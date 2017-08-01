McKesson: Margin Of Safety

The company doesn't offer the most generous dividend, but its DGR was great this last year and it offers the best margin of safety among the drug wholesalers.

Although some headwinds persist, regulatory fears are likely overblown and the company should have no problem coming through its recent woes.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) is one of the largest companies in the country by revenues, operating as a drug wholesaler. The company has a wide moat due to the barriers to entry in the space, and it shares its market with essentially only two competitors, Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), and AmeriSourceBergen (NYSE:ABC). MCK has faced pressures in recent quarters due to fears over drug pricing and industry consolidation driving down prices. However, fears over drug pricing regulations may be overblown, and the company is continuing to acquire and expand to drive growth.

Source: Analyst Presentation

The above infographic gives a glimpse into the scale of MCK, which shows why it's a pretty integral part of the healthcare supply chain despite its relatively low market cap. This is due to razor thin margins, common for a distributor in any industry, which lead to huge revenue figures but only marginal profits.

Healthcare stocks were beaten down going into the election last year as rhetoric from both candidates made investors nervous about renewed legislation in the healthcare space. The higher drug prices offer more profits for companies like MCK, which pass the higher prices down the line but maintain the same margin. CEO John H. Hammergren discussed the pricing environment on the earnings call:

I want to provide an update on the pricing environment as we've transitioned into fiscal 2018. We entered this year with an assumption of branded inflation in the mid-single-digits and our first quarter experience was slightly ahead of this assumption. Additionally, you'll recall that during fiscal 2017, we saw increased price competition in the independent retail pharmacy channel, which eventually resulted in reduced volumes from McKesson. Over time we adjusted our strategy and we were able to recapture that lost volume, retain our share, and build upon our longstanding relationships. Consistent with our update over the last two quarters, we continue to see a competitive market for selling generic pharmaceuticals in the U.S., albeit, with less pricing variability. We expect to lap the independent pharmacy sell-side pricing impact by the end of our fiscal 2018 second quarter.

It seems the environment is getting somewhat better for the wholesalers, and news out of the president's meetings on healthcare paint a pretty pro-business picture of the future, as well. The group Trump has charged with working on drug pricing innovations has been reported as discussing speeding approvals by the FDA for generic competitors to branded drugs, which I have discussed in previous articles is already mostly underway. The generic approval backlog has been shrinking over the last year or two, which has already had its effects on these companies. According to Kaiser Health News, the group has also discussed extending monopoly patents for American branded drugs overseas, drug companies offering rebates to patients that don't improve on their condition, and using T-bills to offset the costs of expensive medicines to drug manufacturers to avoid rationing drugs to Medicare and Medicaid patients.

None of this sounds like a hard line regulatory attack on the pharma industry like some expected coming into the election, which should help bolster the outlooks of drug manufacturers and wholesalers alike.

Source: Drug Channels Institute

Another factor placing downward pressure on profits for the wholesalers is the consolidation in the industry. With so much traffic going through the largest pharmacies and those companies locked in with preferred wholesalers, the expectation is preferential pricing. This cuts further into the margins for MCK, but it's necessary to maintain the huge volumes a partner like Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) provides.

Source: Analyst Presentation

MCK has been acquiring a significant number of companies to drive growth in a difficult environment. The Change Healthcare transaction involved the divestiture of the company's technology segment into a joint venture, which MCK plans to exit through a shareholder distribution. The segment had not performed well, and the company made the decision to divest it and focus on distribution, which generally accounted for 98% or so of profits.

Outside of that transaction, the company is expanding across Europe in the Celesio segment with 6 different acquisitions last year. It's unlikely to dampen results too badly, but MCK has a sizable presence in the U.K., which will be a dynamic environment as it transitions for Brexit.

The CoverMyMeds acquisition for $1.3B involves electronic prior authorization, which will accelerate the prescription approval process. This streamlines the process and lowers costs. This will be a fresh start for the company in its newly formed Prescription Technology Services business, which will likely be a solid move for the company's results with its higher margins.

The significant number of acquisitions will bring with it some integration risk, and also the risk of shareholder value destruction. Happily, MCK looks as though it is holding its own in its returns on invested capital against itself historically as well as its key competitors. With the amount of capital being deployed by the company, it will be important for investors to keep an eye on this metric.

Looking at MCK's P/E versus its projected growth rates, it looks undervalued compared to CAH. However, CAH does offer a significantly higher yield, and ABC offers both a higher yield and double the projected growth rate. With the company's recent acquisitions and likely fewer regulatory headwinds going forward, 4% growth should be easy to top making 12.8x earnings most likely a good value.

MCK Total Long Term Debt (Annual) data by YCharts

The long term debt is very manageable and only comes in a little over 2X the free cash flow. Free cash flow has grown over the last year, and will hopefully continue its upward trend with earnings growth. The company is currently holding $2.3B in cash, and paid down $541M of its long-term debt last year. With the number of acquisitions and share buybacks the company has undertaken, it is good to see that the debt levels are under control. The final thing to note is that MCK has long been criticized (including by me) for not offering a generous enough dividend. At a forward yield of 0.84%, it is still very low today. However, the most recent hike of 21% is much higher than its average growth rate, and could very well presage a new emphasis on dividend growth for the company.

Looking at the valuation graph, MCK looks to be trading well below its long-term averages due to the dip in earnings shown from 2016 through 2018.

If MCK is successful in meeting estimates and returns to its long-term valuation of around 16X earnings, an investment today would yield a total annualized return of 14% over the next 3 years. That may or may not occur, but I believe that MCK is offering the best margin to safety of the three drug wholesalers today, and is a solid choice for long-term investors looking for healthcare exposure.

