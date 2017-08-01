Organigram's Third Quarter Results Show Significant Weakness

Organigram (OTCQB:OGRMF) released dismal third quarter financial results on June 28th, 2017, which should cause investors to steer clear of this marijuana company. I am most concerned that dried marijuana sales in the third quarter of 2017 actually declined when compared to the third quarter of 2016. This is concerning to investors who are searching for companies which can actively increase their marijuana sales in preparation for legalization of recreational marijuana in Canada in 2018. This article will explore the good, the bad, and the ugly aspects of the recently released financial results.

The Good

Organigram reported a 25% net increase in registered patients in the third quarter of 2017 when compared to the second quarter of the same year. This is a positive indication that Organigram can build itself a sizable customer base of patients who will buy its medical marijuana. Another bright spot on the financial results was the sale of around 190 litres of marijuana oil during the quarter compared to 0 litres in the third quarter of 2016.

The Bad

Net sales increased from around $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2016 to around $1.9 million. This is a paltry increase in sales compared to last year. In comparison, another marijuana company in Canada called Canopy Growth (OTCPK:TWMJF) increased its revenue in the third quarter of 2017 by 191% when compared to the same quarter in 2016. Furthermore, Organigram had a profit of $367,720 in the third quarter of 2016. In the same quarter of 2017, the company reported a loss of $2,345,586.

Clearly, Organigram management needs to explain the miniscule increase in sales and the large loss realized this quarter. The explanation given by the company exposes a dire reality for Organigram shareholders. The tainted marijuana scandal seems to be continuing to have adverse effects on Organigram's business model. Organigram was forced to recall "almost all of its cannabis buds and oils produced in 2016" when a banned pesticide was found in its products. Since then, Organigram has been trying to repair its reputation, production and sales. In this regard, Organigram stated

The QA (quality assurance program) Program was implemented to ensure that the Company produces the highest quality product available in the marketplace and in response to a previously announced voluntary recall of certain product produced in 2016.

Organigram management is now arguing that their new quality assurance program is having negative financial effects on the company. Organigram stated that,

Due to the implementation of the enhanced QA Program which resulted in less product being introduced to the market than originally contemplated, Organigram recognized indirect production expenses of $1.1 million related to inventory destruction, and a loss of $1.6 million due to fair value adjustment to biological assets and net realizable reduction to inventory.

Quality assurance should be a natural part of doing business for companies seeking to provide health products to patients and intoxicating substances to consumers. Providing safe and effective products should not cause substantial harm to a company's balance sheet.

The Ugly

The worst part of the third quarter earnings report, in my opinion, is the decline in sales of dried marijuana from around 210,000 grams in the third quarter of 2016 to under 200,000 grams in the third quarter of 2017. This is a severely negative indication for a company which is seeking to meet the huge demand expected when recreational marijuana is legalized in 2018. In order to understand why this number is so dismal, it helps to examine the growth in grams sold at Canopy Growth. Canopy Growth recorded a 191% increase in grams sold between the most recent quarter and the same quarter in 2016. It seems that Organigram is rapidly falling behind one of its significant competitors.

Conclusion

The third quarter earnings results had some bright spots but were overwhelmingly negative when marijuana sales are considered. Organigram is falling behind as marijuana companies maneuver to capture the budding legalized recreational marijuana market in Canada. Investors should steer clear of this floundering company until it resolves the fundamental problems identified in this article.