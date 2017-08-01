American Railcar Industries' (ARII) CEO Jeff Hollister on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

American Railcar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARII)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 1, 2017 10:00 ET

Executives

Luke Williams - Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Jeff Hollister - President and Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Matt Alcott - Cowen

Justin Long - Stephens

Matt Brooklier - Buckingham Research

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the American Railcar Industries Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would like to introduce your host for today’s conference, Mr. Luke Williams, Senior Vice President, CFO and Treasurer. Sir, you may begin.

Luke Williams

Thank you, Terrance. Good morning. I would like to welcome you to the American Railcar Industries’ second quarter 2017 earnings conference call. I am Luke Williams, our Chief Financial Officer and I would like to thank you for joining us this morning.

For those who are interested, a replay of this call will also be available on our website, americanrailcar.com, shortly after this call ends. Joining me this morning is Jeff Hollister, our President and Chief Executive Officer. Our call today will include comments about the railcar industry, our operations and financial results. Following these remarks, we will have a question-and-answer session.

This conference call will include forward-looking statements, including statements as to estimates, expectations, intentions and predictions of future financial performance based on currently available information. Participants are directed to our SEC filings and press releases for a description of certain business issues and risks, a change in any one of which could cause our actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Also, please note that the company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement made during the call.

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures we will discuss today that are reconciled to net earnings in our press release that was issued this morning. The press release is available through the Investor Relations page of our website, as well as a supplemental information presentation.

Now, it’s my pleasure to introduce Jeff Hollister.

Jeff Hollister

Thank you, Luke and good morning. Thanks for joining us this morning. It is no secret we have been busy this quarter. As we announced in early June, we began managing our railcar leasing business in-house as the sale of ARL became effective on June 1. We worked for several months leading up to the June 1 to prepare to implement and integrate our lease management systems and processes to position ourselves for a smooth transition. Furthermore, we have put together a strong ARI sales and fleet management group comprised of numerous key employees, including existing ARI employees, former ARL employees and others who have joined us from elsewhere in the industry. The commercial team is led by John O'Brien our Chief Commercial Officer. The shift to managing our lease fleet in-house also gives us the opportunity to streamline processes and realize synergies and cost savings in integrating with the rest of our organization.

During this transition, we have assured as many customers as possible of our continued focus and efforts to support them on all fronts. Our sales and marketing strategy at ARI begins with listening to our customers and finding solutions to fit their needs. ARI has now evolved into a one-stop shop with product offerings, including manufacturing, leasing and railcar services. With all these pieces in place and with its fully integrated business model, we want you to know now it’s all here at ARI. We take pride in our core manufacturing capabilities and believe that they provide us with a competitive advantage. We have the flexibility to sell or lease railcars to key strategic customers operating in a variety of markets. Our repair network, including our mobile locations, continued to provide support for our only fleet as well as the complementary offering to our direct sale customers to support their needs.

The industry backlog at June 30, 2017 was 66,561 railcars and approximately 87% of the backlog is for hopper and tank railcars, our primary products. The industry reported that 17,665 railcars were ordered on a gross basis and 10,625 railcars were delivered during the second quarter of 2017 producing a book-to-bill ratio of approximately 1.7 to 1. While industry order activity during the quarter was strong overall, there are still challenges as the tank car market remains soft and opportunities for hopper railcar orders continue to be competitive.

Inquiries for hopper railcars remain steady for a variety of commodity market such as plastics, minerals, sand, grain and other food and agricultural products. The soft tank car market has resulted in lower levels of tank car inquiries. Following these trends, lease rates and selling prices on standard tank railcars continue to soften due to oversupply in the market and tank railcars and storage as new tank railcars enter the market and existing tank railcars come off lease. Given these circumstances, we are also focused on our relationships with customers to understand their demand and timing needs for limited specialty tank railcars or normal replacement opportunities in the marketplace.

During the quarter, we were able to secure orders for 798 new railcars in both the tank and covered hopper markets. Our year-to-date order total of 1,672 railcars has surpassed the 1,568 orders that we received for the full year of 2016. ARI’s book-to-bill ratio for the second quarter of 2017 was 0.74 to 1. This book-to-bill ratio in the number of orders for the quarter excludes 130 railcars that were substituted with railcars that are coming off lease and are being repurposed. Although industry deliveries for the second quarter of 2017 were down 32% from 15,655 railcars delivered in the same period of 2016, ARI’s total railcar deliveries of 1,076 cars during the second quarter of 2017 was an increase of 6% from the 1,017 railcars we delivered in the same period of 2016.

As of June 30, 2017, we had a backlog of 2,878 railcars, 715 of which are for lease. We have already received additional new car orders in the current quarter and are working with customers on inquiries for new car deliveries later this year and into 2018. During the second quarter of 2017, we shipped a heavier mix of railcars for lease as a percentage of total shipments, which was 51% compared to our historical trend from the previous 5 years of 29% per quarter. Our lease fleet has now surpassed 12,400 railcars. We continue to be committed to growing our lease fleet as demand dictates, so that our fleet continues to represent a wide range of diversified railcar types. The lease fleet continues to provide us with a steady stream of future cash flows and helped soften the impact of the current low volumes of new railcar demand.

I will now turn it back to Luke for a discussion of the second quarter financial results.

Luke Williams

Thank you, Jeff. Second quarter consolidated revenues were $109 million, down 28% versus $150 million for the same period in 2016. This decrease was primarily driven by our manufacturing segment with fewer direct sale railcar shipments partially offset by slight increases in revenues in the railcar leasing and railcar services segments. Consolidated manufacturing revenues were $55 million for the second quarter of 2017 compared to $98 million for the same period in 2016. The primary reasons for the decrease were lower volume of hopper and tank railcar shipments for direct sale and more competitive pricing on both types of railcars.

We shipped 531 railcars for direct sale and 545 railcars for lease during the second quarter of 2017. This was compared to 932 railcars for direct sale and 85 railcars for lease during the second quarter of 2016. Consolidated manufacturing revenues exclude estimated revenues related to railcars built for our lease fleet of $55 million for the second quarter of 2017 compared to $9 million for the same period in 2016, reflecting a higher mix of railcar shipped for lease. Railcar’s built for our lease fleet represented 51% of our total railcar shipments during the second quarter of 2017 compared to 8% for the same period in 2016. Please note that because of revenue and earnings related to lease railcars are recognized over the life of the lease, our future quarterly results will vary depending on the mix of lease versus direct sale railcars that we shipped during a given period.

Our railcar leasing revenues for the second quarter of 2017 were $34 million compared to $33 million for the same period in 2016. Leasing revenues increased slightly as our lease fleet has grown to 12,414 railcars at June 30, 2017, from 10,641 railcars at June 30, 2016. Although, we continues to strategically grow our lease fleet, we are experiencing a slight decline in weighted average lease rate compared to the same period in 2016, given the current industry trends. Our lease fleet continues to be utilized at over 99%. We are actively working with customers with upcoming expiring leases to renew the railcars under lease or find a reassignment opportunity with another customer.

Our consolidated railcars services revenues for the second quarter of 2017, up $20 million, represented a 2% increase compared to the same period of 2016. Revenue increased primarily due to increased demand and additional capacity from our mobile repair operation, partially offset by decreased demand for various types of tank railcar repair work, given the softness in that market. While our new tank railcar production is at lower volumes, consistent with the industry, we are performing repair work at our Marmaduke, Arkansas facility providing our customers another option to meet their needs.

Consolidated earnings from operations for the second quarter of 2017 were $22 million, down 38% compared to $36 million for the same period of 2016. Our consolidated operating margins were 20% for the second quarter of 2017, compared to 24% for the same period of 2016. These decreases were primarily driven by lower earnings from operations in our manufacturing segment combined with lower earnings from operations in our railcar leasing segment and higher selling, general and administrative costs. Consolidated earnings from operations for our manufacturing segment were $3 million for the second quarter of 2017, including the impact of an adjustment related to the operating loss [ph] contingency reserve compared to $14 million for the same period of 2016.

Operating margin from our manufacturing segment including the impact of the adjustment to the operating loss contingency decreased to 5% for the second quarter of 2017, compared to 15% from the same period in 2016. These decreases were primarily a result of fewer overall direct sale railcar shipments as discussed previously, more competitive pricing on both hopper and tank railcars and higher costs associated with lower production volumes. These earnings from operations excluded $5 million in estimated profits on railcars built for our lease fleet for the second quarter of 2017 and $1 million for the same period of 2016. The estimated profits on railcars built for our lease fleet are eliminated in consolidation.

Railcar leasing segment earnings from operations were $22 million for the second quarter of 2017, decreased slightly from $23 million for the same period in 2016. This decrease was primarily due to increased maintenance costs associated with our growing lease fleet maintenance costs on railcars going to other lessees and lower lease rates on certain renewals. Railcar services consolidated earnings from operations were $3 million for both the second quarter of 2017 and the second quarter of 2016, but operating margins decreased to 15% for the second quarter of 2017 compared to 16% for the second quarter of 2016. This decrease was due to an unfavorable mix of work at certain locations and increase in our company repair work partially offset by an increase in demand for our mobile repair services.

Consolidated selling general and administrative expenses increased $2 million in the second quarter of 2017, compared to the same period of 2016, due primarily to increased legal costs, a prior credit bad debt expense and compensation costs primarily related to the increased workforce due to the transition of managing our lease fleet in-house. These factors were partially offset by decreased commissions due to a lower mix of direct sale railcar shipments compared to the prior year and decreased stock based compensation costs due to fluctuations in the company’s stock price.

Interest expense decreased by 3% in the second quarter of 2017 compared to the same period of 2016, due to a lower average debt balance during 2017. Net earnings for the second quarter of 2017 were $11 million or $0.57 per share compared to $20 million or $1.02 per share for the same period in 2016. This decrease was driven by decreased earnings from operations as discussed earlier, as well as the impact of increased tax expense during the second quarter of 2017 as the company recorded a valuation allowance of $1 million against the deferred tax asset related to a capital loss carry-forward. This valuation allowance equates to a decrease of $0.05 per share for the second quarter of 2017. Our adjusted EBITDA was $37 million for the second quarter of 2017, representing a decline of 27% compared to $50 million for the same period in 2016. The decrease resulted primarily from decreased earnings from operations as previously discussed.

Turning to the results for the six months ended June 30, 2017, total consolidated revenues were $224 million, 32% lower than the $327 million for the same period in 2016. Revenues decreased as a result of lower railcar shipments for direct sale, partially offset by an increase in revenues from our lease fleet. Total railcar shipments for the six months ended June 30, 2017, were down 5% compared to the same period of 2016. We shipped 1,080 railcars for direct sale and 1,147 railcars for lease during the fixed first six months of 2017 compared to 2,062 railcars for direct sale and 285 railcars for lease during the same period in 2016.

Net earnings for the first six months of 2017 were $21 million or $1.12 per share, compared to $43 million or $2.18 per share for the same period of 2016. This decrease was due to lower earnings from operations driven largely by the heavier mix of railcars produced for our lease fleet during the first half of 2017 and lower overall shipments. Adjusted EBITDA was $73 million for the first six months of 2017 compared to $105 million for the same period of 2016 with a decrease driven by lower earnings from operations. Our earnings contributed to positive cash flow from operations of $52 million during the first six months of 2017 and we ended the quarter with networking capital of $172 million including $103 million of cash and cash equivalents. As of June 30, 2017, we had $558 million of debt outstanding under our January 2015 lease fleet financing facility. Our strong balance sheet combined with the $200 million available to borrow under our revolving credit facility along with additional unencumbered railcars provides us with the ability to continue to find opportunities to strategically grow to further enhance our business model in addition to continuing to expand our lease fleet.

We continue to return value to our shareholders. On July 27, 2017 our Board of Directors declared 20th consecutive quarterly cash dividend, this dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock of ARI to stockholders of record as of September 8, 2017, will be paid on September 22, 2017. During the first six months of 2017, we did not purchase any shares of our common stock. Board authorization of approximately $164 million remains available for further share repurchases.

At this time, I would like to turn it back to Jeff for some additional comments.

Jeff Hollister

Thanks Luke. While the environment in the North American railcar industry remains challenging, we believe we are well positioned to capitalize on any reasonable opportunities that arise. We are able to offer our customers the option for railcars either under a lease or direct sale arrangement, while at the same time maintaining a disciplined approach to managing our lease fleet and strategically deciding what types of railcars we want to own for our lease fleet. As our manufacturing capacity far exceeds the number of new railcars we expect to put under leases entering each year, we will look to continue our extended customer’s relationships, balance sales strategy and railcar sales to other shippers and lessors in the industry in need of new railcars [Technical Difficulty] vertically integrated manufacturer allows us to identify opportunities for cost savings throughout the supply chain. These cost savings initiatives tie into our capital budget plan to ensure we adjust our spending during soft market cycles. While our Ohio castings joint venture has been idled due to current lower railcar demand as announced earlier this year, our Axis joint venture continues to efficiently produce key component parts for us and others in the industry. The relationship with this joint venture represents another key link in our vertically integrated business and helps to further manage our costs and inventory availability when needed.

Our previous investments in our tank car facility provide us with the flexibility to not only manufacture a wide variety of new tank cars, but also to perform a variety of repair and retrofit work to existing railcars. To that point, we have had several inquiries from larger companies requesting estimates and information related to tank car retrofitting. We are capable and ready to respond to these needs as demand dictates. Even though we are currently facing lower production levels, our skilled and flexible workforce is able to efficiently produce high-quality hopper and tank railcars, which helps us to continue to remain competitive in the current market environment. Our flexible workforce can move between our hopper and tank railcar manufacturing facilities, which helps us to control both labor and overhead costs and allows us to maintain our relationships with skilled employees bearing soft market periods.

As I discussed previously, we have transitioned the management of our lease fleet in-house. We expect this transition to further enhance our ability to offer solutions to our customers, our railcar products and services over the entire railcar lifecycle. Since 2011, we have strategically grown our lease fleet to include a mix of tank and hopper railcars for varying types of service. Although certain operating leases for railcars in our lease fleet are up for renewal over the next 12 months, the majority of our leases have expiration dates that are spread over the next several years, which helps mitigate the risk of renewing leases at lower rates or any inability we may experience in renewing or re-leasing these railcars during the current market cycle.

We remain optimistic in the growth of our railcar services business as our full service repair network continues to support our growing lease fleet and provide our customers with the flexibility and capacity to provide railcar solutions for their maintenance needs over the railcar last cycle. While we continue to work with the FRA on the revised directive, a hearing date has been set by the court for September 22, 2017 regarding our efforts to challenge the directive. As we await the hearing, certain tank railcars subject to the revised directive owned by us and our customers continue to be inspected as mandated by the revised directive.

Throughout all of the activity within our company and the current railcar market conditions, safety, quality and regulatory compliance continues to be at the forefront of all our business activities. While North American railcar market conditions remain challenging, we are cautiously optimistic given the level of orders and inquiries we received during the second quarter and the industry took in during the quarter. We feel we are well-positioned to compete and meet the needs of our customers with our core manufacturing business, in-house management of our leasing business, our increased sales force and our full service repair network. I want to thank the employees that were personally involved in the transition activity centered around expanding our sales group and setting up our lease management team. They have worked long and hard most of the year getting the systems, processes and customer service plans in place, so that we are now ready to better serve our customers.

Now, I will turn the call back over to the operator who will be happy to take your questions. Terrance, would you please explain how our participants can register their questions?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Matt Alcott from Cowen. Your line is open.

Matt Alcott

Good morning, guys. Thank you for taking my question. It looks like the backlog ASP increased modestly I think by about 1.5%. Is there anything to read into or are used the significant?

Jeff Hollister

Yes, it’s really at the end of the day insignificant. The orders we took during the quarter were a broad mix of card types. And at the end of the day, it’s really just a small change.

Matt Alcott

Got it. And did you guys have about 130 cars removed from the backlog or canceled?

Luke Williams

That is correct. This is Luke. We had a customer where they needed some cars pretty quickly and we could not meet the delivery schedules they were looking for and we had some cars coming off lease that we could provide to them pretty quickly from a different customer. So it ended up being a win-win situation to keep our fleet close to full utilization and meet the customer’s needs on a timely basis.

Matt Alcott

Look it doesn’t happen to be frac sand cars?

Jeff Hollister

They were.

Matt Alcott

Okay. Speaking of frac sand cars, I mean, there is a material uptick in orders in the quarter for frac sand cars and as well as for everything else. And you did mentioned that the pricing environment continued to be competitive definitely more so than the second quarter of last year, but was it even more competitive than the first quarter of this year? And do you guys feel like you – maybe you should have been a bit more aggressive in your pricing given it looks like there has been some aggressive pricing elsewhere in the industry?

Jeff Hollister

Yes. I mean, I think certain car types there are very, very competitive and aggressive pricing out there. I mean, we have tried to be disciplined with our lease fleet. There are certain commodities that we have a higher percentage in our fleet. Same cars would be one of those. So, we are going to be very disciplined on what orders we take on going forward, but we are definitely getting a wide variety of inquiries on a lot of different car types than – more of the standard car types are getting pretty aggressive out there.

Matt Alcott

Fair enough. Thank you. Just one more quick question, I know last quarter there was a lot of discussion about margin compression due to not favorable mix shift for you guys and for many other builders, are we done – was that basically thee – did we set the expectations back in the first quarter or is there more negative mix shift that could impact margins based on the continued weakness in tank car demand that you guys referenced in the press release?

Luke Williams

Matt, this is Luke. We definitely think that this quarter’s margin we should be able to come in pretty close to that the remainder of the year. We do expect a little softness as you mentioned on the tank car side, but we feel we should be able to hold pretty close to where we are at right now.

Matt Alcott

Great. Gentlemen, thank you very much.

Jeff Hollister

Thanks, Matt.

Operator

And our next question comes from Justin Long from Stephens. Your line is open.

Justin Long

Thanks and good morning guys.

Jeff Hollister

Hey, Justin.

Justin Long

So, I wanted to ask first about the build rate and your expectations for the back half of the year if you have any update on that front. And as you answered that question also curious if you could provide any color on the mix of deliveries between external deliveries and deliveries for the lease fleet. I know the percentage going to the lease fleet has been over 50% so far this year. But if I look at the backlog about 25% of it’s allocated to the lease fleet, so, just curious if we should progress closer to that 25% in the back half?

Jeff Hollister

Yes, Justin. This is Jeff. So what we see in our plans is Q3 is probably going to be pretty close shipment wise to Q2. And in Q4, we have got a little bit of work finalized in some orders very late in the year. We are going to be running a little different mix toward the end of the year. So, Q4 maybe a flat tick down compared to Q3 and Q2 and they all know that the lease direct sale, I mean, you are right, first half of the year we were over 50% which is kind of uncharacteristic, but lot of these orders were taking last year. We got some good strong long-term lease rates and so took advantage of that, but you are going to see the mix go down the more kind of historical levels for us probably in that 30% to 35% range in the second half of the year.

Justin Long

Okay, great. That’s helpful. And then Luke I think you mentioned utilization for the lease fleet is still 90% or 99% plus today. I wanted to ask about the lease renewals that you have scheduled for the back half of the year and an update on 2018 as well if you have that number and kind of how we should think about utilization from here?

Luke Williams

Yes, thanks Justin. I think at the end of the day, the back half of the year for lease expirations for 2017 is a little over 1,100 cars, roughly 9% of lease fleet and then 2018 for the full year we get a little reprieve, it’s a similar number for the full year, so roughly 1,100 cars are 9% of the lease fleet. So, we do have some crude cars in there that we may have a little challenge to get renewed, but that’s a small chunk of the overall total.

Justin Long

Okay. And outside of those crude cars you feel pretty confident and your ability to renew those other non-crude cars?

Jeff Hollister

Yes. We have had pretty good success so far this year. It’s not secret as I have mentioned earlier lease rates are softer than they have been historically, but we have had some decent success of renewing most other car types.

Justin Long

Okay. And then lastly, I think you mentioned that you have received some orders so far in the third quarter. So I was curious if you could share anything in terms of the order of magnitude on the orders you have received? And also as you think about demand picking up a little bit in the second quarter and inquiries remaining stable on hopper, I would love to get your kind of bigger picture thoughts on what we are seeing here if you feel like this is a kind of near-term pop and demand or maybe the beginning of a cyclical recovery.

Jeff Hollister

Yes, Justin, this is Jeff. So, we don’t go into a lot of detail and then in the current quarter, but we have received several 100 cars this quarter. We were fortune of a key customer that we have partnered with over the last several years. We got a pretty big order from them that helps fill out the rest of 17 and cars into 2018. As far as inquiries, yes, we are still seeing quite a few inquiries on the hopper cars side, but I mean I will be honest that we are still concerned on the tank car side. So not sure where we are kind at the bottom on the tank car side, there is still a huge amount of tank cars in storage. There is a lot of tank cars that are coming off lease that are competing with new car inquiries. And so I think the jury is still out a little bit on the tank car side, but we think on the hopper car side you may have kind of leveled out and there maybe a little bit of uptick going forward.

Justin Long

Okay, that’s helpful. I appreciate the time today.

Jeff Hollister

Thanks, Justin.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from Matt Brooklier from Buckingham Research. Your line is open.

Matt Brooklier

Hey, thanks. Good morning. Just wanted to get a little bit more color you mentioned that you have seen an increase in terms of tank car retrofit inquiries. Just trying to get my hands around the potential maybe the magnitude if it’s turning ahead of your expectations or just general color on how that could transpire through the rest of the year?

Jeff Hollister

Well, I mean from an industry, I think certain customers have started on a very small scale, starting to do a little bit retrofit, but I think others especially if their car owners are seeing that you have this deadline out in the future and if they are going to own these cars over the lap of the car are starting to make plans to maybe retrofit some of the newer cars that have to be retrofit. So we are getting, I think a little more serious with certain customers, but it’s not huge numbers by no means. It only goes from several hundred cars to maybe a thousand cars per year for two, three customers where we are working with. So I many the Jury is still out on whether they will pull the trigger or when they will pull the trigger, but at some point between now and the deadline, certain customer I think will actually retrofit some of these cars.

Matt Brooklier

Okay. But it sounds like there has been a step up from maybe the retrofit inquiries in the first – the beginning part of the year?

Jeff Hollister

Yes, I think so. And I think the company that can retrofit these cars that there is open capacity out there and so these shippers and less ores that are smart buyers see that and maybe they are trying to lock in some of this retrofit business when the market is a little soft. So I think there is a little bit of that going on as well.

Matt Brooklier

Okay. And then it sounds like on the new car side for typically overall services cars it sounds like that’s still pretty soft market. I am assuming you are not seeing a lot of potential crude car replacement orders or inquiries occurring at this point?

Jeff Hollister

No, I mean really nothing much on the crude car side, now that same car type can be used for ethanol or maybe other fuels and other chemicals and we are seeing some inquiries related to those commodities. And so that’s really all that’s happening on that front.

Matt Brooklier

Okay. And then are you through in terms of bringing in the management function of your lease fleet in-house, are you through most of that process at this point in time? And then I also wanted to get a sense for kind of what’s the run-rate of SG&A moving forward that step up in the quarter, I think part of that had to do with this transition process, but trying to get a feel for our way through I guess the most challenging time of making that transition and then what’s a good way to think about SG&A into the back half of this year?

LukeWilliams

Matt, this is Luke. Yes, we are pretty much through the transition as far as ramping up hiring and getting the team in place. We do have a few positions that we are evaluating adding a few more personnel to the team, but for the most part we are pretty much through on the hiring process from that standpoint. So, overall, the team is in place at this point. The SG&A run-rate, we expect it to be a little bit higher going forward probably close to $10 million a quarter. One thing that has driven it up here recently in addition to some of the additional headcount was we have had some legal costs that have been higher than we have seen historically we have got couple lawsuits going on that have led to some increased legal costs at this time.

Matt Brooklier

Okay. And is part of that the FRA directive?

LukeWilliams

It is, yes.

Matt Brooklier

Okay. That’s all I got. Thank you.

LukeWilliams

Thanks, Matt.

Operator

And at this time, I am showing no further questions.

Jeff Hollister

Great. Well, that concludes our conference call this morning. I want to thank everyone who participated and we look forward to talking to you next quarter. Thanks.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today’s conference. This concludes the program. You may now disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.