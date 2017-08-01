Ensco Defends Atwood Merger

Ensco's (ESV) second-quarter earnings release and earnings call were especially interesting given the upcoming merger with Atwood Oceanics (ATW). Fellow contributor Fun Trading has already written a nice summary of Ensco's results, so I won't do the same job twice. Instead, I'm going to focus on the most intriguing part of today's Ensco story -- the merger with Atwood.

I have previously written a critical article on the Ensco-Atwood merger (see here). Before I offer my commentary, I'd like to sum up Ensco management's reasoning for the merger. Here's what the company plans to accomplish:

Enhance floater segment with Atwood's drillships and semi-subs Refresh the jack-up segment Save money from synergies

Ensco also noted that it plans to:

Rationalize legacy assets Be highly selective in reactivating rigs

Now let's go through the above-mentioned points one by one.

Enhance floater segment with Atwood's drillships and semi-subs: Ensco has eight drillships: DS-3, DS-4, DS-5, DS-6, DS-7, DS-8, DS-9 and DS-10. Ensco DS-3 and DS-5 are preservation stacked in Spain. Ensco DS-9 is available in Singapore. Ensco DS-6 will soon roll off contract in Egypt (in February 2018) and will also have to search for work. As the example of Ensco DS-4 showed, DS-3 and DS-5 could be reactivated if a suitable contract is found. Therefore, Ensco has three drillships that it can bid for work and this number will soon increase to four.

With the acquisition of Atwood, Ensco will get Atwood Advantage, Atwood Achiever and the newbuilds Atwood Admiral and Atwood Archer. Atwood Advantage's contract with Noble Energy (NBL) ended on July 31, and the rig will be idled in the Mediterranean and actively marketed. Atwood Achiever's work is expected to end in January 2018, after which the rig will have to find work again. Effectively, Ensco will have the task to find jobs for eight drillships in 2018-19. I'm not at all convinced that having four more drillships right now was worth the price Ensco offered for Atwood.

Switching to semi-subs, Atwood only offers Atwood Condor and Atwood Osprey. In this case, the addition to the fleet is even lower, especially given the fact that Ensco has a number of 8500 series semi-subs stacked in the Gulf of Mexico and Singapore.

Refresh the jack-up segment: Ensco has a number of older jack-ups, that's true. However, many of them are actually working. Age is not that critical for jack-ups as opposed to semis and especially drillships. For example, Ensco 92, which was originally built in 1982, is in a contract with ConocoPhillips (COP) from February 2017 to December 2022. Also, the company has the freshly built Ensco 140 and Ensco 141 available. Ensco 121 and Ensco 122 will soon roll off their contracts, and Ensco 123 will be delivered from the yard in the first quarter of 2018. The question is similar to the floater segment: Are five incremental Atwood jack-ups (with only one jack-up under contract) necessary for Ensco's fleet right now?

Save money from synergies: Here's what Ensco had to say on this topic during the conference call: "We estimate that we will achieve $45 million of expense synergies in 2018 and run rate synergy of $65 million on an annual basis beginning in 2019. We expect to achieve these synergies primarily through the consolidation of offices and shore-based head count." Put simply, there will be no improvement over the current Ensco expense run-rate. The best the company will get is to eliminate the overhang from the Atwood merger. In all likelihood, the synergy numbers are derived by summing current Ensco and Atwood shore-based expenses and eliminating double positions where possible. It can be called a synergy -- but only for Atwood, which gets a truly magnificent deal.

Commenting on Ensco's future actions, I'd say that scrapping is inevitable. Ensco is not alone here, as the whole industry will have to walk through this painful process. What has been done so far is definitely not sufficient enough. Speaking about reactivations, the Atwood merger will switch Ensco's focus on getting work for Atwood's drillships at the expense of its own rigs. I reiterate my doubts that this is a good strategy.

In my view, Ensco would have enjoyed upside from better offshore drilling environment anyway (if the offshore drilling market rebound started, of course), but added unnecessary risk with the Atwood merger. The deal is rather pricey and looks like a real gift to Atwood and its shareholders. I don't expect any improvement over current Ensco's expenses due to synergies as the main idea is just to kill double positions -- a problem that did not exist prior to merger. Given the current situation in the industry, it is almost impossible to expect any additional pricing power. I maintain my view that the Ensco-Atwood merger is a mistake for Ensco and a big relief for Atwood.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.