Affimed Therapeutics' (AFMD) CEO Adi Hoess on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Affimed Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 1, 2017 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Anca Alexandru – Head of Communications

Adi Hoess – Chief Executive Officer

Florian Fischer – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Maury Raycroft – Jefferies

Do Kim – BMO Capital Markets

Michael Schmidt – Leerink

Peter Lawson – SunTrust

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Affimed Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call.

Anca Alexandru

Thanks. I would like to welcome you to our investor and analyst call on the results for the second quarter of 2017. On the call with me today are Adi Hoess, CEO of Affimed, who will present the corporate update; and Florian Fischer, Affimed’s CFO, who will walk you through the financials.

Slide 2, before we start, please note that this call and the Q&A session contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our future financial condition, business strategy, and our plans and objectives for future operations.

These statements represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this discussion. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors including, but not limited to those identified under the section entitled risk Factors in our filings with the SEC and those identified under the section entitled cautionary statements regarding forward-looking statements in our Form 6-K filed with the SEC earlier today.

Thank you for your understanding. I will now hand the call over to our CEO, Adi Hoess, who will provide the corporate update.

Adi Hoess

Thanks a lot, Anca. Affimed has developed an immune cell engager in our clinical and preclinical pipeline based on tetravalent bi-and trispecificantibody formats. We’re an industry leader in NK cell engagement and our lead product candidate AFM13 is to our knowledge, the most advanced NK-cell engager in clinical development. We also have a well-differentiated T-cell based approach, which includes our clinical candidate AFM11 and we’ll provide an update on these clinical programs as well as our pre-clinical programs today. We employ about 75 full time equivalent with our headquarter located in Heidelberg, Germany, and affiliate offices in the U.S., that is Affimed Inc., as well as our subsidiary AbCheck in Plzeň, in the Czech Republic.

Slide 4. We have an unencumbered clinical and pre-clinical pipeline of NK and T-cell engagers, with our NK-cell engagers being developed in hematological diseases and solid tumors. Based on our NK-cell platform, we have one clinical and two pre-clinical programs in development; and based on our T-cell platform, we have one program in our own clinical development. And second T-cell engager program based on our platform called AMV564 is being developed by Amphivena, a company of which we own about 18.5% fully diluted. AMV564 has recently entered clinical development.

Slide 5 summarizes our second quarter updates for our NK cell engager program. For AFM13, we have completed the dose escalation part of our Phase 1b combination study with Merck’s Keytruda in Hodgkin Lymphoma initiated the expansion phase. The AFM13 Phase 2a monotherapy in r/r Hodgkin Lymphoma sponsored by the German Hodgkin Study Group is open to recruit under new study design, by which patients pre-treated with both brentuximab vedotin and anti-PD1.

Columbia University has recently initiated a translational study of AFM13 in CD30-positive lymphoma with cutaneous manifestation and I will provide more detail on this. We made further progress in our collaboration with MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD Anderson’s NK cell product. In June, we presented new data for our NK cell engagers AFM24 and AFM26 at two conferences and I will go into detail later on.

Slide 6 summarizes the progress, we have made with our T-cell engager. Through Phase 1 dose-escalation studies are ongoing with AFM11, which offer a significant opportunity to address the high unmet medical need in Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma and Mantle Cell Lymphoma. We believe that both the properties of T-cell of AFM11 and the design of our studies can address specifically in patients of other drugs we develop.

Both dose escalation studies, we feel conducting in ALL and in NHL respectively are designed with accelerated titration followed by a classical 3+3 design. In those studies, AFM11 was overall well tolerated with no dose limits and toxicity observed today. In the AFM11 study in relapsed refractory ALL, which was initiated in September 2016, patients are currently being recruited into the fourth dose cohort. 12 sites are open and recruiting in the Czech Republic, Poland, Russia, Austria and Israel.

As mentioned, no DLTs were observed in particular no AFM11 related CD19 CD3. In our study of AFM11 and relapsed refractory NHL, patients are currently being recruited into the third dose cohort. Recall that this study has been amended in the past and grow patients under new revised study design. We believe that we have addressed this lower than effective recruitment by openings with in 12 sites, a total of 10 sites are now opened in the Czech Republic, Poland, Germany as well as the U.S. Like in our ALL trial, no AFM11 related grade three or four neurotoxicity was observed today under their revised study design. We intend to provide regular update on both the AFM11 products in the future.

A second T Cell Engager program based on our platform is AMV564, a bi-specific tetravalent CD33/CD3 antibody is developed by Amphivena in AML. A Phase 1 strategy is recruiting however no further update has been provided by Amphivena.

Slide 7, shows our platform which is very distinguished from other as in contrast where most competitors were developing tetravalent bispecific molecules. The bivalent binding of two receptors on two different cells enabled high affinity binding through the avidity effect, which is advantageous to maintain high specificity and very low, high incidence.

We believe that this is very important in order to obtain favorable safety profile. Further more our platform allows multi-specificity and a tailored PK. Further differentiating Affimed while most immune cell engagers process is a focus on T Cells, our technology platform relies on NK cell in future.

While increasingly engage NK cells are becoming a cornerstone of cancer immunotherapy and we are excited to be pioneering this development. There are a number of reasons why NK-cell based approaches are very attractive and one of the reasons is that, that needs to be a positive correlation between NK-cell infiltration and clinically outcome in patients.

In this context it has been described that a low cytotoxicity is associated with high incident of cancer. In addition, recent clinical data showed improved anti-tumor responses of ex vivo expanded and activated NK-cell population. In NK-cell based immunotherapy has recently advanced with different treatment approaches including engagers, check-points, cytokines and adaptive cellular targets.

To-date it seems that NK cell approaches have a strong advantage of conferring a well manageable favorable safety profile. This creates an opportunity for NK cell re-direction to address the lack of recognition of cancer cells and also allows for potential combinations of NK cells with other approaches.

I common theme in all different cancer types is the ability of the tumor cell to evade recognition by the immune system and specifically by NK-cells as shown on Slide 9. Normally NK-cells are capable of killing foreign or aberrant cells, but tumor cells have acquired mechanisms to escape the so-called immune surveillance. As a result, such NK-cells cannot recognize tumor cells as foreign or aberrant and therefore cannot fight them.

We believe that our platform has the potential to overcome these limitations by disabling the tumor evasion mechanisms. That will be explained on the next slide what this belief is based on.

Our expertise and leadership in natural killer cell-based approaches is one of our key assets. As we can see here there are a multitude of activating and inhibitory NK cell, in this as said previously a dominant activating receptor on innate immune cells is the only activating receptor that triggers the cytotoxic activity of naïve human NK cells even in the absence of post immunotory signal. Based on these properties and on our pre-clinical and clinically data generated to-date, we believe that targeting CD16A is key for efficient recruitment of and killing by NK cell and macrophages. We just secured a solid IG position around CD16A target.

Slide 10, we believe that through targeting CD16A with high affinity and specificity with significant limitations of IgG’s can occur. With our tetravalent bi-specific immune cell engager we can restore NK cell killing in tumor immune control and this is protected here.

Let me explain in more detail, why we believe that our approach is superior compared to IgG based approaches. The human body is not using NK cell engagement while it choose to eliminate cancer cells. However this mechanism is used for those infected by viruses or bacteria. In this situation, the human immune system generates a collagen antibody response that highly decorates such infected cells or organisms.

Highly decorated means that many different proteins are expressed on [indiscernible] this probably shows and high density binding leases NK cells killing some high [indiscernible] antibodies on the [indiscernible] however with IgG, the situation is very different, especially the therapeutics, molecules [indiscernible] and it confers ammonia killing response and secondly their results which express only very low numbers of the desired targets.

The consequence of this very low target entity is in the inter sessioned amount of IgG decorating the cancer cells and there by not being able to efficiently recruit immune cells. This is shown in the middle picture. Interestingly most therapeutic modes on anti-bodies are target modulating antibodies such as the brentuximab, cetuximab just to mention a few. We are attracting this limitation by targeting CD16A with high affinity and specificity as shown in here.

Our immune cell engage has the potential to lift a robust and NK cell killing anti-immune controls due to multi and apparent high affinity binding through CD16A even at limiting anti densities on the target.

Slide 11. Furthermore CD16A target in confers additional superior engager features. The binding of immune cells through CD16A with high affinity and specificity induces NK-cell activation, which triggers an integrated immune response that can be mediated by both innate and adaptive immune cells. In particular, our NK-cell engagements do not bind specific to the enriched dose [ph] which avoids the sync effect. The affinity has been demonstrated over 1000-fold higher than that of monoclonal antibodies and our engaged client independent of 158 valine phenylalanine polymorphism.

Most importantly, there’s virtually no competition with plasma IgG, which is shown here. In the ground stage CD16A on innate immune cells is occupied by original low plasma IgG. But there is a huge success of plasma IgG versus therapeutic antibodies which screened a significant threshold for a c-based therapeutic antibody, however, not for CD16A target enhancement.

Our tetravalent and bispecific molecules with tumor volumes and different epitope on CD16A are virtually unexpected by plasma IgG. All these unique features result in overall increased potency and efficacy of NK cell engagement.

Our lead candidate CD30/CD16A-specific NK-cell engager AFM13 is a first-in-class antibody suitable for mono and combination therapy. It has demonstrated safety and clinical activity in heavily pretreated hodgkin lymphoma patients in a Phase I study. In this Phase 1 study tumor shrinkage and potential responses were observed in patients treated with full weekly doses of at least 1.5 mg/kg of AFM13. In 62% patients which was eight out of 13 patients we observe tumor shrinkage and 23% of patients we see total of three out of 13 experience partial responses. None of the patients experiencing a PR had been previously treated with brentuximab vedotin.

Recall, that in our investigation response Phase 2a trial for AFM13 in relapsed and refractory hodgkin lymphoma, which is led by the German Hodgkin Study Group we have previously guided to change the study protocol to ensure a recruitment of the homogenous patient pollution pretreated with both PD and anti-PD1 antibodies. The study is now open to recruit under the new study design. We had also provided some preliminary data from patients enrolled under the original study protocol, where partial responses were observed in two of seven evaluable patients who had been pre-treated with brentuximab vedotin, that were anti-PD-1-naïve. This suggests that for the first time that AFM13 is active as a single agent in this heavily pre-treated group of patients and in particular that AFM13 is active post brentuximab vedotin.

Different from the study sponsor that both after responders [indiscernible] as most recent treatment prior to AFM13 therapy, with one patient experiencing stable disease and the other one partial, keeping the progressive disease under the [indiscernible] treatment.

As previously guided full data from on ongoing study will be presented upon its anticipated completion in 2019 and prior to that the decision of data publication time consolidation will be made together with the German Hodgkin Study Group.

We are further developing AFM13 as a combination therapy, pre-clinical affinity has been demonstrated in combination of anti-PD-1 in vivo in the PDX model. This has been the basis of our Phase 1b trial in refractory hodgkin lymphoma in combination with Merck's Keytruda. And here we have completed the dose escalation part of the trial. In vitro three patients were enrolled into dose levels one and two respectively and six patients were enrolled into dose level three. While no grade three or four adverse events related to the study treatment were observed. One DLT was observed in [indiscernible] three, which was our repeated grade 2 infusion-related reactions, leading to discontinuation of AFM13 treatment. This event is classified as a DLP according to the protocol [indiscernible], no further DLP will occur.

The dose expansion cohort has been initiated with the highest dose explored during dose escalation data readout is ongoing in the recent cohort and we intended to present data from the dose escalation at scientific medical conference in the second half of 2017.

Another update this quarter is that Columbia University has initiated a translation of Phase 1b/2a study to evaluate the valid activity of AFM13 in patients with relapsed and refractory CD30-positive lymphoma with cutaneous manifestation. Affimed is supporting this trial, which is designed to allow for serial biopsies, thereby enabling assessment of NK cell biology and tumor cell killing within the tumor microenvironment. The first patient was enrolled into the study in July 2017. In general we see CD30-positive lymphoma as a attractive indication that might [indiscernible] of AFM13. In terms of further guidance we will work together with Columbia University provide update on this study.

Slide 13, additional opportunities for our NK cell-engaging include combinations with adoptive NK cell transfer. Patients on NK cells can be stimulated by mono therapy using NK cell-engager to overcome tumor immune evasion and immunosuppression, ex vivo expansion and stimulation of autologous NK cells followed by reinfusion alone or incombination with NK cell engager, derive the therapeutic approach provide the increased numbers of activated NK cells. Alternatively NK cells can be derived from peripheral blood, cord blood or IPS cells, healthy donors which is an allogeneic study or probably [indiscernible]. After ex vivo stimulation and expansion, the NK cells are infused into the patients in combination with NK cell engager.

We are investigating this approach with our partner MD Anderson. Initially, we planned to investigate AFM13 with MDACC’s NK-cell product in the transplant cell. Preclinical research activities are on track and believe are intended to be followed by Phase 1 clinical trial, proof-of-concept for this combination would also believe the combinations of other pipeline product such as for AFM23.

Affimed holds an option to exclusive profile drug to develop and commercialize any product developed under the collaboration. In addition to our clinical product candidate we upgraded a strong preclinical pipeline. Over the last quarter we have further characterized the most advanced preclinical candidate AFM24 and AFM26, which were developed in solid tumors and multiple myeloma respectively. Despite several marketing agents such as cetuximab and tyrosine kinase inhibitor or TKI, there is a significant medical need for novel approach between EGF receptor-positive tumor. Both efficacy and toxicity can be addressed.

EGFR-blocking drug has been described as side-effects including severe skin toxicity which may impact physicians’ willingness to prescribe a drug. In terms of efficacy, there is a need to overcome intrinsic or acquired resistance. For example, there is no clear indication of efficacy of EGFR-blocking antibodies in patients with RAS mutation.

We are developing a first-in-class NK cell engager designed to overcome the limitations of conventional therapy. AFM24 is designed to effectively treat EGFR extracting solid tumor such as lung and neck, or colon cancers. It is an EGFR/CD16A targeting tetravalent and bispecific antibody that is co-differentiated from cetuximab, it is more potent cytotoxicity in vitro and in vivo including a potential RAS-mutant cell lines. There is novel mechanism of action and safety profile. It has the potential to overcome intrinsic or acquired resistance, which is described for many patients with EGFR positive tumors.

AFM24’s potent NK cell recruitment may able to shift the validated target EGF receptor, primary receptor block of immuno-oncology. We have identified several development candidates for which we have initiated R&D enabling study.

Slide 16, we have several factors which differentiate AFM24 overcome therapy, AFM24 is differentiated through efficacy. We can see that in vitro our NK cell engager which is highly potent tumor cells killing independent of RAS mutation of data. In vivo we have demonstrated efficacy and tumors resistance EGFR targeting agents. Importantly, as shown in the graph on the right hand side, AFM24 was similarly to patients in cetuximab candidate model.

Secondly, AFM24 is differentiated through safety, Slide 16. We have completed pilot toxicity studies in cynomolgus monkeys with no major safety findings. EACR-AACR-SIC Special Conference, we presented data on cells we defined a study in which AFM24 was dosed up to 93.75 mg/kg and a repeated dose study in which AFM24 was dosed up to 30 mg/kg in 4 weeks.

No AFM24-related macro or microscopic changes were seen in tissues including vital organs, skin and injection site. Importantly, there was no evidence of skin toxicity in both studies. All the no signs of delayed toxicity was observed in the repeated dose study recovery animals. On a molecular level, we’ll learn from in vitro toxicology studies but there was no cytokines release or NK cell proliferation in the absence of target cells. This further differentiate AFM24’s potential beneficial safety profile.

Slide 17, like for EGFR targeted tumor cells, the significant need for novel approach to treatment multiple myeloma. Even though, new therapies have significant improved outcomes, T cell remains elusive and the medical need to achievement more repeat to our disease negativity is not yet addressed.

MRD positivity is associated with a poorer prognosis, and it has been recorded that persistent MRD by predicted marker of unsustained complete response. A particular hurdle for therapeutic and immune cell engagement are very high M-protein serum levels up to 170mg/mL, in this the competition by serum IgG is known to strongly impair antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity, the activity of monoclonal antibodies.

We are developing AFM26 to overcome the limitations of conventional therapies in multiple myeloma. AFM26 is a first-in-class tetravalent bispecific antibody targeting BCMA/CD16A. Targeting BCMA and its growing NK cell engagement offers the potential to achieve MRD-negativity or AFM26 NK cell binding is largely unaffected by circulating IgG, which creates the potential of NK cell activation in the presence of M-protein.

Indeed, the high affinity volume to both target and NK cells leads to a prolonged cell retention. This is shown on the right – on the slide on the right bottom.

AFM26 shows high cytotoxic activity towards those low and high BCMA-expressing myeloma cell lines. AFM26 might be potentially safer than T cell-based approaches, which will allow for faster development timeline. Based on these characteristics, AFM26 might be positioned in first line of combination with adoptive NK cell transfer during ASCT or in a salvage setting.

AFM26 binds the B cell maturation antigen, which is an antigen ubiquitously expressed on malignant plasma cells. Its expression in healthy tissues is limited to plasma cells and peripheral dendritic cells. We believe the BCMA has an ideal target for immunotherapy of multiple myeloma.

At ASCO, and at the EACR-AACR-SIC both presented data on AFM26 on NK cells binding properties and activities. As shown here, these data undergo and competes with innate and Fc-enhanced IgG. AFM26 shows improved binding in cell surface retention.

Slide 20, we also show that AFM26 is all differentiated through target cell binding and potent NK cell mediated tumor cell lysis. And this is shown here in comparison with two marketed agents, daratumumab and anti-CD38 antibody and elotuzumab, which targets PD1. Importantly, rather than described for our daratumumab and elotuzumab, AFM26 is not infused in NK cell mutation.

Slide 21, like our other NK cell engagers AFM26 is also well differentiated [indiscernible]. Here you can see that compared to a T cell engager AFM26 is similarly protein essential, a reduced cytokine release pattern. This point is going to improve safety profile like in AFM26 uniquely suited to engage NK cells in multiple myeloma.

I will now hand over the call to our CFO, Florian Fischer, who will provide further details on the financial figure.

Florian Fischer

Thank you, Adi. Affimed’s consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IFRS that’s issued by the International Accounting Standards Board or IASB. The consolidated financial statements are presented in euro, which is the company’s functional and presentation currency. Therefore, all financial numbers that I will present here in this call unless otherwise noted will be in euros. Any numbers referring to Q2 2017 and Q2 2016 are unaudited.

Cash and cash equivalents and financial assets totaled €48.9 million as of June 2017 compared to €44.9 million as of December 31, 2016. The increase was primarily attributable to the net proceeds of €16.4 million from the public offering of common shares in the first quarter and of €2.5 million from the drawdown of the second tranche of the loan from Silicon Valley Bank, largely offset by operational expenses.

Net cash used in operating activities was €13.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017compared to €17 million for the six months ended June 30, 2016. The decrease was primarily related to lower cash expenditure for research and development in connection with Affimed’s development and collaboration programs and to the expiration of the Amphivena collaboration.

Affimed expects to have cash to fund our operations at least until the end of 2018. This provides runway for the plan development of our clinical programs as well as for the further discovery and early development activity.

Revenue for the second quarter of 2017 was €0.5 million compared to €2.1 million for the second quarter 2016. Revenue in the 2017 period was primarily derived from AbCheck services while revenue in the 2016 period predominantly to Affimed’s collaboration with Amphivena.

R&D expenses for the second quarter of 2017 were €5.4 million compared to €8.6 million for the second quarter of 2016. The decrease was primarily related to lower expenses for AFM13 and our discovery/early stage development activities and the expiration of the Amphivena collaboration,

G&A expenses for the second quarter of 2017 were unchanged at €2.0 million compared to the second quarter of 2016. Net loss for the second quarter of 2017 was €7.9 million, or €0.18 per common share, compared to a net loss of €8.0 million, or €0.24 per common share, for the second quarter of 2016.

The decrease of operating expenses was offset by lower revenue. In addition, the result was affected by finance costs of €1.2 million in the second quarter of 2017, whereas finance income of €0.5 million was shown in the second quarter of 2016.

I will now turn the call back over to Adi for a summary of our two clinical programs and our pipeline. Adi?

Adi Hoess

Thanks a lot, Florian. Our strategy is to maximize the value of our unencumbered clinical and pre-clinical pipeline of NK and T-cell engagers, as well as from our platform. We’re leveraging our lead products AFM13 plus CD30-positive lymphoma initially focusing on the Hodgkin Lymphoma salvage setting enabling a faster development path and allowing the establishment of a cost efficient marketing and sales structure.

In addition, we believe investigating AFM13 both as monotherapy and in combination with Keytruda reduces its development risk. Overall, our preclinical and clinical strategy is designed to broaden the scientific leadership of our NK-cell platform with CD16A as proprietary target. We are expanding the preclinical and clinical activities of our tetravalent bispecific NK-cell engager platform in solid tumor with our preclinical candidate AFM24 and in hematologic diseases, where we intend to leverage additional opportunities for AFM13 and AFM26, for example in combination with adoptive NK-cells.

We also developed T-cell engagers and our lead T-cell engager AFM11 is being investigated in two ongoing ALL and NHL trial. AMV564, T-cell engager derived from our technology platform is in clinical development with Amphivena to treat AML.

In addition, as mentioned earlier, moving beyond our standard format, we're developing different tetravalent bispecific antibody format tailored to specific indications in patient populate. And is out time in previous earning calls, we have more projects ongoing at the discovery stage and preclinically including molecules developed from our MHC-peptide complex.

Thank you very much for your interest. The call is now open for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question now comes from Maury Raycroft from Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Maury Raycroft

Good morning. Thanks for taking my question. So I was wondering if you can mention what the AFM13 dose was the DLT patient received in a combo trial and then what you are going to use in the expansion cohort. And then is this does higher, lower or in line with your prediction?

Adi Hoess

Hi Maury, this is Adi. So what we've done is we have used given PD-1 and this active dose and have dosed up AFM13 under the following – strategy under the following regime. We have initially giving AFM13 three times per week for two weeks then we give AFM13 once weekly for six weeks and subsequently we dosed AFM13 every three weeks. The starting dose was 0.15 and then switching to 0.5 the next one was 0.5 going to 1.5 and the highest dose was 3 going then to 7, so the 3 is always three times per week and then the seven is the weekly or every three-week.

We have seen one DLT in the highest dose, so at three times 3 mgs per kg and 1.7 mgs per kg. Then have included an additional three patients and have not observed another DLT. So that’s why we decided to go with the highest dose of 3 mgs per kg three times per week subsequently given – and then subsequently followed by 7 mgs per kg.

Maury Raycroft

Got it, okay. And you also mentioned earlier about the 2PR generated with the monotherapy treatment. And I think you said there is a stable disease, but I missed some of the additional context, and I just wondering if you can recap for me.

Adi Hoess

So what we have been doing is some we have currently only reported on the two responder and the two out of seven patients had a positive response and as compared to the Phase 1 the majority of all patients in the Phase 2 now has to be pretreated with brentuximab vedotin. The two patients that had a response with these as brentuximab as some of those recent therapy, and then after few months, was switched over to AFM13. A patient under CD had received – had achieved stable disease and the second one had progressed with disease. So this was largely patients are not responding to brentuximab that show the response to AFM13, very nice response. We haven't yet worked up more data. We intend to obviously present more data on these two patients.

Maury Raycroft

Got it. And can you comment on the durability of the PRs?

Adi Hoess

Not yet. So we are still the protocol allows for further treatment. And we'll – as I said we'll work with the German Hodgkin Study Group and once we have the whole data on these patients available.

Maury Raycroft

Got it, okay. And then just wondering for AFM26, if you compared the BiTE to AFM26 in a mile or you target cells that are expressing ultra low BCMA. I guess I'm wondering if there is the threshold of low expression where you see superior killing with AFM26 patient's better affinity of that. Can you help?

Adi Hoess

That’s a good question. And I'm not – yes, it’s a good question. So we haven't yet – we have to get explored further. We know that some of the BCMA had a few hundred receptor. And we were seeing very nice killing the AFM26. So this data that we were showing here is not really intended to be is the T-cell engager or an NK-cell engager is very different in potency, because we believe eventually that both can achieve a very similar outcomes that producing MRD negativity what’s really different is that there is much less cytokine release, which could have an advantage in the side effect profile.

And the second advantage how we [indiscernible] which is very important in terms of when you look at the treatment of the multiple myeloma patients, so there is a repeat response, which is the standard chemo, probably including in the future daratumumab, but the – and then patients going to stem cell transplant. After stem cell is a longer period of a patient are not treated and this is why we believe we can demonstrate a proof of concept with AFM26 in two conditions, probably ascertain so shortly after transplant by adding - NK cells – and we can also do this combination with adoptive NK. So probably, using at this time of transplant. So this is a very unique opportunity and in order to be very pleasant, we need to have a very high affinity to NK cells. So this is why AFM13…

Maury Raycroft

Got it. Okay, thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Do Kim from BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Do Kim

Hi, thanks for taking my questions. First on the AFM/Keytruda combo study, just based on the safety of the high dose cohort, did you only saw one DLT? Would you consider going to a higher dose?

Adi Hoess

Higher dose and where we are, so at the moment we have determined that this is the highest dose that we are continuing. So we’re not exploring any higher doses than what’s just described before. Again, infusion related reactions may not be to uncommon that have been described for other combinations although for Keytruda combinations – in our hands were reasonably well manageable. And again, we events for grade 1, 2 [indiscernible] is not because we had a grade 3 or 4, but the patient couldn’t receive the full dose. So this is why we have to include an additional three patients and here we couldn’t see the issues again. So we always have some grade 1, grade 2 infusion grade reaction, obviously, we’ll manage – by the efficiency and had not been a concern to go and to see the dose cohort expansion at the highest dose.

Do Kim

Okay, thanks. And for the responses that you’ve seen so far in this combination study, do you have any follow-up data for instance first cohort where you saw a couple of responders?

Adi Hoess

Yes. So we have – yeah, you’re correct. So we have treated, the total now is 12 patients. What we have decided to do is that that will present the entire data set at the conference later this year. So we have – I think an abstract, we’re submitting an abstract why you want to get the whole picture and may also already include some patients from the dose cohort expansion. So currently, you have to see the results a little while until we think – the typical data of the combo.

Do Kim

Okay, thank you. And just a big picture question. You have a lot of circle programs going on. How do you think about prioritizing all these assets, as you headed the bigger trials and potentially have more programs with AFM24 and AFM26 reaching the clinic. Do you think – starting to thinking about partnering some of these drugs?

Adi Hoess

So – thanks for this question and the good question. And it would take a little while until I can give you a full picture on how we prioritize. So it’s – without going into detail we believe that each of the program has a significant value and thereby would – to be taken forward. There is an optional that we made eventually a partner, one of the programs at Adcetris [indiscernible] and as is that – to give you any details on that is – would take parts along at the moment.

But we are careful in looking to the opportunities and we view AFM13 despite a competition in Hodgkin lymphoma practice still in Hodgkin lymphoma has been – may have a better safety profile as compared to brentuximab on the other side. We may take that into CD30-positive lymphoma, as Chris mentioned, in the study that we have opened with Columbia University. So we’re expecting to see data from this study also. And thereby demonstrating the usefulness outside of Hodgkin lymphoma. And AFM11 is very attractive in the T-cell and multi-cell lymphoma.

But we’re listening to partly said, these pharma company that have an interest to develop these drugs with us, but for the time being I think we are carefully selecting all these opportunities and as I said we still have tax for until the end of 2018. So we can continue to work with these programs.

Do Kim

Okay, great. Thanks, Adi.

Operator

We’ll take our next question from Michael Schmidt from Leerink. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Michael Schmidt

Hey, guys, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. I had a couple on AFM13, the questionnaire is – we look forward to the dose expansion cohort, whether you’ve said a barn efficacy level that would be critical for go – now go decision in terms of moving forward.

Adi Hoess

So, you mean, what we would expect – in the past?

Michael Schmidt

Asking is there a certain level of activity that you would consider to move this program into Phase 2 or maybe even Phase 3 trials, what is that efficacy barn for you internally.

Adi Hoess

Yes. That’s a very good question. So the answer is that the PD1’s already have substantial monotherapeutic activity as you may remember it’s in the mid-60s of objective response rates and in the low teens in terms of the CR rates. I’ve always said that the goal is to improve on the CR rate and we will be in the 20 plus, I think it already contributes to your success.

How high we have to come? We are currently discussing with the physicians because all the offers are depending on how other trials have performed a year in combination of brentuximab plus Opdivo, so this will set probably a new standard. And then we’ll have to figure out. So we only have some early data from that study also impacted just a few patients, and once more patients continue to bear fruits in this more where we can develop it more precisely.

But coming back to you what are the key of success I think if we can roughly double the CR rate will be in the mid-22. This is already a success for [indiscernible] NK cell engagement. Does that answer your question?

Michael Schmidt

Yes, yes. Thank you. And then question on AFM26 that BCMA targeted NK cell engager. I’m wondering there has been some discussion around soluble BCMA in multi-myeloma and whether that might be an antigen sink potentially. And I was just wondering if that is something that maybe you’ve encountered in early pre-clinical studies or consider even by when you design the binding domain for this molecule?

Adi Hoess

Yes. Good question. So we have that issue of soluble antigen versus CD13 and as here we have followed CD13 levels after infusion of AFM13. And their interest that – at dose levels of around 1 mg per kg and higher, we can fully eliminate soluble CD13 and then it wouldn’t repopulate.

So you need that for certain dose in order to be able to do that. Now NK-cell engagers I think you have the advantage of seeing dose higher because it is for a [indiscernible] manageable safety profile and we haven’t briefed AMF13. It maybe different for T cell engagements with usually our dose very low and then maybe that’s a competitive issue but we don’t see that at the moment for our NK cell engagers.

On the top here we have real advantage because we have this ability fact [indiscernible] BCMA you just have monovalent binding ability. If you have cell from BCMA you get the ability – meaning that you have a 100 [indiscernible] BCMA versus soluble BCMA. So this is where the Tetravalent bispecific molecule EGFR over the regular process where combined amount of BCMA and T-cell.

Michael Schmidt

Okay, great. Thanks for taking my questions.

Operator

Our next question now comes from Peter Lawson from SunTrust. Please go ahead your line is open.

Peter Lawson

Adi, thanks for taking the questions. Just is there any – any help you can give around guidance on timing around AFM11 data there is NHL in the second half or the first half of 2018 any help around that would be great.

Adi Hoess

Yes. Hi Peter, thanks for this questions. It’s a very good question. And according to our own analysis and our own data that we have generated with a very potent drug in development so we have – we’ve done our math behind that and based on this we would not be parallel with – in the dose escalation of being first attacked.

However this is for T-cell engagers another reason that is important in terms of therapies recruitment piece and even if we are state that our safety profile currently looks quite reasonable, you never know what is going to happen in your trail and you may have to instead of using one patient or three patients – I have to include six patients. So this what make it little bit hard to really predict but what I have said before in other words, we are achieving dose levels or reaching dose levels where we are hoping that we can see already the efficacy of our drug in the near future. That’s what we can say for the time being and that’s based on the efficacy of our drug.

Peter Lawson

Okay. And then just AFM26 what are the next steps forwards anything you can say around timing of data – timing of getting into the clinic et cetera that would be great? Thank you.

Adi Hoess

Yes. So we haven’t yet classified any times yet – neither 24 or 26 for the reason that they were currently developing several molecules for each of these candidates in parallel to see what the different features are. So have to initiate that probably we have identified the first kind of closing profiling our IND-enabling studies. So we will give updates on our next earnings call on those details but if one of these candidates is already good enough and we can be the final candidate. And then we can say when we concluded our IND filing. But it will take a little while before we change the timeline for you, but we are in good practice for moving this drug over the IND-enabling study.

Peter Lawson

Okay. Thank you, understood. And then just FM13 plus Keytruda, you said there was going to be an update in the second half. Is that going to be in data update or kind of timing of when we could see data? Any elaboration around, it would be great?

Adi Hoess

So what we are intending to do is to present data not just when you can see data, when you can get data. So that in fact we're currently preparing an abstract for medical conferences and once they're accepted we can – we will let you know, and that's when we'll have to think they have look at our – trend rate goes to data within it’s – all the work around dose-escalation trials by year end. So that we can then present data on that timelines as well, but we intend to give you update on the programs and with more data in one of the next upcoming conference later this year.

Peter Lawson

You think we see data this year at a conference or not just event spin into next year?

Adi Hoess

Correct.

Peter Lawson

Got it, okay. That’s encouraging.

Adi Hoess

Yes. But what we are depending on that the abstract are accepted – the one limitation we have.

Peter Lawson

Got you. Thanks so much.

Operator

We take our next question from Jim Birchenough from Wells Fargo. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, thanks for taking a question. This is [indiscernible] (52:21) in for Jim. Just most of my question have been asked. Just two quick ones AFM13 on the Phase 2a monotherapy findings, you mentioned that through all the seven patients who had prior had excess treatment, who failed those treatment after you achieved PR through AFM13. Just curious around about the CD30 antigen expression levels on those patients and what might have been the reason that failure to that sectors and how whether CD30 expression played any role in it. And also what do we know around the NK activity in those cells for example by way of any file marker expression analysis that you might have done on those and T-cell patients. Thank you.

Adi Hoess

Two of very good question. Thanks a lot. The reason why you for brentuximab did not show at the same respond is not care, if it’s relate to do CD30 expression or it just related to the resistance to payload. Unfortunately, those patients have not – are not available. So we tend to – and then have high level resolution or to understand the level of expression of CD30. But of course, CD30 expression is usually deck that in threshold talk about that maybe 25,000 and more.

And we have looked into expect a threshold is important to CD30 for AFM13 activity and we have identified that we can eliminate and built-out that have a much lower target expression for CD30, we have gone down to into the low 1000 of receptor and for a T-cell low 100 of receptors. So you can see that indeed that could be an advantage. But at this stage with the patients – we are currently analyzing if we can identify certain bio-markers within these patient RE and T-cell which is member related or activity related. But for the time being we don't have such a state that has available and we have to work with German Hodgkin Study Group in order to better understand why the two cases were responding and the other part did not have possible side.

But overall, I think that’s very encouraging that you and your patient responding through AFM13 that previously fail and put enough treatment, which is that exactly the Hodgkin group that currently treat with our combination. So this is very important as it helps to validate some relation T-cell AFM13 has.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. That's very helpful. Thank you, Adi.

Operator

Our next question is comes from Hartaj Singh from Oppenheimer. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good morning. This is Emma on for Hartaj. So for AFM24 and AFM26 as you go through the high IND-enabling studies, what I guess is specific risk benefit for both year looking for and went to a final clinical candidates among these development candidate.

Florian Fischer

You have to a little bit until we explain on the work we're doing here. What you can guess already is that we have developed novel format and what we're doing is we're comparing these novel formats tend up molecule and then we can take the data driven sufficient we haven’t seen effect on how our new formats are going to look like and what they compose. The answer is we need to better understand which is almost how they behave both velocity and cytotoxic and that's what we’re currently doing.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, that will now conclude today’s question-and-answer session. I would now like to turn the call back to Adi for any further remarks.

Adi Hoess

Yes. Thanks a lot, thanks a lot for all of you who listening to our earnings call and I look forward to your follow-up your questions to all of you who are interested please contact Caroline and Alexandru in the next hour or days in order to do couple of people. Thank you very much.

