might be inspired to undertake after reading this article, whether legal or illegal and whether a board-certified endodontist is present on board or not. These animals have dwindled in number and it’s important for us to conserve them as they play a vital role in keeping the growing human population in check. Furthermore, Great White Sharks are dangerous, unpredictable creatures and any attempt to capture, catch, or molest one of these animals can lead to grievous bodily injury, maiming, dismemberment, death, or worse, so leave these activities to trained research biologists, who carry adequate life insurance!

The author personally apologizes to the country of Iceland for any incidental or non-incidental damage to its fishing or tourism industry as a result of this article. As far as the author knows, there is no export industry for hákarl and the author has deliberately misrepresented the dish, making it sound even less palatable than it really is. The author disclaims any liability toward the nation of Iceland or any Icelandic companies or individuals and shall not be liable for any incidental damage to its fishing or tourism industry or for any other financial loss or pain and suffering. Iceland is a wonderful country with waterfalls, volcanoes, cute little fjord ponies, and enchanting woodland trolls.

This article is provided for entertainment purposes only and not as investment, tax, legal, or financial advice. Any opinions provided are strictly the lame opinions of the author and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell a specific stock. The information contained herein is not meant to be comprehensive, is limited in scope, and while the author has made every effort to ensure its levity, he disclaims any liability for any errors, omissions or inaccuracies in the content. Always consider your risk tolerance, financial situation, and goals, do your own research before buying or selling any security, and consult with a registered investment adviser. The author is not a registered investment adviser and takes no responsibility for any losses incurred from the use of any information contained herein and disclaims any liability arising from the use of information contained in this article.