Syngenta Invests In Agricultural Data Firm Premier Crop Systems

Syngenta is becoming a more active investor as overall investment in AgTech firms has increased dramatically in recent years.

Premier has developed technologies that enable agricultural growers to efficiently test new crop regimens to learn better ways to improve yields.

Syngenta has made an investment of undisclosed amount in crop yield company Premier Crop Systems.

Syngenta (SYT) has invested an undisclosed amount in Premier Crop Systems via its venture investment arm Syngenta Ventures.

Premier Crop Systems is an agriculture data processing and analysis company that helps growers improve crop yields and perform more sustainable practices.

Syngenta is investing in promising agriculture technology (AgTech) companies, much like competitor Monsanto (MON) is, to gain insights into new technologies and optionality for partnership and potential acquisitions.

Investee Company

Des Moines, Iowa-based Premier Crop was founded in 1999 to develop data gathering and analysis for agricultural product and food growers to increase crop yields, profits and reduce resource inefficiencies.

Management is headed by CEO Dan Frieberg, who is a graduate of Iowa State University’s Farm Operations program.

Below is a presentation video Premier’s CEO Dan Frieberg on Data Driven Agronomic Decisions:

Premier has no other disclosed investors.

Investment Terms and Rationale

Neither company disclosed the amount invested or valuation.

However, in February 2017 Premier Crop filed a Form D indicating that it had received approximately $4.65 million from a total of six investors of unknown identification. Syngenta may or may not have been part of that securities sale filing, but its Investment Director for Syngenta Ventures, Gabriel Wilmoth, was listed as a ‘Director’ of Premier Crop in that filing.

Premier is using the investment to jump-start the expansion of its ‘Learning Blocks’ approach to enabling growers to experiment with different seeds, treatments, chemical nutrients or applications to test whether new processes yield improved results.

The new program is ‘Enhanced Learning Blocks’ and provides a structured, formal testing environment for growers to find correlation and causation to changes in crop yield.

As Premier customer Aurora Cooperative Mike Manning stated in the deal announcement,

Premier Crop Systems has harnessed the technology in the cab – which my growers have already purchased – to enable us to scale our local research trials.

Syngenta hasn’t been terribly active as an investor, as the following Excel sheet history shows,

Syngenta Investments: Syngenta_Investments.xlsx

However, others such as Monsanto (MON) have shown the same activity level, so Syngenta management appears to be equally focused on supporting ‘AgTech’ (Agriculture Technology) companies in their efforts to improve crop yields through grower management solutions.

Overall, investment in AgTech companies is increasing substantially, if unevenly, as startups harness improved wireless connectivity, drone and sensor technology, and an increased desire by growers to improve crop yields while reducing costs and environmental degradation.

The chart below shows annual investment results for AgTech firms worldwide,

So, while funding has been uneven, the growth in AgTech investment in recent years has been dramatic.

As corporates like Syngenta and Monsanto can use their balance sheet to support AgTech companies and in return gain knowledge and optionality for partnering with or potentially acquiring their investee companies, investment will continue to remain strong in the multi-trillion-dollar food and food products industries.

