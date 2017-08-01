You Should Not Miss Edwards Lifesciences And Its TAVR Story In 2017

Edwards Lifesciences (EW) is back in news, thanks to exceptional performance of its SAPIEN 3 heart valves, buoyed by solid demand for Transcatheter aortic valve replacement or TAVR procedures. While Surgical Heart Valve Therapy and Critical Care Segment were not far behind in terms of exceptional growth, it was the company’s Transcatheter Heart Valve Therapy segment that has clearly stolen the show in first half of 2017. And the TAVR opportunity coupled with Edwards Lifesciences’ Innovative and effective product portfolio and targeted commercial strategy makes the company a very good buy candidate in 2017.

I believe that there are immense chances for even higher adoption of TAVR procedures, both in the US and Europe. As penetration rates for this therapy in aortic stenosis or AS segment grows, we will be seeing rapid rise in the company’s sales figures. This is especially true, when we consider the price of one SAPIEN 3 transcatheter heart valve or THV is around $30,000.

While many prominent medical device companies such as Boston Scientific (BSX), Abbott laboratories (ABT) and Medtronic (MDT) have recently been focusing on the TAVR segment, Edwards Lifesciences has managed to attain a leadership position in this segment. The company has provided 2017 revenue guidance in the range of $1.7 billion to $2.0 billion for its Transcatheter Heart Valve Therapy segment, while the overall company revenues are expected to hover closer to the higher end of the $3.2 billion - $3.4 billion range. And it also expects its THV sales to show underlying growth in the range of 20% to 25% in 2017. And all this guidance also assumes intensifying competition in the US market as well as flattening out of the pent up demand from 2016, arising from patients switching from surgery to TAVR procedure.

In this article, I plan to explain in detail why the TAVR opportunity is so special and how it makes Edwards Lifesciences a very appealing investment opportunity in 2017.

The prevalence of high risk aortic stenosis patients is much more than previously estimated.

Aortic stenosis, or narrowing of the heart valves, is a condition characterized by a very low five-year survival rate, even lower than most cancers. And while previous estimates had pegged the global prevalence of severely symptomatic aortic stenosis or ssAS segment to 350,000, recent projections show that the actual number may be as high as 650,000. And this high-risk AS segment is currently the main indication of Edwards Lifesciences THVs, SAPIEN XT and SAPIEN 3.

The higher-than-projected prevalence, however, has laid bare the fact that diagnosis rates are even lower than previously anticipated. By Edwards Lifesciences most recent estimates, penetration of aortic valve replacement therapy or AVR in ssAS segment in 2011 was only 9%, which has risen to 18% in 2016. The company expects penetration rates to rise as high as 30%, unraveling a market opportunity worth $5.0 billion by year 2021.

All these numbers explain one thing loud and clear. The opportunity for TAVR is immense, from 2017 to 2021, and even beyond. TAVR has proved to be a minimally invasive, yet more effective and safe treatment option for AS patients considered ineligible for surgery. And SAPIEN 3 is been increasingly preferred by the physician community due to low mortality rates and high quality of life metrics associated with this device.

Edwards Lifesciences’ commercial strategy has been effective in driving up demand for its transcatheter heart valves.

Edwards Lifesciences has been highly focused on increasing awareness amongst the physician as well as the patient community. This involves creating a website, NewHeartValve.com, dedicated to informing patients about new heart valve centers and physicians about the latest guidelines and tools in this segment. The initiatives seem to be working in favor of the company.

Edwards Lifesciences has a strong network of about 550 hospitals in the US and new centers have been increasingly opting for TAVR procedures. These centers, big or small, come with a certain level of captive patient population, and have been a major factor contributing to the company’s solid revenue growth since 2016.

Indication expansion is another core focus area for Edwards Lifesciences in its quest to capitalize on the TAVR opportunity. In August 2016, the company secured FDA approval for SAPIEN 3 transcatheter heart valve in intermediate-risk symptomatic aortic stenosis indication. While the ramp up in demand has not kept pace with that witnessed for ssAS patient population, it will nevertheless contribute significantly to the company’s revenue growth in future years.

Edwards Lifesciences also is involved in studying SAPIEN 3 in low risk symptomatic aortic stenosis indication, the approval for which is expected by year 2019.

And then there are device improvisations such as SAPIEN 3 Ultra system with in-balloon delivery and expandable sheath technology, getting ready to make their mark in the TAVR marketplace. Ultra is expected to make it much easier and faster for the physician to perform the TAVR procedure, while the sheath technology will also lead to very low natural complications in patients.

Edwards Lifesciences also is planning to launch in Europe on a limited basis, the self-expanding, premium, CENTERA heart valve, in later part of 2017. Data for the Centera system has already demonstrated very high survival rates and low side effects in patients after 30 days of the procedure. The ramp up is being deliberately planned to be slow, so that CENTERA does not cannibalize SAPIEN 3’s sales.

And finally, we have a company deploying meaningful technology to benefit both itself and its patients. Edwards Lifesciences plans to make use of wearable technology in PARTNER 3 study in some of the enrolled low risk symptomatic aortic stenosis patients to study the impact of TAVR procedure on their quality of life.

Asymptomatic severe aortic stenosis can prove to be a transformational opportunity for Edwards Lifesciences.

Beyond focusing on symptomatic aortic stenosis segment, Edwards Lifesciences is also enrolling patients in two trials, EARLY-TAVR and UNLOAD, to study impact of TAVR procedure on severe asymptomatic aortic stenosis and moderate asymptomatic aortic stenosis.

Now, this is that patient population who is generally put on a watchful wait surveillance, until the time they do not show any symptom. Physicians are not very keen to make these patients run on a treadmill for stress tests and surgery is considered to be far more riskier than doing nothing for these patients.

Edwards Lifecsciences is confident of changing this dynamic with its innovative transcatheter heart valves. At the same time, however, the company also plans to focus on increasing awareness for stress tests, the current penetration of which is only 5.7% to 6% even in developed markets like the US and Europe. Since one of the three Class 1 indications for AVR or surgery include patients showing symptoms during stress test, the company believes that increasing adoption of this diagnostic test will add up to 50% of the asymptomatic aortic stenosis population to the company’s addressable market.

TAVR is tested as early intervention procedure in these patients, which can prevent their subsequent disease progression. Since this also will help in reducing overall healthcare costs in terms of outpatient visits and average length of inpatient stay, the company also believes that payers will extend their coverage to the company’s devices.

However, investors should consider certain risks before investing in Edwards TAVR story.

While 550 centers have been performing TAVR procedures, around 1,200 have been performing only open heart surgeries. And getting these centers on board and changing the way they practice will definitely be a challenge that Edwards Lifesciences has to face in 2017.

Since these centers generally have a captive patient population, it becomes all the more difficult to make them aware about TAVR procedures. Even the heart surgeons practicing at these centers may not be aware of these new procedures, and may prove to be a big impediment for the company’s growth prospects.

Besides, this the competition in aortic stenosis space is fast becoming intense, with Medtronic even bagging FDA approval for its tanscatheter heart valve system in the intermediate-risk symptomatic aortic stenosis space. Boston Scientific’s LOTUS Valve system has also demonstrated superiority over Medtronic’s CoreValve TAVI System platform. Now some analysts have even started asking Edwards Lifecsciences to conduct a similar head-to-head trial to establish their product’s superiority. Since there is no such ongoing study, the market may view it as a sign of low confidence.

And yet, on risk-adjusted basis Edwards Lifesciences is definitely a very good buy opportunity for retail investors.

The consensus Wall Street estimate for Edwards Lifesciences target share price today stands at $130.90, over a period of 12 months. In January 2017, Guggenheim upgraded its rating from “Neutral” to “Buy.” In April 2017, RBC Capital Markets Reiterated its Outperform rating and raised the target price from $116 to $120. Stifel also reiterated its Buy rating and raised target price form $114 to $118. The latest analyst rating change has been from Stifel on July 27, 2017, in which “buy” rating has been reiterated and target price increased to $130. Only Leerink Partners downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform way back in February 2017.

Currently, Edwards Lifesciences is trading at $115.18. Even assuming the rather conservative target share price estimate given by Wall Street, the stock can earn up to 13.6%. This definitely makes the company a solid buy opportunity for 2017.