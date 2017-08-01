Dump Amazon Now?

Here is what I did with my position.

Six weeks ago, I wrote "How Can An Alpha Seeker Not Own Amazon?"

I bought Amazon in my Premier Growth Portfolio back on February 5, 2015. At the time, the stock was trading at $377.72 per share. I bought it when it finally started seeing those skinny margins start to add up to some meaningful earnings and earnings expectations.

If there is one thing that I have learned during my years as a research analyst over two decades of professional money management, it is that stocks and indexes follow earnings.

It sounds pretty simple, but then again, it is. When earnings of indexes are going up, the index follows right along with capital appreciation, unless of course the index gets too expensive.

The same axiom is true for individual stocks. Stock price appreciation almost always follows earning growth. Once again, there is the caveat that the stock has not become too expensive, however.

When earnings or earnings expectations begin to ramp up, so does the stock price. As long as the earnings continue to grow, the stock follows right long. Facebook (FB), Netflix (NFLX), and Amazon (AMZN) would be good recent examples of that.

When earnings growth begins to slow down, however, so does the stock price appreciation. Stocks like Coca-Cola (KO), Cisco (CSCO), and Intel (INTC) would be good examples of that.

When earnings begin to decline, look out because the stock will follow right along. IBM, General Electric (GE) and Exxon (XOM) would be good recent examples.

This is why quarterly and annual earnings reports are watched so closely. They are the best evidence and indicators of the trajectory of earnings and future expectations.

If a company misses expectations and guides lower, the stock immediately adjusts lower.

Conversely, if a company exceeds estimates and guides higher, the stock will almost always breakout to new recent highs. We saw this in the shares of Boeing (BA) and Caterpillar (CAT) last week.

When I bought my Amazon position back in early February of 2015, Amazon’s earnings and earnings expectations were finally starting to ramp up.

After losing -$0.52 per share in 2014, expectations were for Amazon to turn profitable again in 2015, which it did. Amazon ended up making $1.25 per share in 2015 after that 2014 loss.

But the real number that I was looking at was expected earnings growth of over 300% in 2016. In fact, the company exceeded that by reporting annual earnings of $4.90 per share in 2016. This compared with $1.25 per share the prior year.

By late October of 2016, my position in Amazon was up 105%, and we were headed into the last few weeks of a hotly contested presidential election. I also thought that the shares of Amazon had become a bit pricey at that point.

I sold all of my shares of Amazon on November 2, 2016, at $776 per share. I booked a long-term gain of 105%. Initially, this turned out to be a good move as the election did not go as expected and the tech stocks suddenly took a back seat to the banks and financials.

I then witnessed a blow-out quarter for earnings by the company, and earnings expectations begin to ramp up once again. I got back into the stock on January 12 of this year at $804.86 per share.

The stock has been one of the biggest winners in the market so far this year. I am up over 25% on my latest foray into the stock. I continued to watch earnings expectations go higher, and higher, and higher, as Amazon took on one business after another.

I wrote an article on June 19, 2019, titled “How Can An Alpha Seeker Not Own Amazon?” In the article, I mentioned how Amazon’s shares were up 50,293% since its 1997 debut. I talked about how Jeff Bezos had become the second richest man in the world, and was soon to pass Bill Gates. Well he did pass Bill Gates, but only for an hour or two last Thursday.

I witnessed my position hit new all-time highs during that same morning. Jeff Bezos suddenly became the richest man in the world, and I was certainly one of the happiest money managers in the world!

But then, something happened later that morning before the company was to report after the close. The stock and the NASDAQ began turning around and selling off quite aggressively.

I could not put my figure on it until Amazon reported earnings that fell far short of expectations after the market closed. It is hard for me to believe that some big player(s) did not know that Amazon was going to whiff big time on its after-hours report.

I found nothing else that would explain that sudden mid-day turnaround last Thursday.

Amazon’s earnings report was one of the biggest whiffs that I have seen in a long, long time. I let the dust settle on Friday, but on Monday, I put on my hard hat and work boots and surveyed the damage. I was shocked by what I saw.

When I wrote my article back on June 19th, just six weeks ago, here is what my valuation and earnings picture looked like.

Data from BestStocksNowApp.com

The company was expected to earn $12.43 per share and continue to grow those earnings by 29% per year over the next five years. My five-year target price was $1,635, and the stock was ranked at number 80 out of 4,226 stocks.

Data from BestStocksNow.com

My proprietary ranking system is based on a combination of value and momentum.

Now that the dust from Amazon’s shocking report has settled a bit, here is what my valuation currently looks like, along with the consensus earnings estimate for 2018.

Estimates for 2018 have plunged from $12.43 per share to $8.76 per share. This is drop in expectations of 29.5%!

I have lowered my five-year target price from $1,635 to $1,375. This is still probably way too generous. This is one of the quickest and most stunning turnarounds in the expectations for a stock that I have seen a long time.

It is bit unnerving for me to see that the stock is only down 6.2%, while earnings expectations have plunged by 29.5%.

Just when you think that a CEO and a company almost seem to be invincible, you realize that the company is going through some severe growing pains once again.

I think I will start dating other stocks for now while Amazon sorts out some things out.

I sold all of my shares on Tuesday morning.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.